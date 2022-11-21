Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

Mason Dixon Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

415 Church Street Northwest

Suite 5

Huntsville, AL 35801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee

Paleo Latte

$5.50

Delicious blend of honey, vanilla, almond milk, and coconut sugar blended with locally sourced espresso

Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Delicious blend of vanilla and steamed milk blended with locally sourced espresso

Snickerdoodle Latte

$4.75

Perfect mix of cinnamon, vanilla, honey and coconut sugar with locally sourced espresso

Honey-Lavender

$5.00

House made honey-lavender syrup with espresso and steamed milk

English Toffee Latte

$5.00

Homemade English Toffee syrup, espresso, steamed milk and honeycomb candy crumble

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.75

Delicious blend of dark cocoa and steamed milk blended with locally sourced espresso

Keto

$5.50

Breve latte sweetened with monk fruit

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Black tea with warm spices and steamed milk to create the perfect warming drink

London Fog Latte

$4.75

Earl Grey tea with honey, lavender and steamed milk

Americano

$3.25

Espresso shots topped with hot water to produce a light layer of crema and a bold coffee flavor

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso shots with a little steamed milk and lots of creamy foam!

Plain Latte

$4.25

Espresso shots with lots of steamed milk, topped with a layer of foam

Fresh Start Retail Coffee Bag

$15.00
Cookie Butter Latte

Cookie Butter Latte

$5.00

Try our delicious cookie butter latte with notes of warm brown butter, vanilla, and caramel!

Water & Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Fresh brewed ice tea

Just Water

One oxygen and two hydrogen atoms, connected by covalent bonds.

Blue Spring Bottled Water

$2.00

Perrier

$2.00

Bottled mineral water

Milk

$2.00

2%

OJ

$2.00

Floridas finest

Lemonade

$3.00

Rose Lemonade

$4.50

Hot Tea

Earl Grey

$2.00

Hibiscus

$2.00

Green

$2.00

Chai

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Mason Dixon, every customer is part of our family. We know your name and your child’s favorite cupcake. We cook your food with the same quality ingredients we feed to our own children. We use grass fed meat, pastured pork and local eggs. We prepare all meats in house, including curing and smoking. We make our salad dressings and vinegars to pair perfectly with a dish. We use no preservatives and only ingredients you can grow, hunt, or farm. We bake fresh bread every day and pride ourselves in our custom cakes and catering. Whatever your need, we are here to help. We cannot wait to have you become part of our family!

Website

Location

415 Church Street Northwest, Suite 5, Huntsville, AL 35801

Directions

Gallery
Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro image
Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro image
Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cozy Bean Cafe
orange star5.0 • 32
8415 Whitesburg Dr G Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Huntsville

Nothing But Noodles - Whitesburg Dr
orange star4.6 • 4,430
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11 Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurantnext
Purveyor
orange star4.5 • 3,153
201 Jefferson St. N Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Cotton Row
orange star4.5 • 2,292
100 Southside Square Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville
orange star4.4 • 2,112
2309 Memorial Parkway SW Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Urban Cookhouse - Huntsville
orange star4.8 • 1,870
325 Bridge Street Suite 105 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Nothing But Noodles - University Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,452
6125 University Drive NW Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntsville
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Muscle Shoals
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston