Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America Mall of America

review star

No reviews yet

2131 Lindau Lane Suite 509

Bloomington, MN 55425

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Lobster Roll
Bowl Lobster Bisque
The Bar Harbor

Rolls

Classic Lobster Roll

Classic Lobster Roll

$19.95

Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.

CT Roll

CT Roll

$19.95

Served warm with butter

Lobster Salad Roll

Lobster Salad Roll

$19.95

Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing

Lobster BLT Roll

Lobster BLT Roll

$19.95

Lobster, bacon, lettuce & tomato

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$15.95

Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing

Maine Event

The Bar Harbor

The Bar Harbor

$26.95

Lobster from 1 1/4 lb. lobster including tail on any roll

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Salads Over Greens

Lobster Salad Over Greens

Lobster Salad Over Greens

$19.95

Shrimp Salad Over Greens

$15.95

Side Salad

$6.75

Soups & Sides

Cup Lobster Bisque

Cup Lobster Bisque

$5.95

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$7.95
Small New England Clam Chowder

Small New England Clam Chowder

$5.95

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$7.95

Potato Salad

$2.50
Cape Cod Chips

Cape Cod Chips

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Kids

Hot Dog

$5.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Mac

$7.95

Desserts

Whoopie Pie

$4.00

Masons Merchandise

T-Shirt

$19.95

Drinks

Organic Maine Root Soda

$3.00

AQUAFINA

$1.86

Soda Can

$1.86
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2131 Lindau Lane Suite 509, Bloomington, MN 55425

Directions

Gallery
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America image
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Sonora Grill Nicollet - 1414 Nicollete Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1414 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55403
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Saint Paul - Saint Paul
orange starNo Reviews
486 Robert St N Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
323 13th Ave NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
SHORE 96
orange star4.4 • 790
1056 Hwy 96 W Shoreview, MN 55126
View restaurantnext
Perron's Sul Lago - 16154 Main Ave SE #135
orange starNo Reviews
16154 Main Ave SE #135 Prior lake, MN 55372
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bloomington

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bloomington
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston