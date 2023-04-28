  • Home
  • Mashallah Grill and Pizza - 1333 Northwest Boulevard
Mashallah Grill and Pizza 1333 Northwest Boulevard

No reviews yet

1333 Northwest Boulevard

Columbus, OH 43212

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

Chaat

Chana Chaat

$8.99

Papri Chaat

$7.99

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Platters

Chicken Kabob

$11.99

Chicken Tikka

$12.99

Chicken Mint Tikka

$12.99

Lamb Tikka

$13.99

Lamb Chops

$17.99

Chicken Malai Tikka

$13.99

Salmon Fish

$17.99

Salmon Whole Fish

$17.99

Gyro

Chicken Gyro Over Rice

$9.99

Lamb Gyro Over Rice

$9.99

Pita Bread Gyro Lamb

$8.99

Pita Bread Gyro Chicken

$8.99

Pizza

Chicken Tikka Pizza - Personal

$7.99

Chicken Tikka Pizza - Medium

$11.99

Chicken Tikka Pizza - Large

$17.95

Malai Tikka Pizza - Personal

$7.99

Malai Tikka Pizza - Medium

$11.99

Malai Tikka Pizza - Large

$17.95

Steak Pizza - Personal

$7.99

Steak Pizza - Medium

$11.99

Steak Pizza - Large

$17.99

Spicy Tikka Pizza - Personal

$7.99

Spicy Tikka Pizza - Medium

$11.99

Spicy Tikka Pizza - Large

$17.99

American Pizza - Personal

$7.99

American Pizza - Medium

$11.99

American Pizza - Large

$17.99

Burgers

Chicken Burger Combo

$8.99

Cheese Burger Combo

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$7.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

Sides

6 Pieces Buffalo Wings Combo

$7.49

10 Pieces Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Masala Fries

$4.99

Fries

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Ayran Drink

$3.99

Soda

Pop

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1333 Northwest Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43212

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

