The Mason Jar

review star

No reviews yet

202 Trade St

Greer, SC 29651

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starters

Better Than Potato Skins

$9.99

Fried sliced potatoes, hatch chili queso, & chopped bacon drizzled with buttermilk ranch and hot sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheeseburger Meatballs

$10.99

5 Meatballs, diced pickles, & Hatch Chili Queso

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla STUFFED with grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, peppers, and onions, & shredded cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.99

Southern fried pickle chips served with buttermilk ranch

Devil Went Down To Greer

$8.99

Fried jalapeno poppers stuffed with cheese. Served with sweet chili sauce or buttermilk ranch

Fried Mozzarella

$8.99

Parmesan breaded mozzarella served with marinara or salsa

Nacho Falls

$10.99

Tortilla chips, chili, hatch chili queso, pickled jalapenos, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, & sour cream

Pigs in a blanket

$8.99

Hot dog links wrapped in a puff pastry served with homemade honey mustard

Steak Quesadilla

$17.99

Sweet Caroline

$13.99

Buttermilk shrimp, sweet chili sauce, & ranch

Mason Jar Salads

Cobby

$12.99

Chopped grilled chicken, mixed greens, chopped egg, chopped bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, blue & cheddar cheese presented in a mason jar upside down in a bowl

Fancy

$13.99

Chopped grilled chicken, mixed greens, sliced strawberries,blue cheese crumbles, & candied presented in a mason jar served upside down in a bowl

Wedgy

$8.99

Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, chopped smoked bacon, & buttermilk ranch

Plain Jane

$4.99+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, and shredded cheese

Wings and Things

Boneless Wings

$11.99+

Served naked or tossed in choice of sauce

Bucket of Balls

$9.99+

Meatball served in any wing sauce

Cauliflower Bites

$9.99

8 Wings

$12.99

12 Wings

$16.99

24 Wings

$30.99

Burgers

Buffalo Blue Cheese

$15.99

Tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with smoked bacon, blue cheese, onion straws, shredded lettuce,and tomato on a potato bun

Build your own Burger

$11.99

Gurky Turkey

$13.99

Turkey Burger topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes on a potato bun

Hillbilly Hickory

$13.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, bbq sauce, shredded lettuce, and tomato on a potato bun

Moonshine

$15.99

Topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, chili, onion straws, shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles on a potato bun

Patty Melt

$12.99

Topped with grilled onions, choice of cheese, served on texas toast

The Hangover

$14.99

Topped with American cheese, over easy egg, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce,tomato, and onion on a potato bun

The Mason Jar

$12.99

Topped with American Cheese, shredded lettuce , and tomato on a potato bun

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, shreeded lettuce, tomato with buttermilk ranch or blue cheese

Mason Jar Chicken Club

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, ham, bacon, american cheese, homemade honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a potato bun

Messy Pig

$12.99

Slow smoked pork topped with hatch chili queso, pickled jalapenos, and a signature bbq sauce on a potato bun

Mother Clucker

$13.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders or grilled breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with shredded lettuce and tomato drizzeled with ranch or blue cheese on potato bun

Shrimp Po' Boy Wrap

$13.99

Buttermilk shrimp, remoulade, shreeded lettuce & tomato

Upstate Chicken Philly

$13.99

Upstate Philly

$13.99

Seared chopped sirloin or grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed peppers, mushrooms, & onions smothered with provolone cheese on a toasted hogie

Entrees

Bacon Wrapped Pork Filet

$17.99

Two bacon wrapped pork tenderloin drizzled with sweet chili sauce, cheese grits, and carmelized carrots

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.99

Diced chicken breast, mixed veggies in a cream sauce. Topped with oven baked crust served with a salad

Good Gracious

$13.99

Creamy white cheddar macaroni & cheese topped with slow smoked pulled pork & pickled jalapenos drizzled with signature bbbq sauce

Lemon Chicken

$12.99

Chicken breast in a lemon sauce served with fried sliced potatoes & baby carrots

Seaside

$18.99

Grilled and seasoned Alaskan salmon served with a grilled grit cake & fried balsamic parmesan brussel sprouts

Shrimp & Grits

$16.99

Cheese grits, buttermilk shrimp, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, hatch chili queso, & bacon brussel sprouts

The Blakley

$16.99

Tender marinated pub steak, sauteed mushrooms & onions served with handcut fries or green beans

Yard Bird Basket

$12.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders, southern fried, served with fries and honey mustard

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Homemade custard, sweet bananas, & vanilla wafers swirled with whipped cream served in a mason jar

Cobbler Cheesecake

$6.99

Vanilla bean cream cheese cake swirled with a blueberry compote topped with whipped cream & white chocolate shavings

Sides

Bacon Brussel sprouts

$3.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.99

Hand cut fries topped with hatch chili queso and chopped bacon

Balsamic Brussel sprouts

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Hand Cut Fries

$3.99

Homemade Slaw

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Sweet Potato fries

$3.99

White Cheddar Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Kids meal

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Corn dog nuggets

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Brunch

Chicken and Waffles

$12.99

Mason Jar Griddle

$11.99

Strawberry Nutella Waffles

$12.99

Stuffed French Toast

$12.99

Sunday Meat and 2

Chicken Tenders (3PC)

$11.99

Country Fried Steak

$11.99

Fried Chicken

$11.99

Pork Chops

$11.99

Roasted Turkey

$11.99

Fried Chicken Livers

$11.99

Fried American Catfish

$15.99

Specials

Thai Chili Chicken Philly

$12.99

French Dip Sandwich

$12.99

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Shots

Baby Beer

$7.00

Blow Job

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Honey Nut O's

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Key lime Pie

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Payday

$8.00

PBJ

$8.00

Perfect Pussy

$8.00

Royal flush

$8.00

Snickers shot

$8.00

White Tea

$8.00

Rock n Roll lovin

$8.00

Spiked Chocolate Milk

$8.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$8.00

Pink Flamingo

$8.00

Kentucky Latte

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Cake

$8.00

Extra sauce

Side of Hatch Chili Queso

$2.00

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra BBQ

$0.50

Extra Hot sauce

$0.50

Karaoke

Karaoke

$150.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy homestyle meals and craft cocktails

Location

202 Trade St, Greer, SC 29651

Directions

Map
