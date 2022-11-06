  • Home
Massaya Lebanese Restaurant and Bar 21000 Sycolin Road

No reviews yet

21000 Sycolin Road

Ashburn, VA 20147

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Chicken Shawarma
Kanafeh

Appetizers

Baba Ghanouj

$9.00

Roasted eggplant with tahini, fresh lemon juice, garlic, Pickles and house pita *GFO *V *V+

Falafel

$8.50

Veggie patties (chickpeas, Fava beans, garlic, onion, parsley) Served with tahini and house pita *GFO *V *V+

Hummus

$8.50

Pureed Chickpea with tahini, garlic, lemon and house pita *GFO *V *V+

Spicy Hummus

$8.50

Pureed Chickpea with spicy sauce, tahini, garlic, lemon, pickles and house pita *GFO *V *V+

Meat Sambousek

$9.00

Dough filled with ground beef, onion, parsley and house herb

Cheese Sambousek

$8.00

Dough filled with feta, mozzarella, onion and parsley *V

Foul Mudammas

$9.00

Fava beans, olive oil, lemon, garlic, tomato, parsley and house pita *GFO *V *V+

Massaya Sampler

$13.50

Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Tabbouleh, cheese sambousek and grape leaves *V

Kibbeh

$10.00

Ground beef, lamb and bulgur wheat mixed with herbs and stuffed with ground beef and onion

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$9.00

Rice, parsley, mint, tomato, onion, lemon and olive oil

Batata Harra

$8.50

Golden potatoes cubes, red pepper flakes, cilantro, hot peppers, olive oil and lemon *GF *V *V+

Muhammara

$9.50

Spicy dip of walnuts, roasted red pepper, pomegranate molasses, onion, garlic, and tahini sauce *GFO *V *V+

Fried Calamari

$12.50

Hand-breaded tender rings served with house made sauce.

Salad

Massaya Salad

$9.00

Mix Green, beets, slice orange, feta cheese, walnuts and Balsamic vinegar *GF *VO *V+O

Fattoush

$9.50

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, parsley, mint, onion, sumac, house dressing and pomegranate molasses topped with toasted pita *V *V+

Tabouleh

$9.50

Parsley, mint, onion, tomato, bulgur wheat, lemon and olive oil *V *V+

Greek Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Feta, olives, green peppers, onion, cucumber and olive oil *GF *V *V+O

Mediterranean Chickpea

$10.00

Chickpeas, parsley, fresh mint, Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, feta, olive oil and lemon *GF *V *V+O

House Salad

$8.50

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper and house dressing

Wraps

Meat Shawarma Wrap

$13.50

Marinated beef, pita, onion, parsley, sumac, pickles and tahini sauce

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$12.50

Marinated chicken, pita, garlic sauce, fries and pickles

Kofta Kebab Wrap

$13.00

Grilled ground beef and lamb, parsley, onions, hummus and pickles

Falafel Wrap

$11.50

Chickpeas, fava beans served with parsley, radish, tomato, pickles and tahini sauce *V *V+

Lamb Kebab Wrap

$14.50

Grilled marinated Lamb, bell peppers, onions, hummus and pickles

Sirloin Kebab Wrap

$14.00

Grilled marinated beef, bell peppers, onions, hummus and pickles

Main Course

Grilled Shish Taouk

$21.00

Marinated chicken cubes with side yogurt sauce *GF

Kofta Meshwi Kebab

$22.00

Grilled skewers of ground beef and lamb, parsley, onions, garlic with side yogurt sauce *GF

Grilled Lamb Kebab

$26.00

Marinated lamb cubes with side yogurt sauce *GF

Grilled Beef Kebab

$23.00

Marinated beef cubes with side yogurt sauce *GF

Beef Shawarma

$23.00

Marinated beef with side tahini sauce *GF

Chicken Shawarma

$21.00

Marinated chicken with side garlic sauce *GF

Falafel Platter

$18.00

Chickpeas, fava beans served with tahini sauce, house pita and pickles *GFO *V *V+

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$26.00

Marinated wild caught Argentina shrimp *GF

Mixed Grilled Platter

$27.00

Grilled beef, chicken and skewers kofta served with tahini sauce *GF

Dessert

Baklawa

$8.00

Phyllo dough filled with cashew, pistachio and syrup *V

Fried Katayef

$8.00

Katayef dough filled with kashta, sweet cheese topped with pistachios and orange blossom syrup (2 pieces) *V

Halawet El jibn

$7.00

Soft sweet cheese, semolina served with Kashta topped with pistachios and orange blossom syrup *V

Kanafeh

$7.00

Baked dough filled with sweet cheese and kashta topped with pistachio and orange blossom syrup *V

Sides/ Add-ons

Extra Bread

$1.50

Fries

$3.00

Hummus

$4.00

Tahini

$3.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Bab Ghanouj

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tender

$6.00

Two pieces of tendered chicken served with fries

Kids Pizza

$5.00

Flatbread pizza style for kids

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Delicious Lebanese Food and amazing Drinks choices

Location

21000 Sycolin Road, Ashburn, VA 20147

Directions

