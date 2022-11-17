Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maso Pizza Bar

279 Reviews

$$

Pizza and Moore 3653 E.Sunshine

Springfield, MO 65809

Order Again

Popular Items

Wedge Salad
12" Cheese
12" Monica Healthy

10" Pizza

10" Cali Hali

$17.00

Bacon, Mozzarella, Pineapple & Honey Sriracha sauce

10" Caprese

$17.00

Light tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and Buffalo mozzarella

10" Cheese

$15.00

Traditional cheese pizza with red sauce, oregano, mozzarella and fresh basil

10" I Love My Chickens

$17.00

Chicken, garlic pesto cream sauce topped with mozzarella

10" Italian Stallion

$17.00

Italian sausage with fennel seed, pepperoni, proscuitto, caramelized onion, black olive, oregano, mozzarella and Havarti cheese

10" Luau on Fire

$17.00

Red sauce, pineapple, proscuitto, mushroom and jalapeno topped with French's fried jalapeno strips

10" Monica Healthy

10" Monica Healthy

$16.00

Black olive, artichoke, caramelized onion, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, mushrooms, blue cheese and rosemary olive oil

10" Pepperoni

$16.00

10" Pollo al Ranch

$17.00

Ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, caramelized onion and topped with mozzarella

10" Sunday Fun Day

$18.00

Barbecued brisket, caramelized onion, fries, mozzarella and topped with Italian slaw

10" The Meat a Balls

$17.00

Tomato sauce with Italian meatballs and topped with mozzarella cheese

10" The Tomaso Bacon More

$15.00

White sauce with bacon, more bacon, caramelized onion and mozzarella

10" White Swan

$17.00

Artichoke and spinach white sauce pizza with chicken

10"Pollo Inferno

$17.00

Chicken, Mozzarella & Buffalo Ranch Sauce with Fried jalapeño Crisps

10''Sausage pizza

$17.00

12" Pizza

12" Cali Hali

$19.00

Bacon, Mozzarella, Pineapple & Honey Sriracha sauce

12" Caprese

$19.00

Light tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and Buffalo mozzarella

12" Cheese

$17.00

Traditional cheese pizza with red sauce, oregano, mozzarella and fresh basil

12" I Love My Chickens

$17.00

Chicken, garlic pesto cream sauce topped with mozzarella

12" Italian Stallion

$19.00

Italian sausage with fennel seed, pepperoni, proscuitto, caramelized onion, black olive, oregano, mozzarella and Havarti cheese

12" Luau on Fire

$19.00

Red sauce, pineapple, proscuitto, mushroom and jalapeno topped with French's fried jalapeno strips

12" Monica Healthy

12" Monica Healthy

$18.00

Black olive, artichoke, caramelized onion, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, mushrooms, blue cheese and rosemary olive oil

12" Pepperoni

$18.00

12" Pollo al Ranch

$19.00

Ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, caramelized onion and topped with mozzarella

12" Sunday Fun Day

$21.00

Barbecued brisket, caramelized onion, fries, mozzarella and topped with Italian slaw

12" The Meat a Balls

$19.00

Tomato sauce with Italian meatballs and topped with mozzarella cheese

12" The Tomato Bacon More

$17.00

White sauce with bacon, more bacon, caramelized onion and mozzarella

12" White Swan

$19.00

Artichoke and spinach white sauce pizza with chicken

12"Pollo Inferno

$19.00

Chicken, Mozzarella & Buffalo Ranch Sauce with Fried jalapeño Crisps

12'' Sausage Pizza

$19.00

12 CheeseThatcher

$17.00

14" Pizza

14" Pepperoni

$20.00

14" Cali Hali

$21.00

Bacon, Mozzarella, Pineapple & Honey Sriracha sauce

14" Caprese

$21.00

Light tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and Buffalo mozzarella

14" Cheese

$19.00

Traditional cheese pizza with red sauce, oregano, mozzarella and fresh basil

14" I Love My Chickens

$21.00

Chicken, garlic pesto cream sauce topped with mozzarella

14" Italian Stallion

$21.00

Italian sausage with fennel seed, pepperoni, proscuitto, caramelized onion, black olive, oregano, mozzarella and Havarti cheese

14" Luau on Fire

$21.00

Red sauce, pineapple, proscuitto, mushroom and jalapeno topped with French's fried jalapeno strips

14" Monica Healthy

14" Monica Healthy

$20.00

Black olive, artichoke, caramelized onion, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, mushrooms, blue cheese and rosemary olive oil

14" Pollo al Ranch

$21.00

Ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, caramelized onion and topped with mozzarella

14" Sunday Fun Day

$24.00

Barbecued brisket, caramelized onion, fries, mozzarella and topped with Italian slaw

14" The Meat a Balls

$21.00

Tomato sauce with Italian meatballs and topped with mozzarella cheese

14" The Tomato Bacon More

$19.00

White sauce with bacon, more bacon, caramelized onion and mozzarella

14" White Swan

$21.00

Artichoke and spinach white sauce pizza with chicken

14"Pollo Inferno

$21.00

Chicken, Mozzarella & Buffalo Ranch Sauce with Fried jalapeño Crisps

14'' Sausage Pizza

$21.00

Appetizers

**MASO HAT**

$20.00

Appetizer platters

$19.00

Baked Balls

$12.00

Baked portobello

$13.00

Banana Peppers

$1.00

Boneless Chicken

$12.00

Cannelloni Bites

$11.00

Cheesy Bread

$12.00

Chicken Wings BBQ

$16.50

Chicken Wings Honey Siracha

$16.50

Chicken Wings naked

$16.50

Chicken Wings Parmigiana

$16.50

Chicken wings siracha

$16.50

French Fries

$6.50

Fried Chicken Livers

$13.00

Fried Greenbeans

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Fried Potabella

$11.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.00

Plattrers App

$22.00

Risotto

$10.00

Side Marinara

$1.50

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

T-Shirt Customer

$15.00

T-shirts Employe

$10.08

Toasted Ravioli

$10.00

Jumbo vegetable

$27.00

Chicken Wings Buffalo

$16.50

Mac N Cheeze Bites

$10.00

Pasta & Soup

KIDS PASTA

$6.50

Nonna Grace

$15.00

Pasta Al Forno

$15.00

Zuppa Cava

$15.00

Cashew chicken

$17.00

Penne Vodka

$23.00

Panini

Al Pollo Parmigiana

$18.00

Al Roast Beef

$17.00

Al Salumi

$1,700.00

Meatball Sub

$15.00

Insalata

Wedge Salad

$10.00

SIDE MONICA WEDGE

$7.00

SIDE SPICY ITALIAN

$9.00

Spicy Italian

$11.00

Verde e Carote

$9.00

Side Verde

$6.00

Chopped Monica Wedge as Side

$4.50

Spicy Italian Salad as Side

$6.00

Verde e Carote as Side

$5.00

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$10.00

ICE CREAM

$6.00

Fry pie chocolate

$9.00

Fry pie apple

$9.00

Fry pie cherry

$9.00

SODA

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Club Soda

Milk

$3.50

Sampellegrino

$5.00

Child Drink

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

San Pellegrino Water

$5.00

Acqua Panna

$5.00

Beer

High Noon

$5.00

312SHANDY

$6.00

DR. CONTACT HAZE

$6.50

DR. MANGO CART

$6.00

DR. OGHEFE

$5.75

DR.BLUE MOON

$5.75

DR.BUD LIGHT

$4.40

DR.BUDWISER

$4.50

DR.COORS LIGHT

$4.50

DR.GREEN GH

$7.95

DR.KONA

$6.00

DR.MICH ULTRA

$4.95

DR.MILLER LIGHT

$4.50

DR.PERONI

$5.95

DR.SPACE DUST

$7.95

DR.STELLA

$6.50

MOTHER

$5.95

TALL . BUD LIGHT

$6.95

TALL . COORS LIGHT

$6.95

TALL 312 SHANDY

$9.00

TALL BLUE MOON

$8.95

TALL KONA

$9.00

TALL MOTHER

$8.95

TALL PERONI

$8.95

TALL. BUD

$6.95

TALL. CONTACT HAZE

$12.50

TALL. GREEN GHOST

$8.75

TALL. MANGO CART

$9.00

TALL. MICH ULTRA

$7.95

TALL. MILLER

$6.95

TALL. OG HEFE

$8.95

TALL. SPACE DUST

$10.95

TALL. STELLA

$8.95

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Blue Moon

$6.75

Boulevard Wheat

$6.75

Bucket beer bud light

$17.95

Bucket beer Budweiser

$17.95

Bucket beer coors light

$17.95

Bucket beer Mich ultra

$20.95

Bucket beer miller light

$17.95

Bud Lt

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Bush !ight

$3.75

Coors Lt

$3.75

Corona

$4.75

Dos Equis

$5.95

FAT TIRE

$4.95

GUINNES

$5.95

HEINEKEN

$5.95

Lagunitas

$6.95

Mich Ultra Btl

$4.75

MICHAEL ULTRA GOLD

$4.75

Miller Lt Btl

$3.75

Modelo

$5.50

Modelo Btl

$6.50

NEW CASTLE

$4.95

O'Douls

$5.50

SAMUEL ADAMS

$5.95

Stella Btl

$5.95

Tank 7

$7.50

Liquor

360

$9.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Chopin

$9.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Jeremiah Weed

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Skyy

$8.00

Smirnoff Flavor

$8.00

Stoli

$8.50

Stoli Elite

$15.00

Titos

$9.00

Vodka

$8.00

Absolut Citron DBL

$9.50

Absolut DBL

$9.50

Belvedere DBL

$12.50

Chopin DBL

$12.50

Ciroc DBL

$13.00

Duffy's Run DBL

$13.00

Grey Goose DBL

$13.50

Grey Goose Flavors DBL

$13.50

Ketel One C/M DBL

$12.00

Ketel One DBL

$12.00

Ketel One G/R DBL

$12.00

Ketel One P/O DBL

$12.00

Pineapple Infusion DBL

$8.00

Skyy DBL

$11.00

Skyy Pear DBL

$11.00

Skyy Vanilla DBL

$11.00

Smirnoff DBL

$11.00

Stoli DBL

$11.50

Stoli Elite DBL

$21.00

Three Olives DBL

$11.00

Titos DBL

$13.00

Well Vodka DBL

$9.00

Wheatley DBL

$13.00

Aviation

$8.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$8.50

Botanist

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Hendricks Summer Solistice

$10.50

Nolets

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tanqueray10

$9.00

Well Gin

$6.50

Roku

$8.50

Bombay HH

$6.50

Well Gin DBL

$9.00

Aviation DBL

$13.00

Beefeater DBL

$13.00

Bombay DBL

$11.50

Bombay Saphire DBL

$13.50

Botanist DBL

$13.00

Builders DBL

$13.50

Ginraw DBL

$14.00

Haymans DBL

$12.50

Hendricks DBL

$14.00

Monkey 47 DBL

$14.50

Nolets DBL

$13.00

Tanqueray DBL

$13.00

Tanqueray10 DBL

$14.00

Tattersall DBL

$13.50

Uncle Val's Botanical

$12.00

Appleton Estate

$7.00

Bacardi 151

$7.50

Bacardi Gold

$6.50

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$6.75

Kracken

$8.50

Malibu

$6.75

Meyer's Dark

$8.50

Plantation

$8.75

Sailor Jerry

$8.50

Well Rum

$5.50

Well Rum DBL

$9.00

Appleton Estate DBL

$10.00

Bacardi Gold DBL

$9.50

Bacardi 151 DBL

$9.50

Bacardi Superior DBL

$9.50

Captain Morgan DBL

$10.00

Gosling's DBL

$11.00

Kracken DBL

$11.00

Malibu DBL

$9.50

Meyer's Dark DBL

$11.00

Plantation DBL

$11.50

Rumbar White DBL

$11.00

Rumbar Gold DBL

$11.00

Rumbar Silver DBL

$11.00

Rumhaven DBL

$9.50

Sailor Jerry DBL

$11.00

Alto’s tequila

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Cut water blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Repasdo

$13.50

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Dulce Vida Lime

$9.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Exotico

$10.00

Exotico Gold

$10.00

Jose

$9.00

Milagro Anejo

$11.00

Milagro Reposado

$11.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Patron ajeco

$10.00

Patron Repasado

$14.50

Patron reposado

$11.00

Patron Roca

$18.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Una familia white

$10.00

Well Tequila DBL

$7.00

Casamigos DBL

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$12.00

Don Julio Silver DBL

$12.00

Dulce Vida Lime DBL

$10.00

Espolon Blanco DBL

$11.00

Espolon Reposado DBL

$11.75

Exotico DBL

$10.00

Exotico Gold DBL

$10.25

Jose DBL

$10.00

Milagro Reposado DBL

$11.00

Milagro Silver DBL

$10.50

Milagro Anejo DBL

$11.50

Patron Roca DBL

$21.00

Patron Silver DBL

$11.50

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$12.50

Basil Hayden 10 Year

$16.50

Blantons

$15.50

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Crown Flavor

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Hennesy

$12.50

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Single Barrel

$10.50

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Black

$10.00

Jameson Cask

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Makers 46

$9.50

Makers Mark

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Seagrams VO

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Weller 12

$11.00

Whistle Pig

$12.50

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Willet

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Screwball

$9.50

Bulleit 10 YR

$15.50

American Honey

$9.00

Woodford Reserve Doubke Oaked

$12.50

Long Branch

$9.00

Hennesey XO

$22.50

Old Forester

$9.00

Old Forrester Statesman

$10.00

Old Forrester Rye

$12.00

Old Forrester

$8.00

Old Forrester 100 Proof

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Hibiki

$14.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Angels Envy DBL

$12.00

Backbone DBL

$12.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$12.00

Blantons DBL

$12.50

Buffalo Trace DBL

$10.50

Bulleit DBL

$11.50

Bulliet Rye DBL

$11.50

Bushmills DBL

$10.50

Charbay Dbl&Twisted DBL

$12.00

Crown Flavor DBL

$11.50

Crown Royal DBL

$11.50

Crown Royal XO DBL

$15.50

Crown Royal XR DBL

$35.50

Delbac Whiskey DBL

$12.00

Eagle Rare DBL

$12.50

EH Taylor DBL

$14.50

Elmer T Lee DBL

$13.50

Four Roses Single DBL

$13.00

Four Roses Small DBL

$11.00

Gentleman Jack DBL

$12.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$10.50

Jack Single Barrel DBL

$14.00

Jameson Black DBL

$11.50

Jameson Cask DBL

$12.00

Jameson DBL

$10.50

Jim Beam DBL

$10.00

Journeyman DBL

$12.00

Knob Creek DBL

$12.50

Knob Creek Rye DBL

$12.50

Makers 46 DBL

$13.00

Makers Mark DBL

$12.00

Pendleton DBL

$10.50

Pine Barrens Cherrywood DBL

$13.00

Pine Barrens DBL

$13.00

Prime Bourbon DBL

$12.00

Riegers DBL

$10.50

Ruff Rider Bull Moose DBL

$16.00

Ruff Rider Straight DBL

$15.00

Russell 10 DBL

$12.50

Russell 6 DBL

$12.00

Seagrams 7 DBL

$10.00

Seagrams VO DBL

$11.00

Sons of Erin DBL

$11.50

Stagg DBL

$12.50

Stonebreaker DBL

$12.50

Templeton Rye DBL

$11.50

Tullamore Dew DBL

$10.50

Well Whiskey DBL

$7.00

Weller 12 DBL

$14.50

Whistle Pig DBL

$16.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$10.00

Willet DBL

$13.50

Woodford Double DBL

$13.50

Woodford Reserve DBL

$12.50

Sazerac Rye Double

$18.50

Balvenie 12

$13.00

Chivas 12

$12.00

Dewars

$8.00

Dewars 12

$12.00

Dewars 12 (Copy)

$12.00

Famus Grousse

$8.50

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12 (Copy)

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$17.00

Glenlivet 18

$20.00

Glenmorange

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$17.00

Johnny Walker Blk

$8.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$29.00

Johnny Walker Green

$10.00

Jonny Walker Red

$9.50

Laphroig 10

$8.50

Macallan 12

$15.00

Macallan 15

$19.00

Macallan 18

$32.00

Macallan 18 (Copy)

$32.00

Well Scotch

$67.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Well Scotch DBL

$11.00

Balvenie 12 DBL

$15.50

Balvenie 14 CC DBL

$16.00

Balvenie 15 DBL

$18.50

Balvenie 17 DBL

$25.50

Balvenie 21 DBL

$28.50

Chivas 12 DBL

$12.50

Chivas 18 DBL

$16.50

Dewars DBL

$11.50

Dewars 12 DBL

$13.00<