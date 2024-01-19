The Mash House 10 E. 191st St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
GET MASHIN! Good food for good drinkin'! That is our motto! Visit us in Westfield for a meal, a cocktail, or bourbon tasting! Our restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating and something on the menu for everyone!
Location
10 E. 191st St., Westfield, IN 46202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bub's Burgers in Westfield - Westfield
No Reviews
960 Tournament Trail Westfield, IN 46704
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Westfield
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurant
More near Westfield