American
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Mason Jar 219 Ramapo Valley Rd

No reviews yet

219 Ramapo Valley Rd

Mahwah, NJ 07430

Popular Items

BAKED BEANS
ONION RINGS
BEEF SHORT RIBS

Current Specials

Baked Brie

$15.00

Black Steak

$35.00

Braised Beef Ravioli

$17.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Supreme

$16.00

Guacamole and Chips

$8.00

Irish Beef Stew

$17.00

Lemon Sole (Broiled)

$21.00

Meat Balls Marinara (3)

$8.00

Seafood Newburg Casserole over Rice

$17.00

Sheppard's Pie

$19.00

Steamed Clams

$14.00

Striped Maine Lobster Ravioli

$18.00

Surf & Turf

$32.00

Teriyaki Shrimp & Chicken

$18.00

Twin Lobster Tails

$42.00

Starters

BANG-BANG SHRIMP

$13.50

Battered & fried in a sweet and tangy chili sauce, topped with scallions & diced tomato

BAVARIAN PRETZELS

$8.00

Served with mustard or cheese sauce

BONELESS WINGS (10)

$12.00

Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Your choice of BBQ, Buffalo or Asian style sauces

CALAMARI

$13.50

Crispy fried calamari with marinara sauce

CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.50

With honey mustard sauce

JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS (10)

$12.00

Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Your choice of BBQ, Buffalo or Asian style sauces

JUMBO SHRIMP COCKTAIL (5)

$15.00

MASON JAR MOZZARELLA TRIANGLES

$10.00

House breaded with a classic marinara sauce

NACHOS (VEGETARIAN)

$11.50

Refried beans, fresh tortilla chips, guacamole, black beans, tomato, jalapeño, olives, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese.

POTATO SKINS (3)

$10.50

Aged Cheddar, Jack cheese & Applewood smoked bacon, served with sour cream, garnished with scallions.

SHORT RIB QUESADILLAS

$13.50

Carmelized onions, ripe avocado, cheddar jack shred, pico de gallo and cilantro

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.50

Creamy house-made dip, fresh tortilla chips

TUNA CRISPS

$14.50

Seared Ahi tuna served over crispy tortilla chips, sliced avocado drizzled with spicy Wasabi dressing

Soups & Seasonal Salads

SOUP OF THE DAY (CROCK)

$6.50

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$7.50

Herb crouton and gruyere cheese

LOBSTER BISQUE

$9.00

With sherry and lobster meat

MASON JAR ALL-BEEF CHILI

$8.50

Kidney beans, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese and tortilla chips

HOUSE SALAD

$6.50

Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes and cucumbers

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Romaine, classic Caesar dressing, herb croutons & Shaved parmesan.

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$13.75

Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine, tomatoes, boiled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado and crumbled blue cheese.

ALY’S SALAD

$13.75

Chopped organic mixed greens, ripe avocado, roasted bell peppers, tomato, fresh mozzarella and balsamic dressing

AHI TUNA SALAD

$14.75

Seared tuna served over mixed greens, tomatoes, Diced avocado, served with Cusabi dressing topped with crispy tortilla chips

Smoked Meats & BBQ

KANSAS BABY BACK RIBS

$14.00+

Dry rub and BBQ sauce. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

MEMPHIS RIBS

$14.00+

Signature mop sauce. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

RIB COMBO Mix & match

Priced accordingly All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

TEXAS BEEF BRISKET PLATTER

$20.00

Beef brisket trimmed lean, served with sauce. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

HALF BBQ SMOKED CHICKEN

$18.00

Free-range smoked chicken and homemade sauces. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

CAROLINA PULLED PORK

$18.00

Slow cooked pulled pork shoulder and homemade sauces. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

MJ BURNT ENDS

$20.00

Burnt ends of beef brisket and pork ends, double smoked for extra flavor, housemade sauces. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

SMOKED PORK KIELBASA SAUSAGE

$15.00

Smoked and lightly grilled, served with mustard. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

JAR-B-QUE COMBO (for One)

$28.00

All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

JAR-B-QUE COMBO (for Two)

$39.00

BBQ SANDWICH

$15.00

Served on homemade kaiser roll, with fries and pickle chips. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

POUND OF BRISKET (TOGO)

$19.00

POUND OF BURNT ENDS (TOGO)

$19.00

POUND OF PULLED PORK (TOGO)

$18.00

POUND OF SAUSAGE (TOGO)

$17.00

POUND PULLED CHICKEN (TOGO)

$17.00

Olde Tyme Favorites

LOBSTER & SHRIMP TACO (OUR VERSION)

$21.00

Sauteed with fresh spinach, onions rolled in a flour tortilla with cheddar, monterey jack cheese, and tomatillo sauce. served with rice & beans.

NORTH ATLANTIC SALMON

$23.00

Broiled or poached with 2 sides.

FISH & CHIPS

$19.00

Beer battered cod served with home-made cole slaw and tartar sauce.

BEEF SHORT RIBS

$26.00

Braised in a red wine reduction sauce served with macaroni & cheese, garnished with crispy onions.

BALSAMIC CHICKEN

$18.50

Chicken breast topped with Portabello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella with balsamic glaze, served with smashed potatoes.

GRILLED BONELESS CHICKEN DINNER

$16.50

With choice of 2 sides

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$19.50

With Pasta

SHRIMP SCAMPI (6)

$19.50

Over pasta.

AHI TUNA

$24.50

Seared tuna with roast pepper, avocado, salsa and rice.

PASTA

$12.00

Marinara or vodka sauce (Gluten-Free available)

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.00

Country Fried Chicken

$16.00

Premium Steaks

12oz. SKIRT STEAK

$24.00

Served with Au Gratin Potatoes Add one additional side $3.25

14oz. NEW YORK STRIP

$30.00

Served with Au Gratin Potatoes Add one additional side $3.25

18oz. COWBOY RIB-EYE

$35.00

Served with Au Gratin Potatoes Add one additional side $3.25

FILET

$27.00+

Served with Au Gratin Potatoes Add one additional side $3.25

STEAK SANDWICH

$21.00

Prime Rib

12oz. QUEEN CUT

$24.00

Beef Au Jus - served with choice of potato, extra side 3.50 each

16oz. KING CUT

$28.00

Beef Au Jus - served with choice of potato, extra side 3.50 each

24oz. COLOSSAL CUT

$38.50

Brick Oven Wood-Fired Pizzas

10" CHEESE

$11.00

Additional Toppings $2.00 Each

10" GLUTEN FREE

$14.00

10" GLUTEN FREE CAULIFLOWER PIZZA

$14.00

16” CHEESE

$15.00

Additional Toppings $2.00 Each

BIANCO

$13.00

Mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese.

CLASSIC MARGHERITA

$14.00

House-made marinara, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil.

Heart Shape

$12.00

THE BUTCHER BOY

$17.00

Sweet fennel sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan.

THREE CHEESE PIZZA

$14.50

Provolone, muenster, pecorino romana, tomato sauce and oregano.

Sandwiches & Wraps

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$11.00

CORN BEEF ON RYE

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB

$14.50

HOT DOG

$4.00

MASON BURGER

$13.50+

8oz. all beef burger, served with lettuce, sliced tomatoes & onions.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH

$14.00

Griddled steak & american cheese.

PRIME RIB FRENCH DIP

$16.00

Sliced prime rib, french bread and beef au jus.

REUBEN

$14.00

NY style corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese thousand island dressing on seedless rye bread.

TEXAS BEEF & CHEDDAR

$16.00

Sliced beef brisket, mushrooms, melted sharp cheddar applewood smoked bacon and chipotle mayonnaise.

THE CAJUN BURGER

$15.00

Blackened 8oz. all beef burger, leaf lettuce, tomatoes red onions, monterey jack cheese, jalapenos and creole mayonnaise.

TURKEY AVOCADO BACON WRAP

$13.00

TURKEY BURGER

$12.50

TURKEY CLUB

$14.50

TURKEY ON WHITE OR RYE BREAD

$11.00

TURKEY REUBEN

$13.00

Sliced turkey breast topped with cole slaw, melted swiss and thousand island dressing on seedless rye.

VEGGIE BURGER

$13.00

Black bean burger served with lettuce, tomato & hot honey mustard.

BLT

$9.00

Sides

BAKED BEANS

$3.75

BAKED POTATO

$4.50

COLE SLAW

$3.50

CREAMED SPINACH

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.50

HOMEMADE APPLE SAUCE

$3.25

MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

ONION RINGS

$4.50

SALAD

$4.00

SMASHED POTATOES

$4.50

Steamed MIXED VEGETABLES

$4.00

SWEET POTATO TOTS

$5.25

Au Gratin Potato

$5.00

Kids Menu

KIDS Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage

KIDS Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage

KIDS Spaghetti & Marinara or Butter Sauce (Meatballs)

$8.00

All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage

KIDS Hot Dog & Fries

$8.00

All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage

KIDS Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage

KIDS Burger & Fries

$8.00

All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage

KIDS Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$5.00

Homemade Tiramisu

$5.00

Mud Pie

$5.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Supreme Pie

$5.00

Mason Jar Cheesecake In A Jar

$5.00

Premium Chocolate or Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

SUPER BOWL BUFFET

Buffet

$25.00+

HH Liquor

HH Absolute Vanilla

HH Absolute

HH Absolute Grapefruit

HH Grey Goose

HH Grey Goose Citron

HH Ketel One

HH Stoli

HH Stoli Raspberry

HH Tito's

HH Well Vodka

HH Beefeater

HH Bombay

HH Bombay Sapphire

HH Hendricks

HH Nolets Dry

HH Tanqeray

HH Tanquray Rang pur

HH Well Gin

HH La Hecheria

HH Bacardi

HH Bacardi Light

HH Bacardi Limon

HH Bacardi Mango

HH Bacardi Pineappple

HH Captain Morgan

HH Capt. Morgan Pineapple

HH Cruzan Mango

HH Malibu

HH Malibu Lime

HH Malibu Spice

HH Mount Gay

HH Meyers Dark

HH Well Rum

HH Casa Amigos Dark

HH Casa Amigos

HH Cuervo Gold

HH Cuervo Silver

HH Patron

HH Patron Anejo

HH Patron Café

HH Well Tequila

HH Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

HH Bushmills

HH Canadian Club

HH Crown Royal

HH Jameson

HH Segrams 7

HH Segrams VO

HH Southern Comfort

HH Tullamore Dew

HH Well Whiskey

Yukon Jack

Balvenie

Chivas Regal

Cutty Sark

Deveron Single Malt

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

Glenfiddich

Glenleivet 12 yr.

$13.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

MacCallan 12 yr

Pinch

Well Scotch

Jim Bean

$8.00

Angels Envy

Basil Hayden

Bib & Tucker

Blantons

Bookers

Buffalo Trace

Bulleit

Eagle Rare

Hudson Baby

Jack Daniels

Jack Daniels Honey

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire

Knob Creek

Makers Mark

Well Bourbon

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

Licor 43

Amaretto

Ameretto DiSarno

Anisette

Apricot Brandy

B & B

Baileys

Blackberry Brandy

Campari

Chambord

Cointreau

Courvoisier

Creme de Caco

Creme de Menthe

Drambuie

Fireball

Frangelico

Harvey's Bristol Creme

House Brandy

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

Lairds Apple Jack

Peach Snapps

Peppermint Schnapps

Port Taylor Fladgate

Porto Fonseco 10yr

Porto Fonseco Bin27

Remy Martin VSOP

Remy Martin VS

Rumchata

Rumple Minze

Sambuca Romano

Ti Maria

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

OPEN ITEM

OPEN ITEM

$89.81
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

219 Ramapo Valley Rd, Mahwah, NJ 07430

Directions

