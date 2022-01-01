Chinese
Mason's Dumpling Shop- Aurora Aurora, CO
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mason's Dumpling Shop Rolling Since 2001
Location
9655 E Montview Blvd, Aurora, CO 80011
Gallery
