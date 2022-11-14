- Home
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
4,277 Reviews
$$
1565 Cliff Road
Ste 1A
Eagan, MN 55122
Starters & Shareables
Avocado Toast
pico de gallo, chili flakes, olive oil, salt flakes [V]
Cheese Curds
served with house-made raspberry-jalapeño dipping sauce [V]
Fries Trio
tossed in parmesan and parsley; served with dijonnaise, garlic aioli, and ketchup [V] [G^]
SPAM Fries
hand-battered; served with chipotle aioli
Spicy Asian Shrimp Flatbread
black tiger shrimp, sautéed shishito peppers, house-made chili crisp, pickled fennel, fresh cilantro, mozzarella cheese
Spinach Artichoke Dip
served with crostini [V]
Sweet Potato Fries
served with maple aioli [V] [G^]
Breakfast
Baja Omelet
Just Egg, Beyond Meat chorizo, sautéed onions and peppers, plant-based mozzarella cheese, house-made roasted chipotle salsa; served with choice of MJK salad or rosemary potatoes [V+] [G]
Breakfast Burrito
two scrambled eggs, refried pinto beans, pickled onions, cheddar cheese, sour cream; served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and choice of MJK salad, rosemary potatoes, or hash browns | choose: bacon, carnitas, roasted chicken, chorizo, or ham
Breakfast Quesadilla
two scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese; served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream | choose: bacon, carnitas, roasted chicken, chorizo, or ham
Breakfast Sandwich
bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, toasted demi-baguette; served with choice of MJK salad, rosemary potatoes, or hash browns
Fajita Omelet
three eggs, sautéed onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese, house-made roasted chipotle salsa; served with choice of MJK salad, rosemary potatoes, or hash browns | choose: bacon, carnitas, roasted chicken, chorizo, or ham [G]
French Toast
cinnamon swirl bread, fresh mixed berries, dusted with powder sugar [V]
Huevos Rancheros
slow-roasted pork, refried pinto beans, two eggs, queso fresco cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and house-made roasted chipotle salsa, on a bed of warm tortilla chips [G^]
Pancakes
three buttermilk pancakes dusted with powder sugar and topped with fresh blueberries [V]
Scrambles
three eggs; served with choice of MJK salad, rosemary potatoes, or hash browns | choose: bacon and Swiss cheese, chorizo and cheddar cheese, or spinach and roasted mushroom with cheddar cheese [V] [G]
Steak & Eggs
hand-cut 4oz filet mignon, two eggs, toast; served with choice of MJK salad, rosemary potatoes, or hash browns
Entrées
Bison Swedish Meatballs
bison and Minnesota wild rice meatballs, garlic mashed potatoes, creamy wild mushroom veal demi-glace, lingonberry sauce
Butternut Squash Ravioli
caramelized onions, kale, maple brown butter sauce; topped with toasted pistachios and shaved parmesan cheese [V]
Chicken Saltimbocca
topped with crispy prosciutto, sage, and fresh mozzarella cheese; served with garlic mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, and lemon beurre blanc
Harvest Bowl
grilled zucchini, yellow squash, and portobello mushrooms, with house-made apple quinoa and MJK sun-dried tomato pesto
Minnesota Walleye
from Red Lake, MN; pan-fried; served with garlic mashed potatoes, grilled honey-glazed tri-color carrots, and lemon beurre blanc
Modern Minnesota Favorites
10,000 Lakes Pot Pie
roasted chicken, mushrooms, potato, mirepoix vegetables, Minnesota wild rice, corn; topped with cheddar cheese and scratch-made puff pastry
Chili Mac
homestyle mac and cheese, house-made beef chili; topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and corn chips
Homestyle Mac and Cheese
three-cheese sauce; topped with toasted bread crumbs [V]
Pot Roast
slow roasted with carrots, celery, onion; smothered with garlic mashed potatoes and MJK gravy
Tater Tot Hotdish
Choose: CLASSIC (seasoned ground beef, corn, house-made cream of mushroom, tater tots; topped with cheddar cheese) - - or -- MODERN (seasoned ground Beyond Meat, corn, house-made dairy-free cream of mushroom, tater tots; topped with plant-based mozzarella cheese) [V+]
Twin Cities Poutine
tater tots, pot roast, cheese curds, wild mushroom gravy, melted MN AmaBlu blue cheese
Stone Oven Pizzas
Carnitas Pizza
slow-roasted pork, grilled sweet corn, red onions, jalapeños, mozzarella and queso fresco cheese, house-made roasted salsa; topped with seasoned sour cream
Charcuterie Pizza
salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, MJK red sauce, mozzarella cheese; drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Cheese Pizza
mozzarella cheese | choose: pesto, MJK red sauce, or thyme cream sauce [V]
French Onion Pizza
grilled steak, caramelized onions, roasted wild mushrooms, thyme cream sauce, Swiss and mozzarella cheese
Margherita Pizza
herb-roasted tri-color baby tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, MJK red sauce, basil oil [V]
Prosciutto Pizza
hand-sliced aged Parma prosciutto, house-made fig jam, roasted pears, brie cheese; topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction
Handhelds
BLT
crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted sourdough bread
Club
layers of hand-sliced ham, turkey, bacon, mayo, tomato, with three slices of toasted sourdough bread
Farmstead Burger
seasoned fresh ground beef, cheese curds, white cheddar cheese, house-made jalapeño-raspberry sauce, egg bun
The Grilled Cheese
Parmesan-crusted brioche, Gruyere cheese, house-made fig jam
Grilled Chicken
bacon, Swiss cheese, pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun
Grilled Turkey Apple Brie
hand-sliced roasted turkey, green apples, brie cheese, spinach, mayo, grilled cranberry wild rice bread
HOT Chicken Sandwich
crispy fried chicken breast, hand-tossed in our own special spicy buttermilk batter; topped with melted habanero-ghost-pepper cheese, pickles, and cayenne-chipotle aioli
MJK Cheeseburger
seasoned fresh ground beef, choice of cheese, dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun
Rachel
hand-sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, house-made sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, toasted Russian rye bread
Reuben
hand-sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, house-made sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, toasted Russian rye bread
Tuna Melt
white cheddar cheese, onions, dried cranberries, almonds, toasted cranberry wild rice bread; served open-faced
Turkey Burger
hand-crafted turkey and smoked bacon patty, white cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun
Veggie Burger
hand-crafted black bean and quinoa patty, guacamole, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun [V]
Combos
Salads
Caesar Salad
hearts of romaine, garlic-herb croutons, shaved parmesan cheese
Fiesta Salad
cajun grilled chicken, mixed greens, avocado, queso fresco cheese, house-seasoned tortilla strips, corn and black bean salsa, chipotle ranch dressing [G^]
MJK Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, house-made balsamic vinaigrette [V+] [G]
Roasted Pear Salad
with grilled chicken, mixed greens, house-roasted spiced nuts, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, and house-made balsamic vinaigrette [G]
Salmon Salad
with mixed greens, house-pickled fennel, herb-roasted tri-color baby tomatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, feta cheese, and maple- strawberry balsamic vinaigrette [G]
Strawberry Salad
mixed greens, roasted chicken, strawberries, feta cheese, mandarin oranges, red onion, house-roasted spiced nuts, poppyseed dressing [G]
Side Salad - Caesar
Small Side Salad: hearts of romaine, garlic-herb croutons, shaved parmesan cheese
Side Salad - MJK
Small Side Salad: mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, house-made balsamic vinaigrette
Soups
Family-Style Favorite Entrées
Family-Style 10,000 Lakes Pot Pie
roasted chicken, mushrooms, potato, mirepoix vegetables, wild rice, corn; topped with cheddar cheese and scratch-made pastry | serves 6, hot and ready to enjoy
Family-Style Chili Mac
homestyle mac and cheese, house-made beef chili; topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and corn chips | serves 6, hot and ready to enjoy
Family-Style Homestyle Mac and Cheese
three-cheese sauce; topped with toasted bread crumbs | serves 6, hot and ready to enjoy [V]
Family-Style Shrimp Scampi Pasta
jumbo black tiger shrimp, linguini, herb-roasted tri-color baby tomatoes, fresh basil chiffonade, white wine, garlic | serves 6, hot and ready to enjoy
Family-Style Tater Tot Hotdish
seasoned ground beef, corn, house-made cream of mushroom, tater tots; topped with cheddar cheese | serves 6, hot and ready to enjoy
Family-Style MJK Meals
Family-Style Chicken Wings
twelve whole jumbo chicken wings; served with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing | serves 4 | Includes: (1) Your choice of two sides and (2) your choice of either a four-pack of cupcakes (baker's choice of assorted flavors) or a pint of Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream (your choice of flavor) [G^]
Family-Style Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter
four sandwiches; Swiss cheese, pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun | serves 4 | Includes: (1) Your choice of two sides and (2) your choice of either a four-pack of cupcakes (baker's choice of assorted flavors) or a pint of Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream (your choice of flavor)
Family-Style MJK Cheeseburger Platter
four burgers; seasoned fresh ground beef, choice of cheese, dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun | serves 4 | Includes: (1) Your choice of two sides and (2) your choice of either a four-pack of cupcakes (baker's choice of assorted flavors) or a pint of Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream (your choice of flavor)
À La Carte
Egg(s)
egg(s), any style [V] [G]
Fresh Fruit
mixed assortment
Hand-Crafted Chorizo Sausage
two patties [G]
Hash Browns
[V] [G]
JUST Eggs
two plant-based eggs, scrambled [V+] [G]
Pancake
one buttermilk pancake dusted with powder sugar and topped with fresh blueberries [V]
Rosemary Potatoes
rosemary + baby reds [V+] [G]
Bacon
three strips [G]
Ham
one slice [G]
SPAM
two slices
Toast
[V]
Kids
Kids Cheese Pizza
mozzarella cheese and MJK red sauce [V]
Kids Cheeseburger
fresh ground beef, American cheese; served with choice of side
Kids Cheesy Noodles
buttered noodles with parmesan cheese; served with choice of side [V]
Kids Chicken Fingers
served with choice of side
Kids Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
dusted with powdered sugar; served with fresh mixed berries [V]
Kids Corndog
one all-beef corn dog; served with choice of side
Kids Mac and Cheese
oven baked; served with choice of side [V]
Kids MJK Breakfast
one pancake, scrambled eggs, strip of bacon
Kids Pancakes
two buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar; served with fresh blueberries [V]
Extras
Extra/Side - Bread
please select an option
Extra/Side - Parmesan-Parsley French Fries
Extra/Side - Sweet Potato Fries
Extra/Side - Aioli
please select an option
Extra/Side - Breakfast Sauce
please select an option
Extra/Side - Dijonnaise
Extra/Side - Dressing
please select an option
Extra/Side - Horseradish
Extra/Side - Ketchup
Extra/Side - Mayo
Extra/Side - Other Sauce
please select an option
Desserts
Cheesecake
New York-style vanilla; topped with Swedish lingonberry sauce [V]
Classic Chocolate Cake
rich chocolate cake with chocolate frosting [V]
Individual Crème Brûlée
[V] [G]
Individual Tart
flavor of the moment [V]
Mousse Cup
flavor of the moment [V] [G]
Skillet Bread Pudding
cooked in a cast iron skillet and served warm; topped with caramel sauce [V]
Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream
Bakery
Cupcakes - Baker's Choice 4ct (may contain nuts)
baker's choice* 4-pack of assorted flavors | may contain nuts | *sorry, we are not able to accommodate specific flavor requests for carryout orders
Macarons - Baker's Choice 6ct or 12ct
baker's choice* 6-pack or 12-pack of assorted flavors [G] | *sorry, we are not able to accommodate specific flavor requests for carryout orders
Take & Bake Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls
with brown butter and cream cheese icing | take & bake | pan of 4 | Instructions: Just proof for 8-12 hours. Bake at 375 degrees for 18-22 minutes, then let sit for 5 minutes. Add icing and enjoy! | TIP: Proof overnight and enjoy for breakfast!
Cocktail & Mocktail Kits
Cocktail/Mocktail Kit - Bloody Mary
MJK Bloody Mary mix, house-made rimming salt, garnish skewers, lime wedges; add your favorite spirit; serves 2 | great as a mocktail or spiked
Cocktail/Mocktail Kit - Blueberry-Basil Sparkler
house-made blueberry and basil infused syrup, San Pellegrino sparkling water, fresh blueberries garnish; add your favorite spirit; serves 2 | great as a mocktail or spiked
Cocktail/Mocktail Kit - Rosemary-Citrus Fizz
house-made rosemary and citrus infused syrup, San Pellegrino sparkling water, trio of citrus garnish; add your favorite spirit; serves 2 | great as a mocktail or spiked
Beverages
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 3:59 am
Real, fresh, local food & craft cocktails + Minnesota favorites! 🍽🍷 Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, dinner, & weekend brunch. 📅 Seasonal outdoor patio, too! ☀️
1565 Cliff Road, Ste 1A, Eagan, MN 55122