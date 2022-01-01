Matador ATX imageView gallery

Matador ATX @Lustre Pearl South

10400 Manchaca Rd

AUSTIN, TX 78744

RIBEYE TACOS
GUAC IT OUT
SHRIMP VOLCAN

Food

PINCHE SANDWICHON

$16.00

Ribeye carne asada, shrettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, quesillo and Mexa mustard served like a torta in a toasted bolillo roll.

CHORIPAN

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled Argentinian style chorizo stuffed into a crusty bolillo roll and doused with chimmichurri

CEVICHE

$16.00Out of stock

Seasonal style shrimp cocktail mixed with cucumber, jicama, pico de gallo and avocado. Served with chips

ELOTE ASADO

$6.00Out of stock

Al carbon roasted corn prepared with caramelized onion/garlic mayo, lime, hot sauce San Luis, queso fresco and chile powder.

RIBEYE TACOS

$12.00

Street style salsa macha marinaded ribeye carne asada tacos with grilled onions, avocado, salsa piquin, queso fresco and cilantro. 3 per order.

SHRIMP VOLCAN

$15.00

Morita adobo marinaded Gulf shrimp grilled over lump charcoal served as Tacos Volcanes with Oaxaca cheese, scallion, cilantro and avocado. 3 per order

GRANDMAS TACOS

$12.00

Tacos dorados stuffed with beef & potato papadillo, guac, salsa, quesillo, shrettuce and pico de gallo. Just like grandma used to make em. 4 per order

FIDEO TACO

$10.00

Roasted spaghetti squash cooked in a lightly spiced tomato broth, sliced avocado, chile torreado, queso fresco and cilantro. 3 per order

GUAC IT OUT

$10.00

Smashed avocado, chile, cilantro, lime served with tostadas and salsa

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Food container serving Latin American street food in South Austin at Lustre Pearl South

10400 Manchaca Rd, AUSTIN, TX 78744

