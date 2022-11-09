  • Home
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Scottsdale Scottsdale Quarter

No reviews yet

15257 N Scottsdale Rd Suite F1-155

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Order Again

The Bar Harbor

The Bar Harbor
CT Roll
Classic Lobster Roll

Rolls

Classic Lobster Roll

Classic Lobster Roll

$22.00

Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.

CT Roll

CT Roll

$22.00

Served warm with butter

Lobster Salad Roll

Lobster Salad Roll

$22.00

Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing

Lobster BLT Roll

Lobster BLT Roll

$22.00

Lobster, bacon, lettuce & tomato

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$16.00

Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing

Maine Event

The Bar Harbor

The Bar Harbor

$27.00

50% more lobster meat including tail on any roll

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$16.00
Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Salads

Lobster Salad over Greens

Lobster Salad over Greens

$22.00

Served over fresh greens with cucumber, tomatoes, dried cranberries and a sprinkle of goat cheese.

Shrimp Salad over Greens

Shrimp Salad over Greens

$16.00

Served over fresh greens with cucumber, tomatoes, dried cranberries and a sprinkle of goat cheese.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Fresh greens with cucumber, tomatoes, dried cranberries and a sprinkle of goat cheese.

Soups & Sides

Cup Lobster Bisque

Cup Lobster Bisque

$6.00
Cup New England Clam Chowder

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$6.00
Bowl Lobster Bisque

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$8.00
Bowl New England Clam Chowder

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$8.00
Miss Vickies Chips

Miss Vickies Chips

$3.00
Extra Bun

Extra Bun

$1.50
Fries

Fries

$4.00+

Delicious crispy fries!

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00
Quart of Lobster Bisque

Quart of Lobster Bisque

$18.00

Feed the family with 32oz of Lobster Bisque

Quart of Clam Chowder

Quart of Clam Chowder

$18.00

Feed the family with 32oz of Clam Chowder

Kids

Hot Dog

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Mac Cheese

$6.00

Kids meal

$8.00

Desserts

Whoopie Pie

Whoopie Pie

$3.00

Requests / Add-Ons

Side Mayo

Side Ranch

Side Lemon Butter

Fries well done

Cut Roll in-half

Lobster Meat (per oz.)

$3.95

Drinks Packaged

Organic Maine Root Soda

Organic Maine Root Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Perrier

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Lobster Rolls & Salads

Website

Location

15257 N Scottsdale Rd Suite F1-155, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

