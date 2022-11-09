- Home
Mason Sandwich Co.
33 Mill Rd
Eastchester, NY 10709
Popular Items
Sandwiches
French Onion
Braised Beef Short Rib, Caramalized Onions, Gruyere, Truffle Aioli on Ciabatta
Steak & Cheese
Prime top round beef trimmed & sliced thin in house daily. House made pimento cheese, crispy onions, pressed on a baguette.
Mason Burger
Double 4oz house blend beef patties w/ housemade special sauce, lettuce, American cheese, housemade dill pickles, tomato & onion on a sesame seed bun. Served w/French fries.
Chickwich
Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with house made dill pickles on a potato roll.
Buffalooch
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, coated in buffalo sauce, topped with house made aioli, shredded lettuce, tomato & pickled celery on a potato roll.
Flank Steak
Thinly sliced flank steak marinated in sweet soy sauce done Banh Mi style w/ house pickled cucumbers, carrots & jalapenos, spicy mayo, sesame seeds,cilantro on ciabatta
"53rd & 6th"
A Mason original inspired by NYC street carts. Prepared w/ middle eastern seasoned & chopped chicken tossed in house made white yogurt sauce, spicy harissa, lettuce, tomato & raw onion on a baguette.
Fishwich
Crispy wild Atlantic pollock, house-made tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on brioche
Porchetta
Italian favorite. Thinly sliced & marinated lean pork loin topped w/ melted provolone, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano , pork jus, lemon & braised broccoli rabe on a baguette.
Roasted Turkey
Thinly sliced slow roasted turkey breast, bacon, smashed avocado, house made balsamic onion marmalade on multigrain Pullman bread.
B.L.T.
Thick cut applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, smashed avocado, house made chipotle mayo on multigrain pullman or country white bread.
Grilled Cheese
A classic duo of grilled cheese and creamy tomato soup. Buttered & toasted country whitebread with a blend of melted Comte cheese &sharp NY white Cheddar.
"El Peruano"
Thinly sliced chicken breast marinated in garlic, lime juice, aji Amarillo & other classic Peruvian seasonings. Grilled and coated in house made “aji verde” sauce. Topped w/ avocado bacon & radish sprouts on a brioche roll.
Shrimp Po' Boy
Crispy Louisiana Shrimp, Old Bay Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato on a baguette.
Crispy Eggplant
Panko breaded eggplant, Oaxaca cheese, avocado, roasted tomato-chipotle sauce on sesame seed bread
"El Cubano"
Pork Carnitas, Swiss Cheese, Ham, Pickles & Whole Grain Mustard.
Specials
Bowls & Plates
Chipotle Chicken Bowl
Chipotle Pulled Chicken, Sour Cream, Crispy Tortilla, Oaxaca cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Brown Rice & Beans.
Ancient Grain Bowl
Quinoa & freekuh w/ roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, spinach, pomegranate. Served w/ house curry vinaigrette. Vegan & Gluten free
Brown Rice Bowl
Brown rice w/ fire roasted corn salsa, black beans, avocado, radish sprouts. Served w/ house Aji verde sauce. Vegetarian & Gluten free
Flank Steak Bowl
Sweet-soy marinated flank steak w/ roasted broccoli, pickled carrots, sesame seeds, with spicy mayo. Served over brown rice or quinoa.
Mac & Cheese
Classic creamy mac & cheese prepared fresh to order with mimolette (imported French cheddar) topped with garlic bread crumbs.
Wings
Wasabi Honey--Buffalo--Honey BBQ--General Tso's--Plain
Popcorn Shrimp
Crispy wild Louisiana shrimp, lemon, House made tartar sauce.
Salads
B.L.T. Salad
Freshly chopped Romaine lettuce w/ avocado, bacon, crispy onions, multi-grain croutons, shaved parmigiana. Served w/ house made smoked tomato ranch dressing
Beet Salad
Agrodolce beets, goat cheese, hazelnuts served over arugula. Served w/ house made red wine vinaigrette.
Kale & Quinoa Salad
Marinated kale & Quinoa, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, chickpeas. Served w/ house Greek dressing.
Kale Caesar Salad
Shredded kale,shaved parmigiano, chickpeas, multigrain croutons, housemade caesar dressing
Sides
Kids Menu
Kids Burger
Single 4oz. Patty topped with American cheese, with french fries.
PB&J
Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly on White Bread
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled American Cheese on White Bread
Chicken Nuggets
Classic Crispy
Kids Mac & Cheese
Classic creamy mac & cheddar topped with garlic breadcrumbs.
Kids Turkey Sandwich
American cheese, mayo, country white bread.
House Made Drinks
Soda
Milkshakes
Beer/Hard Seltzer
House Dressings and Sauces
Greek 3oz.
Smoked Tomato Ranch 3oz.
Ranch 3Oz.
Curry Vinaigrette 3oz.
Beet Vinaigrette 3oz.
Mason Special Sauce 3oz.
Mayonnaise 3oz.
Chipotle Mayo 3oz.
Spicy Mayo 3oz.
Tartar 3oz.
Old Bay Remoulade 3oz.
Spicy Maple Syrup 3oz.
Aji Verde 3oz.
Whole Grain Mustard 3oz.
Honey BBQ 3oz.
Buffalo 3oz.
Wasabi Honey 3oz.
Onion Marmalade 3oz.
White Yogurt 3oz.
Harrissa 3oz.
General Tso's 3oz.
Lemon & Oil 3oz.
Balsamic Vinegar 3oz.
Red Wine Vinegar 3oz.
Truffle Aioli 3oz.
Chipotle Tomato 3oz.
Sandwich Platters
Grilled Cheese Platter
Buttered & toasted country white bread with a blend of melted Comte cheese & sharp NY white cheddar.
B.L.T.-Platter
Thick cut applewood smoked bacon,shredded lettuce,tomato,smashed avocado,house made chipotle mayo on multigrain pullman or country white bread.
Roasted Turkey-Platter
Thinly sliced slow roasted turkey breast,bacon,smashed avocado,house made balsamic onion marmalade on multigrain Pullman bread
Steak & Cheese-Platter
Prime top round beef trimmed & sliced thin in house daily. House made pimento cheese,crispy onions,pressed on baguette.
Chickwich-Platter
Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with spicy maple syrup & house made dill pickles on a potato roll.
"El Peruano" -Platter
Thinly sliced chicken breast marinated in garlic,lime juice,aji amarillo & other classic Peruvian seasonings. Grilled and coated in House made "aji verde" sauce. Topped with avocado,bacon & radish sprouts on brioche roll.
Smoked BBQ-Platter
House smoked pulled pork,creamy coleslaw,New Mexico hatch chile,honey bbq sauce on a classic sesame seed bun.