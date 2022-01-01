- Home
- Shrewsbury
- Mason Dixon Family Restaurant
Mason Dixon Family Restaurant
929 Reviews
$
3 Old Farm Lane
Shrewsbury, PA 17361
Popular Items
Appetizers
Onion Rings
Dipped in beer batter and fried to a golden brown
Fried Zucchini
Fresh zucchini lightly battered and fried, includes your choice of sauce
Buffalo Wing Zings
Slightly spicy, served with blue cheese dressing and celery
BBQ Wing Zings
Served with bleu cheese or ranch and celery
Shrimp Basket Appetizer
Lightly battered shrimp, fried and served with a tangy cocktail sauce
Crab Dip
Served with pita chips, garnished with scallions
Clam Strips Appetizer
Lightly breaded surf clams served with cocktail or tartar sauce
Chicken Strips Appetizer
Crisp golden-brown chicken tenders, served with honey mustard or BBQ sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella lightly breaded and fried, served with a zesty marinara sauce
Potato Skins
Crispy golden potato skins topped with mild cheddar cheese, bacon bits and scallions, served with sour cream on the side
Corn Fritters
Battered with a hint of nutmeg, deep-fried & dusted with powdered sugar
Tuna Jackets
Potato Skins stuffed with tuna salad and cheddar cheese served with fried zucchini sticks
Mason Dixon Sampler Appetizer
3 Onion rings, 3 cheese sticks and 3 chicken strips lightly battered and fried, includes your choice of sauce
Fries, Fries, Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
French Fries with homemade chili and melted cheddar cheese, served with sour cream
Smokey Loaded Fries
French fries with melted cheddar and crisp bacon, served with ranch dressing
Chipotle Ranch Fries
French fries topped with bacon, melted cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch dressing
Disco Fries
French fries topped with beef gravy and melted cheddar cheese.
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Stuffed with cheddar cheese, served with salsa and sour cream
Philly Steak Quesadilla
Stuffed with fried onions, roasted peppers and cheddar cheese
Chicken Quesadilla
Stuffed with sautéed onions, peppers and tomatoes, served with sour cream and salsa
Steak Quesadilla
Stuffed with sautéed onions, peppers and tomatoes, served with sour cream and salsa
Shrimp Quesadilla
Stuffed with sautéed onions, peppers and tomatoes, served with sour cream and salsa
Soup de Jour
Garden Salads
Greek Salad
Crisp greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, feta cheese and Kalamata olives, served with grilled pita and our very own Greek dressing (Tzatziki upon request) 10.95 • with Char-Broiled Chicken 11.95 • with Gyro Meat 11.95 • with Shrimp 13.95
Large Salad
Fresh greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons, served with your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, green peppers, onions and Parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing, topped, with croutons 8.95 • with Char-Broiled Chicken 11.25 • with Shrimp 12.50
Taco Salad
Served in a taco shell with your choice of ground beef, grilled chicken or sautéed shrimp; with crispy lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olives, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa 11.95 • with Steak 13.95
Chef Salad
Fresh garden greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, pickled egg, ham, turkey, beef, cheddar and American cheese
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach topped with bacon, tomato, hard boiled eggs & mushrooms, served with hot bacon dressing 8.95 with Char-Grilled Chicken 11.25
Black & Bleu California Steak Salad
Strips of grilled steak served over a blend of lettuce and tossed in bleu cheese dressing, topped with bacon pieces, crumbled bleu cheese and onions
Mason Dixon Turkey Club Salad
Mason Dixon club without the bread with a blend of lettuce topped with roast turkey breast, ham, tomatoes and onions tossed in honey mustard dressing and topped with crispy bacon pieces and dried cranberries
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Breaded chicken strips tossed with a Buffalo sauce, served on top of lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers and shredded cheddar cheese
Cobb Salad
Crisp mixed greens tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette with char-broil chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and hard boiled eggs
Pecan Chicken Salad
Char-broil chicken breast served on crisp mixed greens tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette with dried cranberries and sliced peaches topped with pecans and bleu cheese crumbles
Fried Chicken Salad in a Taco Shell
Chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers
Pittsburgh Salad
Char-broil chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce with onions, tomatoes, French fries and shredded cheddar and jack
Entrees
Baja Fish Tacos
Three pieces beer battered haddock in tortillas with lettuce, tomatoes, and Baja sauce, served with one side
Chicken Finger Dinner
Lightly battered and fried to a crisp golden-brown, includes your choice of sauce
Country Fried Steak
Breaded sirloin steak (11oz.) deep-fried, served with homemade chicken gravy
Famous Broasted Chicken
Prepared fresh to order. Please allow 20 minutes. Two-piece — leg & thigh or breast and wing Four-piece — leg, thigh, breast and wing Four-piece all white — breasts (2) and wings (2)
Grilled Ham Steak
(14-16 oz.) served with pineapple rings
Liver & Onions
Liver grilled to perfection, served with fried onions
Oven Baked Meatloaf
Homemade recipe, served hot with rich brown gravy
Texas Style Meatloaf
Three pieces of meatloaf over mashed potatoes, topped with sautéed onions, peppers, Monterey jack cheese and beef gravy
Roast Beef Dinner
Slowly roasted, served with a savory dressing and rich brown gravy
Roast Turkey Dinner
Oven-roasted breast served with stuffing and rich turkey gravy
Steak or Chicken Skillet
Choice of sizzling chicken or steak with shrimp sautéed with onions and green peppers topped with blended cheeses and mashed potatoes
Veal Cutlet
Hand-breaded and deep-fried, served with your choice of gravy or tangy marinara sauce
Taste of Italy
Fettucine Alfredo
Prepared with a garlic Parmesan cream sauce, garnished with tomatoes and scallions
Chicken Fettucine Alfredo
Prepared with a garlic Parmesan cream sauce, garnished with tomatoes and scallions
Shrimp Fettucine Alfredo
Prepared with a garlic Parmesan cream sauce, garnished with tomatoes and scallions
Seafood Fettucine Alfredo
With crab, shrimp and scallops, prepared with a garlic Parmesan cream sauce, garnished with tomatoes and scallions
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Served with Penne Pasta
Spaghetti w/ Marinara
Served with our own homemade marinara.
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
Served with our own homemade marinara.
Chicken Parmesan
Served with spaghetti
Shrimp Parmesan
Served with spaghetti
Veal Parmesan
Served with spaghetti
Louisiana Pasta
Choice of Parmesan crusted chicken or Parmesan crusted shrimp. Served over fettuccine with mushrooms, roasted peppers in a spicy New Orleans sauce
Steak Gorgonzola
Grilled marinated beef tossed with fettuccine and gorgonzola Alfredo sauce
Baked Cheese Ravioli
Topped with provolone cheese and marinara sauce
Four Cheese Pasta Ala Forno
Penne pasta topped with an indulgent blend of cheeses, marinara sauce and baked to a golden brown
Steaks & Ribs
Delmonico
(12-14 oz.)
New York Strip
(12-14 oz.)
Longhorn Steak
Special marinade topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese
Baby Back BBQ Ribs
2 Pork Chops
Two (8 oz.) center cut broiled pork chops
Chopped Sirloin Steak
Ground sirloin, grilled to desired temperature, topped with brown gravy
Chicken Dishes
Char-Broiled Chicken Breast
Choice of Plain, Cajun or BBQ style
Southwest Chicken
Twin char-broiled chicken breasts topped with BBQ sauce, Monterrey jack cheese and shrimp
Sia's Favorite Chicken
Chicken breast over rice, topped with crab dip and shredded cheddar cheese
Chef's Special
Twin marinated chicken breast with sautéed onions and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese
Kansas City BBQ
Char-broiled chicken, BBQ sauce, sautéed onions and green peppers, topped with bacon and melted cheddar jack cheese over rice or homemade mashed potatoes
Ranch BBQ Chicken
Twin chicken breast smothered in a homemade ranch BBQ sauce, topped with bacon and Swiss cheese
Chicken Monterey
Chicken breast served over rice with sautéed mushrooms and Monterey jack cheese
Chicken Siciliano
Twin char-grilled chicken breasts topped with fresh spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Seafood
Broiled Scallops
In lemon butter sauce
Fried Clam Strips
Super surf clams battered and fried to a golden brown, served with tartar or cocktail sauce
Crab Cakes
Our homemade recipe, broiled or fried, served with tartar or cocktail sauce
Fish & Chips
Beer-battered and fried to a golden brown, served with tartar or cocktail sauce
Broiled Flounder
Fresh fillet broiled in a lemon butter sauce, served with tartar or cocktail sauce
Haddock Filet
Your choice of broiled or beer battered fried, served with lemon butter sauce
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
Golden fried jumbo shrimp
Salmon Cakes
Our very own homemade recipe. broiled or fried, served with tartar or cocktail sauce
Salmon Filet
Fresh salmon cooked in a lemon butter sauce
Fried Shrimp Basket
Battered and fried to a golden brown, served with tartar or cocktail sauce
Broiled Stuffed Flounder
Fresh fillet broiled in a lemon butter sauce, stuffed with crabmeat & served with tartar or cocktail sauce
Specialty Sandwiches
Reuben
Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss and thousand island dressing on grilled rye, served with coleslaw
Rachel
Grilled turkey, melted Swiss, coleslaw and thousand island dressing on grilled rye
Gyro
A traditional “Greek Favorite” served with lettuce, tomatoes and our own honey mustard or tzatziki sauce
Nick's Special
Mouth-watering BBQ chicken breast with ham and Swiss cheese, served on a roll
Pretzel Sandwich
Large pretzel with your choice of ham or turkey and Swiss cheese, served with lettuce & tomato
Clubs
Chicken Breast Club
Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo
Turkey Club
Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo
Virginia Ham Club
Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo
Cheeseburger Club
Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo
Mason Dixon Sampler Club
Sliced white turkey, baked Virginia ham and Swiss, served with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo
BLT Club
Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo
Tuna Salad Club
Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo
Chicken Salad Club
Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo
Roast Beef Club
Slowly roasted to perfection, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo
Paninis
Roast Beef Panini
Sliced beef, cheddar cheese and horseradish sauce
Chicken Wing Zing Panini
Boneless seasoned breaded chicken with chipotle aioli, lettuce and tomato
Turkey Panini
Sliced turkey with chipotle aioli, Swiss cheese, bacon and tomato
Veggie Panini
Stuffed with sautéed spinach, roasted peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
Russian Panini
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Panini
All white meat chicken strips, zesty buttermilk ranch, Monterey jack cheese and buffalo sauce
Lord Baltimore Steak Panini
Grilled marinated steak pieces with fried onions, mushrooms, melted provolone cheese and creamy horseradish sauce
Traditional Sandwiches
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Bacon & Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Fried Haddock Sandwich
Served with lettuce and tomatoes on toast
Crab Cake Sandwich
Broiled or fried, served on a roll with lettuce and tomato
Hot Dog
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Served with cheese on your choice of grilled bread
Chicken Melt Sandwich
Served with cheese on your choice of grilled bread
Turkey Bacon & Provolone Croissant
Served with lettuce and tomato
Tuna & Swiss Croissant
Served with lettuce and tomato
Ham & Swiss Croissant
Served with lettuce and tomato
Texas Hot Weiner
topped with chili and onions
Wraps
Philly Steak Wrap
Served with fried onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cheddar cheese
Greek Wrap
Char-broiled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, black olives and tzatziki sauce
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Char-broiled chicken breast tossed with romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing
Chicken Ranchero Wrap
Char-broiled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon and ranch dressing
Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap
With lettuce, tomato, mayo and onions
Vegetable Black Bean Wrap
Black bean burger w/ lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salsa, black olives, sour cream and cheddar cheese
Mexican Wrap
Char-broiled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salsa, black olives, sour cream and cheddar cheese
Chicken Finger Wrap
Served with bacon, lettuce and cheddar cheese, includes your choice of ranch or honey mustard sauce
All American Wrap
Turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives and thousand island dressing
Mason Dixon Wrap
Sliced ham, beef, turkey, cheese, bacon, lettuce and thousand island dressing
Mediterranean Wrap
Stuffed with roasted vegetables, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Texan Wrap
Chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and citrus chipotle BBQ sauce
Milano Wrap
Chicken breast, lettuce, mozzarella, onions, tomato and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Chef Nick's Wrap
Char-grilled chicken, sautéed onions, peppers, bacon, tomato, provolone and chipotle ranch dressing
Hot Sandwiches
Hot Ham Sandwich
Virginia ham sandwiched and topped with beef gravy
Hot Meatloaf Sandwich
Homemade meatloaf served hot, sandwiched and topped with beef gravy
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast beef, slowly roasted to perfection, sandwiched and topped with beef gravy
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Oven roasted white turkey breast sandwiched and topped with turkey gravy
Chicken Sandwiches
Bacon & Swiss Chicken Sandwich
Char-broiled chicken topped with bacon and Swiss cheese
Chicken Balsamico Sandwich
Topped with spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Plain, BBQ or cajun
Cordon Bleu Chicken Sandwich
Ham and Swiss
Honey Doo Chicken Sandwich
Served with honey mustard, jack cheese and bacon
Mason Dixon Chicken Sandwich
Topped with fried onions, green peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese
Rodeo Chicken Sandwich
Char-broiled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese and bacon
Cold Sandwiches
Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast beef slowly roasted to perfection, served with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
Turkey Sandwich
Oven-roasted turkey served with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
Ham Sandwich
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Served with tomatoes, lettuce and mayo
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served with tomatoes, lettuce and mayo
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Buffalo Burger
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Cheeseburger
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Cowboy Burger
Grilled mushrooms, onions, bacon and Swiss cheese
Gia's Chesapeake Burger
Topped with crab dip and cheddar cheese
Hamburger
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Hickory Burger
Meat Lovers Delight! Topped with bacon, baked ham and Swiss cheese with BBQ Sauce
Mr. George's Burger
Topped with onion rings, bacon, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Olde English Burger
Served with grilled tomatoes and cheddar cheese on grilled whole wheat
Patty Melt
Served on grilled rye with fried onions and cheese
Potato Skins Burger
Two potato skins stuffed with chopped hamburger and topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
Texas Giant Burger
Two burgers, served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions 11.95 With Cheese 12.95
Thea's Messy Burger
Fried onions, bacon, Swiss cheese, fried egg (OM) and topped with a zesty homemade sauce
Vasia's Burger
Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles and a zesty BBQ sauce
Vegetable Black Bean Burger
Served with sour cream and salsa
Vio's Burger
Live a little! Order my cheeseburger with chili, bacon, grilled onions (mustard and ketchup optional) then take a nap
Zanzibar Burger
Topped with crispy bacon, egg (OM), French fries and melted cheddar cheese
Subs
Cheeseburger Sub
Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and onions
Philly Steak Sub
Served with sautéed onions, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Char-Broiled Chicken Sub
Served with sautéed onions, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Meatball Sub
Topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese
Seafood Sub
Shrimp, crabmeat, lettuce and tomato tossed in mayo and seasonings
Po Boy Sub
Choice of fried shrimp or oysters, with a light boom boom spicy sauce, lettuce and tomato
Prime Rib Sub
Breakfast All Day
Waffle
Served with butter, syrup and powdered sugar
Two Eggs w/ Toast
Two eggs, and choice of toast
Two Eggs w/ Toast & Potatoes
Two eggs, choice of toast, and hashbrowns or french fries
Two Eggs w/ Meat & Toast
Two eggs, choice of ham, sausage or bacon, served with toast
Two Eggs w/ Meat, Toast & Potatoes
Two eggs, choice of ham, sausage or bacon, served with french fries or hash browns and toast
Cheese Omelette
Omelette with American cheese, served with french fries or hash browns and toast
Meat & Cheese Omelette
Omelette with American cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with french fries or hash browns and toast
Broccoli & Cheese Omelette
Omelette with American cheese and broccoli. Served with french fries or hash browns and toast
Mushroom & Cheese Omelette
Omelette with American cheese and mushrooms. Served with french fries or hash browns and toast
Western Omelette
Omelette with green peppers, onions and ham. Served with french fries or hash browns and toast
Greek Omelette
Omelette with feta and choice of spinach or tomato. Served with french fries or hash browns and toast
Super Omelette
Omelette prepared with green peppers, onions, sausage and bacon. Served with french fries or hash browns and toast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
Made with two eggs, served on white toast with chips
Ham & Egg Sandwich
Made with two eggs, served on white toast with chips
Western Egg Sandwich
Made with two eggs, ham, green peppers and onions, served on white toast with chips
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Made with two eggs, served on white toast with chips
Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Made with two eggs, served on white toast with chips
Breakfast Sides
Little Diners
Kids Spaghetti
With Meatballs $5.50 Served with one side.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with one side
Kids Fish Sticks
Served with one side
Kids Hot Dog
Served with one side
Kids Chicken Strips
Choice of sauce, served with one side
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Choice of sauce, served with one side
Kids Hamburger
Served with one side
Kids Meatloaf
Served with one side
Kids Pizza
Served with one side
Kids Mac & Cheese
Served with one side
Kids PB&J
Served with one side
Cakes & Pies
Chocolate Thunder
Rich, dark cake exploding with dark chocolate icing, deep semi-sweet chocolate pieces and dusted with Dutch cocoa.
Salted Crunch Cake
Reese's Pie
The popular candy bar in a pie. Dark chocolate and peanut butter mousse full of Reese’s peanut butter cups.
Big Apple Pie
Coconut Meringue Pie
Lemon Meringue Pie
Cheesecake
A la Carte
Applesauce
Baked Potato (After 4)
Coleslaw
Cranberry Salad
French Fries
Fruit Bowl
Fruit Cup
Garlic Bread
Macaroni Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Peaches
Pickled Beets
Pickled Egg
Potato Chips
Rice
Side Salad
Steak Fries
Stuffed Baked Potato (After 4)
Sweet Potato Fries
Tzatziki
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Online ordering is available Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
3 Old Farm Lane, Shrewsbury, PA 17361