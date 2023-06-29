Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Original Mash'd San Antonio

review star

No reviews yet

17623 La Cantera Pkwy

Frisco, TX 75034

DINNER

Snacks

Avocado White Bean Hummus

Avocado White Bean Hummus

$11.29

cannellini beans / pumpkin seeds / garlic / lemon / feta / bread + add veggies 1.50

Spinach & Corn Dip

Spinach & Corn Dip

$13.79

creamed spinach / sweet corn / garlic / cheddar / parmesan / tortilla chips

Flower Power

Flower Power

$12.79

whole head cauliflower roasted & flash fried / tx hot honey / lemon aioli

Fried Pepperoni

Fried Pepperoni

$10.79

pepperoni / port salut / buttermilk batter / side tx hot honey

Sm Hail Cheesus Queso

Sm Hail Cheesus Queso

$7.79

blanco & cheddar cheese / garlic / ranchero salsa / ground beef / pickled pepper relish / tortilla chips

Lg Hail Cheesus Queso

Lg Hail Cheesus Queso

$11.49

blanco & cheddar cheese / garlic / ranchero salsa / ground beef / pickled pepper relish / tortilla chips

Wicked Wings - 6 Pcs

Wicked Wings - 6 Pcs

$10.00

flavors: hot, bulgogi, tx hot honey, tx bbq + add fries 2.50

Wicked Wings - 12 Pcs

Wicked Wings - 12 Pcs

$15.00

flavors: hot, bulgogi, tx hot honey, tx bbq + add fries 2.50

Salads

Sm The Californian

Sm The Californian

$9.79

avocados / corn / tomatoes / green onions / cilantro / arugula / feta / sea salt / pineapple / bacon / lemongrass vinaigrette

Lg The Californian

Lg The Californian

$14.79

avocados / corn / tomatoes / green onions / cilantro / arugula / feta / sea salt / pineapple / bacon / lemongrass vinaigrette

Sm The Caesar

Sm The Caesar

$6.79

romaine / parmesan / garlic croutons / caesar dressing

Lg The Caesar

Lg The Caesar

$11.79

romaine / parmesan / garlic croutons / caesar dressing

The Chicken Crunch Salad

The Chicken Crunch Salad

$15.79

fried chicken / fuji apples / bacon / honey walnuts / corn / bleu crumbles / chopped romaine / bleu cheese + add tx hot honey 0.75

The Rustic

The Rustic

$14.93

chopped romaine & bibb / feta / bacon / avocado / boiled eggs / cucumbers / tomatoes / onions / creamy italian

House Salad

$6.00
The Swole Bowl

The Swole Bowl

$14.79

turmeric quinoa / kale / beets / avocado / roasted cauliflower / walnuts / sweet potato / grapes / carrots / greek yogurt lemon dressing

Pizzas

The OG 6"

The OG 6"

$13.79

wisconsin brick cheese / dinapoli tomatoes / pepperoni

The OG 10"

The OG 10"

$18.79

wisconsin brick cheese / dinapoli tomatoes / pepperoni

Avocado Toast 6"

Avocado Toast 6"

$13.79

wisconsin brick cheese / avocado / jalapeños / cilantro / pumpkin seeds / garlic

Avocado Toast 10"

Avocado Toast 10"

$19.79

wisconsin brick cheese / avocado / jalapeños / cilantro / pumpkin seeds / garlic

The Meat Market 6"

The Meat Market 6"

$14.29

bacon / salami / sausage / pepperoni / garlic oil / brick cheese / cheddar / sriracha ranch

The Meat Market 10"

The Meat Market 10"

$19.49

bacon / salami / sausage / pepperoni / garlic oil / brick cheese / cheddar / sriracha ranch

Tacos

Honey Blaze Tacos

Honey Blaze Tacos

$13.99

fried chicken / coleslaw / tx hot honey / flour tortillas

Mahi Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$14.79

avocado chimichurri / tomatoes / lemon aioli / pickled carrots / lemon rice / coleslaw

Bulgogi Tacos

Bulgogi Tacos

$14.99

akaushi steak / bibb lettuce / carrots / cilantro / lemon rice

Shake n Bake Chicken Tacos

Shake n Bake Chicken Tacos

$13.79

roasted chicken / avocado / fruit pico / cilantro / bacon / lemon rice

WTF Tacos

WTF Tacos

$13.49

blackened chicken / house queso / onions / spicy sour cream / tortilla strips

Sandwiches

The Other Chick

The Other Chick

$12.79

brined and fried crispy chicken / house-made tx hot honey mustard / cheddar

Baby Got Back

Baby Got Back

$14.79

baby back ribs, off the bone / house slaw / moonshine bbq sauce / pickled peppers / split-top bun

The Bird

The Bird

$12.99

crispy chicken / avocado ranch / lettuce / pickles / bbq

The Reject

The Reject

$12.79

turkey burger / port salut / avocado / lettuce / pickles / tomato / lemon aioli / whole wheat bun

The Outlaw

The Outlaw

$13.49

TX kobe beef burger / cheddar / tomato / pickles / lettuce / garlic aioli / split-top bun

The Rebel

The Rebel

$14.79

TX kobe beef burger / american cheese / 1000 island / onions / bacon / sunny- side-up egg / split-top bun

Mains

MA.... The Meatloaf

MA.... The Meatloaf

$16.49

tx kobe beef / sweet corn / cheddar / garlic / house ketchup / mash'd tators

Bootleg Ribs

Bootleg Ribs

$20.79

moonshine / bbq / house slaw / mash’d tators

Chimichurri Salmon

Chimichurri Salmon

$22.99

verlasso salmon filet / bed of rice / feta / pumpkin seeds / side cucumber & red onion salad

OCB Chicken and Biscuits

$16.99

hand-battered & house-brined crispy chicken / cheddar biscuits / tx hot honey mustard cream or CNG

Sides

Tators

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Lemon Rice

$3.50

Roasted Cauliflower

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Desserts

It's Your Birthday

$9.49

vanilla cake / white chocolate chips / birthday cake ice cream / macadamia nuts / sprinkles / butterscotch

Killa Pie

$7.99

butterscotch hazelnut cream with a really good crust

N/A BEV

Water

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Black Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Pineapple Lavender Tea

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr.Pepper

$3.25

Rootbeer

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Moscow Virgin

$6.00

Watermelon Cooler

$6.00

Vitamine Water

$3.25

Minuagra

$6.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$2.50

Redbull

$5.00

Smashed Lemonade - Blackberry

$5.00

Smashed Lemonade - Strawberry

$5.00

Smashed Lemonade - Blueberry

$5.00

Smashed Lemonade - Pineapple

$5.00

Smashed Lemonade - Raspberry

$5.00

Smashed Lemonade - Watermelon

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Step up to the plate and taste the fearless flavors of our kitchen. Our classic American grub packs a punch with bold ingredients and unexpected surprises. We take tradition and flip it on its head, from our signature moonshine BBQ sauce, to our take on the classic cheeseburger, deep-dish Detroit pizza, and the rest of our unique Mash’ups. So come on in, cut loose, and let’s raise some hell.

Location

17623 La Cantera Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

