Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls Dupont

947 Reviews

$$

1303 19th Street NW

Washington, DC 20036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CT Roll
Classic Lobster Roll
The Bar Harbor

Rolls

Classic Lobster Roll

Classic Lobster Roll

$18.95

Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.

CT Roll

CT Roll

$18.95

Served warm with butter

Lobster Salad Roll

Lobster Salad Roll

$18.95

Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing

Lobster BLT Roll

Lobster BLT Roll

$18.95

Lobster, bacon, lettuce & tomato

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$14.00

Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing

Bag

Garlicky, Buttery Shrimp Roll

Garlicky, Buttery Shrimp Roll

$14.00

Served warm in garlic butter, with a twist of lemon

Gluten Free Bun

$3.00

Maine Event

The Bar Harbor

The Bar Harbor

$24.95

50% more lobster meat including tail on any roll

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$14.95

Salad & Sandwich

Lobster Salad

Lobster Salad

$18.95
Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$14.00
Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$14.95
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Soups & Sides

Cup Lobster Bisque

Cup Lobster Bisque

$5.00
Small New England Clam Chowder

Small New England Clam Chowder

$5.00
Cup MD Crab (GF)

Cup MD Crab (GF)

$5.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.00
Bowl Lobster Bisque

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$7.00
Bowl New England Clam Chowder

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$7.00
Bowl MD Crab (GF)

Bowl MD Crab (GF)

$7.00
Cape Cod Chips

Cape Cod Chips

$2.00
Cup Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

Cup Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

$5.00
Bowl Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

Bowl Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

$7.00

Extra Bun

$0.50

Kids

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Desserts

Whoopie Pie

Whoopie Pie

$3.95

Drinks

Organic Maine Root Soda

Organic Maine Root Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

Sanpellegrino

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mason's Catering Box 12

12 Classic Box

12 Classic Box

$199.00

Mason's Catering Box 14

14 Classic Box

14 Classic Box

$229.00

Mason's Catering Box 16

16 Classic Box

16 Classic Box

$256.00

Sides and Drinks to accompany Catering Boxes

Quart of Soup

$18.00

Root Soda

$2.00

Cans

$1.50

1lb Coleslaw

$7.00

1lb Potato Salad

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1303 19th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036

Directions

Gallery
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
orange starNo Reviews
1005 U St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
The Prime Rib - Washington, DC
orange starNo Reviews
2020 K Street NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Negril Eatery - DC
orange star4.5 • 4,599
2301 Georgia Ave NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Georgetown
orange star5.0 • 1
1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Del Mar
orange star4.0 • 980
791 Wharf Street SW Washington, DC 20024
View restaurantnext
Quarterdeck Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Fort Myer Dr. Arlington, VA 22209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

ala | Elegant Levantine cuisine with mezze from the southeast corner of the Mediterranean
orange star4.3 • 3,542
1320 19th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Anju
orange star4.5 • 2,883
1805 18th Street NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Duke's Grocery Dupont Circle - 1513 17th street - Washington DC 20036 - (202) 733-56-23
orange star4.0 • 2,381
1513 17th Street NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
orange star4.7 • 2,351
1413 Park Road Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Dupont Italian Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 1,559
1637 17th St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Bethesda Bagels - DC
orange star4.0 • 1,311
1718 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Woodley Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Tenleytown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston