Maska Indian Kitchen + Bar Maska Miami

3252 NE 1st Ave

Suite 109

Miami, FL 33137

Basmati
Saag Paneer
Maska Chicken

Spirits

Angels Envy, Straight

$14.00

Basil Haden, Straight

$14.00

Blanton's,Single Barrel

$18.00

Bulleit,Small Batch

$14.00

Jack Daniel Gentleman

$18.00

Jack Daniel's,Tennessee

$14.00

Maker's Mark, Straight

$16.00

Woodford Reserve,Small Batch

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Tullamore Due

$14.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Courvoisier XO

$30.00

Remy Martin

$16.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

Remy Martin 1738

$18.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Botanist

$12.00

Bulldog

$12.00

Plymouth

$14.00

Tanqueray London Dry

$12.00

Tangeray 10

$14.00

Beafeter 24

$12.00

Monkey 47

$25.00

Bombay DRY Gin

$11.00

Clase Azul Mezcal Durango

$45.00

Del Maguey Arroqueño

$25.00

Del Maguey Minero

$20.00

Del Maguey Tobala

$22.00

Del Maguey Vida

$14.00

Illegal Reposado

$16.00

Joven

$14.00

Montelobos

$12.00

Sacrvm Mezcal

$18.00

Gem & Bolt

$14.00

Bacardi 8

$14.00

Bacardi Facundo Eximo

$22.00

Bacardi Facundo Exquisito

$35.00

Bacardi Facundo Paraiso

$48.00

Bacardi superior (Well)

$12.00

Banks 7

$16.00

Clement Coconut

$14.00

Flor de Cana 12yrs

$14.00

Flor de Cana 25 yrs

$40.00

Goslings

$12.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$12.00

Plantation 3-star

$12.00

Plantation Overproof

$12.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Santa terresa 1796

$16.00

Zacapa 23

$14.00

Bulleit

$14.00

High West Double Rye

$14.00

Overholt

$12.00

Redemption

$12.00

Whistle Pig 100% Rye

$18.00

Aberlour 18 ,Speyside

$25.00

Amrit Indian Single Malt

$16.00

Amrut , Cask Strength

$24.00

Amrut Fusion Single Malt,India

$18.00

Amrut Peated

$27.00

Dewars 12yrs

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12, Speyside

$16.00

Glenfiddich 14yrs

$18.00

Glenfiddich 18, Speyside

$25.00

Glenlivet 12, Highlands

$16.00

Glenlivet 18, Highlands

$28.00

Hibiki

$20.00

Johnny Walker BLACK

$14.00

Johnny Walker BLUE LABEL

$40.00

Laphroiag 10, Highlands

$18.00

Macallan 12, Speyside

$16.00

Macallan 18, Speyside

$55.00

Nikka Miyagikyo 12, Japan

$20.00

Yamakazi 12 yrs

$28.00

Dalmore 12yrs

$18.00

Dalmore 15 yrs

$20.00

Dalmore 18 yrs

$40.00

Tullamore Dew 14yrs

$18.00

Tullamore Dew 18yrs

$24.00

Balvine 12yrs

$18.00

Balvine 14yrs

$22.00

Balvine 15 yrs

$26.00

Avion 44

$40.00

Avion Anejo

$20.00

Avion reposado

$18.00

Avion Silver

$16.00

Casa Dragones

$25.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$18.00

Casa Noble Crystal

$16.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$18.00

Casamigos blanco

$14.00

Casamigos reposado

$16.00

Cazadores anejo

$16.00

Cazadores blanco (well)

$12.00

Cazadores reposado

$14.00

Chamuccos Reposado

$14.00

Cincoro Anejo

$30.00

Cincoro Blanco

$16.00

Cincoro Reposado

$20.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$80.00

Clase Azul Plata

$30.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio Añejo

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio reposado

$16.00

Espolon anejo

$18.00

Espolon blanco

$14.00

Espolon reposado

$16.00

Fortaleza reposado

$16.00

Mi Campo

$11.00

Milagro silver

$14.00

Patron Roca Reposado

$22.00

Patron Roca silver

$20.00

Patron silver

$16.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$20.00

Tequila Ocho blanco

$14.00

Tequila Ocho reposado

$16.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ketle One

$14.00

Titos

$12.00

Beluga

$18.00

Stoli Elit

$18.00

Absolut Elyx

$16.00

Cavali

$16.00

Chopin Wheat

$12.00

Voli 305

$12.00

Stoli

$16.00

Chopin Rye

$12.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Fireball

$12.00

Fos Masthia

$12.00

Yellow Charteuse

$16.00

Italics

$12.00

La Pinta Pomegranate

$14.00

Molinari Sambuca

$14.00

Miami Club Coffee

$11.00

Simms No1 Liqueur

$12.00

St. Germain Elderflwr Liquer

$12.00

Salerno

$12.00

Som Russ indian liquor

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$14.00

Kappa

$14.00

Pisco Porton

$16.00

Leblon Cachaca

$12.00

Beer

Estrella

$8.00

La Rubia

$8.00

IPA Cigar City

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Taj Mahal

$8.00

Inedit Damn

$13.00

Wine

Dom Perignon 2009 BTL

$400.00

Enza Prosecco BTL

$50.00

Mionetto Moscato BTL

$45.00

Perrier Jouet Brut BTL

$110.00

Veuve Clicquot BTL

$120.00

Villa Loren Prosecco BTL

$50.00

Saint Reine BTL

$65.00

Mionetto Moscato GL

$11.00

Villa Loren Prosecco GL

$12.00

Parrier Jouet GL

$22.00

Saint-Reine GL

$18.00

Barolo. Serralunga d'Alba

$160.00

Bravium PN BTL

$90.00

Casale Dello Sparviero Chianti Classico BTL

$55.00

Clos De Los Siete Malbec BTL

$55.00

Duckhorn Merlot BTL

$120.00

Garnacha, Breca BTL

$50.00

Grenache, Claremont Negre, Spain

$65.00

Joseph Phelps Cab

$180.00

Lagar De Berzana Syrah BTL

$95.00

Merlot, Notte a San Martino, Italy

$80.00

Monsanto Chianti Classico BTL

$80.00

Montepulciano D'Abruzzo Dove 2016 BTL

$50.00

Napa Cellars Merlot BTL

$70.00

Nebbiolo, Lanche, Rivetto

$80.00

Pertinace Barbera D'Alba BTL

$50.00

Pinot Nero, Ersnt + Neue, Italy

$65.00

Red Blend Prisoner 17 BTL

$110.00

Silk & Spice Red Blend BTL

$55.00

Super Tuscan, Antinori Tignanello BTL

$280.00

Taken Red Blend BTL

$90.00

Tenuta L'Impostino 2015 BTL

$60.00

Trinchero 'Mario' BTL

$110.00

Valpolicella, Cote Lenguin Classico BTL

$80.00

Wente Cab BTL

$50.00

Z Alexander Brown PN BTL

$55.00

Clos De Los Siete Malbec GL

$13.00

Montepulciano D'Abruzzo Bove GL

$12.00

Courtney Benham Merlot GL

$14.00

Pertinance Barbera D'Alba GL

$12.00

Silk & Spice Red Blend GL

$13.00

Wente Cab GL

$14.00

Z Alexander Brown PN GL

$13.00

Pinot Nero, Erste+Neue, Italy

$15.00

Cabernet, Decoy, Sonoma County

$14.00

Pinot Nero, Erste+Neue, Italy (Copy)

$15.00

Grenache, Claremont Negre, Spain

$14.00

Glamour Rose 2017

$13.00

Fleurs de Prairie

$12.00

Fluers De Praire, CDP

$50.00

Glamour Rose

$55.00

Urban Provence, CDP

$50.00

Whispering Angel, CDP

$60.00

Eppa Red

$7.50

Eppa White

$7.50

50 Degrees Riesling BTL

$60.00

Antinori Cristina PG BTL

$50.00

Barone Fini PG Valdadige

$50.00

Bodega La Cana Albarino BTL

$60.00

Capua Dolce Chardonnay BTL

$55.00

Cloudy Bay SB BTL

$90.00

Ferrari Carano Chardonnay BTL

$60.00

Girard SB BTL

$60.00

Russolo, Sauvignon Blanc, BTL

$60.00

SA Prum Kabinett Cap Reisling

$70.00

Sancerre, Domaine Cedrick Badin, France

$80.00

Wente Chardonnay BTL

$60.00

Falanghina, De Falco, Italy

$50.00

Chablis, Chardonnay, France

$90.00

Pouilly Fume, Cedrick Bardin, France

$80.00

Chardonnay, Les Charmes, France

$75.00

Riesling Schloss Johannisberg, Germany

$75.00

Riesling Eroica, Colombia Valley

$60.00

Chardonnay Ernst + Neue, Italy

$65.00

Pinot Grigio Della Venezie

$50.00

Grenache, Blanc de Claramunt, Spain

$55.00

Sancerre, Sauvion, France

$75.00

50 Degrees Reisling GL

$14.00

Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio GL

$13.00

Russolo, Sauvignon Blancc, Italy

$14.00

Sancerre, Sauvion, France

$15.00

Riesling Eroica Germany

$13.00

Chardonnay Wente, California

$13.00

Chardonnay Erst + Neue, Italy

$14.00

Girard, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley

$14.00

Grenache, Blanc de Claremont, Spain

$13.00

Cocktails

Aam-Chi Martini

$16.00

Maska Mule

$16.00

Old Phasion

$16.00

N/A Beverages

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$6.00

DIET Coke

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Grape Fruit Juice

$6.00

Ice Tea

$7.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Vero Water

$3.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso Single

$5.00

Espresso Double

$8.00

American Coffee

$5.00

Masala Chai

$6.00

TEA

$6.00

Mango Lassi

$8.00

Cocooned

$8.00

'Kala' Me Crazy

$8.00

Brunch Bottomless

MIMOSA

$30.00

BELLINI

$30.00

ROSE

$30.00

SPICE MIMOSA

Small Plates

Aloo Tikki

$11.00

Chicken Korma Hot Pot

$16.00

Keema Baida Roti

$16.00

Khoya Mushroom

$16.00

Octopus Masala

$16.00

From the Tandoor

Chicken - Bone In

$20.00

King Oyster Mushroom

$15.00

Malai Chicken

$21.00

Rosemary Paneer

$17.00

Large Plates

Chicken Dum Biryani

$22.00

Goan Fish Curry

$24.00

Goat Dum Biryani

$24.00

Grilled Scallops

$32.00

Jack-Fruit

$20.00

Kaddu Ke Kofte

$16.00

Kashmiri Short Ribs

$28.00

Khichdi

$18.00

Maska Chicken

$22.00

Maska Paneer

$18.00

Nalli Nihari

$32.00

Saag Paneer

$16.00

Smoked Lal Mas

$26.00

Sides

Basmati

$6.00

Black Dal Masaka Maarke

$8.00

Boondi Raita

$5.00

Butter Naan

$6.00

Chutney Testing

$6.00

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Mint Raita

$5.00

Naan

$6.00

Paratha

$6.00

Pindi Chole

$10.00

Rajma

$10.00

Roti

$6.00

Yellow Dal Maska Maarke

$10.00

Dessert

Fig Firni

$8.00

Jaleebi Rabri

$9.00

Kulfi Falooda

$8.00

Paan Ice Cream

$9.00

Bar Bites

HH Tandoori Malai Chicken

$6.00

HH Beef Kebabs

$6.00

HH Mush Kulcha

$6.00

HH Cocktail Samosa

$6.00

HH Shrimp Kulcha

$6.00

HH Potato Fenugreek

$6.00

Beers

All Beers

$5.00

Cocktails

HH Maska Mule

$8.00

HH Bumb Ka Gola

$8.00

HH Dirty Picture

$8.00

HH Red Lady

$8.00

HH Martini

$8.00

Wines By Bottles

Pierre Jouet Champagne

$60.00

Villa Loren, Processo, Italy

$30.00

Santa Cristina, Antinori

$30.00

Pinot Grigio, Vente, Italy

$30.00

Russolo, Sauvignon Blanc, Italy

$30.00

Montepulciani, Bove, Italy

$30.00

Went, Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

UrbanProvence, Rose

$35.00

Wines By Glass

Rose, Glamour

$8.00

Processo, Villa Loren

$8.00

Pinot Grigio, Santa Cristina

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Russolo

$8.00

Pinot Noir Z, Nappa Valley

$8.00

THALI

vegetarian

$20.00

chicken

$22.00

seafood

$26.00

mango lassi

$4.00

Chass

$4.00

Masala chai

$4.00

soda

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

