American
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

4,277 Reviews

$$

1565 Cliff Road

Ste 1A

Eagan, MN 55122

Order Again

Starters & Shareables

Avocado Toast

$8.00

pico de gallo, chili flakes, olive oil, salt flakes [V]

Cheese Curds

$9.00

served with house-made raspberry-jalapeño dipping sauce [V]

Fries Trio

$6.00

tossed in parmesan and parsley; served with dijonnaise, garlic aioli, and ketchup [V] [G^]

SPAM Fries

$10.00

hand-battered; served with chipotle aioli

Spicy Asian Shrimp Flatbread

$18.00

black tiger shrimp, sautéed shishito peppers, house-made chili crisp, pickled fennel, fresh cilantro, mozzarella cheese

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

served with crostini [V]

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

served with maple aioli [V] [G^]

Breakfast

Baja Omelet

$16.00

Just Egg, Beyond Meat chorizo, sautéed onions and peppers, plant-based mozzarella cheese, house-made roasted chipotle salsa; served with choice of MJK salad or rosemary potatoes [V+] [G]

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

two scrambled eggs, refried pinto beans, pickled onions, cheddar cheese, sour cream; served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and choice of MJK salad, rosemary potatoes, or hash browns | choose: bacon, carnitas, roasted chicken, chorizo, or ham

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.00

two scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese; served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream | choose: bacon, carnitas, roasted chicken, chorizo, or ham

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, toasted demi-baguette; served with choice of MJK salad, rosemary potatoes, or hash browns

Fajita Omelet

$13.00

three eggs, sautéed onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese, house-made roasted chipotle salsa; served with choice of MJK salad, rosemary potatoes, or hash browns | choose: bacon, carnitas, roasted chicken, chorizo, or ham [G]

French Toast

$12.00

cinnamon swirl bread, fresh mixed berries, dusted with powder sugar [V]

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

slow-roasted pork, refried pinto beans, two eggs, queso fresco cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and house-made roasted chipotle salsa, on a bed of warm tortilla chips [G^]

Pancakes

$10.00

three buttermilk pancakes dusted with powder sugar and topped with fresh blueberries [V]

Scrambles

$12.00

three eggs; served with choice of MJK salad, rosemary potatoes, or hash browns | choose: bacon and Swiss cheese, chorizo and cheddar cheese, or spinach and roasted mushroom with cheddar cheese [V] [G]

Steak & Eggs

$17.00

hand-cut 4oz filet mignon, two eggs, toast; served with choice of MJK salad, rosemary potatoes, or hash browns

Entrées

Bison Swedish Meatballs

$21.00

bison and Minnesota wild rice meatballs, garlic mashed potatoes, creamy wild mushroom veal demi-glace, lingonberry sauce

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$19.00

caramelized onions, kale, maple brown butter sauce; topped with toasted pistachios and shaved parmesan cheese [V]

Chicken Saltimbocca

$19.00

topped with crispy prosciutto, sage, and fresh mozzarella cheese; served with garlic mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, and lemon beurre blanc

Harvest Bowl

$18.00

grilled zucchini, yellow squash, and portobello mushrooms, with house-made apple quinoa and MJK sun-dried tomato pesto

Minnesota Walleye

$26.00

from Red Lake, MN; pan-fried; served with garlic mashed potatoes, grilled honey-glazed tri-color carrots, and lemon beurre blanc

Modern Minnesota Favorites

10,000 Lakes Pot Pie

$15.00

roasted chicken, mushrooms, potato, mirepoix vegetables, Minnesota wild rice, corn; topped with cheddar cheese and scratch-made puff pastry

Chili Mac

$14.00

homestyle mac and cheese, house-made beef chili; topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and corn chips

Homestyle Mac and Cheese

$12.00

three-cheese sauce; topped with toasted bread crumbs [V]

Pot Roast

$16.00

slow roasted with carrots, celery, onion; smothered with garlic mashed potatoes and MJK gravy

Tater Tot Hotdish

Choose: CLASSIC (seasoned ground beef, corn, house-made cream of mushroom, tater tots; topped with cheddar cheese) - - or -- MODERN (seasoned ground Beyond Meat, corn, house-made dairy-free cream of mushroom, tater tots; topped with plant-based mozzarella cheese) [V+]

Twin Cities Poutine

$17.00

tater tots, pot roast, cheese curds, wild mushroom gravy, melted MN AmaBlu blue cheese

Stone Oven Pizzas

Carnitas Pizza

$15.00

slow-roasted pork, grilled sweet corn, red onions, jalapeños, mozzarella and queso fresco cheese, house-made roasted salsa; topped with seasoned sour cream

Charcuterie Pizza

$16.00

salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, MJK red sauce, mozzarella cheese; drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

mozzarella cheese | choose: pesto, MJK red sauce, or thyme cream sauce [V]

French Onion Pizza

$16.00

grilled steak, caramelized onions, roasted wild mushrooms, thyme cream sauce, Swiss and mozzarella cheese

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

herb-roasted tri-color baby tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, MJK red sauce, basil oil [V]

Prosciutto Pizza

$16.00

hand-sliced aged Parma prosciutto, house-made fig jam, roasted pears, brie cheese; topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction

Handhelds

BLT

$12.00

crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted sourdough bread

Club

$13.00

layers of hand-sliced ham, turkey, bacon, mayo, tomato, with three slices of toasted sourdough bread

Farmstead Burger

$16.00

seasoned fresh ground beef, cheese curds, white cheddar cheese, house-made jalapeño-raspberry sauce, egg bun

The Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Parmesan-crusted brioche, Gruyere cheese, house-made fig jam

Grilled Chicken

$16.00

bacon, Swiss cheese, pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun

Grilled Turkey Apple Brie

$14.00

hand-sliced roasted turkey, green apples, brie cheese, spinach, mayo, grilled cranberry wild rice bread

HOT Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

crispy fried chicken breast, hand-tossed in our own special spicy buttermilk batter; topped with melted habanero-ghost-pepper cheese, pickles, and cayenne-chipotle aioli

MJK Cheeseburger

$15.00

seasoned fresh ground beef, choice of cheese, dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun

Rachel

$15.00

hand-sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, house-made sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, toasted Russian rye bread

Reuben

$15.00

hand-sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, house-made sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, toasted Russian rye bread

Tuna Melt

$14.00

white cheddar cheese, onions, dried cranberries, almonds, toasted cranberry wild rice bread; served open-faced

Turkey Burger

$16.00

hand-crafted turkey and smoked bacon patty, white cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun

Veggie Burger

$15.00

hand-crafted black bean and quinoa patty, guacamole, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun [V]

Combos

Combo - Pick 2

$11.00

choose 2 of the following: half sandwich, cup of soup, small side salad

Combo - Pick 3

$13.00

choose 3 of the following: half sandwich, cup of soup, small side salad

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

hearts of romaine, garlic-herb croutons, shaved parmesan cheese

Fiesta Salad

$16.00

cajun grilled chicken, mixed greens, avocado, queso fresco cheese, house-seasoned tortilla strips, corn and black bean salsa, chipotle ranch dressing [G^]

MJK Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, house-made balsamic vinaigrette [V+] [G]

Roasted Pear Salad

$17.00

with grilled chicken, mixed greens, house-roasted spiced nuts, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, and house-made balsamic vinaigrette [G]

Salmon Salad

$17.00

with mixed greens, house-pickled fennel, herb-roasted tri-color baby tomatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, feta cheese, and maple- strawberry balsamic vinaigrette [G]

Strawberry Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, roasted chicken, strawberries, feta cheese, mandarin oranges, red onion, house-roasted spiced nuts, poppyseed dressing [G]

Side Salad - Caesar

$4.00

Small Side Salad: hearts of romaine, garlic-herb croutons, shaved parmesan cheese

Side Salad - MJK

$4.00

Small Side Salad: mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, house-made balsamic vinaigrette

Soups

All of our soups are scratch-made, in house!

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Made from scratch, daily.

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Made from scratch, daily.

Family-Style Favorite Entrées

Family Favorites Entrées serve 6

Family-Style 10,000 Lakes Pot Pie

$65.00Out of stock

roasted chicken, mushrooms, potato, mirepoix vegetables, wild rice, corn; topped with cheddar cheese and scratch-made pastry | serves 6, hot and ready to enjoy

Family-Style Chili Mac

$55.00

homestyle mac and cheese, house-made beef chili; topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and corn chips | serves 6, hot and ready to enjoy

Family-Style Homestyle Mac and Cheese

$50.00

three-cheese sauce; topped with toasted bread crumbs | serves 6, hot and ready to enjoy [V]

Family-Style Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$80.00

jumbo black tiger shrimp, linguini, herb-roasted tri-color baby tomatoes, fresh basil chiffonade, white wine, garlic | serves 6, hot and ready to enjoy

Family-Style Tater Tot Hotdish

$55.00

seasoned ground beef, corn, house-made cream of mushroom, tater tots; topped with cheddar cheese | serves 6, hot and ready to enjoy

Family-Style MJK Meals

MJK Family Dinners serve 4 and include: (1) Choice of TWO SIDES and (2) Choice of either four gourmet cupcakes (assorted flavors, baker’s choice^) or a pint of Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream (any available flavor) --- ^cupcakes may contain nuts

Family-Style Chicken Wings

$45.00

twelve whole jumbo chicken wings; served with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing | serves 4 | Includes: (1) Your choice of two sides and (2) your choice of either a four-pack of cupcakes (baker's choice of assorted flavors) or a pint of Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream (your choice of flavor) [G^]

Family-Style Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter

$50.00

four sandwiches; Swiss cheese, pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun | serves 4 | Includes: (1) Your choice of two sides and (2) your choice of either a four-pack of cupcakes (baker's choice of assorted flavors) or a pint of Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream (your choice of flavor)

Family-Style MJK Cheeseburger Platter

$50.00

four burgers; seasoned fresh ground beef, choice of cheese, dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun | serves 4 | Includes: (1) Your choice of two sides and (2) your choice of either a four-pack of cupcakes (baker's choice of assorted flavors) or a pint of Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream (your choice of flavor)

À La Carte

Egg(s)

$2.00+

egg(s), any style [V] [G]

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

mixed assortment

Hand-Crafted Chorizo Sausage

$4.00

two patties [G]

Hash Browns

$4.50

[V] [G]

JUST Eggs

$5.00

two plant-based eggs, scrambled [V+] [G]

Pancake

$4.00

one buttermilk pancake dusted with powder sugar and topped with fresh blueberries [V]

Rosemary Potatoes

$3.50

rosemary + baby reds [V+] [G]

Bacon

$4.50

three strips [G]

Ham

$4.00

one slice [G]

SPAM

$5.00

two slices

Toast

$3.00

[V]

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

mozzarella cheese and MJK red sauce [V]

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

fresh ground beef, American cheese; served with choice of side

Kids Cheesy Noodles

$7.00

buttered noodles with parmesan cheese; served with choice of side [V]

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

served with choice of side

Kids Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$6.00

dusted with powdered sugar; served with fresh mixed berries [V]

Kids Corndog

$6.00

one all-beef corn dog; served with choice of side

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

oven baked; served with choice of side [V]

Kids MJK Breakfast

$8.00

one pancake, scrambled eggs, strip of bacon

Kids Pancakes

$6.00

two buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar; served with fresh blueberries [V]

Extras

Extra/Side - Bread

please select an option

Extra/Side - Parmesan-Parsley French Fries

$4.00

Extra/Side - Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Extra/Side - Aioli

$1.00

please select an option

Extra/Side - Breakfast Sauce

please select an option

Extra/Side - Dijonnaise

Extra/Side - Dressing

$1.00

please select an option

Extra/Side - Horseradish

Extra/Side - Ketchup

Extra/Side - Mayo

Extra/Side - Other Sauce

please select an option

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00

New York-style vanilla; topped with Swedish lingonberry sauce [V]

Classic Chocolate Cake

$9.00

rich chocolate cake with chocolate frosting [V]

Individual Crème Brûlée

$4.50

[V] [G]

Individual Tart

$4.50Out of stock

flavor of the moment [V]

Mousse Cup

$4.95

flavor of the moment [V] [G]

Skillet Bread Pudding

$8.00

cooked in a cast iron skillet and served warm; topped with caramel sauce [V]

Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream

Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream - Pint

$12.00

a pint of Minnesota's own award-winning all-natural ice cream

Bakery

Cupcakes - Baker's Choice 4ct (may contain nuts)

$10.00

baker's choice* 4-pack of assorted flavors | may contain nuts | *sorry, we are not able to accommodate specific flavor requests for carryout orders

Macarons - Baker's Choice 6ct or 12ct

$12.00+

baker's choice* 6-pack or 12-pack of assorted flavors [G] | *sorry, we are not able to accommodate specific flavor requests for carryout orders

Take & Bake Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls

$12.00

with brown butter and cream cheese icing | take & bake | pan of 4 | Instructions: Just proof for 8-12 hours. Bake at 375 degrees for 18-22 minutes, then let sit for 5 minutes. Add icing and enjoy! | TIP: Proof overnight and enjoy for breakfast!

Cocktail & Mocktail Kits

Cocktail/Mocktail Kit - Bloody Mary

$10.00Out of stock

MJK Bloody Mary mix, house-made rimming salt, garnish skewers, lime wedges; add your favorite spirit; serves 2 | great as a mocktail or spiked

Cocktail/Mocktail Kit - Blueberry-Basil Sparkler

$8.00Out of stock

house-made blueberry and basil infused syrup, San Pellegrino sparkling water, fresh blueberries garnish; add your favorite spirit; serves 2 | great as a mocktail or spiked

Cocktail/Mocktail Kit - Rosemary-Citrus Fizz

$8.00Out of stock

house-made rosemary and citrus infused syrup, San Pellegrino sparkling water, trio of citrus garnish; add your favorite spirit; serves 2 | great as a mocktail or spiked

Beverages

Bottle - Apple Juice

$3.50

Bottle - IBC Root Beer

$3.50

Bottle - Orange Juice

$3.50

Bottle - Water

$2.00

Can - Cock & Bull Ginger Beer (n/a)

$4.50

Can - Coke

$2.50

Can - Diet Coke

$2.50

Can - San Pellegrino Aranciata (Blood Orange)

$4.00

Can - Sprite

$2.50

Retail

True Stone "MJK Blend" Coffee Beans (12 oz)

$18.95

True Stone Retail Coffee Beans - "MJK Blend" (12 oz)

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Real, fresh, local food & craft cocktails + Minnesota favorites! 🍽🍷 Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, dinner, & weekend brunch. 📅 Seasonal outdoor patio, too! ☀️

Website

Location

1565 Cliff Road, Ste 1A, Eagan, MN 55122

Directions

