Mason Jar Tavern Fuquay-Varina
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Whether you find yourself at our table after a hard day at work, a more than usually difficult day with the kids, or simply looking for a place to grab a bite, we hope you find our restaurant welcoming and exciting. We hope you will come to know that at TMJT, “… Your jar is always full.” We hope the brewery taproom and our beer will be an extension of that experience. Whether you enjoy Mason Jar Lager Co beer at your home with friends, your favorite local bar, or at a social event, we hope you experience “a taste of southern hospitality.”
Location
305 S Main Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
