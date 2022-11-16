Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mason's Restaurant and Grocery

review star

No reviews yet

111 N Sycamore St

Aberdeen, NC 28315

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SMASH BURGER
OMELET
TRAIN WRECK

PLEASE PASS THE...

PIMENTO CHEESE PLATE

$9.00

CRACKERS/PICKLES

HOLY DONUTS

$9.00

HALF DOZEN/CINNAMON SUGAR/HOTFUDGE

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$11.00

PIMENTO CHEESE/ARUGULA/BUTTERMILK DRESSING

THE CINNAMON ROLL

$8.00

BISCUIT DOUGH/CREAM CHEESE ICING

BRUNCHY

TRUCK STOP

$13.00

TWO EGGS/CHOICE OF COUNTRY SAUSAGE PATTIES OR SMOKED BACON/POTATOES OR GRITS/BISCUIT OR TOAST

OVER Y'ONDER BENEDICT

$14.00

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES/SMOKED BACON/TWO POACHED EGGS/HOLLANDAISE/CHOICE OF POTATOES OR GRITS

STEAK & EGGS

$19.00

COUNTRY FRIED SIRLOIN/TWO EGGS/SAUSAGE GRAVY/POTATOES OR GRITS/BISCUIT OR TOAST

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$14.00

CRISPY CORN TORTILLAS/BLACK BEANS/PICO DE GALLO/TWO EGGS/AVOCADO CREMA/COTIJA CHEESE

DEEP SOUTH BENEDICT

$15.00

SPLIT BISCUIT/POACHED EGGS/COUNTRY HAM/RED EYE GRAVY/HOLLANDAISE/BBQ DUST/POTATOES OR GRITS

BIRDIE'S HOT MESS

$14.00

THREE EGG SCRAMBLE/ONIONS/BELL PEPPERS/SMOKED HAM/POTATOES/CHEDDAR/SAUSAGE GRAVY/BISCUIT OR TOAST

OMELET

$13.00

THREE EGG OMELET/CHOICE OF THREE ITEMS/POTATOES OR GRITS/BISCUIT OR TOAST/ADDITIONAL ITEMS $1 EACH/ADD SAUSAGE/BACON/SMOKED HAM/ADD ONIONS/BELL PEPPERS/TOMATOES/MUSHROOMS/SPINACH/JALAPENOS/POTATOES/CHEDDAR/AMERICAN/SWISS/PIMENTO/GOAT

HOT BENNY

$15.00

BISCUITS

BUTTERMILK BISCUIT & SAUSAGE GRAVY

$7.00

SPLIT BISCUIT TOPPED WITH SAUSAGE GRAVY

URBAN COWBOY

$10.00

SPLIT BISCUIT/CRISPY NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN THIGH/HONEY DRIZZLE

JUST A BISCUIT

$3.00

WHIPPED BUTTER/JAM

TRAIN WRECK

$16.00

SPLIT BISCUIT/CRISPY CHICKEN THIGH/SMOKED BACON/OVER EASY EGG/CHEDDAR/SAUSAGE GRAVY

BYOB

$3.00

GRIDDLED

BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST

$11.00

WHIPPED BUTTER/REAL MAPLE SYRUP

HOTCAKES

$10.00

TRIPLE STACK/WHIPPED BUTTER/REAL MAPLE SYRUP

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$10.00

WHIPPED BUTTER/REAL MAPLE SYRUP

LUNCHY

SYCAMORE SALAD

$16.00

CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS/PECANS/AVOCADO/TOMATOES/SMOKED BACON/CHEDDAR CHEESE/BUTTERMILK RANCH

SMASH BURGER

$14.00

TWO SMASH PATTIES/AMERICAN CHEESE/GRILLED ONIONS/COMEBACK SAUCE/PICKLES/BRIOCHE BUN/FRIES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

$16.00

CRISPY NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN THIGH/DUKES/PICKLES/SLAW/BRIOCHE BUN/FRIES

FRIED GREEN TOMATO BLT

$14.00

PIMENTO CHEESE/SMOKED BACON/BIBB LETTUCE/DUKES/GRILLED BRIOCHE/FRIES

BIG OL BLT

$13.00

SIDES

BREAKFAST POTATOES

$3.00

UNICORN GRITS

$3.00

FRESH CUT FRIES

$3.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

SINGLE HOTCAKE

$4.00

FRESH FRUIT CUP

$4.00

HALF AN AVOCADO

$2.00

SINGLE EGG

$2.00

SIDE FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$5.00

SAUSAGE GRAVY

$4.00

COLESLAW

$3.00

SIMPLE GREEN SALAD

$4.00

HOUSE VINAIGRETTE

SIDE BREAD

$2.00

MEATS

PECANWOOD SMOKED BACON

$4.00

COUNTRY SAUSAGE PATTIES

$4.00

COUNTRY HAM

$4.00

SMOKED HAM

$4.00

CRISPY CHICKEN THIGH

$6.00

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDDIE FRENCH TOAST

$6.00

KIDDIE HOTCAKE

$6.00

LIL' HAMBURGER

$6.00

LIL' TRUCK STOP

$6.00

EXTRAS

BBQ

$0.50

COMEBACK SAUCE

$0.50

HOLLANDAISE

$0.50

HONEY

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

HOUSE VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

LETTUCE

$0.50

PICO

$0.50

RAMEKIN JALAPENOS

$0.50

RAMEKIN PICKLES

$0.50

RAMEKIN PIMENTO CHEESE

$1.00

RANCH

$0.50

SLICED TOMATO

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SYRUP

$0.50

SIDE CRACKERS

$0.75

SPECIALS

SOUTHERN TWANG BISCUIT

$9.00

FRESH BUTTERMILK BISCUIT, FRIED GREEN TOMATO, PIMENTO CHEESE, CHOW CHOW, SMOKED BACON, ARUGULA

PATTY MELT

$15.00

Two Smash Patties, Swiss cheese, Russian Dressing, Caramelized Onions, Grilled Rye with a Choice of Side

BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$3.00

ROASTED LOCALLY BY BUGGYTOWN COFFEE IN CARTHAGE, NC

COLD BREW COFFEE

$3.50

MILK

$2.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50

FRESHLY SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

JUICE

$2.50

TEA

$2.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.50

WINE

SPARKLING ROSE

$12.00+

SOPHIA, CALIFORNIA

RIESLING

$9.00+

PROSECCO

$8.00

ROSE

$12.00+

CHARDONNAY

$10.00+

PINOT GRIGIO

$10.00+

PINOT NOIR

$12.00+

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$10.00+

TAKE IT HOME

Spiceology Jar

$13.99

Pimento Cheese Pint

$12.00

Bloody Mary Quart

$12.00

Mason's Coffee

$9.00

Unicorn Grits

$11.00

Mansfield Maple Syrup

$15.00

TShirt - Adult

$25.00

Stickers-Single

$3.50

TShirt - Child

$20.00

Stickers 3/10

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast | Brunch | Lunch

Location

111 N Sycamore St, Aberdeen, NC 28315

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizzeria Grazia
orange starNo Reviews
101 North Sycamore Street Aberdeen, NC 28315
View restaurantnext
The Workshop Tavern
orange star5.0 • 5
106 W Main St Aberdeen, NC 28315
View restaurantnext
Felipe's Wey
orange star4.6 • 993
1760 Old Morganton Rd., Southern Pines, NC 28387
View restaurantnext
195 American Fusion
orange starNo Reviews
195 Bell Avenue Southern Pines, NC 28387
View restaurantnext
Roasted and Toasted - 100 - Moore County #1
orange starNo Reviews
140 Arbutus Rd Southern Pines, NC 28387
View restaurantnext
Sweet Basil's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
134 NW Broad Street SOUTHERN PINES, NC 28387
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Aberdeen

The Workshop Tavern
orange star5.0 • 5
106 W Main St Aberdeen, NC 28315
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Aberdeen
Southern Pines
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Pinehurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Cameron
review star
Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Asheboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston