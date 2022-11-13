Seafood
Salad
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - E Pratt
836 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!
200 East Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202
