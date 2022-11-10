Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls imageView gallery

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls Western Market DNU

review star

No reviews yet

2000 Pennsylvania Ave

Washington, DC 20006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Lobster Roll
Side Salad
CT Roll

Rolls

Classic Lobster Roll

Classic Lobster Roll

$19.00

Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.

CT Roll

CT Roll

$19.00

Served warm with butter

Lobster Salad Roll

Lobster Salad Roll

$19.00

Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing

Lobster BLT Roll

Lobster BLT Roll

$19.00

Lobster, bacon, lettuce & tomato

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$13.00

Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing

GW $8 upcharge

$8.00

Maine Event

The Bar Harbor

The Bar Harbor

$24.00

Lobster from 1 1/4 lb. lobster including tail on any roll

Salad & Sandwich

Lobster Salad

Lobster Salad

$19.00

Shrimp Salad

$13.00
Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Crab Salad

$19.00

Soups & Sides

Cup Lobster Bisque

Cup Lobster Bisque

$4.50

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$6.50
Small New England Clam Chowder

Small New England Clam Chowder

$4.50

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$6.50

French Fries

$4.00
Cape Cod Chips

Cape Cod Chips

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Cup Soup of Day

$4.50

Bowl Soup of Day

$6.50

Potato Salad

$2.00

Kids

Hot Dog

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese w/tomato

$7.00

Grilled Cheese w/bacon

$7.50

Desserts

Whoopie Pie

$3.00

Masons Merchandise

T-Shirt

$19.95

Drinks

Organic Maine Root Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2000 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington, DC 20006

Directions

Gallery
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

Similar restaurants in your area

Paul French Bakery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Beefsteak - GW University
orange star3.6 • 320
800 22nd Street NW Washington, DC 20052
View restaurantnext
Char Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2142 L St NW Washington, DC 20037
View restaurantnext
Capo Deli Western Market - Capo Deli
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Tatte Bakery - Foggy Bottom
orange starNo Reviews
2129 I Street Northwest Washington, DC 20052
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother Deli - West End
orange starNo Reviews
1143 New Hampshire Ave NW Washington DC, DC 20037
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston