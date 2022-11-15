Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Sandwiches

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Annapolis

1,289 Reviews

$$

188 Main Street

Annapolis, MD 21401

Rolls*

Classic Lobster Roll

Classic Lobster Roll

$19.95

Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.

CT Roll

CT Roll

$19.95

Served warm with butter

Lobster Salad Roll

Lobster Salad Roll

$19.95

Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing

Lobster BLT Roll

Lobster BLT Roll

$19.95

Lobster, bacon, lettuce & tomato

Shrimp Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing

Soups & Sides*

Cup Lobster Bisque

$5.00

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$7.00

Small New England Clam Chowder

$5.00

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Cape Cod Chips

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00Out of stock

Cup Soup of Day

$5.00Out of stock

Bowl Soup of Day

$7.00Out of stock

Salad & Sandwich*

Lobster Salad

$16.95Out of stock

Shrimp Salad

$11.00Out of stock
Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Maine Event*

The Bar Harbor

The Bar Harbor

$23.95

Lobster from 1 1/4 lb. lobster including tail on any roll

Kids*

Hot Dog

$4.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Drinks*

Organic Maine Root Soda

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$4.50

2 Scoops

$5.50

3 Scoops

$6.50

Waffle Cone

$0.50

Toppings

$0.50

Kiddy Scoop

$3.50

Milk Shake

$5.95

Cookie

$1.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Maine lobster rolls, Lobster Bisque and New England Clam Chowder and more. The food at Mason's is delicious.

Website

Location

188 Main Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Directions

