Burgers
Pizza
American

Masonry Grill

412 Reviews

$$

120 Commercial St NE

Salem, OR 97301

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Strips Entre
Classic Burger
Black Bean Burger

Appetizers

Brew Pub Pretzel

$9.00

Bruschetta Board

$12.00

Calamari

$13.00

Charcuterie Board

$15.00+

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Gorgonzola Fries

$10.00

Grilled Flatbread

$9.00

Hummus Plate

$9.00

Masonry Fry Platter

$10.00

Masonry Nachos

$13.00

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Trio of Cakes

$8.00

Pizza Fries

$10.00

Salads

BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Buffalo Wedge

$10.00

Caesar salad

$10.00

Grilled Caesar

$10.00

Masonry Cobb

$16.00

Soba Noodle

$11.00

Steak Salad

$16.00

Sandwhiches

Chick Parm Hoagie

$13.00

Cluck

$12.00

Meatball Hoagie

$13.00

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Chicken Strips Entre

$12.00

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.00

Black Bean Burger

$10.00

Bleu Burger

$14.00

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Classic Burger

$12.00

Guacamole Burger

$13.00

Veggie Portobello

$12.00

Buffalo Smash

$18.50

Cheesy Smash

$18.50

Nacho Smash

$18.50

BBQ Smash

$18.50

Pasta

Canneloni

$15.00Out of stock

Capellini Pomodoro

$12.00

Carbonara

$15.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$15.00

Lasagna

$15.00

Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$15.00

Squash Ravioli

$15.00

Pasta 4 Two

$28.00

Entrees

Brick Chicken

$18.00

Porterhouse

$38.00Out of stock

Risotto

$17.00

Seared Bevette

$32.00

Smoked Ribs

$18.00

Tacos

$15.00

Filet Mignon

$44.00Out of stock

Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Apple Cobbler

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Death by Chocolate

$10.00Out of stock

Panna Cotta

$5.00

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Pizza

Meat Lover

$20.00+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00+

BYOPizza

$12.00+

Veggie Lover

$17.00+

Calzone

$18.00

Meat Lover Promo

$15.00Out of stock

Sides

Bag

$0.05

Side Sauces

$0.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Small Side Salad

$3.50

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Parmigiana

$0.25

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Ale Mustard Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side Butter

$0.50

Side Chips

$3.00

Side(2piece) Pita

$4.00

Side Potatoes

$3.50

Side Broccolini

$3.50

Pickle Side

$1.00

Marinara

$0.50

Blue Crumbles

$0.50

Au Jus

$0.50

To Go Cup

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti MB

$6.00

Donation. Front Line Meal

Select Quantities of Meals $5/Meal

$5.00

N/A Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Milk

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry Guava Lemonade

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Strawberry Guava Refill

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

120 Commercial St NE, Salem, OR 97301

Directions

