MASH Cafe & Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

8000 International Drive

Suite 100

Orlando, FL 32836

Popular Items

Appetizers/Sides

French Fries

$6.75
Cheese Fries

$8.50
Chicken Loaded Fries

$13.00

Fresh, Crispy Fries with fried chicken cutlets topped off with a house made Cheese Sauce.

Cheese Steak Fries

$13.00

Succulent steak strips, green pepper and onions piled high on top of golden fries, smothered with melty cheese and BBQ Sauce

Entrees

MASH Burger

$14.00

Housemade Beef Patty with caramelized onions, mushrooms and American cheese topped with our very own MASH sauce

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Juicy Chicken Breast fried or grilled to perfection, served on a soft toasted brioche bun topped with American cheese and your choice of sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Deep fried breaded tender juicy chicken breast cutlets.

Crispy Wings

$14.00

Gourmet, Crispy Wings topped with a light drizzle of signature sauce

MASH Pasta

$13.00

Tender Penne Pasta tossed in rich and delicious tomato, cream sauce and topped with fresh parmesan

Lo Mein

$13.00

Stir Fried Noodles sautéed with fresh veggies

Cold Beverages

Soda

$3.50

Premium Cane Sugar Soda

Coke Zero

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.25Out of stock

Water

$2.95

Premium Still or Sparkling Water

Coffee/Tea

Kashmiri Tea

$5.00
Milk Tea (Doodh Pati)

$4.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse

$8.99

Black Forest

$8.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Smokes, Bites, Vibes.

8000 International Drive, Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32836

