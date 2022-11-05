Restaurant info

When something is real, you know it. And when something is not, no amount of spin, or marketing, or hype, will convince you. Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls® are as real as it gets. Our lobster comes straight from the waters of Maine, and we prepare each roll according to the simple, honest traditions of the people who live there. Choose from six delicious rolls, including the Classic, served chilled with mayo and lemon butter, the Connecticut, served warm and tossed in butter, and our amazing lobster BLT roll! Make it a combo with any side and drink, or try one of our delicious homemade soups! Stop by for an authentic New England experience, or order online.