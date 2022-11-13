Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - E Pratt

836 Reviews

$$

200 East Pratt St

Baltimore, MD 21202

Popular Items

Classic Lobster Roll
CT Roll
Bar Harbor Roll

Rolls

Classic Lobster Roll

Classic Lobster Roll

$19.00

Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter

CT Roll

CT Roll

$19.00

Served warm, tossed in butter

Lobster Salad Roll

Lobster Salad Roll

$19.00

Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing

Lobster BLT Roll

Lobster BLT Roll

$19.00

Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$14.00

Jumbo shrimp tossed in mayo, celery & lemon

Glazed Shrimp Roll

$14.00

Crab Roll

$19.00

Maine Event

Bar Harbor Roll

$24.00
Lobster Mac and Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Salad & Sandwich

Lobster Salad

Lobster Salad

$19.00

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Soups & Sides

Cup Lobster Bisque

Cup Lobster Bisque

$5.00

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$7.00
Small New England Clam Chowder

Small New England Clam Chowder

$5.00

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

Potato Salad

$2.00
Cape Cod Chips

Cape Cod Chips

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Cup Gumbo

$5.00

Bowl Gumbo

$7.00

Kids

Hot Dog

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Desserts

Whoopie Pie

$4.00

Extras

Lobster Meat

$5.00

Buns

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

Drinks

Organic Maine Root Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

Website

Location

200 East Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Directions

