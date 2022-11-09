Oip montrose
No reviews yet
401 grow ave
Montrose, PA 18801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Appetizer Platter
Buffalo Wings 12
Buffallo Wings 50
Small Boneless Wings (10 oz)
Large Boneless (16oz)
Buffalo Mozzarella Sticks
Calamari Rings
Chicken Fingers N Fries
Daily Soup
French Fries
Large Fries
French Fries W Cheese
Fresh Bread
Fresh Bread W Sauce
Fresh Chips
Garlic Knots (12)
Garlic Knots (6)
Garlic Knot (1)
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread W Cheese
Fried Green Beans
Fried Mushrooms
Jalapeno Poppers
Mozzerella Sticks
Onion Rings
Pizza Fries
Shrimp Basket
Shrimp Cocktail
Sweet Potato Fries
Arrancini
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr Pepper
Rootbeer
Lemonade
Unsweetened Tea
Raspberry Tea
Coffee
Hot Tea
Cappucino
Hot Chocolate
Espresso
2 Liter Bottle
20 Ounce Bottle
Bottled Tea
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Juice
Milk
Small Apple Juice
PIZZAS
Full Pizza Sheets
Meat Lovers Full Sheet
Buffalo Chicken Full Sheet
BBQ Chicken Full Sheet
Vegetarian Full Sheet
Ham & Pineapple Full Sheet
Chicken Bacon Ranch Full Sheet
Steak & Chicken Full Sheet
Steak & Mushroom Full Sheet
White Full Sheet
Garlic Red Full Sheet
Garlic White Full Sheet
Chicken Speidie Full Sheet
Supreme Full Sheet
Half Pizza Sheets
Meat Lovers Half Sheet
Buffalo Chicken Half Sheet
BBQ Chicken Half Sheet
Vegetarian Half Sheet
Ham & Pineapple Half Sheet
Chicken Bacon Ranch Half Sheet
Steak & Chicken Half Sheet
Steak & Mushroom Half Sheet
White Half Sheet
Garlic Red Half Sheet
Garlic White Half Sheet
Chicken Speidie HalfSheet
Supreme Half Sheet
Pizza Slices
Specialty Pizza Large
Large Meat Lovers
Large Buff Chicken
Large BBQ Chicken
Large-BLT
Large-Vegetarian
Large Ham&Pineapple
Large chicken bacon ranch
Large Steak & Chicken
Large Steak & Mushroom
Large White Ricc
Large Garlic RED
Large- Garlic White
Large -chicken spidie
Large-Stuffed
Large-Supreme
Large - Italian Hoagie
Specialty Pizza Medium
Medium-Meatlover
Medium Buff Chicken
Medium-BBQ Chicken
Medium vegetarian
Medium Ham&Pineapple
Medium Chicken bacon ranch
Medium Steak&Chicken
Medium Steak&Mushroom
Medium-White Ricco
Medium Red Garlic
Medium White Garlic
Medium Chicken Spidie
Medium Stuffed
Medium Supreme
medium BLT
Specialty Pizza Personal
Meat Lovers - Personal
Buffalo Chicken - Personal
BBQ Chicken - Personal
Vegetarian - Personal
Ham & Pineapple - Personal
Chicken Bacon Ranch - Personal
Steak & Chicken - Personal
Steak & Mushroom - Personal
White Ricco - Personal
Garlic Red - Personal
Garlic White - Personal
Chicken Speidie - Personal
Supreme - Personal
BLT Personal
Strombolis
Cold Subs
Cold Combo
roastbeef turkey ham lett tom onion mayo provolone
Ham & Cheese
lett tom onion oil and vinegar provolone
Italian
lett tom onion oil&vinegar provolone
Roast Beef
lett tom onion mayo provolone
Tuna
lett tom onion mayo provolone
Turkey
lett tom onion mayo provolone
Veggie Sub
lett tom onion bk olives greenpepper mushrooms
Veggie W Cheese
lett tom oinio bk nolives greenpepper mushrooms
BLT SUB
Hot Subs
Cheese Burger
lett tom onion mayo with french fries
Gary Italian Burger
lett tom onion bacon provolone mayo on our home made bread
Hamburger
lett tom onion mayo with french fries
Chicken Sandwich
lett tom onion mayo with french fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Parmigiana
Eggplant Parmigiana
Meatball Parmigiana
Sausage Parmigiana
Veal Parmigiana sand
Buffalo Chicken Sub
mozzarella
Chicken Spiedie Sub
Fish Sandwich
lett tom onion mayo provole
Fried Hams & Cheese
Greenpepper & Egg
Grilled Cheese
Ham and Egg
Hot Combo
mushroom onion green peppers sausage
Pizza Sub
Sausage & Pepper
Turkey Club
Veggie Roma
Steak Subs
Cheese Steak
Cheese Steak Special
onion greenpep mushroom marinara sauce
Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken Cheese Steak Special
onion greenpep mushroom marinara sauce
Steak Sub
Chicken Steak Sub
Garden Cheese Steak Sub
lett tom onion mayo cheese
Garden Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
lett tom onion mayo cheese
Pizza Steak Sub
marinara sauce mozz cheese
Salads
Side Salad
lettuce,tomato
Turkey & Cheese Salad
Chef Salad
onion ,tom,ham,salami,provalone
Antipasto Salad
ham,salami,provalone,onion,tom,olives,sweet,banana,greenpeppers
Tuna Salad
onion tom provalone
Steak Salad
onion tom mozz french fries
Grilled Chicken Salad
onion tom mozz
Crispy Chicken Salad
onion tom mozz
Caesar Salad
romaine crouton parm cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine crouton parm cheese
Chicken Speidie Salad
onion tom mozz
Buffalo Chicken Salad
onion tom mozz
Crispy buffalo Chicken Salad
onion tom mozz
Large Side Salad
1/2 Turkey Cheese Salad
1/2 Chef Salad
1/2 Antipasto Salad
1/2 Tuna Salad
1/2 Steak Salad
1/2 Chicken Salad
1/2 Buffalo Chicken Salad
1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad
1/2 Caesar Salad
1/2 Chicken Speidie Salad
onion tom mozz
1/2 Crispy Buffalo Chicken
1\2 Crispy Chicken Salad
Baked Dishes
Lasagna
Comes with side salad
Manicotti
Comes with side salad
Stuffed Shells
Comes with side salad
Baked Ziti
Comes with side salad
Chicken Parmigiana
Comes with side salad
Eggplant Parmigiana
Comes with side salad
Stuffed Eggplant Parmigiana
Stuffed with riccotta & mozz cheese - Comes with side salad
Veggie Lasagna
Comes with side salad
Veal Parmigiana
Pasta Dishes
W Sauce
Comes with side salad
W Meatballs
Comes with side salad
W Garlic & Oil
Comes with side salad
W Chicken Parmigiana
Comes with side salad
W Eggplant Parmigiana
Comes with side salad
W Meatsauce
Comes with side salad
W Sausage
Comes with side salad
W Mushrooms
Comes with side salad
W Veal Parmigiana
Comes with side salad
W Red Clam Sauce
Comes with side salad
W White Clam Sauce
W Vodka Sauce
W Stuffed Eggplant
W Butter
Specialty Dinners
Haddock with Pasta
Fettucine Alfredo
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Alfredo with Shrimp
Chicken Scampi
Shrimp scampi
Cheese Ravioli
Meat Ravioli
Cheese Tortellini
Meat Tortellini
Meat Tortellini Alfredo
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
chunchy tomato white wine spicy sauce over pasta
Combination Platter
stuffed shells lasagna chichen parmigiana
Sausage and Pepper Plate
red sauce over pasta
Spaghetti alla Puttanesca
spicy alfredo with a touch marinara sauce greenpepper mush meatsauce and bk olives
Chicken Marsala
sauteed chicken in olive oil mushroom garlic butter marsala wine over choice pasta
Chicken Piccata
sauteed chicken in cappers lemon white wine sauce
Gnocchi
Gnocchi with Ricotta
Side Meatballs
Side Sausage
cheese tortellini alfredo
SPECIALS
Chicken Quesadilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Cheese Steak Wrap
Cheese Tort Alfredo
Chicken Spd Wrap
Chicken Ala Vodka
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Meat Tort Rose'
Shrimp Salad Sp
Steak Quesadilla
Tort and Shrimp
Tuna Wrap
Turkey Club
Turkey Wrap
Shrimp Parm
Fish N Chips (Copy)
Gluten Free
Kids Menu
Wraps
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
401 grow ave, Montrose, PA 18801