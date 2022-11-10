Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls Western Market DNU
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington, DC 20006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Capo Deli Western Market - Capo Deli
No Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant