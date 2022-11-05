Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls

4017 Campbell Ave

A

Arlington, VA 22206

Popular Items

Classic Lobster Roll
The Bar Harbor
CT Roll

Rolls

Classic Lobster Roll

Classic Lobster Roll

$20.00

Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.

CT Roll

CT Roll

$20.00

Served warm with butter

Lobster Salad Roll

Lobster Salad Roll

$20.00

Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing

Lobster BLT Roll

Lobster BLT Roll

$20.00

Lobster, bacon, lettuce & tomato

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$14.00

Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Maine Event

The Bar Harbor

The Bar Harbor

$26.00

50% more lobster meat including tail on any roll

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Salad & Sandwich

Lobster Salad

Lobster Salad

$20.00
Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$14.00
Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$16.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Lobster Bar Harbor Salad

$26.00

Soups & Sides

Cup Lobster Bisque

Cup Lobster Bisque

$5.00
Cup New England Clam Chowder

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$5.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.00
Cape Cod Chips

Cape Cod Chips

$2.00
Bowl Lobster Bisque

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$7.00
Bowl New England Clam Chowder

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

Extra Bun

$0.50

Kids

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Mac Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Whoopie Pie

Whoopie Pie

$3.00

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.50
Organic Maine Root Soda

Organic Maine Root Soda

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Pellegrino or Perrier

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Simply Lemonade is a refreshing alternative to homemade lemonades. This premium, non-GMO Project Verified lemonade is made with Not from Concentrate lemon juice. Honestly Simple - Simply uses only simple ingredients that are easily recognizable.

Aha Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Coke (Glass Bottle)

$3.00

Mason's Catering Box for 4

4 Lobster Rolls

$72.00

Customer may choose any combination of Classic, Lobster Salad, BLT Rolls or Shrimp Rolls. We do not recommend Connecticut Rolls (warm) for online catering orders. Don't forget to add soups and side dishes.

Mason's Catering Box for 6

6 Lobster Rolls

$108.00

Customer may choose any combination of Classic, Lobster Salad, BLT Rolls or Shrimp Rolls. We do not recommend Connecticut Rolls (warm) for online catering orders. Don't forget to add soups and side dishes.

Mason's Catering Box for 8

8 Lobster Rolls

$144.00

Customer may choose any combination of Classic, Lobster Salad, BLT Rolls or Shrimp Rolls. We do not recommend Connecticut Rolls (warm) for online catering orders. Don't forget to add soups and side dishes.

Mason's Catering Box for 12

12 Lobster Rolls

12 Lobster Rolls

$215.00

Customer may choose any combination of Classic, Lobster Salad, BLT Rolls or Shrimp Rolls. We do not recommend Connecticut Rolls (warm) for online catering orders. Don't forget to add soups and side dishes.

Mason's Catering Box for 14

14 Lobster Rolls

14 Lobster Rolls

$250.00

Customer may choose any combination of Classic, Lobster Salad, BLT Rolls or Shrimp Rolls. We do not recommend Connecticut Rolls (warm) for online catering orders. Don't forget to add soups and side dishes.

Mason's Catering Box for 16

16 Lobster Rolls

16 Lobster Rolls

$285.00

Customer may choose any combination of Classic, Lobster Salad, BLT Rolls or Shrimp Rolls. We do not recommend Connecticut Rolls (warm) for online catering orders. Don't forget to add soups and side dishes.

Sides and Drinks to Accompany Catering Boxes

Quart of Soup

$14.00

Root Soda

$3.50

Soda (Cans)

$1.50

1lb Coleslaw

$6.00

1lb Potato Salad

$6.00

Side Salad (Each)

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

When something is real, you know it. And when something is not, no amount of spin, or marketing, or hype, will convince you. Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls® are as real as it gets. Our lobster comes straight from the waters of Maine, and we prepare each roll according to the simple, honest traditions of the people who live there. Choose from six delicious rolls, including the Classic, served chilled with mayo and lemon butter, the Connecticut, served warm and tossed in butter, and our amazing lobster BLT roll! Make it a combo with any side and drink, or try one of our delicious homemade soups! Stop by for an authentic New England experience, or order online.

Location

4017 Campbell Ave, A, Arlington, VA 22206

Directions

