Mason's Dumpling Shop- Aurora Mason's Dumpling Shop- Aurora
9655 E Montview Blvd
Aurora, CO 80011
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
Pan Fried Pork (煎豬餃)
(BEST SELLER SINCE 2001) Pork shoulder with a dash of ginger and green onions (10 per order)$12.00
Beef Over Rice (牛肉饭)
Stewed angus beef with broccoli, green onion and pickled veggie over steamed white rice$14.00
Beef Noodle (牛肉面)
Stewed angus beef with baby bok choy, green onions, pickled veggies in house made chicken broth$14.00
Food
Appetizers
Popcorn Chicken (鹽酥雞)
Salt and pepper chicken nuggets with basil leaves$8.50
Vegetable Spring Rolls (素春卷)
Cabbage, carrot, green bean, onion, vermicelli (4 per order)$5.00
Beef Spring Rolls (牛肉春卷)
Beef, cabbage, carrot spring rolls (3 per order)$5.00
Chinese Pancake (葱油饼）
Pan Fried Chinese Pancake (8 pcs per order)$6.00
Baby Bok Choy (蚝油小白菜)
Freshly hand picked baby bok choy with a side of vegan (mushroom based) oyster sauce$6.50
Seaweed Salad (凉拌海帶丝)
Hand tossed seaweed with house chili oil, garlic sauce and fresh cilantro$6.50
Wood Ear Mushroom Salad (凉拌东北木耳)
Northern China black mushrooms (fungus) mixed with Thai chili, green onions and cilantro$6.50
Lotus Roots (凉拌藕片)
Mixed with rice vinegar, bell pepper and a hint of ginger$6.50
Broccoli Salad (凉拌西兰花）
Chilled Broccoli With Roasted Sesame Dressing$6.50
Edamame (毛豆)
Edamame with soy and sesame oil$4.50
BBQ Pork Bun (叉燒包)
Chinese BBQ flavored pork bun (2 per order)$5.50
Pork and Shrimp Shu Mai (豬肉蝦燒賣)
Shrimp and Pork Shu Mai (4 per order)$6.00
Smoked Tofu (卤水豆干)
Flavors stewed bean curd with sesame oil and green onion$5.00
Sweet Buns (奶黄豆沙包)
Four sweet desert buns (2 red bean flavor and 2 milk custard flavor)$6.00
Buns
Beef Bun (牛肉割包)
Stewed angus beef, coleslaw, green onion, chili oil, and home made bun sauce$6.50
Pork Belly Bun (东坡肉割包)
Stewed pork belly, coleslaw, green onion, chili oil, and home made bun sauce$6.50
Vegan Chicken Bun (素鸡割包)
Ginger orange sauce chicken (plant based protein), coleslaw, bell pepper, green onion, and chili oil$6.50
Vegan Beef Bun (素牛割包)
Teriyaki sauce beef (plant based protein), coleslaw, bell pepper, green onion, and chili oil$6.50
Rice
Beef Over Rice (牛肉饭)
Stewed angus beef with broccoli, green onion and pickled veggie over steamed white rice$14.00
Pork Belly Over Rice (东坡饭)
Stewed pork belly with broccoli, green onion and pickled veggie over steamed white rice$14.00
Mushroom Meat Over Rice (肉燥饭)
Fine minced pork shoulders and shiitake mushrooms slow cooked with ginger and shallots with broccoli, green onion and pickled veggie over steamed white rice$13.00
Vegan Chicken Over Rice (素鸡饭)
Ginger orange sauce chicken (plant based protein) with broccoli, green onion and pickled veggie over steamed white rice$14.00
Vegetarian Beef Over Rice (素牛饭)
Teriyaki sauce beef (plant based protein) with broccoli, green onion and pickled veggie over steamed white rice$14.00
Side of Rice (小碗饭)
Small bowl of rice$3.00
Noodles
Beef Noodle (牛肉面)
Stewed angus beef with baby bok choy, green onions, pickled veggies in house made chicken broth$14.00
Pork Belly Noodle (东坡面)
Stewed pork belly with baby bok choy, green onions, pickled veggies in house made chicken broth$14.00
Mushroom Meat Noodle (肉燥面)
Fine minced pork shoulders and shiitake mushrooms slow cooked with ginger and shallots with baby bok choy, green onions, pickled veggies in house made chicken broth$13.00
Dumplings
Pan Fried Pork (煎豬餃)
(BEST SELLER SINCE 2001) Pork shoulder with a dash of ginger and green onions (10 per order)$12.00
Pan Fried Beef (煎牛餃)
Ground beef and monterey jack cheese with sweet onion (10 per order)$13.00
Pan Fried Chicken (煎雞餃)
All white meat chicken breast with cabbage (10 per order)$12.00
Pan Fried Fish (煎魚餃)
Sole fillet (white fish) and napa cabbage for a clean and slightly sweet flavor (10 per order)$13.00
Pan Fried Chive (煎韭菜餃)
Fresh chive, pork shoulder, shrimp and minced fried eggs - most traditional Chinese boiled dumplings (10 per order)$13.00
Pan Fried Cabbage (煎椰菜餃)
Fresh Cabbage, pork shoulder, and shrimp (10 per order)$13.00
Pan Fried Vegan (煎素餃)
Shiitake mushroom, carrot, bean curd, cabbage, and glass noodle (10 per order)$14.00
Pan Fried Chive Pockets (韭菜盒子)
Fresh chive, ground pork shoulder, minced fried eggs and glass noodle (3 per order)$10.00
Steamed Soup (蒸湯餃)
Original soup dumplings made with pork shoulder and a dash of ginger and green onions. (8 per order)$13.00
Steamed Yuzu Chicken Soup (蒸柚子雞湯餃)
Soup dumplings made with chicken breast and yuzu chicken soup base (8 per order)$14.00
Steamed Crab Soup (蒸蟹肉湯餃)
Blue crab and pork shoulder with a dash of ginger and green onions with chicken soup inside (8 per order)$14.00
Steamed Fish (蒸魚餃)
Sole fillet (white fish) and napa cabbage for a clean and slightly sweet flavor (8 pcs per order)$11.50
Steamed Vegan (蒸素餃)
Shiitake mushroom, carrot, bean curd, cabbage, and glass noodle (8 per order)$13.00
Steamed Chive (蒸韭菜餃)
Fresh chive, pork shoulder, shrimp and minced fried eggs - most traditional Chinese boiled dumplings (8 per order)$11.50
Steamed Cabbage (蒸椰菜餃)
Fresh Cabbage, pork shoulder, and shrimp (8 per order)$11.50
Boiled Chive (韭菜水餃)
Fresh chive, pork shoulder, shrimp and minced fried eggs - most traditional Chinese boiled dumplings (10 per order)$13.00
Boiled Cabbage (椰菜水餃)
Fresh Cabbage, pork shoulder, and shrimp (10 per order)$13.00
Frozen Dumplings
Frozen Beef Dumplings（凍牛肉餃）
Frozen Pan Fried Beef, Cheese, & Onion Dumplings (25 per bag)$33.00
Frozen Chicken (凍鸡肉餃）
Frozen Pan Fried Chicken & Cabbage Dumplings (25 per bag)$24.00
Frozen Fish Dumplings (凍魚餃）
Frozen Pan Fried / Steamed Fish & Napa Dumplings (25 per bag)$33.00
Frozen Chive Dumplings (凍韭菜餃）
Frozen Chive, Pork, Egg & Shrimp Dumplings (25 per bag)$24.00
Frozen Cabbage Dumplings （凍白菜餃）
Frozen Cabbage, Pork, and Shrimp Dumplings (25 per bag)$24.00
Frozen Crab & Pork Soup Dumplings (凍蟹肉汤包）
Frozen Crab & Pork Soup Dumplings (25 per bag)$38.00
Frozen Soup Dumplings（凍湯餃）
Frozen Steamed Soup Dumplings (25 per bag)$36.00OUT OF STOCK
Frozen Vegan Dumplings（凍素餃）
Frozen Steamed Vegan Dumplings (25 per bag)$36.00
Sauce
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic
BOTTLE COKE$3.00
BOTTLE SPRITE$3.00
BOTTLE FANTA ORANGE$3.00
DIET COKE$3.00
ITO EN GREEN TEA$3.00
ITO EN GREEN TEA (JASMINE)$3.00
PELLEGRINO SPARKLING$3.00
APPLE SIDRA 打西蘋果
Apple soda$3.00
ARCTIC OCEAN SODA 北冰洋$4.00
RAMUNEL ORIGINAL$4.50
STRAWBERRY MILK TEA$4.00OUT OF STOCK
BUBBLE TEA 珍珠奶茶 (BANANA)$4.00
BUBBLE TEA 珍珠奶茶 (BROWN SUGAR)$4.00
BUBBLE TEA 珍珠奶茶 (HONEY DEW)$4.00
BUBBLE TEA 珍珠奶茶 (MATCHA GREEN TEA)$4.00
BUBBLE TEA 珍珠奶茶 (TARO)$4.00
Alcohol
Coors Light$4.00
Pacifico$4.50
Lucky Budda$6.00
Sapporo$4.50
Kirin Ichiban$4.50
Singha$4.50
TsingTao$5.50
Kiku-Masamune (180 ML)$12.00
Kikusui Karakuchi (180 ML)$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Kikusui Perfect Snow (180 ML)$12.00
Kunizakari Nigori (200 ML)$13.00
Tamano Hikari (180 ML)$12.00
Kyoto White Yuzu Ale$9.00
Echigo Flying IPA$5.00
Echigo Weizen$5.00
Kizakura Lucky Cat$6.50
Soon Soju (Apple)$10.00
Soon Soju (Peach)$10.00
Soon Soju (Strawberry)$10.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Mason's Dumpling Shop Rolling Since 2001
9655 E Montview Blvd, Aurora, CO 80011