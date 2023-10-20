Mason X Main
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Laid back atmosphere to enjoy a fresh bite to eat and a delicious cup of coffee.
2 Main Street, Franklinton, NC 27525
