Asian Fusion
Korean

Mashiso Asian Grille

1,840 Reviews

$

24954 Brookpark Rd

North Olmsted, OH 44070

WRAP

Build Your Own Wrap

BOWL

Build Your Own Bowl

SALAD

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

SNACKS

2-Pack Yakis

$2.00

6-Pack Yakis

$5.25

10-Pack Yakis

$8.00

DRINKS

Drinks

$2.05

Bottled Water

$1.50

KIDS MENU

2 Yakis & Side

$5.75

Mini Bowl or Wrap

Melted Cheese Flatbread

$3.85

Main Menu

Korean Beef

$9.95

Thai Curry Chicken

$8.95

Mashi Chicken

$8.95

Mashi Pork

$9.30

Vegetarian

$8.40

Tofu

$8.95

Tofu Mini

$6.50

Veggie Mini

$5.75

Beef Mini

$6.50

Thai Chx Mini

$6.50

Mashi Chx Mini

$6.50

Pork Mini

$6.65

10 pack Yakis

$9.75

6 pack Yakis

$6.50

2 pack Yakis

$2.65

Double Chicken

$2.70

Double Pork

$2.85

Double Beef

$3.15

Double Tofu

$2.70

Sides

2 Yakis & Side

$5.75

2 Yakis and a Drink

$3.80

Cheese Flatbread

$3.85

Chicken Flatbread

$5.25

Pork Flatbread

$5.50

Beef Flatbread

$5.75

White/Brown Rice

$2.25

Fried Rice

$2.50

Noodles

$2.75

Asian Slaw

$2.50

Kimchi

$2.75

Bok Choy

$2.75

Broccoli

$2.75

Double Wrap

$1.00

Small Sauce Side

$0.30

Large Sauce Side

$0.75

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.75

20oz Coke

$2.50

20oz DIET

$2.50

20oz SPRITE

$2.50

20oz Coke Zero

$2.50

Grape Fanta

$2.50

GP Green T

$2.50

GP Sweet T

$2.50

GP Unsweetened T

$2.50

GP Raspberry T

$2.50

Pomegranite Aloe

$3.50

AHA

$2.75

Vitamin XXX

$2.75

Mango Ramune

$3.50Out of stock

Pineapple Aloe

$3.50

Ramune Strawberry

$3.50Out of stock

Blue Ramune

$3.50

Orange Ramune

$3.50Out of stock

Peach Ramune

$3.50Out of stock

Melon Ramune

$3.50

Lychee Ramune

$3.50

Lychee Ramune Bogo

$1.00Out of stock

Mango Aloe

$3.50

Strawberry Aloe

$3.50

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

24954 Brookpark Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070

Directions

Mashiso Asian Grille image
Mashiso Asian Grille image
Mashiso Asian Grille image

