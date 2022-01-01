Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Màs Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila

review star

No reviews yet

3873 Spring Mountain Road

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Order Again

Popular Items

Ground Beef
Adobo Pulled Chicken
Mushroom Asada

Street Tacos

Adobo Pulled Chicken

$3.50

Al Pastor

$3.50

Barbacoa

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

Carne Asada

$5.50

Carnitas

$3.50

Fish

$5.50

Ground Beef

$3.50

Just Meat

$3.50

Mushroom Asada

$3.50

No Meat

$2.50

Pulled Pork

$3.50

Shrimp

$5.50

Soyrizo

$3.50

Employee Meal

Mas Signatures

Cheese'n

$6.00

Diet Starts Tomorrow

$9.00

Fresh Prince

$6.00

Goin' in Deep

$7.00

No-Boo

$6.00

Pho-kin Taco

$6.00

Pullin Out

$5.00

Queenies Choice

$5.00

Frying the Coup

$5.00

Thai Ko

$6.00

MFing Mac Daddy

$6.00

Other Shit

Black Beans

$2.00

Chips & Guac

$6.00

Mas Queso

$10.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Cilantro Rice

$2.00

D-Bag

$9.00Out of stock

Double Protein

$3.00

Elotes

$4.00
F-Bomb

F-Bomb

$9.00

French Fries

$4.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Taco Salad

$11.00

Napolean Make a Dang Quesadilla

$7.00

Taquito Bites

$4.00

Chips Refill

Pollo Escobar

$12.00

BIrria Cup O Noodles

$13.00

Nach-YOS

$13.00

Esquite Shishito

$10.00Out of stock

Slice Of Birria

$12.00

Rolled Tacos

$4.50Out of stock

Sauces/Veg/Dips

Salsa Verde

Spicy Salsa Rojo

Spicy Truffle Salsa

Pineapple Habanero Salsa

Chipotle Sauce

Pickled Carrot

Pickled Jalapeno

Pickled Onion

Side of Guacamole

$3.00

Side Of Pico

Side of Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Desserts

Choco Tacos Sundae

$11.00

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

S'MORES Churro

$11.00

Chocolate Crisp Covered Ice Cream

$11.00

Who's Ya Daddy

Chicken Taco Traditional

$3.00

Carnitas Taco Traditional

$3.00

El Pastor Taco Traditional

$3.00

Barbacoa Taco Traditional

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila, brings you an experience worthy of the strip right to the heart of Chinatown. Más Por Favor offers fast-casual, authentic street tacos and more.….with our twist.

3873 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89102

