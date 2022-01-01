Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Mason's Dumpling Shop- Aurora Aurora, CO

review star

No reviews yet

9655 E Montview Blvd

Aurora, CO 80011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pan Fried Pork (煎猪饺)
Steamed Soup (蒸汤饺)
Beef Bun (牛肉割包)

Appetizers

Baby Bok Choy (蚝油小白菜)

Baby Bok Choy (蚝油小白菜)

$6.50

Freshly hand picked baby bok choy with a side of vegan (mushroom based) oyster sauce

Lotus Roots (凉拌藕片)

Lotus Roots (凉拌藕片)

$6.50

Mixed with rice vinegar, bell pepper and a hint of ginger

Seaweed Salad (凉拌海帶丝)

Seaweed Salad (凉拌海帶丝)

$6.50

Hand tossed seaweed with house chili oil, garlic sauce and fresh cilantro

Smoked Tofu (卤水豆干)

Smoked Tofu (卤水豆干)

$5.00

Flavors stewed bean curd with sesame oil and green onion

Wood Ear Mushroom Salad (凉拌东北木耳)

Wood Ear Mushroom Salad (凉拌东北木耳)

$6.50

Northern China black mushrooms (fungus) mixed with Thai chili, green onions and cilantro

Buns

Beef Bun (牛肉割包)

Beef Bun (牛肉割包)

$6.00

Stewed angus beef, coleslaw, green onion, chili oil, and home made bun sauce

Pork Belly Bun (东坡肉割包)

Pork Belly Bun (东坡肉割包)

$6.00

Stewed pork belly, coleslaw, green onion, chili oil, and home made bun sauce

Vegan Chicken Bun (素鸡割包)

Vegan Chicken Bun (素鸡割包)

$6.00

Ginger orange sauce chicken (plant based protein), coleslaw, bell pepper, green onion, and chili oil

Vegan Beef Bun (素牛割包)

Vegan Beef Bun (素牛割包)

$6.00

Teriyaki sauce beef (plant based protein), coleslaw, bell pepper, green onion, and chili oil

Rice

Beef Over Rice (牛肉饭)

Beef Over Rice (牛肉饭)

$13.00

Stewed angus beef with baby bok choy, green onion and pickled veggie over steamed white rice

Mushroom Meat Over Rice (肉燥饭)

Mushroom Meat Over Rice (肉燥饭)

$12.00

Fine minced pork shoulders and shiitake mushrooms slow cooked with ginger and shallots with baby bok choy, green onion and pickled veggie over steamed white rice

Pork Belly Over Rice (东坡饭)

Pork Belly Over Rice (东坡饭)

$13.00

Stewed pork belly with baby bok choy, green onion and pickled veggie over steamed white rice

Vegan Chicken Over Rice (素鸡饭)

Vegan Chicken Over Rice (素鸡饭)

$12.00

Ginger orange sauce chicken (plant based protein) with baby bok choy, green onion and pickled veggie over steamed white rice

Vegetarian Beef Over Rice (素牛饭)

Vegetarian Beef Over Rice (素牛饭)

$12.00

Teriyaki sauce beef (plant based protein) with baby bok choy, green onion and pickled veggie over steamed white rice

Side of Rice (小碗饭)

$3.00

Small bowl of rice

Noodles

Beef Noodle (牛肉面)

Beef Noodle (牛肉面)

$13.00

Stewed angus beef with baby bok choy, green onions, pickled veggies in house made chicken broth

Pork Belly Noodle (东坡面)

Pork Belly Noodle (东坡面)

$13.00

Stewed pork belly with baby bok choy, green onions, pickled veggies in house made chicken broth

Mushroom Meat Noodle (肉燥面)

Mushroom Meat Noodle (肉燥面)

$12.00

Fine minced pork shoulders and shiitake mushrooms slow cooked with ginger and shallots with baby bok choy, green onions, pickled veggies in house made chicken broth

Dumplings

Boiled Cabbage (椰菜水饺)

Boiled Cabbage (椰菜水饺)

$12.00

Fresh Cabbage, pork shoulder, and shrimp (10 per order)

Boiled Chive (韭菜水饺)

Boiled Chive (韭菜水饺)

$12.00

Fresh chive, pork shoulder, shrimp and minced fried eggs - most traditional Chinese boiled dumplings (10 per order)

Pan Fried Beef (煎牛饺)

Pan Fried Beef (煎牛饺)

$13.00

Ground beef and monterey jack cheese with sweet onion (10 per order)

Pan Fried Chicken (煎鸡饺)

Pan Fried Chicken (煎鸡饺)

$12.00

All white meat chicken breast with cabbage (10 per order)

Pan Fried Chive Pockets (韭菜盒子)

Pan Fried Chive Pockets (韭菜盒子)

$10.00

Fresh chive, ground pork shoulder, minced fried eggs and glass noodle (3 per order)

Pan Fried Fish (煎魚饺)

Pan Fried Fish (煎魚饺)

$13.00

Sole fillet (white fish) and napa cabbage for a clean and slightly sweet flavor (10 per order)

Pan Fried Pork (煎猪饺)

Pan Fried Pork (煎猪饺)

$12.00

(BEST SELLER SINCE 2001) Pork shoulder with a dash of ginger and green onions (10 per order)

Steamed Crab and Pork (蒸蟹肉汤饺)

Steamed Crab and Pork (蒸蟹肉汤饺)

$14.00

Blue crab and pork shoulder with a dash of ginger and green onions. (8 per order)

Steamed Fish (蒸鱼饺)

Steamed Fish (蒸鱼饺)

$12.00

Sole fillet (white fish) and napa cabbage for a clean and slightly sweet flavor (8 pcs per order)

Steamed Soup (蒸汤饺)

Steamed Soup (蒸汤饺)

$13.00

Original soup dumplings made with pork shoulder and a dash of ginger and green onions. (8 per order)

Steamed Vegan (蒸素饺)

Steamed Vegan (蒸素饺)

$13.00

Shiitake mushroom, carrot, bean curd, cabbage, and glass noodle (8 per order)

Frozen Dumplings

Frozen Beef Dumplings（凍牛肉餃）

$33.00Out of stock

Frozen Pan Fried Beef, Cheese, & Onion Dumplings (25 per bag)

Frozen Cabbage Dumplings （凍白菜餃）

$24.00

Frozen Cabbage, Pork, and Shrimp Dumplings (25 per bag)

Frozen Celery Dumplings (凍芹菜餃）

$24.00Out of stock

Frozen Celery, Pork Dumplings (25 per bag)

Frozen Chicken (凍鸡肉餃）

$24.00Out of stock

Frozen Pan Fried Chicken & Cabbage Dumplings (25 per bag)

Frozen Chive Dumplings (凍韭菜餃）

$24.00

Frozen Chive, Pork, Egg & Shrimp Dumplings (25 per bag)

Frozen Crab & Pork Soup Dumplings (凍蟹肉蒸餃）

$38.00Out of stock

Frozen Crab & Pork Soup Dumplings (25 per bag)

Frozen Fish Dumplings (凍魚餃）

$33.00

Frozen Pan Fried / Steamed Fish & Napa Dumplings (25 per bag)

Frozen Soup Dumplings（凍湯餃）

$36.00Out of stock

Frozen Steamed Soup Dumplings (25 per bag)

Frozen Vegan Dumplings（凍素餃）

$36.00

Frozen Steamed Vegan Dumplings (25 per bag)

Sauce

Chili Oil 辣椒油

$8.00Out of stock

House made chili oil

Alcohol

Bushido (180 ML)

Bushido (180 ML)

$13.00Out of stock
Coor Light

Coor Light

$3.50
Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$4.50
Kiku-Masamune (180 ML)

Kiku-Masamune (180 ML)

$12.00
Kikusui Karakuchi (180 ML)

Kikusui Karakuchi (180 ML)

$12.00
Kikusui Perfect Snow (180 ML)

Kikusui Perfect Snow (180 ML)

$12.00
Kirin Ichiban

Kirin Ichiban

$4.50
Kunizakari Nigori (200 ML)

Kunizakari Nigori (200 ML)

$13.00
Lucky Budda

Lucky Budda

$6.00
Odell 90's Shilling

Odell 90's Shilling

$5.00
Odell IPA

Odell IPA

$5.00Out of stock
Pacifico

Pacifico

$4.50
Sapporo

Sapporo

$4.50
Singha

Singha

$4.50
Tamano Hikari (180 ML)

Tamano Hikari (180 ML)

$12.00
TsingTao

TsingTao

$5.00
White Claw (Black Cherry)

White Claw (Black Cherry)

$4.50
White Claw (Grapefruit)

White Claw (Grapefruit)

$4.50
White Claw (Natural Lime)

White Claw (Natural Lime)

$4.50
White Claw (Raspberry)

White Claw (Raspberry)

$4.50

Non-Alcoholic

APPLE SIDRA 打西蘋果

APPLE SIDRA 打西蘋果

$2.50

Apple soda

ARCTIC OCEAN SODA 北冰洋

ARCTIC OCEAN SODA 北冰洋

$4.00
BOTTLE COKE

BOTTLE COKE

$3.00
BOTTLE FANTA ORANGE

BOTTLE FANTA ORANGE

$3.00
BOTTLE SPRITE

BOTTLE SPRITE

$3.00
BUBBLE TEA 珍珠奶茶 (BANANA)

BUBBLE TEA 珍珠奶茶 (BANANA)

$4.00

BUBBLE TEA 珍珠奶茶 (BROWN SUGAR)

$4.00

BUBBLE TEA 珍珠奶茶 (HONEY DEW)

$4.00Out of stock

BUBBLE TEA 珍珠奶茶 (MATCHA GREEN TEA)

$4.00

BUBBLE TEA 珍珠奶茶 (TARO)

$4.00

CALPICO

$3.00Out of stock
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$3.00
ITO EN GREEN TEA

ITO EN GREEN TEA

$3.00
ITO EN GREEN TEA (JASMINE)

ITO EN GREEN TEA (JASMINE)

$3.00
ITO EN MILK TEA

ITO EN MILK TEA

$3.00Out of stock
PELLEGRINO SPARKLING

PELLEGRINO SPARKLING

$3.00
PLUM JUICE 酸梅湯

PLUM JUICE 酸梅湯

$4.00Out of stock
RAMUNEL ORIGINAL

RAMUNEL ORIGINAL

$4.50
RAMUNEL STRAWBERRY

RAMUNEL STRAWBERRY

$3.50Out of stock

STRAWBERRY MILK TEA

$3.00
WANGLAOJI TEA 王老吉

WANGLAOJI TEA 王老吉

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mason's Dumpling Shop Rolling Since 2001

Location

9655 E Montview Blvd, Aurora, CO 80011

Directions

Gallery
Mason's Dumpling Shop- Aurora image
Mason's Dumpling Shop- Aurora image
Mason's Dumpling Shop- Aurora image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yumcha
orange starNo Reviews
1520 16th St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti F&B
orange star4.5 • 61
3200 N Pecos St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
The Ginger Pig - 4262 Lowell Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4262 Lowell Blvd Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Lao Wang Noodle House
orange star5.0 • 274
945 S. Federal Blvd. Unit D Denver, CO 80219
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Arvada
orange star4.1 • 1,200
7450 W 52nd Ave. Arvada, CO 80002
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Westminster, CO
orange star4.3 • 1,706
14697 Delaware Street Westminster, CO 80023
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Aurora

Fat Shack - Aurora
orange star4.0 • 8,866
1708 S Chambers Rd Aurora, CO 80017
View restaurantnext
Annette
orange star5.0 • 6,405
2501 Dallas Street Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext
The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora
orange star4.3 • 3,357
15290 E Iliff Ave Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Sam's No. 3 Diner & Bar- Aurora
orange star4.3 • 3,337
2580 S Havana St Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Stanley Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 3,286
2501 Dallas St Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Aurora - Aurora
orange star4.4 • 1,790
23870 E Smoky Hill Rd Aurora, CO 80016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Aurora
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston