Mash'd Fort Worth
All hours
|Sunday
|9:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Restaurant info
Upscale meets downhome. World class food, neighborhood comfort
Location
2948 Crockett St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
