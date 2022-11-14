Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls Raleigh

525 Reviews

$$

4121 Main at North Hills St.

Suite 100

Raleigh, NC 27609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CT Roll
Classic Lobster Roll
Bar Harbor

Rolls

Classic Lobster Roll

Classic Lobster Roll

$21.00

Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.

CT Roll

CT Roll

$21.00

Served warm, tossed in butter.

Lobster BLT Roll

Lobster BLT Roll

$21.00

Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato.

Lobster Salad Roll

Lobster Salad Roll

$21.00

Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing

No Bun-Lobster/Shrimp combo

$21.00
Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Jumbo shrimp tossed in mayo, celery & lemon.

Garlicky, Buttery Shrimp Roll

Garlicky, Buttery Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Served warm in garlic butter, with a twist of lemon

NC Blue Crab Roll-Cold W/dressing & Old bay

NC Blue Crab Roll-Cold W/dressing & Old bay

$18.00

Crab mixed with our famous dressing & Topped with Old Bay

NC Blue Crab Roll warmed w/butter & old bay

$18.00

Maine Event

Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor

$27.00

Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get meat from a 1 1/4 lb. lobster - including tail

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$16.00
Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Salad & Sandwich

Lobster Salad Over Greens

Lobster Salad Over Greens

$21.00

Shrimp Salad Over Greens

$15.00

Side Salad

$8.00

No Lob BLT

$8.00

NC Blue Crab Salad over Fresh Greens

$18.00

Soups, Sides, Add Ons

Cup Lobster Bisque

Cup Lobster Bisque

$6.00
Cup New England Clam Chowder

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$6.00

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

$3.00

Potato Salad

$2.75

Cole Slaw

$2.75

Extra Lobster Meat 2 Oz

$14.00

Extra Shrimp 1 oz

$7.50

Cup Shrimp Chowder

$6.00

Bowl Shrimp Chowder

$8.00

Extra Bacon (2 more strips)

$3.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Tater Tots

$4.50

Kids

Hot Dog

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Mac And Cheese

$7.00

Desserts

Whoopie Pie

$4.25

Drinks

Root Soda

$3.75

Bottled Water

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Bottled Soda

$2.75

One Gallon Iced Tea

$9.95

Cup of Ice Water

Kids Juice Box

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4121 Main at North Hills St., Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27609

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

Similar restaurants in your area

Glenwood Grill
orange star4.9 • 1,898
2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151 Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest - 004
orange starNo Reviews
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100 Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
Red Hot & Blue - Z-Raleigh, NC
orange starNo Reviews
6615 FALLS OF NEUSE RD\nRALEIGH, NC 27615 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Nantucket Grill - Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 745
1145 Falls River Ave Raleigh, NC 27614
View restaurantnext
Nantucket Grill - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,475
5826 Fayetteville Rd Durham, NC 27713
View restaurantnext
Nantucket Grill - Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
5823 Fayeteville Rd. Durham, NC 27713
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston