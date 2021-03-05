A map showing the location of Burger Truck View gallery
Burger Truck

2876 N 27th Ave.

bozeman, MT 59718

Popular Items

Rocket
FTG
Army Knife

FOOD

Rocket

$8.00

Mahi Mahi, Jicama Slaw, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Cilantro

El Jefe

$8.00

Chipotle Braised Pork Butt, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Apple Beet Salsa, Cilantro

South Coast

$8.00

Marinated Sirloin, Guac, 4 Year Mole, Cotija, Crispy Onions, Cilantro

FTG

$8.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, charred Anaheim-bacon relish, pickled purple cabbage, raspberry coulis

Army Knife

$8.00

Marinated Sirloin, Verde Mojo, Mango Salsa, Pickled Onions, Cilantro

Special

$8.00

SIDES

Fries

$4.00

Southwest inspired corn salad

Tots

$5.00

Cavatappi, Giardiniera, Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Parm, Green Onion

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Chorizo, black beans, poblanos and cheese deep fried and served with spicy mayo. 5 per order

Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Loaded Tots

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2876 N 27th Ave., bozeman, MT 59718

