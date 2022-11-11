- Home
- /
- San Diego
- /
- Torrey Hills
- /
- MAW - Mason Ale Works Tasting Room
MAW Mason Ale Works Tasting Room
No reviews yet
5550 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste. 113
San Diego, CA 92130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Pizzas
Weekly Special- Roasted Mushroom
Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Mushrooms, Thyme, Roasted Garlic, Arugula, Balsamic Drizzle
Cheese Pizza
Classic marinara and cheese
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese pizza with pepperoni
Margherita Pizza
House made marinara, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil
Veggie Pizza
House made marinara, mozzarella, spinach, mushroom, red onion, bell pepper, tomato, garlic
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, chicken breast, red onion, mozzarella, topped with ranch dressing
Three Meat Pizza
House made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and bacon
Sicilian Pizza
House made marinara, mozzarella, Italian sausage, Calabrian chili, kalamata olives
BBQ Pork Belly Pizza
Tangy BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked pork belly, red onion, topped with cilantro
Build Your Own Pizza
Base pie come with marinara and cheese, add as many toppings as you like!
Sandwiches
Caprese Sandwich
mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic glaze, French baguette, served with house made Old Bay Chips
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
crispy chicken, slaw, pickles, Nashville spice, comeback sauce, brioche bun, served with house made Old Bay chips
Pork Belly Bahn Mi
smoked pork belly, pickled radish & carrot, jalapeño, cilantro, gochujang aioli, French baguette, served with house made Old Bay chips
Italian Sandwich
pepperoni, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mozzarella, oregano vinaigrette, served hot or cold and with house made old bay chips
Salads
Cobb Salad
Romaine, hardboiled egg, avocado, tomato, cucumber, onion, bacon, bleu cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Southwest Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, black beans, corn, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine & arugula, cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olive, chickpeas, blue cheese, oregano vinaigrette
Prosciutto & Pear Salad
Arugula, prosciutto, pear, Parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Italian Salad
pepperoni, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mozzarella, oregano vinaigrette
Garden Salad
Spinach, tomato, cucumber, mushroom, bell pepper, ranch dressing
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Meals for our Heroes
Donate a meal to our front line heroes which our team will deliver to hospitals throughout the month of June. Thank you to those who have been on the front lines during this pandemic. Cheers
Support Our Staff
Due to this pandemic, the restaurant industry has been hit especially hard and many employees have been displaced. If you wish to help support these hard working folks, please feel free to add this donation in $10 increments to your order. Your generosity is greatly appreciated. Cheers
Support Mason
Beer TOGO
Mason Nelson Revenge
Collaboration with Beer Zombies Brewing. Hazy Double IPA at 8% ABV and 100% Nelson.
Mason Synergy 16oz 4 Pack
Hazy Double IPA with Nelson, Mosaic, and Citra hops. Smooth and juicy. 9.5% ABV
Mason Citra Revenge 16oz 4 Pack
Hazy Double IPA
Mason Jambi 16oz 6 Pack
For those of us wishing for a great West Coast style IPA, Jambi is the genie you're looking for. Hopped up with a ton of Simcoe, Amarillo, Mosaic and Citra, this beer is aggressive but balanced. Great with food or on a summer day in the Playhouse.
Mason Respeto 16oz 6-Pack
Mexican Style Lager: Light and refreshing, notes of earthiness with a clean finish. Gold Medal Winner at Ensenada Beer Fest 2018.
Mason Mas Respeto 16oz 4 Pack
Imperial Mexican Style Lager
Mason All Together 16oz 4 Pack
Thanks to the guys at Other Half and Horus Aged Ales, we are able to brew a cross country collaboration to raise funds for members of our hospitality industry in need. All profits from this beer will be donated to funds supporting our industry during these trying times.
Mason Liberty and Juicy for All 16oz 4 pack
Hazy DIPA with mango
Mason Tinder Trap 16oz 4 Pack
Tinder Trap is a double dry hopped hazy IPA that delivers! Packed full of Citra and Mosaic gives this beer notes of dried apricot and citrus with just a touch of hop bite. The juice is real!
Mason Participation Trophy 16oz 4-Pack
West Coast IPA
Mason Mustachio Pistachio 16oz 4-Pack
Stout brewed in collaboration with Unsung Brewing Company with pistachios, cacao nibs & strawberries added.
Mason Hazy River 16oz 6 Pack
Brewed with Mandarina Bavaria and Citra Hops. Notes of Sweet Orange, and Guava, soft and crushable! ABV 6.5%
Mason Beachcomber 16oz 4-Pack
Hazy Tropical IPA: Brewed with Pineapple, Guava, Toasted Almonds, Coconut and Lactose for a Tropical, Subtly Sweet Brew. Reminiscent of the Classic "Painkiller" Tiki Cocktail made popular by Don "The Beachcomber" in the 1950's.
Mason Second Son 12oz 4-Pack
50% BA Baracus Barleywine / 50% Barrel Aged Cash Imperial Stout. Aged in Cutwater Whiskey barrels.
Mason BA Baracus 12oz 4-Pack
BBA Barleywine: Aged in Cutwater Bourbon Barrels for a year, this limited release was named after our Favorite A Team Character. Baracus is full of rich toffee, plum, vanilla, and rich cherry notes. Let this brew warm up to 50 degrees to fully appreciate its complexity.
Mason Bakers Dozen
Modern Times Collaboration. Aged in Maple Bourbon Barrels for over a year, this barleywine picked up delicious notes of caramel, bourbon, and syrupy goodness. Brewed with Maple Syrup, Cacao Nibs, and premium Geisha Coffee for a nuanced and complex brew. Enjoy at 50 Degrees to unlock the full potential of this brew. ABV 13%
Mason Willy Time 16oz 6-Pack
Belgian Style White Ale: Brewed with Orange, Grapefruit Peel, and Coriander, and for a crisp and refreshing brew.
Mason Eloise Woods
Brettanomyces make beer funky, not sour but amazingly and distinctly funky. Eloise Woods is our take on a 100% Barrel Fermentated Brett IPA. Dry hopped just before bottling, she is an elegant mistress. Both complex and intriguing, Eloise will give you a master class in the great depth that beers of this style can reach.
Mason Chateau Diane
Chateau Diane was born from a house Saison called "Diane". Poured into Cabernet Sauvignon Barrels from Fontanella Family Winery in Napa Valley. Over several months, rich barrels lent layers of sweet earthiness and delicate wood characteristics.
The Highwayman
The Swindler
Temptation
Happy Hops
Sanctification
Viking Space Probe
Singles TOGO
Mason Nelson Revenge 16oz
Mason Synergy 16oz
Mason Citra Revenge 16oz
Mason Jambi 16oz
Mason Respeto 16oz
Mason Mas Respeto 16 oz
Mason All Together 16oz
Mason Liberty and Juicy For All 16oz
Mason Tinder Trap 16oz
Mason Participation Trophy 16oz
Mason Mustachio Pistachio 16oz
Mason Hazy River 16oz
Mason Beachcomber 16oz
Mason Second Son 12oz
Mason BA Baracus 12oz
Mason Bakers Dozen 12oz
Mason Flat Black 16oz
Limited Edition Pastry Stout with toasted coconut and Guatemala cacao nibs and vanilla
Draft Beer TOGO
Cocktails TOGO
Margarita 32oz
Choice of Lime, Strawberry, or Spicy Pineapple
Mule 32oz
Choice of Tequila, Whiskey, or Vodka
Smash 32oz
Choice of Classic, Blackberry, Strawberry, or Spicy Pineapple
Blackberry Bramble 32oz
Gin, Lemon, Blackberry Simple, Blackberry Liqueur
Tom Collins 32oz
Gin, Lemon, Simple Syrup, Club Soda
Yard Sale 32oz
Tequila, Grapefruit, Agave, Strawberry puree, Lime
Non Alcoholic TOGO (Copy)
ThunderKing Cold Brew
ThunderKing's 12 ounce classic bottle is smooth and ready-to-go. Perfect for any time of day: early morning on the way to work or a workout; a great way to cool off in the hot sun, or a perfect cocktail-substitute for when you're off the sauce.
Diet Coke
12 oz Can
Coke
12 oz Can
Sprite
12 oz Can
Dr. Pepper
12 oz Can
Call for Open Hours
Craft beer, cocktails, pizza, and more.
5550 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste. 113, San Diego, CA 92130