American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Steakhouses

Mash House 4150 Sycamore Dairy Rd

review star

No reviews yet

4150 Sycamore Dairy Rd

Fayetteville, NC 28303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starters

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$15.00

Basket of Cheesy Bread

$6.00

Beer Queso

$12.00

Calamari

$16.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Fried Green Tom App

$15.00

Mash House Nachos

$14.00

2 kinds 2 prices

Poutine

$10.00

2 kinds 2 prices

Pretzels

$14.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

More Chips

Salmon Bites

$16.00

Soup/Salad

Tomato Soup First

Side Caesar First

Side Salad First

Small House Salad

$5.00

Lrg House Salad

$9.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Lrg Caesar Salad

$9.00

Steakhouse

$18.00

BBQ Salmon Salad

$18.00

Tuna Salad

$18.00

Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bacon Cheddar Chicken

$16.00

BBQ Sandwich

$14.00

Bison Burger

$18.00

Bleu Brew Burger

$15.00

Cheddar Burger

$15.00

Ghost Burger

$15.00

Hamburger

$14.00

Mash House Cuban

$15.00

Pulled Pork Burger

$17.00

Southern Jam Burger

$16.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Italian Panini

$17.00

Entrees

Ahi Tuna Steak

$26.00

Beef Tips

$24.00

Caesar Salad 1st

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Meatloaf

$21.00

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Hamburger Steak

$21.00Out of stock

Jambalaya "our way"

$21.00

Mixed Green 1st

Scampi Pasta

$18.00

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Butcher

Ribeye 12 oz

$35.00

Sirloin 10 oz

$30.00

NY Strip 12 oz

$34.00

Filet 8 oz

$42.00

Bone-In Ribeye

$39.00

Features

Steak Feature

$35.00Out of stock

Price Varies

Salad Feature

$8.00Out of stock

Price Varies

Feature Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Price Varies

NY Steak & Chicken for 2

$34.16Out of stock

NYE App Choice

$8.00Out of stock

NYE Dessert Choice

Out of stock

Sides & Extras

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Seasonal Sauteed Vegetables

$5.00

House Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Green Tomatoes

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Feature Side

Price Varies

Fried Shrimp Side

$6.00

Saute Shrimp Side

$6.00

Steak

$10.00

Bacon Jam

$4.00

Poutine Fries

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Grilled Salmon

$8.00

Bacon Jam

$3.00

Loaded Mash

$6.00

Salmon Cake

$7.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Desserts

Dessert Feature

$9.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Stout Cake

$9.00

Butterscotch Brownie

$9.00Out of stock

Crème Brulee

$8.00

Carmel Brwn Cheese Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Kid Icream

Adult Ice Cream

$5.00

Petis Fours

Out of stock

Craft Soda Float

$5.00

One Scoop

$1.00

Kids Meal

Kids Burger

$5.00

Kid Chez Burger

$6.00

Kid Fried Chix

$6.00

Kid Fr Shrimp

$7.00

Kid Steam Shrimp

$7.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.00

NA Beverage

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Club Soda

$3.75

Mt. Dew

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Tonic Water

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Water

Red Bull

$7.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Coffee

$3.75

Bottle Water

$4.00

Kid Drink

Kid Juice

$1.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Craft Soda

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Kid Drink$$

$1.00

Kid Juice$$

$1.00

Gallon of Tea

$6.00

Price is in Modifer

Mixed Green 1st

Mixed Green 1st

Caesar 1st

Side Caesar First

Tacos

Pork Tacos

$21.00

Chicken Verde Tacos

$21.00

Fathers Day

BBQ Platter

$28.00Out of stock

Reserve Wines

Cuttings Cab

$49.00

Folie A Deaux

$55.00

Nicholas Champagne

$68.00

Roth Heritage

$54.00

Scouts Honor

$54.00

Snitch Chardonnay

$64.00

Lassegue Bordeaux

$97.00

Taittinger Champagne

$98.00

NYE Wine & Beer

Wine Choices

Pitcher Choices

Retail Growlers

Pint Glass

$5.00

Ukeg Go 64

$99.00

Ukeg Go 128

$199.00

Ceramic Growler

$65.00

Retail Merchandise

MH Hat

$15.00

MH Tee Shirt S-XL

$20.00

MH Long Tees

$22.00

Logo Pints

$6.00

MH XXL Tee Shirts

$22.00

Growler Box

$17.78

24 oz Water Bottle

$12.00

Mash Koozie

$1.50

Mash Hoodie

$35.00

Open Retail

Room Fee

$125.00

AV Fee

$25.00

Racer Backs S-XL

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

4150 Sycamore Dairy Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28303

