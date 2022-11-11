MAW Mason Ale Works Tasting Room

MAW imageView gallery

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

1/2 lb of fried Mozzarella, served with marinara sauce

Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

$8.00

6 vegetarian spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Pizzas

Weekly Special- Roasted Mushroom

Weekly Special- Roasted Mushroom

$14.00

Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Mushrooms, Thyme, Roasted Garlic, Arugula, Balsamic Drizzle

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Classic marinara and cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Cheese pizza with pepperoni

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

House made marinara, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$13.00

House made marinara, mozzarella, spinach, mushroom, red onion, bell pepper, tomato, garlic

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Buffalo sauce, chicken breast, red onion, mozzarella, topped with ranch dressing

Three Meat Pizza

Three Meat Pizza

$15.00

House made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and bacon

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$15.00

House made marinara, mozzarella, Italian sausage, Calabrian chili, kalamata olives

BBQ Pork Belly Pizza

BBQ Pork Belly Pizza

$15.00

Tangy BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked pork belly, red onion, topped with cilantro

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Base pie come with marinara and cheese, add as many toppings as you like!

Sandwiches

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic glaze, French baguette, served with house made Old Bay Chips

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

crispy chicken, slaw, pickles, Nashville spice, comeback sauce, brioche bun, served with house made Old Bay chips

Pork Belly Bahn Mi

Pork Belly Bahn Mi

$13.00

smoked pork belly, pickled radish & carrot, jalapeño, cilantro, gochujang aioli, French baguette, served with house made Old Bay chips

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$13.00

pepperoni, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mozzarella, oregano vinaigrette, served hot or cold and with house made old bay chips

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine, hardboiled egg, avocado, tomato, cucumber, onion, bacon, bleu cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.00

grilled chicken, black beans, corn, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Romaine & arugula, cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olive, chickpeas, blue cheese, oregano vinaigrette

Prosciutto & Pear Salad

Prosciutto & Pear Salad

$15.00

Arugula, prosciutto, pear, Parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$15.00

pepperoni, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mozzarella, oregano vinaigrette

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$12.00

Spinach, tomato, cucumber, mushroom, bell pepper, ranch dressing

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Meals for our Heroes

$10.00

Donate a meal to our front line heroes which our team will deliver to hospitals throughout the month of June. Thank you to those who have been on the front lines during this pandemic. Cheers

Support Our Staff

$10.00

Due to this pandemic, the restaurant industry has been hit especially hard and many employees have been displaced. If you wish to help support these hard working folks, please feel free to add this donation in $10 increments to your order. Your generosity is greatly appreciated. Cheers

Support Mason

Mason Shirt

Mason Shirt

$15.00

Join the crew by wearing our signature Mason T-shirt in navy blue

Mason Hoodie

Mason Hoodie

$30.00

Rep Mason Ale Works on those cool California nights with this lightweight hoodie in black

Beer TOGO

Mason Nelson Revenge

Mason Nelson Revenge

$16.00

Collaboration with Beer Zombies Brewing. Hazy Double IPA at 8% ABV and 100% Nelson.

Mason Synergy 16oz 4 Pack

Mason Synergy 16oz 4 Pack

$16.00

Hazy Double IPA with Nelson, Mosaic, and Citra hops. Smooth and juicy. 9.5% ABV

Mason Citra Revenge 16oz 4 Pack

Mason Citra Revenge 16oz 4 Pack

$16.00Out of stock

Hazy Double IPA

Mason Jambi 16oz 6 Pack

Mason Jambi 16oz 6 Pack

$12.00

For those of us wishing for a great West Coast style IPA, Jambi is the genie you're looking for. Hopped up with a ton of Simcoe, Amarillo, Mosaic and Citra, this beer is aggressive but balanced. Great with food or on a summer day in the Playhouse.

Mason Respeto 16oz 6-Pack

Mason Respeto 16oz 6-Pack

$12.00

Mexican Style Lager: Light and refreshing, notes of earthiness with a clean finish. Gold Medal Winner at Ensenada Beer Fest 2018.

Mason Mas Respeto 16oz 4 Pack

Mason Mas Respeto 16oz 4 Pack

$12.00

Imperial Mexican Style Lager

Mason All Together 16oz 4 Pack

Mason All Together 16oz 4 Pack

$15.00

Thanks to the guys at Other Half and Horus Aged Ales, we are able to brew a cross country collaboration to raise funds for members of our hospitality industry in need. All profits from this beer will be donated to funds supporting our industry during these trying times.

Mason Liberty and Juicy for All 16oz 4 pack

Mason Liberty and Juicy for All 16oz 4 pack

$15.00

Hazy DIPA with mango

Mason Tinder Trap 16oz 4 Pack

Mason Tinder Trap 16oz 4 Pack

$15.00

Tinder Trap is a double dry hopped hazy IPA that delivers! Packed full of Citra and Mosaic gives this beer notes of dried apricot and citrus with just a touch of hop bite. The juice is real!

Mason Participation Trophy 16oz 4-Pack

Mason Participation Trophy 16oz 4-Pack

$12.00Out of stock

West Coast IPA

Mason Mustachio Pistachio 16oz 4-Pack

Mason Mustachio Pistachio 16oz 4-Pack

$12.00

Stout brewed in collaboration with Unsung Brewing Company with pistachios, cacao nibs & strawberries added.

Mason Hazy River 16oz 6 Pack

Mason Hazy River 16oz 6 Pack

$12.00Out of stock

Brewed with Mandarina Bavaria and Citra Hops. Notes of Sweet Orange, and Guava, soft and crushable! ABV 6.5%

Mason Beachcomber 16oz 4-Pack

Mason Beachcomber 16oz 4-Pack

$15.00

Hazy Tropical IPA: Brewed with Pineapple, Guava, Toasted Almonds, Coconut and Lactose for a Tropical, Subtly Sweet Brew. Reminiscent of the Classic "Painkiller" Tiki Cocktail made popular by Don "The Beachcomber" in the 1950's.

Mason Second Son 12oz 4-Pack

Mason Second Son 12oz 4-Pack

$18.00

50% BA Baracus Barleywine / 50% Barrel Aged Cash Imperial Stout. Aged in Cutwater Whiskey barrels.

Mason BA Baracus 12oz 4-Pack

Mason BA Baracus 12oz 4-Pack

$18.00

BBA Barleywine: Aged in Cutwater Bourbon Barrels for a year, this limited release was named after our Favorite A Team Character. Baracus is full of rich toffee, plum, vanilla, and rich cherry notes. Let this brew warm up to 50 degrees to fully appreciate its complexity.

Mason Bakers Dozen

Mason Bakers Dozen

$18.00Out of stock

Modern Times Collaboration. Aged in Maple Bourbon Barrels for over a year, this barleywine picked up delicious notes of caramel, bourbon, and syrupy goodness. Brewed with Maple Syrup, Cacao Nibs, and premium Geisha Coffee for a nuanced and complex brew. Enjoy at 50 Degrees to unlock the full potential of this brew. ABV 13%

Mason Willy Time 16oz 6-Pack

Mason Willy Time 16oz 6-Pack

$12.00Out of stock

Belgian Style White Ale: Brewed with Orange, Grapefruit Peel, and Coriander, and for a crisp and refreshing brew.

Mason Eloise Woods

Mason Eloise Woods

$10.00

Brettanomyces make beer funky, not sour but amazingly and distinctly funky. Eloise Woods is our take on a 100% Barrel Fermentated Brett IPA. Dry hopped just before bottling, she is an elegant mistress. Both complex and intriguing, Eloise will give you a master class in the great depth that beers of this style can reach.

Mason Chateau Diane

Mason Chateau Diane

$15.00

Chateau Diane was born from a house Saison called "Diane". Poured into Cabernet Sauvignon Barrels from Fontanella Family Winery in Napa Valley. Over several months, rich barrels lent layers of sweet earthiness and delicate wood characteristics.

The Highwayman

The Highwayman

$7.50Out of stock
The Swindler

The Swindler

$7.50
Temptation

Temptation

$9.00
Happy Hops

Happy Hops

$7.00Out of stock
Sanctification

Sanctification

$9.00
Viking Space Probe

Viking Space Probe

$3.00

Singles TOGO

Mason Nelson Revenge 16oz

Mason Nelson Revenge 16oz

$6.00
Mason Synergy 16oz

Mason Synergy 16oz

$6.00
Mason Citra Revenge 16oz

Mason Citra Revenge 16oz

$6.00
Mason Jambi 16oz

Mason Jambi 16oz

$6.00
Mason Respeto 16oz

Mason Respeto 16oz

$6.00
Mason Mas Respeto 16 oz

Mason Mas Respeto 16 oz

$6.00
Mason All Together 16oz

Mason All Together 16oz

$6.00
Mason Liberty and Juicy For All 16oz

Mason Liberty and Juicy For All 16oz

$6.00
Mason Tinder Trap 16oz

Mason Tinder Trap 16oz

$6.00
Mason Participation Trophy 16oz

Mason Participation Trophy 16oz

$5.00
Mason Mustachio Pistachio 16oz

Mason Mustachio Pistachio 16oz

$5.00
Mason Hazy River 16oz

Mason Hazy River 16oz

$5.00
Mason Beachcomber 16oz

Mason Beachcomber 16oz

$6.00
Mason Second Son 12oz

Mason Second Son 12oz

$8.00
Mason BA Baracus 12oz

Mason BA Baracus 12oz

$8.00
Mason Bakers Dozen 12oz

Mason Bakers Dozen 12oz

$8.00
Mason Flat Black 16oz

Mason Flat Black 16oz

$10.00

Limited Edition Pastry Stout with toasted coconut and Guatemala cacao nibs and vanilla

Draft Beer TOGO

Jambi 16oz

Jambi 16oz

$6.00
Respeto 16oz

Respeto 16oz

$6.00
Citra Revenge 16oz

Citra Revenge 16oz

$6.00

Cocktails TOGO

Margarita 32oz

Margarita 32oz

$10.00

Choice of Lime, Strawberry, or Spicy Pineapple

Mule 32oz

Mule 32oz

$10.00

Choice of Tequila, Whiskey, or Vodka

Smash 32oz

Smash 32oz

$10.00

Choice of Classic, Blackberry, Strawberry, or Spicy Pineapple

Blackberry Bramble 32oz

Blackberry Bramble 32oz

$10.00

Gin, Lemon, Blackberry Simple, Blackberry Liqueur

Tom Collins 32oz

Tom Collins 32oz

$10.00

Gin, Lemon, Simple Syrup, Club Soda

Yard Sale 32oz

Yard Sale 32oz

$14.00

Tequila, Grapefruit, Agave, Strawberry puree, Lime

Wine TOGO

House Red Wine

$10.00

House Chardonnay

$10.00

House Pinot Grigio

$10.00Out of stock

Non Alcoholic TOGO (Copy)

ThunderKing Cold Brew

ThunderKing Cold Brew

$5.00

ThunderKing's 12 ounce classic bottle is smooth and ready-to-go. Perfect for any time of day: early morning on the way to work or a workout; a great way to cool off in the hot sun, or a perfect cocktail-substitute for when you're off the sauce.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

12 oz Can

Coke

Coke

$3.00

12 oz Can

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

12 oz Can

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

12 oz Can

MAW image
MAW image

