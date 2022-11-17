- Home
Maso Pizza Bar
279 Reviews
$$
Pizza and Moore 3653 E.Sunshine
Springfield, MO 65809
Popular Items
10" Pizza
10" Cali Hali
Bacon, Mozzarella, Pineapple & Honey Sriracha sauce
10" Caprese
Light tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and Buffalo mozzarella
10" Cheese
Traditional cheese pizza with red sauce, oregano, mozzarella and fresh basil
10" I Love My Chickens
Chicken, garlic pesto cream sauce topped with mozzarella
10" Italian Stallion
Italian sausage with fennel seed, pepperoni, proscuitto, caramelized onion, black olive, oregano, mozzarella and Havarti cheese
10" Luau on Fire
Red sauce, pineapple, proscuitto, mushroom and jalapeno topped with French's fried jalapeno strips
10" Monica Healthy
Black olive, artichoke, caramelized onion, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, mushrooms, blue cheese and rosemary olive oil
10" Pepperoni
10" Pollo al Ranch
Ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, caramelized onion and topped with mozzarella
10" Sunday Fun Day
Barbecued brisket, caramelized onion, fries, mozzarella and topped with Italian slaw
10" The Meat a Balls
Tomato sauce with Italian meatballs and topped with mozzarella cheese
10" The Tomaso Bacon More
White sauce with bacon, more bacon, caramelized onion and mozzarella
10" White Swan
Artichoke and spinach white sauce pizza with chicken
10"Pollo Inferno
Chicken, Mozzarella & Buffalo Ranch Sauce with Fried jalapeño Crisps
10''Sausage pizza
12" Pizza
12" Cali Hali
Bacon, Mozzarella, Pineapple & Honey Sriracha sauce
12" Caprese
Light tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and Buffalo mozzarella
12" Cheese
Traditional cheese pizza with red sauce, oregano, mozzarella and fresh basil
12" I Love My Chickens
Chicken, garlic pesto cream sauce topped with mozzarella
12" Italian Stallion
Italian sausage with fennel seed, pepperoni, proscuitto, caramelized onion, black olive, oregano, mozzarella and Havarti cheese
12" Luau on Fire
Red sauce, pineapple, proscuitto, mushroom and jalapeno topped with French's fried jalapeno strips
12" Monica Healthy
Black olive, artichoke, caramelized onion, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, mushrooms, blue cheese and rosemary olive oil
12" Pepperoni
12" Pollo al Ranch
Ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, caramelized onion and topped with mozzarella
12" Sunday Fun Day
Barbecued brisket, caramelized onion, fries, mozzarella and topped with Italian slaw
12" The Meat a Balls
Tomato sauce with Italian meatballs and topped with mozzarella cheese
12" The Tomato Bacon More
White sauce with bacon, more bacon, caramelized onion and mozzarella
12" White Swan
Artichoke and spinach white sauce pizza with chicken
12"Pollo Inferno
Chicken, Mozzarella & Buffalo Ranch Sauce with Fried jalapeño Crisps
12'' Sausage Pizza
14" Pizza
14" Pepperoni
14" Cali Hali
Bacon, Mozzarella, Pineapple & Honey Sriracha sauce
14" Caprese
Light tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and Buffalo mozzarella
14" Cheese
Traditional cheese pizza with red sauce, oregano, mozzarella and fresh basil
14" I Love My Chickens
Chicken, garlic pesto cream sauce topped with mozzarella
14" Italian Stallion
Italian sausage with fennel seed, pepperoni, proscuitto, caramelized onion, black olive, oregano, mozzarella and Havarti cheese
14" Luau on Fire
Red sauce, pineapple, proscuitto, mushroom and jalapeno topped with French's fried jalapeno strips
14" Monica Healthy
Black olive, artichoke, caramelized onion, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, mushrooms, blue cheese and rosemary olive oil
14" Pollo al Ranch
Ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, caramelized onion and topped with mozzarella
14" Sunday Fun Day
Barbecued brisket, caramelized onion, fries, mozzarella and topped with Italian slaw
14" The Meat a Balls
Tomato sauce with Italian meatballs and topped with mozzarella cheese
14" The Tomato Bacon More
White sauce with bacon, more bacon, caramelized onion and mozzarella
14" White Swan
Artichoke and spinach white sauce pizza with chicken
14"Pollo Inferno
Chicken, Mozzarella & Buffalo Ranch Sauce with Fried jalapeño Crisps