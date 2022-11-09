Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mason Sandwich Co.

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

33 Mill Rd

Eastchester, NY 10709

French Fries
Mason Burger
Chickwich

Sandwiches

French Onion

$17.00

Braised Beef Short Rib, Caramalized Onions, Gruyere, Truffle Aioli on Ciabatta

Steak & Cheese

$16.00

Prime top round beef trimmed & sliced thin in house daily. House made pimento cheese, crispy onions, pressed on a baguette.

Mason Burger

$15.00

Double 4oz house blend beef patties w/ housemade special sauce, lettuce, American cheese, housemade dill pickles, tomato & onion on a sesame seed bun. Served w/French fries.

Chickwich

$11.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with house made dill pickles on a potato roll.

Buffalooch

$11.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, coated in buffalo sauce, topped with house made aioli, shredded lettuce, tomato & pickled celery on a potato roll.

Flank Steak

$16.00

Thinly sliced flank steak marinated in sweet soy sauce done Banh Mi style w/ house pickled cucumbers, carrots & jalapenos, spicy mayo, sesame seeds,cilantro on ciabatta

"53rd & 6th"

$15.00

A Mason original inspired by NYC street carts. Prepared w/ middle eastern seasoned & chopped chicken tossed in house made white yogurt sauce, spicy harissa, lettuce, tomato & raw onion on a baguette.

Fishwich

$15.00

Crispy wild Atlantic pollock, house-made tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on brioche

Porchetta

$15.00

Italian favorite. Thinly sliced & marinated lean pork loin topped w/ melted provolone, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano , pork jus, lemon & braised broccoli rabe on a baguette.

Roasted Turkey

$13.00

Thinly sliced slow roasted turkey breast, bacon, smashed avocado, house made balsamic onion marmalade on multigrain Pullman bread.

B.L.T.

$12.00

Thick cut applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, smashed avocado, house made chipotle mayo on multigrain pullman or country white bread.

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

A classic duo of grilled cheese and creamy tomato soup. Buttered & toasted country whitebread with a blend of melted Comte cheese &sharp NY white Cheddar.

"El Peruano"

$14.00

Thinly sliced chicken breast marinated in garlic, lime juice, aji Amarillo & other classic Peruvian seasonings. Grilled and coated in house made “aji verde” sauce. Topped w/ avocado bacon & radish sprouts on a brioche roll.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.00

Crispy Louisiana Shrimp, Old Bay Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato on a baguette.

Crispy Eggplant

$14.00

Panko breaded eggplant, Oaxaca cheese, avocado, roasted tomato-chipotle sauce on sesame seed bread

"El Cubano"

$15.00

Pork Carnitas, Swiss Cheese, Ham, Pickles & Whole Grain Mustard.

Specials

Sandwich of the Week

$16.00Out of stock

Cornmeal Crusted Crispy Catfish, Spicy Remoulade, Lettuce &Tomato

Agua-Fresca of the Week

$4.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit

Soup of the Week

$7.00Out of stock

Salad of the Week

$12.00Out of stock

Bowl of the Week

$14.00Out of stock

Side of the Week

$4.00Out of stock

Bowls & Plates

Chipotle Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Chipotle Pulled Chicken, Sour Cream, Crispy Tortilla, Oaxaca cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Brown Rice & Beans.

Ancient Grain Bowl

$14.00

Quinoa & freekuh w/ roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, spinach, pomegranate. Served w/ house curry vinaigrette. Vegan & Gluten free

Brown Rice Bowl

$10.00

Brown rice w/ fire roasted corn salsa, black beans, avocado, radish sprouts. Served w/ house Aji verde sauce. Vegetarian & Gluten free

Flank Steak Bowl

$17.00

Sweet-soy marinated flank steak w/ roasted broccoli, pickled carrots, sesame seeds, with spicy mayo. Served over brown rice or quinoa.

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Classic creamy mac & cheese prepared fresh to order with mimolette (imported French cheddar) topped with garlic bread crumbs.

Wings

$13.00

Wasabi Honey--Buffalo--Honey BBQ--General Tso's--Plain

Popcorn Shrimp

$15.00

Crispy wild Louisiana shrimp, lemon, House made tartar sauce.

Salads

B.L.T. Salad

$13.00

Freshly chopped Romaine lettuce w/ avocado, bacon, crispy onions, multi-grain croutons, shaved parmigiana. Served w/ house made smoked tomato ranch dressing

Beet Salad

$12.00

Agrodolce beets, goat cheese, hazelnuts served over arugula. Served w/ house made red wine vinaigrette.

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Marinated kale & Quinoa, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, chickpeas. Served w/ house Greek dressing.

Kale Caesar Salad

$11.00

Shredded kale,shaved parmigiano, chickpeas, multigrain croutons, housemade caesar dressing

Soups

Creamy Tomato Soup

$7.00

Sides

House Pickles

$4.00

Mix of our House Dill and Bread & Butter

French Fries

$7.00
Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00

With Buttermilk Ranch on the Side

Marinated Kale Salad

$6.00
Beets

$6.00

Agrodolce Beets topped with goat cheese & hazelnut gremolata

Potato Chips

$1.00+

House made “kettle style”

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Single 4oz. Patty topped with American cheese, with french fries.

PB&J

$6.00

Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly on White Bread

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled American Cheese on White Bread

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Classic Crispy

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Classic creamy mac & cheddar topped with garlic breadcrumbs.

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

American cheese, mayo, country white bread.

House Made Drinks

Iced Black Tea Sweetened

$3.00

Made Daily 20oz.

Lemonade

$3.25

Made Daily 20oz.

Half & Half

$3.25

Made Daily 20oz.

Iced Green Tea UnSweetened

$3.00

Made Daily 20oz.

Daily Agua-Fresca

$4.00

Made Daily 20oz.

Soda

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Glass Bottle 12oz.

Diet Coke

$1.75

Can 12oz.

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Boylan Fountain Soda 20oz.

Water

Poland Spring

$1.75

.5L Bottle

Pellegrino

$5.00

Bottle .750L Sparkling

Milkshakes

Sold out of chocolate and black & white
Milkshakes

$7.00

Extra-Thick 20oz.

Beer/Hard Seltzer

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00
Sixpoint "Crisp" Pilsner

$6.00
Allagash "White"

$7.00
Narragansett Lager

$5.00
Dogfish Head "60 Min"

$6.00
White Claw-Hard Seltzer

$5.00

House Dressings and Sauces

Greek 3oz.

$1.00

Smoked Tomato Ranch 3oz.

$1.00

Ranch 3Oz.

$1.00

Curry Vinaigrette 3oz.

$1.00

Beet Vinaigrette 3oz.

$1.00

Mason Special Sauce 3oz.

$1.00

Mayonnaise 3oz.

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo 3oz.

$1.00

Spicy Mayo 3oz.

$1.00

Tartar 3oz.

$1.00

Old Bay Remoulade 3oz.

$1.00

Spicy Maple Syrup 3oz.

$1.50

Aji Verde 3oz.

$1.00

Whole Grain Mustard 3oz.

$1.00

Honey BBQ 3oz.

$1.00

Buffalo 3oz.

$1.00

Wasabi Honey 3oz.

$1.00

Onion Marmalade 3oz.

$1.50

White Yogurt 3oz.

$1.00

Harrissa 3oz.

$1.00

General Tso's 3oz.

$1.00

Lemon & Oil 3oz.

$1.00

Balsamic Vinegar 3oz.

$1.00

Red Wine Vinegar 3oz.

$1.00

Truffle Aioli 3oz.

$2.00

Chipotle Tomato 3oz.

$1.00

Apparel

Mason Hoodie

$40.00
Mason Winter Hat

$20.00
Mason Trucker Hat

$20.00
Mason T-Shirt

$15.00

Sandwich Platters

All Sandwich Platters Served with our House-Made Chips.

Grilled Cheese Platter

Buttered & toasted country white bread with a blend of melted Comte cheese & sharp NY white cheddar.

B.L.T.-Platter

Thick cut applewood smoked bacon,shredded lettuce,tomato,smashed avocado,house made chipotle mayo on multigrain pullman or country white bread.

Roasted Turkey-Platter

Thinly sliced slow roasted turkey breast,bacon,smashed avocado,house made balsamic onion marmalade on multigrain Pullman bread

Steak & Cheese-Platter

Prime top round beef trimmed & sliced thin in house daily. House made pimento cheese,crispy onions,pressed on baguette.

Chickwich-Platter

Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with spicy maple syrup & house made dill pickles on a potato roll.

"El Peruano" -Platter

Thinly sliced chicken breast marinated in garlic,lime juice,aji amarillo & other classic Peruvian seasonings. Grilled and coated in House made "aji verde" sauce. Topped with avocado,bacon & radish sprouts on brioche roll.

Smoked BBQ-Platter

House smoked pulled pork,creamy coleslaw,New Mexico hatch chile,honey bbq sauce on a classic sesame seed bun.

Buffalooch-P