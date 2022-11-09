Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oip montrose

review star

No reviews yet

401 grow ave

Montrose, PA 18801

Order Again

Popular Items

Large pizza
Large Boneless (16oz)
Buffalo Wings 12

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

$14.95

Buffalo Wings 12

$16.00

Buffallo Wings 50

$64.00

Small Boneless Wings (10 oz)

$10.50

Large Boneless (16oz)

$12.50

Buffalo Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

Calamari Rings

$9.50

Chicken Fingers N Fries

$8.75

Daily Soup

$4.00+

French Fries

$3.75

Large Fries

$7.25

French Fries W Cheese

$4.25

Fresh Bread

$2.25

Fresh Bread W Sauce

$3.00

Fresh Chips

$3.50

Garlic Knots (12)

$8.25

Garlic Knots (6)

$5.00

Garlic Knot (1)

$0.80

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Garlic Bread W Cheese

$4.00

Fried Green Beans

$6.00

Fried Mushrooms

$5.75

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.75

Mozzerella Sticks

$7.00

Onion Rings

$5.75

Pizza Fries

$4.75

Shrimp Basket

$10.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Arrancini

$4.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$1.85

Hot Tea

$1.50

Cappucino

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.75

Espresso

$1.75

2 Liter Bottle

$3.00

20 Ounce Bottle

$2.50

Bottled Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Juice

$2.25

Milk

$2.50

Small Apple Juice

$1.69Out of stock

PIZZAS

Personal Pizza

$11.50

Medium pizza

$13.25

Large pizza

$14.25

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Half Sheet

$14.50

Full Sheet

$28.00

sicilian pizza

$16.00

display slice

$4.25

Calzone

Small Calzone

$10.50

Medium Calzone

$17.95

Large Calzone

$18.95

Full Pizza Sheets

Meat Lovers Full Sheet

$45.00

Buffalo Chicken Full Sheet

$45.00

BBQ Chicken Full Sheet

$45.00

Vegetarian Full Sheet

$45.00

Ham & Pineapple Full Sheet

$38.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Full Sheet

$45.00

Steak & Chicken Full Sheet

$45.00

Steak & Mushroom Full Sheet

$45.00

White Full Sheet

$38.00

Garlic Red Full Sheet

$30.00

Garlic White Full Sheet

$30.00

Chicken Speidie Full Sheet

$44.00

Supreme Full Sheet

$44.00

Half Pizza Sheets

Meat Lovers Half Sheet

$24.00

Buffalo Chicken Half Sheet

$24.00

BBQ Chicken Half Sheet

$24.00

Vegetarian Half Sheet

$24.00

Ham & Pineapple Half Sheet

$18.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Half Sheet

$24.00

Steak & Chicken Half Sheet

$22.00

Steak & Mushroom Half Sheet

$22.00

White Half Sheet

$16.95

Garlic Red Half Sheet

$15.00

Garlic White Half Sheet

$15.00

Chicken Speidie HalfSheet

$24.00

Supreme Half Sheet

$24.00

Pizza Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.00

chicken bacon ranch

$3.75

chicken buffalo

$3.75

white broccoli

$3.50

white tomato

$3.50

white ricotta

$3.75

Sausage Roll

Sausage Roll

$9.50

green pepper onion mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizza Large

Large Meat Lovers

$24.00

Large Buff Chicken

$24.00

Large BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Large-BLT

$21.00

Large-Vegetarian

$22.00

Large Ham&Pineapple

$17.00

Large chicken bacon ranch

$23.00

Large Steak & Chicken

$23.00

Large Steak & Mushroom

$23.00

Large White Ricc

$17.50

Large Garlic RED

$15.00

Large- Garlic White

$14.00

Large -chicken spidie

$24.00

Large-Stuffed

$24.00

Large-Supreme

$21.00

Large - Italian Hoagie

$23.00

Specialty Pizza Medium

Medium-Meatlover

$23.00

Medium Buff Chicken

$22.00

Medium-BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Medium vegetarian

$21.00

Medium Ham&Pineapple

$16.00

Medium Chicken bacon ranch

$22.00

Medium Steak&Chicken

$22.00

Medium Steak&Mushroom

$22.00

Medium-White Ricco

$16.50

Medium Red Garlic

$13.95

Medium White Garlic

$13.00

Medium Chicken Spidie

$23.00

Medium Stuffed

$22.00

Medium Supreme

$20.00

medium BLT

$20.00

Specialty Pizza Personal

Meat Lovers - Personal

$14.50

Buffalo Chicken - Personal

$14.50

BBQ Chicken - Personal

$14.50

Vegetarian - Personal

$14.00

Ham & Pineapple - Personal

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Personal

$14.50

Steak & Chicken - Personal

$14.50

Steak & Mushroom - Personal

$13.00

White Ricco - Personal

$12.50

Garlic Red - Personal

$10.50

Garlic White - Personal

$10.50

Chicken Speidie - Personal

$14.50

Supreme - Personal

$13.50

BLT Personal

$13.50

Strombolis

Small Stromboli

$10.50

Medium Stromboli

$17.95

Large Stromboli

$18.95

Small Steak Stromboli

$12.00

Medium Steak Stromboli

$20.00

Large Steak Stromboli

$21.00

Small Chicken Wing Stromboli

$12.00

Medium Chicken Wing Stromboli

$20.00

Large Chicken Wing Stromboli

$21.00

Cold Subs

Cold Combo

$10.50

roastbeef turkey ham lett tom onion mayo provolone

Ham & Cheese

$9.25

lett tom onion oil and vinegar provolone

Italian

$10.00

lett tom onion oil&vinegar provolone

Roast Beef

$11.50

lett tom onion mayo provolone

Tuna

$9.50

lett tom onion mayo provolone

Turkey

$9.50

lett tom onion mayo provolone

Veggie Sub

$8.25

lett tom onion bk olives greenpepper mushrooms

Veggie W Cheese

$8.75

lett tom oinio bk nolives greenpepper mushrooms

BLT SUB

$8.25

Hot Subs

Cheese Burger

$9.95

lett tom onion mayo with french fries

Gary Italian Burger

$11.25

lett tom onion bacon provolone mayo on our home made bread

Hamburger

$8.25

lett tom onion mayo with french fries

Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

lett tom onion mayo with french fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.00

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.00

Sausage Parmigiana

$9.75

Veal Parmigiana sand

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$10.00

mozzarella

Chicken Spiedie Sub

$10.00

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

lett tom onion mayo provole

Fried Hams & Cheese

$9.00

Greenpepper & Egg

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Ham and Egg

$8.50

Hot Combo

$10.00

mushroom onion green peppers sausage

Pizza Sub

$8.00

Sausage & Pepper

$9.50

Turkey Club

$9.75

Veggie Roma

$9.00

Steak Subs

Cheese Steak

$9.75

Cheese Steak Special

$10.50

onion greenpep mushroom marinara sauce

Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.75

Chicken Cheese Steak Special

$9.95

onion greenpep mushroom marinara sauce

Steak Sub

$9.25

Chicken Steak Sub

$9.25

Garden Cheese Steak Sub

$10.50

lett tom onion mayo cheese

Garden Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$10.50

lett tom onion mayo cheese

Pizza Steak Sub

$9.50

marinara sauce mozz cheese

Salads

Side Salad

$3.75

lettuce,tomato

Turkey & Cheese Salad

$10.50

Chef Salad

$12.50

onion ,tom,ham,salami,provalone

Antipasto Salad

$12.50

ham,salami,provalone,onion,tom,olives,sweet,banana,greenpeppers

Tuna Salad

$10.50

onion tom provalone

Steak Salad

$12.50

onion tom mozz french fries

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.50

onion tom mozz

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.50

onion tom mozz

Caesar Salad

$8.75

romaine crouton parm cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

romaine crouton parm cheese

Chicken Speidie Salad

$12.50

onion tom mozz

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

onion tom mozz

Crispy buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

onion tom mozz

Large Side Salad

$7.25

1/2 Turkey Cheese Salad

$6.75

1/2 Chef Salad

$6.75

1/2 Antipasto Salad

$6.75

1/2 Tuna Salad

$6.75

1/2 Steak Salad

$6.75

1/2 Chicken Salad

$6.75

1/2 Buffalo Chicken Salad

$6.75

1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.75

1/2 Caesar Salad

$5.55

1/2 Chicken Speidie Salad

$6.75

onion tom mozz

1/2 Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$6.75

1\2 Crispy Chicken Salad

$6.75

Baked Dishes

Lasagna

$12.00

Comes with side salad

Manicotti

$12.00Out of stock

Comes with side salad

Stuffed Shells

$12.00

Comes with side salad

Baked Ziti

$12.00

Comes with side salad

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.50

Comes with side salad

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.00

Comes with side salad

Stuffed Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.00

Stuffed with riccotta & mozz cheese - Comes with side salad

Veggie Lasagna

$10.95

Comes with side salad

Veal Parmigiana

$14.00

Pasta Dishes

W Sauce

$9.00

Comes with side salad

W Meatballs

$13.00

Comes with side salad

W Garlic & Oil

$9.50

Comes with side salad

W Chicken Parmigiana

$15.95

Comes with side salad

W Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00

Comes with side salad

W Meatsauce

$13.50

Comes with side salad

W Sausage

$13.50

Comes with side salad

W Mushrooms

$12.50

Comes with side salad

W Veal Parmigiana

$15.95

Comes with side salad

W Red Clam Sauce

$14.95

Comes with side salad

W White Clam Sauce

$14.95

W Vodka Sauce

$14.95

W Stuffed Eggplant

$15.95

W Butter

$8.45

Specialty Dinners

Haddock with Pasta

$15.25

Fettucine Alfredo

$13.50

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.50

Fettuccine Alfredo with Shrimp

$18.95

Chicken Scampi

$17.95

Shrimp scampi

$18.00

Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Meat Ravioli

$12.00

Cheese Tortellini

$12.00

Meat Tortellini

$12.00

Meat Tortellini Alfredo

$15.95

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$17.50

chunchy tomato white wine spicy sauce over pasta

Combination Platter

$15.00

stuffed shells lasagna chichen parmigiana

Sausage and Pepper Plate

$14.50

red sauce over pasta

Spaghetti alla Puttanesca

$15.00

spicy alfredo with a touch marinara sauce greenpepper mush meatsauce and bk olives

Chicken Marsala

$17.95

sauteed chicken in olive oil mushroom garlic butter marsala wine over choice pasta

Chicken Piccata

$17.95

sauteed chicken in cappers lemon white wine sauce

Gnocchi

$9.50Out of stock

Gnocchi with Ricotta

$13.95Out of stock

Side Meatballs

$6.50

Side Sausage

$6.50

cheese tortellini alfredo

$15.95

SPECIALS

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.00

Cheese Tort Alfredo

$15.95

Chicken Spd Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Ala Vodka

$17.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.95

Meat Tort Rose'

$14.95

Shrimp Salad Sp

$14.95

Steak Quesadilla

$9.95

Tort and Shrimp

$16.95

Tuna Wrap

$9.25

Turkey Club

$10.25

Turkey Wrap

$9.25

Shrimp Parm

$14.95

Fish N Chips (Copy)

$12.00

Gluten Free

GF Stuffed Shells

$13.25

GF Lasagna

$13.95Out of stock

GF Cheese Ravioli

$13.25

GF Pasta (Penne)

$11.25

GF Pizza

$13.75

Gluten Free Brownie

$4.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.95

Tiramisu

$4.95

Baked Goods

$2.75

Gluten Free Cake

$4.95

Kids Menu

Kids Slice of Pizza w Fries

$4.25

Kids Chicken Fingers w Fries

$5.95

Kids Spaghetti w Sauce

$5.25

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$5.50

Kids Spaghetti w Butter

$4.95

Kids Manicotti

$5.50Out of stock

Kids Lasagna

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Wraps

Grilled chicken wrap

$8.95

crispy chicken wrap

$8.95

chicken bacon ranch wrap

$8.95

buffalo chicken wrap

$8.95

cheese steak wrap

$9.50

fish wrap

$9.95

turkey wrap

$8.95

Tuna Wrap

$8.95

EXTRAS

Salad Dressing

$0.65+

Wing Sauce

$0.65+

Marinara

$0.65+

Alfredo Sauce

$6.95

Meat Sauce

$4.50

1 Shrimp

$1.50

Crispy Chicken Piece

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Piece

$3.00

Paper Products

$3.00

Salad Dressing (Copy)

$0.75+

$0.75+

Large dough

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 grow ave, Montrose, PA 18801

Directions

Gallery
Massimo's Original Italian Pizzeria & Restaurant image
Banner pic
Massimo's Original Italian Pizzeria & Restaurant image

