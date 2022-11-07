Mason Jar 219 Ramapo Valley Rd
219 Ramapo Valley Rd
Mahwah, NJ 07430
Popular Items
Current Specials
Baked Brie
Black Steak
Braised Beef Ravioli
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Supreme
Guacamole and Chips
Irish Beef Stew
Lemon Sole (Broiled)
Meat Balls Marinara (3)
Seafood Newburg Casserole over Rice
Sheppard's Pie
Steamed Clams
Striped Maine Lobster Ravioli
Surf & Turf
Teriyaki Shrimp & Chicken
Twin Lobster Tails
Starters
BANG-BANG SHRIMP
Battered & fried in a sweet and tangy chili sauce, topped with scallions & diced tomato
BAVARIAN PRETZELS
Served with mustard or cheese sauce
BONELESS WINGS (10)
Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Your choice of BBQ, Buffalo or Asian style sauces
CALAMARI
Crispy fried calamari with marinara sauce
CHICKEN FINGERS
With honey mustard sauce
JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS (10)
Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Your choice of BBQ, Buffalo or Asian style sauces
JUMBO SHRIMP COCKTAIL (5)
MASON JAR MOZZARELLA TRIANGLES
House breaded with a classic marinara sauce
NACHOS (VEGETARIAN)
Refried beans, fresh tortilla chips, guacamole, black beans, tomato, jalapeño, olives, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese.
POTATO SKINS (3)
Aged Cheddar, Jack cheese & Applewood smoked bacon, served with sour cream, garnished with scallions.
SHORT RIB QUESADILLAS
Carmelized onions, ripe avocado, cheddar jack shred, pico de gallo and cilantro
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
Creamy house-made dip, fresh tortilla chips
TUNA CRISPS
Seared Ahi tuna served over crispy tortilla chips, sliced avocado drizzled with spicy Wasabi dressing
Soups & Seasonal Salads
SOUP OF THE DAY (CROCK)
FRENCH ONION SOUP
Herb crouton and gruyere cheese
LOBSTER BISQUE
With sherry and lobster meat
MASON JAR ALL-BEEF CHILI
Kidney beans, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese and tortilla chips
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes and cucumbers
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, classic Caesar dressing, herb croutons & Shaved parmesan.
CHICKEN COBB SALAD
Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine, tomatoes, boiled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado and crumbled blue cheese.
ALY’S SALAD
Chopped organic mixed greens, ripe avocado, roasted bell peppers, tomato, fresh mozzarella and balsamic dressing
AHI TUNA SALAD
Seared tuna served over mixed greens, tomatoes, Diced avocado, served with Cusabi dressing topped with crispy tortilla chips
Smoked Meats & BBQ
KANSAS BABY BACK RIBS
Dry rub and BBQ sauce. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
MEMPHIS RIBS
Signature mop sauce. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
RIB COMBO Mix & match
Priced accordingly All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
TEXAS BEEF BRISKET PLATTER
Beef brisket trimmed lean, served with sauce. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
HALF BBQ SMOKED CHICKEN
Free-range smoked chicken and homemade sauces. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
CAROLINA PULLED PORK
Slow cooked pulled pork shoulder and homemade sauces. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
MJ BURNT ENDS
Burnt ends of beef brisket and pork ends, double smoked for extra flavor, housemade sauces. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
SMOKED PORK KIELBASA SAUSAGE
Smoked and lightly grilled, served with mustard. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
JAR-B-QUE COMBO (for One)
All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
JAR-B-QUE COMBO (for Two)
BBQ SANDWICH
Served on homemade kaiser roll, with fries and pickle chips. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
POUND OF BRISKET (TOGO)
POUND OF BURNT ENDS (TOGO)
POUND OF PULLED PORK (TOGO)
POUND OF SAUSAGE (TOGO)
POUND PULLED CHICKEN (TOGO)
Olde Tyme Favorites
LOBSTER & SHRIMP TACO (OUR VERSION)
Sauteed with fresh spinach, onions rolled in a flour tortilla with cheddar, monterey jack cheese, and tomatillo sauce. served with rice & beans.
NORTH ATLANTIC SALMON
Broiled or poached with 2 sides.
FISH & CHIPS
Beer battered cod served with home-made cole slaw and tartar sauce.
BEEF SHORT RIBS
Braised in a red wine reduction sauce served with macaroni & cheese, garnished with crispy onions.
BALSAMIC CHICKEN
Chicken breast topped with Portabello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella with balsamic glaze, served with smashed potatoes.
GRILLED BONELESS CHICKEN DINNER
With choice of 2 sides
CHICKEN PARMESAN
With Pasta
SHRIMP SCAMPI (6)
Over pasta.
AHI TUNA
Seared tuna with roast pepper, avocado, salsa and rice.
PASTA
Marinara or vodka sauce (Gluten-Free available)
Chicken Pot Pie
Country Fried Chicken
Premium Steaks
12oz. SKIRT STEAK
Served with Au Gratin Potatoes Add one additional side $3.25
14oz. NEW YORK STRIP
Served with Au Gratin Potatoes Add one additional side $3.25
18oz. COWBOY RIB-EYE
Served with Au Gratin Potatoes Add one additional side $3.25
FILET
Served with Au Gratin Potatoes Add one additional side $3.25
STEAK SANDWICH
Prime Rib
Brick Oven Wood-Fired Pizzas
10" CHEESE
Additional Toppings $2.00 Each
10" GLUTEN FREE
10" GLUTEN FREE CAULIFLOWER PIZZA
16” CHEESE
Additional Toppings $2.00 Each
BIANCO
Mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese.
CLASSIC MARGHERITA
House-made marinara, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil.
Heart Shape
THE BUTCHER BOY
Sweet fennel sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan.
THREE CHEESE PIZZA
Provolone, muenster, pecorino romana, tomato sauce and oregano.
Sandwiches & Wraps
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
CORN BEEF ON RYE
GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB
HOT DOG
MASON BURGER
8oz. all beef burger, served with lettuce, sliced tomatoes & onions.
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH
Griddled steak & american cheese.
PRIME RIB FRENCH DIP
Sliced prime rib, french bread and beef au jus.
REUBEN
NY style corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese thousand island dressing on seedless rye bread.
TEXAS BEEF & CHEDDAR
Sliced beef brisket, mushrooms, melted sharp cheddar applewood smoked bacon and chipotle mayonnaise.
THE CAJUN BURGER
Blackened 8oz. all beef burger, leaf lettuce, tomatoes red onions, monterey jack cheese, jalapenos and creole mayonnaise.
TURKEY AVOCADO BACON WRAP
TURKEY BURGER
TURKEY CLUB
TURKEY ON WHITE OR RYE BREAD
TURKEY REUBEN
Sliced turkey breast topped with cole slaw, melted swiss and thousand island dressing on seedless rye.
VEGGIE BURGER
Black bean burger served with lettuce, tomato & hot honey mustard.
BLT
Sides
Kids Menu
KIDS Chicken Fingers & Fries
All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage
KIDS Grilled Cheese & Fries
All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage
KIDS Spaghetti & Marinara or Butter Sauce (Meatballs)
All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage
KIDS Hot Dog & Fries
All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage
KIDS Macaroni & Cheese
All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage
KIDS Burger & Fries
All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage
KIDS Grilled Chicken Breast
All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage
Desserts
SUPER BOWL BUFFET
HH Liquor
HH Absolute Vanilla
HH Absolute
HH Absolute Grapefruit
HH Grey Goose
HH Grey Goose Citron
HH Ketel One
HH Stoli
HH Stoli Raspberry
HH Tito's
HH Well Vodka
HH Beefeater
HH Bombay
HH Bombay Sapphire
HH Hendricks
HH Nolets Dry
HH Tanqeray
HH Tanquray Rang pur
HH Well Gin
HH La Hecheria
HH Bacardi
HH Bacardi Light
HH Bacardi Limon
HH Bacardi Mango
HH Bacardi Pineappple
HH Captain Morgan
HH Capt. Morgan Pineapple
HH Cruzan Mango
HH Malibu
HH Malibu Lime
HH Malibu Spice
HH Mount Gay
HH Meyers Dark
HH Well Rum
HH Casa Amigos Dark
HH Casa Amigos
HH Cuervo Gold
HH Cuervo Silver
HH Patron
HH Patron Anejo
HH Patron Café
HH Well Tequila
HH Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
HH Bushmills
HH Canadian Club
HH Crown Royal
HH Jameson
HH Segrams 7
HH Segrams VO
HH Southern Comfort
HH Tullamore Dew
HH Well Whiskey
Yukon Jack
Balvenie
Chivas Regal
Cutty Sark
Deveron Single Malt
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
Glenfiddich
Glenleivet 12 yr.
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
MacCallan 12 yr
Pinch
Well Scotch
Jim Bean
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bib & Tucker
Blantons
Bookers
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Eagle Rare
Hudson Baby
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Well Bourbon
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Licor 43
Amaretto
Ameretto DiSarno
Anisette
Apricot Brandy
B & B
Baileys
Blackberry Brandy
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Courvoisier
Creme de Caco
Creme de Menthe
Drambuie
Fireball
Frangelico
Harvey's Bristol Creme
House Brandy
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lairds Apple Jack
Peach Snapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Port Taylor Fladgate
Porto Fonseco 10yr
Porto Fonseco Bin27
Remy Martin VSOP
Remy Martin VS
Rumchata
Rumple Minze
Sambuca Romano
Ti Maria
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Lemoncello
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
219 Ramapo Valley Rd, Mahwah, NJ 07430