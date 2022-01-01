  • Home
  • MATC - Food Service - State Street Coffee Shop - Downtown - State Street Coffee Shop
A map showing the location of MATC - Food Service - State Street Coffee Shop Downtown - State Street Coffee Shop

MATC - Food Service - State Street Coffee Shop Downtown - State Street Coffee Shop

700 West State Street

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Breakfast

Steak Bagel

$5.99Out of stock

Thinly sliced steak with provolone, spicy cream cheese spread, on a everything bagel.

Ham Croissant

$5.79Out of stock

All natural ham, American cheese, egg, on a flaky croissant.

Veggie Wrap

$5.19Out of stock

Large whole grain tortilla, layered with southwestern hummus, roasted onions, spinach, mushrooms, and peppers.

Avocado Toast

$5.29+Out of stock

Hearty 7 grain toast, loaded with fresh avocado. Severed with or without egg.

Bacon & Cheese Frittata

$2.79Out of stock

Creamy, fluffy, frittata, with bacon and cheddar cheese.

Sausage & Cheese Frittata

$2.79Out of stock

Creamy, fluffy, frittata, with pork sausage and cheddar cheese.

Mushroom & Pepper Frittata

$2.79Out of stock

Fluffy frittata, with green peppers, mushrooms, and pepper jack cheese.

Caprese Frittata

$2.79Out of stock

Fluffy frittata, with tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella cheese.

Cheese Frittata

$2.79Out of stock

Fluffy frittata, with cheddar cheese.

Bagel & Smear

$2.49

Lunch

Ham & Cheese Panini

$4.79Out of stock

7 grain bread with all natural ham, swiss cheese, and mustard mayo sauce.

Turkey Pesto Panini

$4.79Out of stock

All natural turkey, provolone, pesto, and roasted red peppers. On a whole grain ciabatta.

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$6.59Out of stock

Fresh grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes, and spinach. Drizzled in balsamic vinaigrette, on a ciabatta roll.

Magherita Flatbread

$6.99Out of stock

Nann bread with pesto, mozzarella, tomatoes, and fresh basil.

Turkey & Cheese Panini

$4.79Out of stock

7 grain bread with all natural turkey, pepper jack cheese and tart cranberry spread.

Greek Orzo Salad

$6.54Out of stock

Spinach, orzo, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, and red onions. Topped with feta cheese, and Aegean feta & olive oil dressing.

Edamame Chickpea Salad

$4.49Out of stock

Kale, brussel sprouts, and cabbage. With edamame, chickpeas, corn, red onions and sunflower seeds.

Chicken Quinoa Salad

$5.59Out of stock

Fresh grilled chicken, quinoa, corn, black bean, grape tomatoes, cotija cheese, on a bed of kale, brussel sprouts, and cabbage. With red wine vinaigrette.

Power Green Salad

$4.49Out of stock

Kale, brussel sprouts, and cabbage, with grape tomatoes, cucumbers and grated parmesan. With lemon basil vinaigrette.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$5.29Out of stock

Vegetarian Salad

$5.39

Roasted Vegetables & Hummus Wrap

$5.29Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.79Out of stock

Turkey Sandwich

$4.79

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$3.29Out of stock

Sloppy Joe

$3.29Out of stock

Ham Sandwich

$4.79Out of stock

Vegetable Sandwich

$4.49Out of stock

Mild Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$3.29Out of stock

Barbecue Chicken Sandwich

$3.29Out of stock

Roast Beef & Gravy Sandwich

$5.49Out of stock

Chicken Tex Mex Salad

$5.29Out of stock

Chicken BLT Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$4.79Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$3.29Out of stock

With American, Cheddar, and Provolone Cheese on Italian Bread

Salami Sandwich

$4.79Out of stock

Roast Beef Sandwich

$4.79Out of stock

Chicken Cranberry Harvest Salad

$6.29Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$5.19Out of stock

Hummus & Pita

$2.99Out of stock

Chef Salad

$6.29

Protein Box

Grilled Chicken & Hummus

$4.99Out of stock

Crispy chicken, nann, baby carrots, snap peas, and hummus.

Egg & Cheese

$3.99Out of stock

Hard boiled eggs, dried apricots, whole almonds, cheddar cheese, and wheat crackers.

Roasted Red Pepper & Hummus

$4.99Out of stock

Southwest hummus, cheddar, nann, carrots, and celery.

Salami, Monterey Jack Cheese, Ritz Crackers

$4.29

Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.29

Fresh cut seasonal fruit cup.

Yogurt Parfait Cup

Yogurt Parfait

$2.39

Creamy vanilla yogurt, with strawberries, and granola.

Bakery

Cinnamon Roll

$1.99Out of stock

Huge ooey gooey cinnamon roll covered in homemade cream cheese frosting.

Donut

$1.19

Various pastries.

Banana Bread

$1.09Out of stock

Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Muffin

$1.39

Zucchini Bread

$1.59Out of stock

Apple Fritter

$1.39

Cheese Flip

$1.39

Coffee Cake

$1.79

Oatmeal Apple Crumble Bar

$1.29Out of stock

Rice Crispy Marshmallow Bar

$2.29Out of stock

Soup

Beef Barley

$3.19+Out of stock

Beef Enchilada

$3.19+Out of stock

Beef Noodle

$3.19+Out of stock

Beef Stew

$3.19+Out of stock

Beef Vegetable

$3.19+Out of stock

Black Bean Chili

$3.19+Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar

$3.19+Out of stock

Cheeseburger

$3.19+Out of stock

Chicken & Rice

$3.19+Out of stock

Chicken & Vegetable

$3.19+Out of stock

Chicken Dumpling

$3.19+Out of stock

Chicken Enchilada

$3.19+Out of stock

Chicken Gumbo

$3.19+Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$3.19+Out of stock

Chicken Pesto

$3.19+Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$3.19+Out of stock

Chicken Spatzle

$3.19+Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla

$3.19+Out of stock

Chili

$3.89+Out of stock

Clam Chowder

$3.19+

Corn & Crab Chowder

$3.19+Out of stock

Corn Chowder

$3.19+Out of stock

Cream of Broccoli

$3.19+Out of stock

Cream of Cauliflower

$3.19+Out of stock

Cream of Tomato

$3.19+Out of stock

Creamy Mushroom

$3.19+Out of stock

Cuban Black Bean

$3.19+Out of stock

Egg Drop

$3.19+Out of stock

Garden Vegetable

$3.19+Out of stock

Goulash

$3.19+Out of stock

Hawaiian Chicken

$3.19+Out of stock

Hearty Vegetable

$3.19+Out of stock

Italian Sausage & Kale

$3.19+Out of stock

Italian Wedding

$3.19+Out of stock

Lentil & Ham

$3.19+Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.19+Out of stock

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$3.19+Out of stock

Minestrone

$3.19+Out of stock

Mulligatawny

$3.19+Out of stock

Mushroom & Wild Rice

$3.19+Out of stock

Navy Bean

$3.19+Out of stock

New England Clam Chowder

$3.19+Out of stock

Pasta e Fagioli

$3.19+Out of stock

Pork Pazole

$3.19+Out of stock

Potato Chorizo

$3.19+Out of stock

Potato Ham Chowder

$3.19+Out of stock

Rueben Chowder

$3.19+Out of stock

Soup

$3.19+

Available at 10:30am. Made in house!

Southwest Turkey

$3.19+Out of stock

Split Pea & Ham

$3.19+Out of stock

Stuffed Green Pepper

$3.19+Out of stock

Tomato

$3.19+Out of stock

Tomato Florentine

$3.19+Out of stock

Tomato Vegetable

$3.19+Out of stock

Turkey with Wild Rice

$3.19+Out of stock

Vegetable Barley

$3.19+Out of stock

Vegetarian Chili

$3.19+Out of stock

White Chicken Chili

$3.19+Out of stock

Wisconsin Cheddar

$3.19+Out of stock

Lasagna

$3.19+Out of stock

Cheese Tortillinie

$3.19+Out of stock

Creamy Vegetable

$3.19+Out of stock

Creamy Spinach with Chicken and Potatoes

$3.19+Out of stock

Veggie Pesto

$3.19+Out of stock

Chicken Enchilada

$3.19+Out of stock

Creamy Tuscan

$3.19+Out of stock

Potato Leek

$3.19+Out of stock

Chicken & Wild Rice

$3.19+Out of stock

Chicken Florentine

$3.19+Out of stock

Egg Drop

$3.19+Out of stock

Ginger Beef Noodle

$3.19+Out of stock

Lentil

$3.19+Out of stock

Butternut Squash

$3.19+Out of stock

Beef Stroganoff

$3.19+Out of stock

Pho Beef

$3.19+Out of stock

French Onion

$3.19+Out of stock

Fruit

Apple

$0.79

Orange fruit

$0.79

Banana

$0.79

Nuts

Almonds

$2.59Out of stock

Cashews

$2.19

Pistachios

$2.59Out of stock

Antioxidant Mix

$2.59Out of stock

Miscellaneous

Knife

$0.10

Fork

$0.10

Spoon

$0.10

Cup

$0.20

Salad dressing packet

$0.50

Chips

Chips

$1.29

Small Lays Potato Chips 1oz.

$0.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

700 West State Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

