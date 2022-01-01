Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mason Dixon Family Restaurant

929 Reviews

$

3 Old Farm Lane

Shrewsbury, PA 17361

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Finger Wrap
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Soup de Jour

Beverages

Coffee

$2.07

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.99

Soft Drink

$2.79

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$7.95

Dipped in beer batter and fried to a golden brown

Fried Zucchini

$8.95

Fresh zucchini lightly battered and fried, includes your choice of sauce

Buffalo Wing Zings

$7.95

Slightly spicy, served with blue cheese dressing and celery

BBQ Wing Zings

$7.95

Served with bleu cheese or ranch and celery

Shrimp Basket Appetizer

$8.95

Lightly battered shrimp, fried and served with a tangy cocktail sauce

Crab Dip

$9.50

Served with pita chips, garnished with scallions

Clam Strips Appetizer

$8.95

Lightly breaded surf clams served with cocktail or tartar sauce

Chicken Strips Appetizer

$9.95

Crisp golden-brown chicken tenders, served with honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Mozzarella lightly breaded and fried, served with a zesty marinara sauce

Potato Skins

$8.95

Crispy golden potato skins topped with mild cheddar cheese, bacon bits and scallions, served with sour cream on the side

Corn Fritters

$8.95

Battered with a hint of nutmeg, deep-fried & dusted with powdered sugar

Tuna Jackets

$9.95

Potato Skins stuffed with tuna salad and cheddar cheese served with fried zucchini sticks

Mason Dixon Sampler Appetizer

$9.95

3 Onion rings, 3 cheese sticks and 3 chicken strips lightly battered and fried, includes your choice of sauce

Fries, Fries, Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.50

French Fries with homemade chili and melted cheddar cheese, served with sour cream

Smokey Loaded Fries

$9.50

French fries with melted cheddar and crisp bacon, served with ranch dressing

Chipotle Ranch Fries

$9.50

French fries topped with bacon, melted cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch dressing

Disco Fries

$9.50

French fries topped with beef gravy and melted cheddar cheese.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

Stuffed with cheddar cheese, served with salsa and sour cream

Philly Steak Quesadilla

$12.95

Stuffed with fried onions, roasted peppers and cheddar cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Stuffed with sautéed onions, peppers and tomatoes, served with sour cream and salsa

Steak Quesadilla

$13.95

Stuffed with sautéed onions, peppers and tomatoes, served with sour cream and salsa

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.95

Stuffed with sautéed onions, peppers and tomatoes, served with sour cream and salsa

Soup de Jour

Crock of French Onion

$4.75

Homemade, topped generously with provolone cheese and croutons

Chili Au Gratin

$4.75

Soup de Jour

Garden Salads

Greek Salad

Crisp greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, feta cheese and Kalamata olives, served with grilled pita and our very own Greek dressing (Tzatziki upon request) 10.95 • with Char-Broiled Chicken 11.95 • with Gyro Meat 11.95 • with Shrimp 13.95

Large Salad

$7.95

Fresh greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons, served with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

Crisp romaine lettuce, green peppers, onions and Parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing, topped, with croutons 8.95 • with Char-Broiled Chicken 11.25 • with Shrimp 12.50

Taco Salad

Served in a taco shell with your choice of ground beef, grilled chicken or sautéed shrimp; with crispy lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olives, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa 11.95 • with Steak 13.95

Chef Salad

$12.50

Fresh garden greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, pickled egg, ham, turkey, beef, cheddar and American cheese

Spinach Salad

Fresh spinach topped with bacon, tomato, hard boiled eggs & mushrooms, served with hot bacon dressing 8.95 with Char-Grilled Chicken 11.25

Black & Bleu California Steak Salad

$13.95

Strips of grilled steak served over a blend of lettuce and tossed in bleu cheese dressing, topped with bacon pieces, crumbled bleu cheese and onions

Mason Dixon Turkey Club Salad

$12.95

Mason Dixon club without the bread with a blend of lettuce topped with roast turkey breast, ham, tomatoes and onions tossed in honey mustard dressing and topped with crispy bacon pieces and dried cranberries

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.95

Breaded chicken strips tossed with a Buffalo sauce, served on top of lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers and shredded cheddar cheese

Cobb Salad

$12.75

Crisp mixed greens tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette with char-broil chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and hard boiled eggs

Pecan Chicken Salad

$12.95

Char-broil chicken breast served on crisp mixed greens tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette with dried cranberries and sliced peaches topped with pecans and bleu cheese crumbles

Fried Chicken Salad in a Taco Shell

$12.95

Chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers

Pittsburgh Salad

$12.95

Char-broil chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce with onions, tomatoes, French fries and shredded cheddar and jack

Entrees

Baja Fish Tacos

$13.50

Three pieces beer battered haddock in tortillas with lettuce, tomatoes, and Baja sauce, served with one side

Chicken Finger Dinner

$14.50

Lightly battered and fried to a crisp golden-brown, includes your choice of sauce

Country Fried Steak

$14.50

Breaded sirloin steak (11oz.) deep-fried, served with homemade chicken gravy

Famous Broasted Chicken

Prepared fresh to order. Please allow 20 minutes. Two-piece — leg & thigh or breast and wing Four-piece — leg, thigh, breast and wing Four-piece all white — breasts (2) and wings (2)

Grilled Ham Steak

$16.95

(14-16 oz.) served with pineapple rings

Liver & Onions

$12.50

Liver grilled to perfection, served with fried onions

Oven Baked Meatloaf

$12.95

Homemade recipe, served hot with rich brown gravy

Texas Style Meatloaf

$15.95

Three pieces of meatloaf over mashed potatoes, topped with sautéed onions, peppers, Monterey jack cheese and beef gravy

Roast Beef Dinner

$14.50

Slowly roasted, served with a savory dressing and rich brown gravy

Roast Turkey Dinner

$14.50

Oven-roasted breast served with stuffing and rich turkey gravy

Steak or Chicken Skillet

$18.95

Choice of sizzling chicken or steak with shrimp sautéed with onions and green peppers topped with blended cheeses and mashed potatoes

Veal Cutlet

$11.95

Hand-breaded and deep-fried, served with your choice of gravy or tangy marinara sauce

Taste of Italy

Fettucine Alfredo

$12.95

Prepared with a garlic Parmesan cream sauce, garnished with tomatoes and scallions

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$14.95

Prepared with a garlic Parmesan cream sauce, garnished with tomatoes and scallions

Shrimp Fettucine Alfredo

$16.95

Prepared with a garlic Parmesan cream sauce, garnished with tomatoes and scallions

Seafood Fettucine Alfredo

$18.95

With crab, shrimp and scallops, prepared with a garlic Parmesan cream sauce, garnished with tomatoes and scallions

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$16.95

Served with Penne Pasta

Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$10.95

Served with our own homemade marinara.

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$12.25

Served with our own homemade marinara.

Chicken Parmesan

$15.95

Served with spaghetti

Shrimp Parmesan

$17.50

Served with spaghetti

Veal Parmesan

$15.95

Served with spaghetti

Louisiana Pasta

$17.95

Choice of Parmesan crusted chicken or Parmesan crusted shrimp. Served over fettuccine with mushrooms, roasted peppers in a spicy New Orleans sauce

Steak Gorgonzola

$18.95

Grilled marinated beef tossed with fettuccine and gorgonzola Alfredo sauce

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$11.50

Topped with provolone cheese and marinara sauce

Four Cheese Pasta Ala Forno

$13.50

Penne pasta topped with an indulgent blend of cheeses, marinara sauce and baked to a golden brown

Steaks & Ribs

Special marinade topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese

Delmonico

$20.95

(12-14 oz.)

New York Strip

$20.95

(12-14 oz.)

Longhorn Steak

$18.95

Special marinade topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese

Baby Back BBQ Ribs

$20.95

2 Pork Chops

$16.95

Two (8 oz.) center cut broiled pork chops

Chopped Sirloin Steak

$13.95

Ground sirloin, grilled to desired temperature, topped with brown gravy

Chicken Dishes

Char-Broiled Chicken Breast

$14.50

Choice of Plain, Cajun or BBQ style

Southwest Chicken

$17.95

Twin char-broiled chicken breasts topped with BBQ sauce, Monterrey jack cheese and shrimp

Sia's Favorite Chicken

$16.95

Chicken breast over rice, topped with crab dip and shredded cheddar cheese

Chef's Special

$16.95

Twin marinated chicken breast with sautéed onions and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese

Kansas City BBQ

$15.95

Char-broiled chicken, BBQ sauce, sautéed onions and green peppers, topped with bacon and melted cheddar jack cheese over rice or homemade mashed potatoes

Ranch BBQ Chicken

$16.95

Twin chicken breast smothered in a homemade ranch BBQ sauce, topped with bacon and Swiss cheese

Chicken Monterey

$14.95

Chicken breast served over rice with sautéed mushrooms and Monterey jack cheese

Chicken Siciliano

$16.95

Twin char-grilled chicken breasts topped with fresh spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Seafood

Broiled Scallops

$16.95

In lemon butter sauce

Fried Clam Strips

$11.50

Super surf clams battered and fried to a golden brown, served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Crab Cakes

Our homemade recipe, broiled or fried, served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Fish & Chips

$14.50

Beer-battered and fried to a golden brown, served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Broiled Flounder

$15.95

Fresh fillet broiled in a lemon butter sauce, served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Haddock Filet

$15.95

Your choice of broiled or beer battered fried, served with lemon butter sauce

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$14.95

Golden fried jumbo shrimp

Salmon Cakes

Our very own homemade recipe. broiled or fried, served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Salmon Filet

$15.95

Fresh salmon cooked in a lemon butter sauce

Fried Shrimp Basket

$11.50

Battered and fried to a golden brown, served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Broiled Stuffed Flounder

$21.95

Fresh fillet broiled in a lemon butter sauce, stuffed with crabmeat & served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Specialty Sandwiches

Reuben

$9.95

Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss and thousand island dressing on grilled rye, served with coleslaw

Rachel

$9.95

Grilled turkey, melted Swiss, coleslaw and thousand island dressing on grilled rye

Gyro

$9.95

A traditional “Greek Favorite” served with lettuce, tomatoes and our own honey mustard or tzatziki sauce

Nick's Special

$9.95

Mouth-watering BBQ chicken breast with ham and Swiss cheese, served on a roll

Pretzel Sandwich

$9.95

Large pretzel with your choice of ham or turkey and Swiss cheese, served with lettuce & tomato

Clubs

Chicken Breast Club

$11.95

Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo

Turkey Club

$11.95

Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo

Virginia Ham Club

$11.95

Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo

Cheeseburger Club

$11.95

Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo

Mason Dixon Sampler Club

$11.95

Sliced white turkey, baked Virginia ham and Swiss, served with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo

BLT Club

$11.95

Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo

Tuna Salad Club

$11.95

Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo

Chicken Salad Club

$11.95

Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo

Roast Beef Club

$11.95

Slowly roasted to perfection, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo

Paninis

Roast Beef Panini

$11.95

Sliced beef, cheddar cheese and horseradish sauce

Chicken Wing Zing Panini

$11.95

Boneless seasoned breaded chicken with chipotle aioli, lettuce and tomato

Turkey Panini

$11.95

Sliced turkey with chipotle aioli, Swiss cheese, bacon and tomato

Veggie Panini

$11.95

Stuffed with sautéed spinach, roasted peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

Russian Panini

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Panini

$11.95

All white meat chicken strips, zesty buttermilk ranch, Monterey jack cheese and buffalo sauce

Lord Baltimore Steak Panini

$12.95

Grilled marinated steak pieces with fried onions, mushrooms, melted provolone cheese and creamy horseradish sauce

Traditional Sandwiches

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Grilled Bacon & Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$8.95

Served with lettuce and tomatoes on toast

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.95

Broiled or fried, served on a roll with lettuce and tomato

Hot Dog

$5.25

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$8.75

Served with cheese on your choice of grilled bread

Chicken Melt Sandwich

$8.75

Served with cheese on your choice of grilled bread

Turkey Bacon & Provolone Croissant

$9.95

Served with lettuce and tomato

Tuna & Swiss Croissant

$9.95

Served with lettuce and tomato

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$9.95

Served with lettuce and tomato

Texas Hot Weiner

$7.50

topped with chili and onions

Wraps

Philly Steak Wrap

$11.95

Served with fried onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cheddar cheese

Greek Wrap

$11.95

Char-broiled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, black olives and tzatziki sauce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Char-broiled chicken breast tossed with romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing

Chicken Ranchero Wrap

$11.95

Char-broiled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon and ranch dressing

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$11.95

With lettuce, tomato, mayo and onions

Vegetable Black Bean Wrap

$11.95

Black bean burger w/ lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salsa, black olives, sour cream and cheddar cheese

Mexican Wrap

$11.95

Char-broiled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salsa, black olives, sour cream and cheddar cheese

Chicken Finger Wrap

$11.95

Served with bacon, lettuce and cheddar cheese, includes your choice of ranch or honey mustard sauce

All American Wrap

$11.95

Turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives and thousand island dressing

Mason Dixon Wrap

$11.95

Sliced ham, beef, turkey, cheese, bacon, lettuce and thousand island dressing

Mediterranean Wrap

$11.95

Stuffed with roasted vegetables, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Texan Wrap

$11.95

Chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and citrus chipotle BBQ sauce

Milano Wrap

$11.95Out of stock

Chicken breast, lettuce, mozzarella, onions, tomato and balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Chef Nick's Wrap

$11.95

Char-grilled chicken, sautéed onions, peppers, bacon, tomato, provolone and chipotle ranch dressing

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Ham Sandwich

$13.50

Virginia ham sandwiched and topped with beef gravy

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.50

Homemade meatloaf served hot, sandwiched and topped with beef gravy

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.50

Roast beef, slowly roasted to perfection, sandwiched and topped with beef gravy

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$13.50

Oven roasted white turkey breast sandwiched and topped with turkey gravy

Chicken Sandwiches

Bacon & Swiss Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Char-broiled chicken topped with bacon and Swiss cheese

Chicken Balsamico Sandwich

$10.95

Topped with spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.95

Plain, BBQ or cajun

Cordon Bleu Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Ham and Swiss

Honey Doo Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Served with honey mustard, jack cheese and bacon

Mason Dixon Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Topped with fried onions, green peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese

Rodeo Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Char-broiled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese and bacon

Cold Sandwiches

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.25

Roast beef slowly roasted to perfection, served with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo

Turkey Sandwich

$9.25

Oven-roasted turkey served with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo

Ham Sandwich

$9.25

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Served with tomatoes, lettuce and mayo

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Served with tomatoes, lettuce and mayo

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.25

Served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Buffalo Burger

$10.95Out of stock

Served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Cheeseburger

$9.75

Served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Cowboy Burger

$11.95

Grilled mushrooms, onions, bacon and Swiss cheese

Gia's Chesapeake Burger

$11.95

Topped with crab dip and cheddar cheese

Hamburger

$9.50

Served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Hickory Burger

$11.95

Meat Lovers Delight! Topped with bacon, baked ham and Swiss cheese with BBQ Sauce

Mr. George's Burger

$11.95

Topped with onion rings, bacon, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.25

Served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Olde English Burger

$9.95

Served with grilled tomatoes and cheddar cheese on grilled whole wheat

Patty Melt

$9.95

Served on grilled rye with fried onions and cheese

Potato Skins Burger

$11.95

Two potato skins stuffed with chopped hamburger and topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion

Texas Giant Burger

$12.95

Two burgers, served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions 11.95 With Cheese 12.95

Thea's Messy Burger

$11.95

Fried onions, bacon, Swiss cheese, fried egg (OM) and topped with a zesty homemade sauce

Vasia's Burger

$11.95

Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles and a zesty BBQ sauce

Vegetable Black Bean Burger

$10.50

Served with sour cream and salsa

Vio's Burger

$11.95

Live a little! Order my cheeseburger with chili, bacon, grilled onions (mustard and ketchup optional) then take a nap

Zanzibar Burger

$11.95

Topped with crispy bacon, egg (OM), French fries and melted cheddar cheese

Subs

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.95

Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and onions

Philly Steak Sub

$10.95

Served with sautéed onions, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Char-Broiled Chicken Sub

$10.95

Served with sautéed onions, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Meatball Sub

$10.95

Topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.95

Topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese

Seafood Sub

$12.95

Shrimp, crabmeat, lettuce and tomato tossed in mayo and seasonings

Po Boy Sub

$12.95

Choice of fried shrimp or oysters, with a light boom boom spicy sauce, lettuce and tomato

Prime Rib Sub

$11.50

Breakfast All Day

Waffle

$7.50

Served with butter, syrup and powdered sugar

Two Eggs w/ Toast

$5.95

Two eggs, and choice of toast

Two Eggs w/ Toast & Potatoes

$6.95

Two eggs, choice of toast, and hashbrowns or french fries

Two Eggs w/ Meat & Toast

$6.75

Two eggs, choice of ham, sausage or bacon, served with toast

Two Eggs w/ Meat, Toast & Potatoes

$7.95

Two eggs, choice of ham, sausage or bacon, served with french fries or hash browns and toast

Cheese Omelette

$7.50

Omelette with American cheese, served with french fries or hash browns and toast

Meat & Cheese Omelette

$9.50

Omelette with American cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with french fries or hash browns and toast

Broccoli & Cheese Omelette

$9.50

Omelette with American cheese and broccoli. Served with french fries or hash browns and toast

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$9.50

Omelette with American cheese and mushrooms. Served with french fries or hash browns and toast

Western Omelette

$9.50

Omelette with green peppers, onions and ham. Served with french fries or hash browns and toast

Greek Omelette

$9.50

Omelette with feta and choice of spinach or tomato. Served with french fries or hash browns and toast

Super Omelette

$9.50

Omelette prepared with green peppers, onions, sausage and bacon. Served with french fries or hash browns and toast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$4.25

Made with two eggs, served on white toast with chips

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Made with two eggs, served on white toast with chips

Western Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Made with two eggs, ham, green peppers and onions, served on white toast with chips

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Made with two eggs, served on white toast with chips

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Made with two eggs, served on white toast with chips

Breakfast Sides

Ham

$3.75

Bacon

$3.75

Sausage

$3.75

Scrapple

$3.75

Corn Beef Hash

$4.50

Hash Browns

$2.75

Side of Salsa

$0.95

Fruit Cup

$3.25

Fruit Bowl

$4.25

English Muffin

$1.75

Croissant

$1.95

Bagel

$1.75

Little Diners

Kids Spaghetti

$4.75

With Meatballs $5.50 Served with one side.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Served with one side

Kids Fish Sticks

$4.95

Served with one side

Kids Hot Dog

$4.75

Served with one side

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.95

Choice of sauce, served with one side

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.95

Choice of sauce, served with one side

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Served with one side

Kids Meatloaf

$5.95

Served with one side

Kids Pizza

$5.95

Served with one side

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Served with one side

Kids PB&J

$4.50

Served with one side

Cakes & Pies

Chocolate Thunder

$6.75

Rich, dark cake exploding with dark chocolate icing, deep semi-sweet chocolate pieces and dusted with Dutch cocoa.

Salted Crunch Cake

$6.75

Reese's Pie

$6.75

The popular candy bar in a pie. Dark chocolate and peanut butter mousse full of Reese’s peanut butter cups.

Big Apple Pie

$6.75

Coconut Meringue Pie

$5.50

Lemon Meringue Pie

$5.50

Cheesecake

$6.75

Broasted Togo

Broasted Chicken (To Go)

A la Carte

Applesauce

$2.50

Baked Potato (After 4)

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Cranberry Salad

$2.50

French Fries

$3.75+

Fruit Bowl

$4.25

Fruit Cup

$3.25

Garlic Bread

$1.95

Macaroni Salad

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Peaches

$2.50

Pickled Beets

$2.50

Pickled Egg

$2.50

Potato Chips

$1.95

Rice

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.95

Steak Fries

$3.25

Stuffed Baked Potato (After 4)

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95+

Tzatziki

$1.95

Extra Dressings & Gravies

Ranch

$0.65+

Bleu Cheese

$0.65+

Thousand Island

$0.65+

French

$0.65+

Creamy Italian

$0.65+

Lite Italian

$0.65+

Pepper Parmesan

$0.65+

Honey Mustard

$0.65+

Greek

$0.65+

Lite Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.65+

Beef Gravy (8 oz.)

$0.95

Chicken Gravy (8 oz.)

$0.95
