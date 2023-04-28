Mashallah Grill and Pizza 1333 Northwest Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1333 Northwest Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43212
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Caddy's Delight - 1158 W 3rd Ave Ste B
No Reviews
1158 W 3rd Ave Ste B Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Grandview
No Reviews
1281 Grandview Ave Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurant
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview - 1439 Grandview Ave
4.0 • 49
1439 Grandview Ave Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbus
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern - 340 E Gay St
4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurant