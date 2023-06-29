The Original Mash'd San Antonio

Restaurant info

Step up to the plate and taste the fearless flavors of our kitchen. Our classic American grub packs a punch with bold ingredients and unexpected surprises. We take tradition and flip it on its head, from our signature moonshine BBQ sauce, to our take on the classic cheeseburger, deep-dish Detroit pizza, and the rest of our unique Mash’ups. So come on in, cut loose, and let’s raise some hell.