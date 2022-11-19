A map showing the location of Master KitchenView gallery

Master Kitchen

141 Passaic street

Passaic, NJ 07055

Order Again

Servido Diario/Served Daily

Small Pollo Guisado/Chicken Stew

$4.00

Served with White Rice and Beans

Medium Pollo Guisado/Chicken Stew

$8.00

Served with White Rice and Beans

Small Carne de Res guisado/Beef Stew

$4.00

Served with White Rice and Beans

Medium Carne de Res guisado/Beef Stew

$8.00

Served with White Rice and Beans

Spacial Lunch 8

$8.00

Chicken Taco

$2.00

Beef Taco

$2.00

Especial Diario/Daily Special

Small Sancocho/Chicken, beef & pork stew

$5.00

Large Sancocho/Chicken, beef & pork stew

$10.00

Chuleta Frita/Fried pork chop

$8.00

Served with Rice and Beans or Moro or Yellow Rice

Salmon en salsa/Salmon stew

$8.00

Served with Rice and Beans or Moro or Yellow Rice

Pescado Frito/Fried fish

$8.00

Arroz con Camaron/Rice with Shrimp

$7.00

Jugos Fresco/Freshly Squeezed Juice

Limon/Lemonade

$4.00

Chinola

$4.00

Chinola/avena

$4.00

Morir Sonando

$4.00

Bebidas/Drinks

Cafe/Coffee

$1.50

Te/Tea

$1.50

Botella de Aqua/Bottled Water

$1.00

Soda Master Kitchen/Master Kitchen Soda

$1.50

Soda (Botella)/Bottled Soda

$1.50

Soda de Lata/Soda Can

$1.00

Red Bull

$1.50

Soda Grande de 2 LTS/2 Liter Soda Bottle

$2.50

Jarrito Mexicana

$2.00

Acompañantes/Sides

Arroz Blanco Pequeno/White Rice Small

$1.50

Yuca/Cassava

$2.00

Tostones/Fried plantains

$2.50

Platano Maduro/Sweet plantains

$2.50

Ensalada Verde/Garden salad

$2.00

Aguacate Slice

$1.00

Frutas

$2.00

Postre Bizcocho

$3.00

Yogurt

$1.00

Gelatina

$1.00

Empanada de Pollo/Chicken

$1.00

Empanada de Res/Beef

$1.00

Empanada de Queso/Cheese

$1.00

Arroz Blanco Grande/White Rice Large

$3.00

Especiales de Navidad/Christmas Specials

10 personas - PERNIL

$130.00

10 personas - POLLO

$130.00

15 personas - PERNIL

$180.00

15 personas - POLLO

$180.00

20 personas - PERNIL

$220.00

20 personas - POLLO

$220.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

141 Passaic street, Passaic, NJ 07055

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

