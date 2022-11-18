Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls Charleston

257 Reviews

$$

36 N Market St

Suite 104

Charleston, SC 29401

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Roll (Chilled)
CT Roll (Warm)
Small New England Clam Chowder

Rolls

CT Roll (Warm)

CT Roll (Warm)

$23.00
Lobster Salad Roll

Lobster Salad Roll

$23.00
Lobster BLT Roll

Lobster BLT Roll

$24.00

Shrimp Roll

$16.00

Bulk Lobster (1oz)

$9.00

Bacon Grilled Cheese Combo

$9.00

2 Hotdogs &chips

$12.00
Classic Roll (Chilled)

Classic Roll (Chilled)

$23.00

Crab Roll

$25.00Out of stock

Chips/fountain drink Combo

$4.50

Pickle Spear

Out of stock

Maine Event

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Maine Boi Classic

$30.00

Maine Boi Ct

$30.00

Maine Boi Lobster Salad

$30.00

MB W Cup Soup Chowder

$6.00

Salad & Sandwich

Lobster Salad Over Greens

$23.00

Shrimp Salad Over Greens

$16.00

Side Salad

$5.95

Soups & Sides

Cup Lobster Bisque

$6.00

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$10.50
Small New England Clam Chowder

Small New England Clam Chowder

$6.00

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$10.50

Potato Salad

$1.50

BBQ Chips

$1.50

Pickle Spear

Out of stock

Oyster Crackers

$0.25

Cheese

$0.60

Bacon

$1.00

Coleslaw

$1.50

Quart Soup

$25.00

Toast

$1.00

Sea Salt

$1.50

LG Potato Salad Or Slaw

$6.00

Kids

2 Hot Dog/pickles

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Hot Dog

$6.50

Kids Combo- Juice & Chips Or Applesauce

$2.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.50

IPA Draft Huger St

$7.00

Palmetto Pilsner

$7.00

White Zombie

$7.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Commonhouse Pale Ale

$7.00

Margarita

$8.00Out of stock

Pellegrino

$4.25

Bottled Soda

$3.50

Spectalty Beer Can \botttle

$6.00

Glass Wine

$6.00

Bottle Wine

$20.00

Can Soda

$2.50

Domestic Beer

$5.00

LaCroix

$3.00

Liqs Shots

$3.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

Website

Location

36 N Market St, Suite 104, Charleston, SC 29401

Directions

Gallery
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

