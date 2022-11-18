  • Home
  • /
  • Massachusetts Fire Academy - 1 State Road
A map showing the location of Massachusetts Fire Academy 1 State RoadView gallery

Massachusetts Fire Academy 1 State Road

review star

No reviews yet

1 State Road

Stow, MA 01755

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Beverages

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Iced Tea

$3.50

Bottled Juice

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Core Power Protein

$3.50

Hot Chocolate or Hot Tea

$1.88

Iced Coffee 20 oz.

$2.82

Large Coffee

$2.82

Large Powerade

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Small Coffee

$1.88

Small Powerade

$2.50

Soda Fountain

$1.50

Smart Water

$3.00

Dunkin Donuts Coffee

$3.50

Pastry and Snacks

Brownie, Large Cookie, Slice of Cake, Cupcake

$2.82

Candy Bar

$1.65

Cereal Cup

$2.00

Chips

$1.35

Cinnamon Roll, Fruit Filled Danish, Croissant, Muffin

$2.82

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Fig Newton

$1.65

Fresh Fruit

$4.50

Fresh Grapes

$3.50

Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

$5.25

Hard Boiled Eggs

$3.50

Ice Cream Bar

$2.50

Nutter Butter

$1.35

Oatmeal

$2.00

Oreos

$1.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Pound Cake

$2.50

Pepperoni and Cheese Snack

$3.50

Trail Mix

$1.50

Whole Fruit

$1.00

Yogurt Cup

$1.75

Pop Tart

$2.00

Large Doritos

$2.50

Catering

Brownie Platter

$15.00

Cookie Platter

$15.00

Custom Cake

$80.00

Gift Certificate

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00

Ice Cream Social!

Small

$5.00

Large

$7.00

Banana Split

$9.00

Sandwich Boxes

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Feta Cheese and Ranch Dressing in a 14" wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$22.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese with Ranch Dressing in a 14" wrap. Each box comes with: A bag of Chips A Cookie Choice of Soda Fresh Fruit

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$22.00

Bacon, Sliced Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch in a 14" wrap. Each box comes with: A bag of Chips A Cookie Choice of Soda Fresh Fruit

Ham and Swiss

$22.00

Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise on a 14" wrap. Each box comes with: A bag of Chips A Cookie Choice of Soda Fresh Fruit

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$22.00

Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Homemade Croutons, Caesar dressing on a 14" wrap. Each box comes with: A bag of Chips A Cookie Choice of Soda Fresh Fruit

Veggie Caesar Wrap

$22.00

Roasted Tri color Peppers, Roasted Zucchini, Onions, Spinach, Hummus in a 14' Wrap. Each box comes with: A bag of Chips A Cookie Choice of Soda Fresh Fruit Please select one kind of chip, one cookie.

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Avacado, Pepperjack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo on a 14" wrap.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Fast paced breakfast and lunch Cafe

Location

1 State Road, Stow, MA 01755

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bullfinchs
orange star4.7 • 3,831
730 Boston Post Road Sudbury, MA 01776
View restaurantnext
Fire Dough Kitchen - Sudbury
orange star4.6 • 153
730 Boston Post Road Sudbury, MA 01776
View restaurantnext
Big Apple Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
890 Boston Post Rd E Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Stephen Anthony's Restaurant
orange star3.4 • 175
999 Boston Post Rd E Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Maynard Pizza and Bar - 149 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
149 Main Street Maynard, MA 01754
View restaurantnext
Bull Spit Brewing Maynard - 20 Sudbury Street
orange starNo Reviews
20 Sudbury Street Maynard, MA 01754
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston