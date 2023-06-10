Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mash'd Fort Worth

2948 Crockett St

Fort Worth, TX 76107

BRUNCH

Brunch

AM Swole Bowl

$14.79

turmeric quinoa / kale / avocado / beets / roasted cauliflower / walnuts / sweet potato / grapes / carrots / boiled eggs / greek yogurt lemon dressing

Avocado Toast

$14.99

organic artisan pizza dough / Wisconsin brick cheese / avocado / jalapeño / sprouted pumpkin seeds / cilantro

Sweet Bastard

$13.49

French toast w/ caramel moonshine / cream cheese butter / strawberries / grade A maple syrup

Morning After Migas

$12.79

scrambled eggs / sautéed onions / fontina / Syracuse sausage / tortilla strips / cilantro / flour tortillas / tomato smash breakfast potatoes / on side sour cream / on side pickled peppers

Tator Eggsplosion

$14.29

skillet / mash'd tators / cheddar / scrambled eggs / bacon / sour cream drizzle / on side ranchero salsa

Bonfire Benedict

$15.99

2 poached eggs / hollandaise / garlic bread / choice of meatloaf or fried chicken

The Unholy One

$14.99

caramel moonshine french toast sandwich / fried chicken / american cheese / jalapeño maple syrup / tomato smash breakfast potatoes

Great White Omelette

$13.29

egg whites / baby kale / quinoa / marinated feta / sprouted pumpkin seeds / tomato smash / avocado / tomato smash breakfast potatoes

TX Kobe Cheeseburger Omelette

$12.79

egg / TX kobe beef / sautéed onions / American cheese / avocado / sour cream drizzle / tomato smash breakfast potatoes

OCB Chicken and Biscuits

$16.99

Un-Brunch

The Rustic

$14.93

chopped romaine & bibb / feta / bacon / avocado / boiled eggs / cucumbers / tomatoes / onions / creamy italian

The Rebel

$14.79

TX kobe beef burger / american cheese / 1000 island / onions / bacon / sunny- side-up egg / split-top bun

The Outlaw

$13.49

TX kobe beef burger / cheddar / tomato / pickles / lettuce / garlic aioli / split-top bun

The Chicken Crunch Salad

$15.79

fried chicken / fuji apples / bacon / honey walnuts / corn / bleu crumbles / chopped romaine / bleu cheese + add tx hot honey 0.75

Sm The Caesar

$6.79

romaine / parmesan / garlic croutons / caesar dressing

Lg The Caesar

$11.79

romaine / parmesan / garlic croutons / caesar dressing

Shake n Bake Chicken Tacos

$13.79

roasted chicken / avocado / fruit pico / cilantro / bacon / lemon rice

Bulgogi Tacos

$14.99

akaushi steak / bibb lettuce / carrots / cilantro / lemon rice

Sides

Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Thick-Cut Bacon

$2.99

Egg (1)

$0.99

Tomato Smash Breakfast Potatoes

$4.99

French Fries

$3.50

Roasted Cauliflower

$3.50

Biscuits & Honey

$3.50

N/A BEV

Water

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Black Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Pineapple Lavender Tea

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr.Pepper

$3.25

Rootbeer

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Moscow Virgin

$6.00

Watermelon Cooler

$6.00

Vitamine Water

$3.25

Cold Brew Coffee

$6.00

Minuagra

$6.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milke

$3.50

OJ

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

White Cranberry

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Redbull

$5.00

FrenchPress

$5.00

Smashed Lemonade - Blackberry

$5.00

Smashed Lemonade - Strawberry

$5.00

Smashed Lemonade - Blueberry

$5.00

Smashed Lemonade - Pineapple

$5.00

Smashed Lemonade - Raspberry

$5.00

Smashed Lemonade - Watermelon

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Upscale meets downhome. World class food, neighborhood comfort

2948 Crockett St, Fort Worth, TX 76107

