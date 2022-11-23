Seafood
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Rehoboth Ave
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!
67B Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth, DE 19971
