Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC) 55 s madison ave

review star

No reviews yet

55 s madison ave

Pasadena, CA 91101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handmade Dumplings since 2001 MICHELIN BIB GOURMAND 2021

Location

55 s madison ave, Pasadena, CA 91101

Directions

Gallery
Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC) image
Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC) image
Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC) image
Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC) image

Similar restaurants in your area

Phoenix Food Boutique - South Pasadena
orange starNo Reviews
456 Fair Oaks Avenue South Pasadena, CA 91030
View restaurantnext
Noodle World - Alhambra
orange starNo Reviews
700 Valley Blvd Alhambra, CA 91830
View restaurantnext
Phoenix Restaurant & Dessert - Alhambra
orange starNo Reviews
208 East Valley Boulevard Alhambra, CA 91801
View restaurantnext
Chifa - 4374 Eagle Rock Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4374 Eagle Rock Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90041
View restaurantnext
Meizhou Dongpo - Arcadia
orange starNo Reviews
400 S Baldwin Ave #2045 Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurantnext
Phoenix Food Boutique - Monterey Park
orange star4.2 • 1,107
500 North Atlantic Boulevard Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pasadena

Cafe Santorini
orange star4.0 • 6,092
64 W Union Street Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Amigo's Mexican Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 6,028
1076 E Colorado Blvd Pasadena, CA 91106
View restaurantnext
Union Pasadena
orange star4.4 • 4,568
37 East Union St. Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Pinocchio's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 3,907
1449 N Lake Ave Pasadena, CA 91104
View restaurantnext
CELESTINO RISTORANTE
orange star4.3 • 3,849
141 South Lake Avenue Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurantnext
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 3,831
1001 E. Green St Pasadena, CA 91106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pasadena
San Marino
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Arcadia
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Temple City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston