Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mason Jar Tavern Fuquay-Varina

review star

No reviews yet

305 S Main Street

Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
Bacon Cheeseburger
Turkey Delicious Melt

Desserts

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

TOGO Chess Pie

$9.00

TOGO Creme Brulee

$9.00

Togo

TOGO S'More In A Jar

$9.00

Togo

Apple Cobbler

$5.50

TOGO Cobbler

$9.00

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$10.75

Served with blue cheese or ranch

Chx Lettuce Wrap

$11.50

Red cabbage, cucumber, carrots topped with sautéed chicken on lettuce leaves with a side of Sesame sauce

Corn Fritters

$8.50

A southern favorite, served with smoky honey sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Fried green tomatoes served with house made chow chow and goat cheese.

Fried Pretzel

$8.00

3 Golden Fried Pretzels | Queso Blanco | Ground Mustard

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$13.00

Served with chipotle mayo sauce

Mason Jar Fries

$14.50

Hand-cut fries with smoked brisket, fresh jalapeños, bacon, spicy queso blanco, house BBQ sauce, and green onions

Pimento Cheese Dip

$8.00

Salads

Mediterranean Salad Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese Tossed in a Red Wine Vinaigrette, Topped with Grilled Marinated Chicken & Pita Points

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chilled Smoked Trout Caesar

$12.00

Smoked NC freshwater trout, crispy bacon, sliced apples, red onions, Parmesan cheese, and house-made Caesar dressing

Flank Steak Salad

$15.00

Grilled flank steak with blue cheese crumbles, sliced apples, walnuts, and red onions served with honey balsamic dressing

House Salad

$9.00

Mason Jar Salad

$12.00

Grilled green onions, corn, and house-made croutons. Served with fresh avocado, tomatoes, white cheddar cheese, and chipotle honey mustard

Strawberry Spinach

$10.50

Fresh spinach with feta, walnuts, strawberries, bacon, and honey balsamic dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens Tomato Red Onion Cucumbers Kalamata Olives Feta Cheese Red Wine Vinagrette Side of Pita

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Melted white cheddar, candied bacon, fried onions, lettuce and tomato

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Melted white cheddar with lettuce, tomato, onions, and housemade pickles

Grilled Mushroom and Cheese Burger

$13.00

Burger patty topped with grilled baby portobellos, melted swiss cheese, lettuce and dill mayo

Hangover Burger

$14.00

Bloody Mary mayo, fried egg, sliced avocado, bacon, and mild buffalo sauce

Pimento Cheeseburger

$13.50

With a fried green tomato, bacon, fresh jalapeños, and ranch

TMJT Burger

$14.00

Topped with a bacon jam made from slow-cooked, caramelized onions and bacon, served with red onions, blue cheese, lettuce, and mayo

Hamburger

$12.00

The Two Cheeseburger

$14.00Out of stock

Tacos

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.00

With fried onions, housemade pickles, and Mason Jar BBQ sauce

Taco Trio

$13.50

TUESDAY TACOS

$13.00Out of stock

Cilantro Spiced Chicken Tacos 3 Flour Tortillas | Seasoned Chicken | Red Cabbage Pico de Gallo | Cheddar Cheese Served with a side dish

Vegetarian Black Bean Tacos

$12.00

Black beans, red onion, and sweet potato hash with corn salsa and cilantro lime sour cream

Sandwiches

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$12.00

Two buttermilk fried chicken tenders served with dill mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun

Cod Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Lager-battered fried cod on toasted brioche with fresh lettuce, malt vinegar aioli, and housemade pickles

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$11.00

Two fried green tomatoes, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, house-made Caesar dressing, Parmesan, and bacon in a wrap Substitute shrimp $4, steak $4

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.00

Golden fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce on sourdough bread with house made pickles and chipotle mayo.

Philly Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chopped Steak, Onions & Peppers, Provolone Cheese Served with a side

Pimento Chicken

$13.00

Two hand-breaded, fried chicken tenders, house pimento cheese, cayenne honey, and jalapeños. Served on a brioche bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

House pulled pork, kale apple slaw, fried onions, and Mason Jar BBQ sauce

Sourdough Club

$11.50

Turkey Delicious Melt

$11.00

Smoked turkey, Golden Delicious apples, white cheddar, and honey mayo on sourdough.

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$13.00

Thanksgiving Sandwich Sourdough Bread | Turkey |Mashed Potatoes | Stuffing Cranberry Aioli Served with a side

Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.00

8 Per Order

Traditional Wings

$10.00

8 Per Order

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

House-Made Tenders

$6.00

Kids Chicken and Waffles

$8.50

Two chicken tenders, half of a waffle, maple syrup, and honey butter

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Pesto Pasta With Chicken

$6.00

Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00

Mini Hot Dogs

$5.00

Pasta and Olive Oil With Chicken

$6.00

Kids Just Waffle

$5.50

A La Carte Sides

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Bacon Dill Potato Salad

$5.00

Corn On The Cob

$5.00

Edamame Succotash

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Side Applesauce

$1.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Bowl of Pickles

$3.00

Side Brisket

$5.00

Side Brunch Fruit

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Carrots Cucumber and Ranch

$4.00

Side Chicken Breast

$4.00

Side FGT (3)

$5.00

Side Flank Steak

$5.00

Side Grilled Chx

$4.00

Side Kale Slaw

$6.00

Side Macaroni Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Side Mason Jar Fries

$7.50

Side Mason Jar Salad

$6.50

Side Parm Risotto

$6.00

Side Pimento Cheese

$5.00

Side Pimento Grits

$5.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Side Potato Hash

$5.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Scallops

$12.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Sourdough Toast

$1.50

Side Strawberry Spinach Salad

$6.00

Side Street Corn

$7.00

Side Waffles

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whether you find yourself at our table after a hard day at work, a more than usually difficult day with the kids, or simply looking for a place to grab a bite, we hope you find our restaurant welcoming and exciting. We hope you will come to know that at TMJT, “… Your jar is always full.” We hope the brewery taproom and our beer will be an extension of that experience. Whether you enjoy Mason Jar Lager Co beer at your home with friends, your favorite local bar, or at a social event, we hope you experience “a taste of southern hospitality.”

Location

305 S Main Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

Directions

Gallery
Mason Jar Tavern image
Mason Jar Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vicious Fishes - Fuquay - 132 S. Fuquay Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
132 S. Fuquay Avenue Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
View restaurantnext
Abbey Road Fuquay - 711 North Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
711 North Main Street Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
View restaurantnext
The Gyro Spot
orange starNo Reviews
1005 E Broad St Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
View restaurantnext
The Mason Jar Lager Co
orange starNo Reviews
341 E BROAD st FuquayVarina, NC 27526
View restaurantnext
Michelangelo's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 498
7280 Gb Alford Hwy Holly Springs, NC 27540
View restaurantnext
Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
242 S Main St, Suite 118 Holly Springs, NC 27540
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fuquay-Varina

Wingin It Bar and Grille
orange star4.6 • 7,896
1625 N Main St Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Fuquay Varina, NC
orange star4.5 • 629
1436 N Main St. Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fuquay-Varina
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston