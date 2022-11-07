  • Home
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Seattle Seattle

No reviews yet

1307 1st Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Popular Items

CT Roll
Classic Lobster Roll
The Bar Harbor

Rolls

Classic Lobster Roll

Classic Lobster Roll

$22.00

Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.

CT Roll

CT Roll

$22.00

Served warm with butter

Lobster Salad Roll

Lobster Salad Roll

$22.00

Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing

Lobster BLT Roll

Lobster BLT Roll

$22.00

Lobster, bacon, lettuce & tomato

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing

Garlicky, Buttery Shrimp Roll

Garlicky, Buttery Shrimp Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Served warm in garlic butter, with a twist of lemon

Maine Event

The Bar Harbor

The Bar Harbor

$28.00

50% more lobster meat including tail on any roll

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$18.00Out of stock
Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Salad & Sandwich

Lobster Salad

Lobster Salad

$21.00
Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$15.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Soups & Sides

Cup Lobster Bisque

Cup Lobster Bisque

$5.00
Bowl Lobster Bisque

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$7.00
Miss Vickies Chips

Miss Vickies Chips

$2.00

Tater Tots

$4.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.00
Small New England Clam Chowder

Small New England Clam Chowder

$5.00
Bowl New England Clam Chowder

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$7.00
Quart New England Clam Chowder

Quart New England Clam Chowder

$17.00
Quart Lobster Bisque

Quart Lobster Bisque

$17.00

Kids

Hot Dog

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Mac Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Desserts

Whoopie Pie

Whoopie Pie

$3.00

Drinks

Organic Maine Root Soda

Organic Maine Root Soda

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Spring Water

$3.50

Pellegrino Large

$4.00

Simply Lemonade

$3.75
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MASON'S MEANS MAINE When something is real, you know it. And when something is not, no amount of spin, or marketing, or hype, will convince you. Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls® are as real as it gets. Our lobster comes straight from the waters of Maine, and we prepare each roll according to the simple, honest traditions of the people who live there.

1307 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

