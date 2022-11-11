Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad
Sandwiches

Mason Jar Holly Springs

No reviews yet

114 GRAND HILL PLACE

Holly Springs, NC 27540

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
Kids Chicken and Waffles
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

ToGo Cocktails, Drinks, and Six Packs

Six Packs

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$10.75

Served with blue cheese or ranch

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$13.00

Served with chipotle mayo sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Fried green tomatoes served with house chow chow and goat cheese crumbles.

Corn Fritters

$8.50

A southern favorite, served with smoky honey sauce

Mason Jar Fries

$14.50

Hand-cut fries with smoked brisket, fresh jalapeños, bacon, spicy queso blanco, house BBQ sauce, and green onions

Chilled Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Southern pimento cheese served with pita points.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$11.50

Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Carrots, Sauteed Chicken on Lettuce Leaves with House Sesame Sauce

Soft Pretzel Appetizer

$8.00

Soft Pretzels with Salt served with House Beer Cheese and House Mustard.

Salads

Flank Steak Salad

$15.00

Grilled flank steak with blue cheese crumbles, sliced apples, walnuts, and red onions served with honey balsamic dressing

Mason Jar Salad

$12.00

Grilled green onions, corn, and house-made croutons. Served with fresh avocado, tomatoes, white cheddar cheese, and chipotle honey mustard

Chilled Smoked Trout Caesar

$12.00

Smoked NC freshwater trout, crispy bacon, sliced apples, red onions, Parmesan cheese, and house-made Caesar dressing

Strawberry Spinach

$10.50

Fresh spinach with feta, walnuts, strawberries, bacon, and honey balsamic dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$10.00

House Salad comes with carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and croutons.

Chopped Spring Salad

$13.00

Burgers

TMJT Burger

$14.00

Topped with a bacon jam made from slow-cooked, caramelized onions and bacon, served with red onions, blue cheese, lettuce, and mayo

Pimento Cheeseburger

$13.50

With a fried green tomato, bacon, fresh jalapeños, and ranch

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Melted white cheddar, candied bacon, fried onions, lettuce and tomato

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Melted white cheddar with lettuce, tomato, onions, and housemade pickles

Grilled Mushroom and Cheese Burger

$13.00

Burger patty topped with grilled baby portobellos, melted swiss cheese, lettuce and dill mayo

Hangover Burger

$14.00

Bloody Mary mayo, fried egg, sliced avocado, bacon, and mild buffalo sauce

Sandwiches

Turkey Delicious Melt

$11.00

Smoked turkey, Golden Delicious apples, white cheddar, and honey mayo on sourdough.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$12.00

Two buttermilk fried chicken tenders served with dill mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$11.00

Two fried green tomatoes, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli

Pimento Chicken

$13.00

Two hand-breaded, fried chicken tenders, house pimento cheese, cayenne honey, and jalapeños. Served on a brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, house-made Caesar dressing, Parmesan, and bacon in a wrap Substitute shrimp $4, steak $4

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Lager-battered fried cod on toasted brioche with fresh lettuce, malt vinegar aioli, and housemade pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

House pulled pork, kale apple slaw, fried onions, and Mason Jar BBQ sauce

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Chicken tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce with Pickles and Chipotle Honey Mustard on Sourdough Bread.

Sourdough Club

$11.50

Peppered Roast Beef, Smoked Turkey, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and bacon with dill mayo. Served on Toasted Sourdough

Entrees

Pesto Chicken Pasta

$15.50

Penne pasta with Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, and Grilled Chicken tossed in a creamy Pesto sauce. Sub shrimp +$4

Shrimp-N-Grits

$18.50

Stone ground grits with pimento cheese, seared shrimp, peppers, onions, and country ham

Chicken and Waffles

$16.50

Buttermilk fried chicken with golden brown waffles. Served with bourbon-infused maple syrup and honey butter. Comes with a side salad

Veggie Kabobs

$14.00

Squash, zucchini, red pepper, red onion, and mushroom kabobs served over creamy parmesan risotto Add chicken +$2.5, steak +$4

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Lager-battered, fried Cod. Served with hand-cut fries, kale apple slaw, and malt vinegar aiol

Blackened Mahi

$21.00

Blackened mahi over coconut cilantro risotto and topped with a sweet corn relish

Seared Scallops

$24.00

Pan-seared and served with edamame succotash and parsnip purée

Pork Tenderloin

$18.00

Topped with blackstrap molasses, with garlic mashed potatoes and bacon brussels sprouts

Adult Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Steak Frites

$22.00

12oz Grilled Ribeye Steak with Thyme and Rosemary seasoned fries and Pepperoncini Peppers.

Grouper Special

$18.50Out of stock

Turkey Dinner

$18.95

Tacos

Vegetarian Black Bean Tacos

$12.00

Black beans, red onion, and sweet potato hash with corn salsa and cilantro lime sour cream

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.00

With fried onions, housemade pickles, and Mason Jar BBQ sauce

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Spicy Blackened Shrimp with Red Cabbage Slaw and House Cocktail Sauce

Taco Tuesday!

$13.00

Smoked BBQ Brisket Tacos: 3 Lightly Fried Flour Tortillas, Seasoned Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Spring Mix, Bacon, Green Onion and Cheddar Cheese. Served with a Side Choice

Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.00

8 Per Order

Traditional Wings

$10.00

8 Per Order

Kids

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

House-Made Tenders

$6.00

Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00

Pasta and Olive Oil With Chicken

$6.00

Mini Hot Dogs

$5.00

Kids Chicken and Waffles

$8.50

Two chicken tenders, half of a waffle, maple syrup, and honey butter

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Cheese Quesadiila

$6.00

Desserts

S'More TOGO

$9.00

Togo

Apple Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

A La Carte Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Bacon Dill Potato Salad

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Corn On The Cob

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Edamame Succotash

$6.00

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Raw Veggies

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Side Mason Jar Fries

$7.00

Side Mason Jar Salad

$6.00

Side Pita Points

$2.50

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Take Home Options

Mason Jar Dressings

Pimento Cheese

Potato Salad

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Whether you find yourself at our table after a hard day at work, a more than usually difficult day with the kids, or simply looking for a place to grab a bite, we hope you find our restaurant welcoming and exciting. We hope you will come to know that at TMJT, “… Your jar is always full.” We hope the brewery taproom and our beer will be an extension of that experience. Whether you enjoy Mason Jar Lager Co beer at your home with friends, your favorite local bar, or at a social event, we hope you experience “a taste of southern hospitality.”

114 GRAND HILL PLACE, Holly Springs, NC 27540

