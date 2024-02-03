Mastra Italian Bakery and Bistro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Màstra your authentic Italian experience in Utah County
Location
476 N 900 West, D, American Fork, UT 84003
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Smoked Taco - American Fork - American Fork
No Reviews
933 West 500 North American Fork, UT 84003
View restaurant