Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Rehoboth Ave

review star

No reviews yet

67B Rehoboth Ave

Rehoboth, DE 19971

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Connecticut Roll
Classic Lobster Roll
Shrimp Roll

Rolls

Classic Lobster Roll

Classic Lobster Roll

$22.00

Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter

Connecticut Roll

Connecticut Roll

$22.00

Served warm, tossed in butter

Lobster Sld Roll

Lobster Sld Roll

$22.00

Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing

Lobster BLT Roll

Lobster BLT Roll

$22.00

Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$14.00

Jumbo shrimp tossed in mayo, celery & lemon

Main Event

Main Event Combo

$26.00

Bar Harbor Main Event Combo

$32.00
Lobster Mac&Cheese

Lobster Mac&Cheese

$17.00
Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Bar Harbor Roll

Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get meat from a 1 1/4 lb. lobster - including tail
Bar Harbor Classic

Bar Harbor Classic

$28.00

Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get meat from a 1 1/4 lb. lobster - including tail

Bar Harbor Connecticut

$28.00

Bar Harbor Lobster Salad Roll

$28.00

Bar Harbor BLT

$28.00

Salads

Lobster Salad Over Greens

Lobster Salad Over Greens

$22.00

Shrimp Salad Over Greens

$14.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Soups & Sides

Potato Salad

$3.00
Cape Cod Chips

Cape Cod Chips

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Potato Fries

$5.00

Old bay fries

$5.00
Cup Clam Chowder

Cup Clam Chowder

$6.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.00
Cup Bisque

Cup Bisque

$6.00

Bowl Bisque

$8.00

Kids

Hot Dog

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Mac&Cheese

$5.00

Desserts

Whoopie Pie

$3.00

Extras

Extra Bun

$1.00

Extra Bacon

$1.00

Extra Tartar

$0.50Out of stock

Extra Cocktail

$0.50Out of stock

Extra 1oz Lobster Meat

$5.00

Lemon slice

Cut in Half

Out of stock

Masons Merchandise

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$20.00

Combo Special

Combo Special

$25.00

Drinks

Organic Maine Root Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Bottled Diet Coke

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

Website

Location

67B Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth, DE 19971

Directions

Gallery
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

Similar restaurants in your area

Atlantic Social
orange star3.9 • 495
19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Parkway Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
114 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
JD Shuckers - Georgetown
orange star4.3 • 1,257
21710 Roth Ave Georgetown, DE 19947
View restaurantnext
BLU CRABHOUSE AND RAW BAR
orange star4.5 • 989
2305 Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets. - 211 Atlantic Ave
orange starNo Reviews
211 Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Martin Fish Company
orange starNo Reviews
12929 Harbor Rd Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rehoboth

The Cultured Pearl
orange star4.1 • 1,641
301 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen Bar
orange star5.0 • 314
19266 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rehoboth
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston