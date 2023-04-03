Restaurant header imageView gallery

Masters Brewhouse 831 South Main

No reviews yet

831 South Main

Deer Park, WA 99006

Food

Appetizers

Southwest Quesadilla

$14.00

Sautéed Garlic Mushrooms

$11.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Bacon Strips

$13.00

Pretzel

$13.00

Buffalo Beer Cheese Fries

$9.75

Garlic Parmesan fries

$8.50

Parmesan Pickle Fries

$10.00

Wings

$16.00

Nachos

$13.00

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

French Fries

$4.00+

Soup

Beer Cheese Soup

$5.00+

Stout Chili

$5.00+

Soup of The Day

$5.00+

Salad

CBR Salad

$16.50

Taco Salad

$16.50+

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Jeffs Mix

$16.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Burgers

Cheese Burger Deluxe

$14.00+

Ultimate Bacon Cheese

$18.00+

Shroomin

$15.00+

Brewhouse BBQ

$16.00+

Buffalo Bacon Ranch

$15.00+

Jam Packed

$15.00+

Bleu For You

$16.00+

Garden Of Eden

$13.00+

Plane Jane

$10.00+

Special

$14.00+

Sandwich and Brats

Masters 4 Cheese Toastie

$14.00

Cuban

$15.00

Banh Mi

$13.50

BLT

$15.00

Chili Brat

$13.00

Deer Park dog

$12.00

Fat Boy

$13.50

Germany Dog

$12.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Nutella Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Chicken Nugz

$8.50

Dessert

Apple Blossom W/ Ice Cream

$7.00

Brownie W/ Ice Cream

$8.00

Tacos

Taco Meal

$13.99

Add On

Sauce

Add Beer Cheese

$1.00

Add Cream Cheese

$1.00

Add Sour Cream

$0.75

Add Beef Pattie

$5.00

Add Chicken Breast

$5.00

Add Bacon

$4.00

Add Hoagie

$2.00

Add Breadstick

$1.50

Gluten Free Bun Upgrade

$2.00

Buffalo Beer Cheese Upgrade

$2.50

Garlic Parm Fry Upgrade

$1.50

MERCH

BEER CAN GLASS

$6.00+

GOBLET GLASS

$7.50+

PILSNER GLASS

$6.00+

SHAKER PINT

$5.00+

TASTER GLASS

$5.00+

NEW GROWLER

$5.00+

STAINLESS CUP

$35.00

HAT

$27.00

T-SHIRT

$25.00+

HOODIES

$45.00+

WINDBREAKERS

$55.00

BEANIE

$20.00

STICKERS

$5.00

Drinks

Alcoholic Beverages

Lemon Basil Cider

$6.50+

Lemon Berry Cider

$8.00+

Huckleberry Cider

$6.50+

Barrel Aged Stout

$12.00+

Blueberry Seltzer

$5.50+

Roundabout Stout

$6.00+

Jeffies Pale Ale

$5.50+

Strawberry Wheat

$6.00+

Cranberry Sour

$6.00+

Double Trouble IPA

$6.00+

Beaver Blonde

$5.50+

Spiced Amber

$6.00+

Locals Light

$5.50+

Northwest IPA

$6.00+

Antler Amber

$5.50+

Hazy IPA

$6.00+

Non Alcoholic Beer

$5.00

Pinot Gris

$7.00+

Chardonnay

$7.00+

Purple

$7.00+

Riesling

$7.00+

Vortex

$34.00

Champagne

$7.50

Mimosa

$9.00

Margarita

$4.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Vodka

$5.50

Rum

$5.50

Whiskey

$5.50

Tequila

$5.50

Cinnamon Whiskey

$5.50

Soft Drinks

Water

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Mt. Dew

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Orange

$2.75

Craft Root Beer

$3.50+

Craft Vanilla Soda

$3.50+

Kombucha

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Hot Cider

$2.75

Hot Coco

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

Roy Rogers

Merchandise

Small

Black shirt

$25.00

navy t shirt

$25.00

white shirt

$25.00

v neck black

$25.00

Pink V Neck

$25.00

Navy V Neck

yellow hoodie

$45.00

black hoodie

$45.00

blue hoodie

$45.00

green hoodie

$45.00

yellow tank

$25.00

Large

navy t shirt

$25.00

Navy T-shirt

Small

$0.00+

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X large

$25.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

831 South Main, Deer Park, WA 99006

Directions

