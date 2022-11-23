Match Restaurant
98 Washington St
Norwalk, CT 06854
Popular Items
COCKTAIL JARS TO-GO
MATCH MANHATTAN FOR 2
Match Manhattan (2) American Rye Whiskey, Dolin Rouge, Aromatic Bitters, Brandied Cherry & Orange 25 2Drinks
1 LITER MATCH MANHATTAN - 5+ UP COCKTAILS
American Rye Whiskey, Dolin Rouge, Aromatic Bitters, Brandied Cherry & Orange
RATHBONE WITH GIN FOR 1
Rathbone (1) Uncle Vals Gin, Cucumber-Basil Juice, Lime & Japanese Green Tea 15 1Drink
1 LITER RATHBONE - 5 UP COCKTAILS
Rathbone Uncle Vals Gin, Cucumber-Basil Juice, Lime & Japanese Green TeA
MARGARITA FOR 1
Margarita Silver Tequila Fresh Juices, Triple Sec Simple Syrup 13 2Drinks
1 LITER MATCH MARGARITA - 4 ROCKS COCKTAILS
Silver Tequila, Luxardo Triple Sec & Just Squeezed Limes
MATCH WHISKEY COCKTAIL FOR 2
The Original Cocktail with a Twist… A Blend of Bourbon & Rye with Hints of Winter Citrus 25 2Drinks
1 LITER MATCH WHISKEY COCKTAIL - 8 ROCKS COCKTAILS
The Original Cocktail with a Twist…A Blend of Bourbon & Rye with Hints of Autumn Apple
RED SANGRIA FOR 1
Cabernet Sangria California Cabernet, Rich Fruit Juices Citrus Bitters & a touch of All Spice 13 1Drink
ESPRESSO MARTINI WITH VODKA FOR 1
Espresso Martini (1) Espresso, Kalua, Crème De Cacao, Vodka 15 1Drink
APPS
BACON&MOZ
Bacon & Mozzarella slab of roasted thick bacon, SPICY cherry pepper-molasses glaze, hunk of chilled bufala G
BAY SCALLOPS
Nantucket Bay Scallops jewels of the winter waters caramelized with cauliflower & toasted mix nuts resting in whipped carrot & apricot with hearts of ruby grapefruit G
BRUSCHETTA
Veggie Bruschetta’s charred breads with roasted eggplant-grana, tomato-parmesan & crushed Kalamata olives G
BURRATA
gorgeous CT cheese splashed with truffle-sherry vinaigrette toasted hazelnuts & vanilla granola, Amarena cherries, shaved black truffles & grilled sesame bread from Darien G
CALAMARI
Calamari semolina dusted & fried, lemony greens, SPICY black olive tapenade, sriracha-tomato aioli
CARPBAGGERS
Carpetbaggers ½dz fried Copps Island oysters (Norwalk), truffle cream, truffled steak tartare, truffle aioli
CLAMS
Baked Clams bacon & its fat, jalapeño, panko, lime & cocktail
FOIE GRAS
seared Hudson Valley Liver with wood roasted pineapple, stone fruit syrup, honeyed Greek yogurt, brioche, sweet crumbs G
FRIES APP
Bistro Fries, Grana & smoky ketchup
GARLIC BREAD
Garlic Bread red wine butter & whipped ricotta
HOLY TOAST
Holy Sh*t Toast grilled slice of Rob’s sourdough, pumpkin puree, fried goat cheese, caramelized shrooms & a slice of prosciutto G
OCTOPUS
Octopus ‘Frites’ cabernet braised & charred, Maldon, smashed & fried red bliss tatters, watercress, citrus butter G
SHRIMP COCKT
Shrimp Cocktail ceviche juices meet cocktail sauce tossed with nuggets of poached shrimp on a pile of wonton chips G
SQUASH APP
Honeynut halved & roasted Sport Hill Farm squash, mascarpone whipped with pomegranate molasses finished with a heavy dusting of crushed & herbed amoretti cookies
STEAK TART
Steak Tartare hand chopped with black truffle, shallot & parmesan, capped with a soft egg G
TUNA CRACKER
Tuna Tartare Match cracker, caramelized onion, pine nut, passion fruit, avocado, sweet soy & ginger
WASABI TUNA
Wasabi Tuna seared sesame-wasabi crusted Ahi, sweet soy coconut rice cake, smooth avocado & sriracha G
COPPS CASINO (FRZ)
READY TO BAKE AT HOME COPPS ISLAND OYSTERS CASINO. 6 LOCAL OYSTERS ON THE HALF SHELL WITH CLASSIC TOPPING IN A READY TO BAKE CONTAINER. REMOVE THE COVER AND COOK FOR 15 MINUTES
COPPS ROCKS (FRZ)
READY TO BAKE AT HOME COPPS ISLAND OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER. 6 LOCAL OYSTERS ON THE HALF SHELL WITH CLASSIC TOPPING IN A READY TO BAKE CONTAINER. REMOVE THE COVER AND COOK FOR 15 MINUTES
1/4 TRAY TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE (FRZ)
SALAD
ARUG SALAD
Arugula Salad just squeezed lemons & olive oil, charred onion aged balsamic, Parmigiano crema & peeled Reggiano G
LOCAL GREENS
Local Greens tossed in fig-balsamic dressing, giant potato latke, warm goat cheese with sherry-vanilla G
CAESAR SALAD
Caesar ‘Table Side Style’ fork & knife hearts of Baby Iceberg, classic thick dressing, grilled crouton & marinated tomato G
CHOP SALAD
Chopped Salad of Greens & Veggies red wine vinegar & honey vinaigrette G
CHOP W/GORG
red wine vinegar & honey vinaigrette with a slice of creamy gorgonzola dolce
PIZZA
BAC-EGG PIZZA
Bacon-Potato-Egg crisp bacon, shredded mozzarella whipped potato, garlic, black pepper & 142° eggs
FOREST PIZZA
Forest a brush of pesto, brandied shrooms with thyme, garlicky spinach, goat cheese & mozzarella
MARG PIZZA
‘Old Way’ Margherita tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, shredded mozzarella & slivered basil
SAUSAGE PIZZA
SPICY Sausage hot Italian sausage, crushed tomato, melted peppers, grilled red onions, jalapenos & chili oil
SHRIMP PIZZA
Shrimp Fra Diablo spicy tomato sauce, shredded mozz, grilled red onions, garlicky shrimp, basil & chili oil
ENTREES & PASTA
HALF GNOCCHI
HALF ORDER Short Rib & Oxtail Ragu herbed ricotta dumplings smothered in pomegranate braised short ribs & red wine braised oxtails with tomatoes, a chilled dollop of whipped ricotta & Grana Padano
HALF RAVIOLI
HALF ORDER Ricotta Ravioli tossed in a simple tomato ragu with slivered garlic & chili flake baked with a sprinkle breadcrumbs, finished with crushed basil & tons of Parmesan Reggiano
HALF TRUFS
HALF ORDER Truffle Fettuccini just cut noodles tossed in a brandy-truffle crema with Grana & brown butter finished with shavings of Fresh Black French Winter Truffles
BISTECCA
Bistecca alla Fiorentina char-grilled 60oz Porterhouse brushed with garlic, extra virgin & rosemary with luscious whipped potatoes, Broccoli, bordelaise & slow roasted cippolini G
BURGER
Match Burger 7 oz’s of Craft Butchery’s finest, char-grilled caramelized onion, sesame brioche, bacon-cheddar ‘dip’, bacon, sweet & sour onions, fries & NYC pickles (served red, pink or gray)
FULL GNOCCHI
FULL ORDER Short Rib & Oxtail Ragu herbed ricotta dumplings smothered in pomegranate braised short ribs & red wine braised oxtails with tomatoes, a chilled dollop of whipped ricotta & Grana Padano
FULL RAVIOLI
FULL ORDER Ricotta Ravioli tossed in a simple tomato ragu with slivered garlic & chili flake baked with a sprinkle breadcrumbs, finished with crushed basil & tons of Parmesan Reggiano
FULL TRUFS
FULL ORDER Truffle Fettuccini just cut noodles tossed in a brandy-truffle crema with Grana & brown butter finished with shavings of Fresh Black Burgundy Truffles
CHICKEN DIN
Wood Oven Chicken ’half a bird’ with a basil-lemon marinade, creamy scalloped potatoes, broccoli & a pan jus G
FLUKE
local fillets of Fluke pan seared & perched on roasted baby brussels & moon drop grapes with a smooth parsnip filled pumpkin, parsnip chips, splash of Concord grapes & fried grapes
OSSO BUCCO
Osso Bucco Veal shank simmered for 8 hours in ’Italian BBQ’ braising love, Parmigiano risotto & leaves of fried sage G
PORK CHOP
Walden Hill Pork Chop brined, slow roasted then grilled Heritage Chop sprinkled with Maldon, with caramelized Seacoast mushrooms, creamy mashed potatoes, charred broccoli & a rich sauce of Madeira & Cabernet G
RIBEYE
Ribeye char-grilled 16oz Ribeye of Beef sprinkled with Maldon, with caramelized Seacoast mushrooms, creamy mashed potatoes, charred broccoli & a rich sauce of Madeira, cabernet & beef juices G
SIRLOIN
Steak Frites dry-aged 14oz Sirloin leaning on crispy bistro fries with garlic & herbs, sweet-sour onions, melting garlic butter & ‘steakhouse’ creamed spinach G
SWORDFISH
Swordfish 5-spiced wood oven ‘blackened’ block, sultana-pine nut glaze, roasted carrots, marble potatoes & chilled guacamole G
VIETNAMESE PHO
traditional Pho Ga broth, ramen noodles, cilantro, lime, scallions, a side car of sriracha-hoisin
SIDES
DESSERTS
CHOC CAKE
Hot Chocolate ‘Soufflé’ Cake crushed & whole raspberries, chocolate crunchies, & Tahitian vanilla gelato
COOKIES
Just Baked Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookies hazelnut crunch gelato, caramelized bananas, pistachios & whipped cream
APPLE CRISP
TIRAMISU
layers of mascarpone cream and lady fingers, whipped cream, & chocolate covered espresso beans
OTHER GOODIES
QUART OF BOLOGNESE
PLENTY FOR PASTA FOR 6
READY FOR TACO TUESDAY BEEF
READY FOR TACO TUESDAY CHICKEN
10 BAKE AT HOME CHOC CHIP COOKIES
400 DEGREE PRE HEATED OVEN FOR 10-12 MINUTES
4 BAKE AT HOME MOLTEN CHOC CAKES
425 DEGREE PREHEATED OVEN BAKE FOR 12 MINUTES
1/4 TRAY TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE (FRZ)
DONATIONS
THE STORE - CLICK START HERE BELOW
START HERE - PICK LOCATION HERE
Welcome to Match Provisions! THIS IS NOT A SAME DAY SERVICE!! Westport Pick Ups - Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday Norwalk Pick Ups - Thursday & Saturday PLEASE SELECT A LOCATION FOR PICK UP
PICK LOCATION IN "START HERE MENU"
FROZEN MARGHERITA PIZZA
Margherita Neapolitan Pizza, Frozen, 10 count Apizza Victus
WAGYU BURGERS
24 Patties, 8 oz Each
HOT DOGS**
4EACH 2LB BAGS, GRASS FED HOT DOGS
RIBEYE BOX**
4, 18OZ RIBEYES, ALLEN BROTHERS
BONE IN STRIP STEAKS**
4, 140Z BONE IN NEW YORK STRIPS, ALLEN BROTHERS
COOKED 16-20 SHRIMP**
3, 2LB BAGS ABOUT 16-20 SHRIMP PER LB, FROZEN
CHEFS SELECTION
Protein for 4 for 4 Meals 4 pieces of 8 oz USDA Choice Filet Mignon2 pieces of 12 oz USDA Choice New York Strip Steak2 pieces of 12 oz USDA Choice Ribeye Steak4 pieces of 8 oz USDA Choice Special Beef Cut of the Week4 pounds of 80/20 USDA Choice Ground Beef - 4 packs of 1 lb bags
BUTCHERS CHOICE
Protein for 2 for 5 Meals 4 pieces of 8 oz USDA Choice Sirloin Steak4 pieces of 10 oz USDA Choice New York Strip2 pieces of 12 oz USDA Choice Ribeye Steak
FILET MIGNON BOX
** NEW ITEM 6 pieces of 8 oz USDA Choice Filets 1 piece per pack Product is wet aged 21 days. From corn fed, midwest cattle.
SKIRT STEAK BOX
**NEW ITEM 8 pieces of 6 oz USDA Choice Skirt Steak1 piece per packProduct is wet aged 21 days. From corn fed, midwest cattle.Skirts steaks are perfect for fajitas, churassco, steak ranchero, etc.
AUSSIE RACK OF LAMB
**NEW ITEM Lamb Rack Frenched 1.5 lb Average, 2 count, Aussie
SWEET ITALIAN SAUSAGE
5lbs of Sweet Links
HOT ITALIAN SAUSAGE
5lbs of Hot Links
CHICKEN BREAST
Antibiotic Free Chicken Breast Fillet, 16 portions, 6oz-10oz Breasts
CHICKEN WINGS
***** NEW PACK SIZE This is a 40lb bulk case of chicken wings! Chickens are raised without antibiotics or hormones.
CHICKEN DRUMSTICKS**
4, 1 1/2LB PACKS OF ANTIBOTIC FREE DRUMSTICKS
CHICKEN SAUSAGE - SWEET ITALIAN STYLE
** NEW ITEM 5 1 lb packs of sausages, 5 sausages per pound, 25 sausages total Chickens are raised without antibiotics or hormones
BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS
Freebird Breaded Chicken Tenders, Antibiotic Free, 20lb total, There are 4each 5lb bags
SLICED BACON
Applewood Smoked Sliced Bacon, 5 1lb Packs
FISH SAMPLER - FRZ
Fillets for 4 for 4 Meals Sampler box of 4 types of fish in 4 individual portions. Each portion has been FLASH-FROZEN and vacuum sealed. Box Contains:Barramundi 5-7 oz - 4 PortionsA member of the sea bass family, barramundi is native to Australia's northern tropical waters and is now farm raised in southeast Asia. Barramundi has light pink flesh with a firm, moist texture. This fish is prized for its sweet buttery flavor.Mahi Mahi 6 oz- 4 PortionsMahi Mahi is wild caught in Ecuadorian waters. The fish has a sweet, mild flavor, similar to swordfish. The lean meat is firm in texture, with large, moist flakes.Norwegian Salmon 6 oz - 4 PortionsFarm raised in the fjords of Norway, the flavor of Norwegian salmon is milder than the wild Alaskan species. The meat is moderately firm and oily and has a large, moist flake.Alaskan Sole 5 oz - 4 PortionsWild caught in the Bering sea, Alaskan sole, also known as flounder, has a tender texture with a delicate mild flavor.
DANIEL BOULUD SMOKED SALMON
Daniel Boulud Artisanal Cut Smoked Salmon, 8 oz
EXTRA LARGE SHRIMP
5 x 2 lb bags of Chemical-Free, ABF, Peeled & Deveined Shrimp 16/20 Shrimp - 160-180 per case
SUSHI GRADE TUNA STEAKS - FRZ
** NEW ITEM 10lb case of Saku Block - Frozen Sushi Grade Tuna - Good for Raw & Seared9-10oz per piece.
TUNA FOR POKE
** NEW ITEM Premium Yellowfin Tuna Poke, 10/1 lb
CRAB MEAT - LUMP**
1LB TIN, GREAT FOR CRAB CAKES!
BOX OF 25 LITTLENECK CLAMS
JUST OUT OF THE WATER LITTLENECKS FROM NORM BLOOM & SON
BOX OF 50 LITTLENECK CLAMS
JUST OUT OF THE WATER LITTLENECKS FROM NORM BLOOM & SON
BOX OF 24 COPPS ISLAND OYSTERS
YOU WILL HAVE TO OPEN THESE! JUST OUT OF THE WATER COPPS ISLAND OYSTERS FROM NORM BLOOM & SON
PINT OF SHUCKED NORM BLOOM CLAMS
PERFECT FOR SAUCE OR FRIED CLAMS NO WATER ADDED ; ABOUT 35 TOPNECK CLAMS
PINT OF SHUCKED COPPS ISLAND OYSTERS
PERFECT FOR FRIED OYSTERS; NO WATER ADDED ; ABOUT 20 OYSTERS
1 1/2 LB LOBSTERS
BOX OF LIVE LOBSTERS, CHOOSE HOW MANY! $18 Each
PRODUCE BOX
About 17 lbs of fresh produce from the amazing Sid Weiner Produce CompanyThis well-assorted premium farmers bounty delights the palate with juicy, tart-sweet, fresh fruit: right off the stem and vine. A handpicked variety of popular nightshade and calciferous vegetables, along with crisp greens, and root varieties that elevate lunch and dinner possibilities.
TOMATO SAMPLER***
LUCKY TOMATO KIT 6 BEEFSTEAKS, 4 ROMAS & 2 PINTS OF GRAPE TOMATOES
ROMAINE
3 Count Bag of Hearts of Romaine
CORN ON THE COB**
48 EARS OF CORN
FETTUCCINI
Fettuccini Egg Noodle Nests, Frozen, 10/8.8 oz Bags
SPINACH & RICOTTA RAVIOLI
Spinach And Ricotta Ravioli, Frozen, 6/8.8 oz Packs
PORCINI RAVIOLI
Porcini Mushroom and Truffle Triangles Ravioli, Frozen, 8.8 oz, 6 count
VERMONT CREAMARY GOAT CHEESE
Fresh Goat Cheese , 10.5 oz
CAMEMBERT
Camembert Cheese, 8 oz Chatelain
FRESH RICOTTA
Fresh Ricotta Cheese Cone, 3 lb Calabro Cheese
GRATED PARM
Grated Parmesan Cheese, 5 lb
FRESH MOZZARELLA
Fresh Sliced Mozzarella 8 oz Bel Gioioso
GORGONZOLA DOLCE
3LB CHUNK OF CREAMY GORGONZOLA
SLICED PROSCIUTTO
Sliced Italian Prosuitto, 1 lb Natura Antica
MARTIN'S HOT DOG POTATO BUNS**
8PC PACK HOT DOG BUNS
MARTINS POTATO BUNS**
8PC PACK HAMBURGER ROLLS
NACHO CHIPS**
NACHO CHIPS, TRAINGLES SALTED, 6 1LB BAGS
CHARCOAL**
HARDWOOD CHARCOAL, 1 BAG
PANNA-CASE
Still Mineral Water, 1 L Glass, 12 count Acqua Panna
PELLEGRINO - CASE
Sparkling Mineral Water, 1 L Glass, 12 count San Pellegrino
EVIAN WATER BOTTLES
Still Water, 1/2 L, 24 count
FEVER TREE TONIC
Tonic Water, 24/200 mL Fever Tree
FEVER TREE GINGER ALE
Ginger Beer, 6.8 oz, 24 count Fever Tree
GALLON OF MILK
Gallon, 2 1/2 Gallons or 4 Quarts...it will be a Gallon however it comes
BUTTER 1LB
Unsalted Butter, 1lb
EGGS 1dz
Pasture Raised Eggs, 1 dozen
FAGE TOTAL
Plain Greek Yogurt, 35.3 oz Fage Total
H&H PLAIN BAGELS
**NEW ITEM LARGE PLAIN Bagel, 1/2 DOZEN
H&H EVERYTHING BAGELS
**NEW ITEM MINI EVERYTHING Bagel, DOZEN
KIND BARS
Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Bars, 1.4 oz, 12 count Kind
ARTICHOKES IN OIL
**NEW ITEM Artichokes With Stems In Sunflower Oil, 4.2 lb
PIGS IN THE BLANKET 100CT
**NEW ITEM PIGS IN THE BLANKET, 100 Count
WHIPPED CREAM CHEESE
**NEW ITEM 3LBS OF WHIPPED PHILLY CREAM CHEESE
CANNED TOMATOES
6 Each, 10lb Large Restaurant Cans of Crushed Tomatoes - CASE PRICE
BLENDED OIL
Olive & Canola Oil Blend, 10%, 1 gallon Spoleto
EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL
1L of Frantoia
JASMINE RICE
Jasmine Rice, 25 lb Twin Elephant
DECCECO CONCHIGLIE
SHELL Pasta, 1 lb, 12 count Dececco
AP FLOUR 25LBS
HECKERS ALL PURPOSE FLOUR
KOSHER SALT**
1, 3LB BOX OF DIAMOND CRYSTAL SALT
GLUTEN FREE PANCAKE MIX
Gluten Free Pancake Mix, 4/24 oz Bobs Red Mill
LIME JUICE
Fresh Lime Juice, 32 oz Natural Juice
LEMON JUICE
Fresh Lemon Juice, 32 oz Lambeth Grove
ORANGE JUICE
Orange Juice, 1 gallon Lambeth Grove
GLOVES
100 per box
TOILET PAPER
per roll. 4 roll max, you can pay for more but you are only getting 4 :)
PAPER TOWEL ROLLS
per roll. 2ply 85 sheets per roll, white 4 roll max. order and pay for as many as you want but you are only getting 4 rolls :)
6 Pack Club Soda
White Grapefruit 5.5oz
Pineapple Juice 5.5oz
Regatta Ginger Beer
Cranberry Juice 32oz
LIQUOR BOTTLES - TRUCK & TOGO
ABSOLUT BTL
1L
BELVEDERE BTL
1L
BROKEN SHED BTL
1L
CHOPIN BTL
1L
CYLINDER BTL
750ML
GREY GOOSE BTL
1L
KETEL CUC BOTANICAL BTL
1L
KETEL BOTANICAL BTL
1L
KETEL BOTANICAL BTL
1L
KETEL ONE BTL
1L
STOLI BTL
1L
STOLI RAZ BTL
1L
TITOS BTL
1L
WODKA BTL
1L
BAR HILL GIN BTL
750ML
BEEFEATER GIN BTL
1L
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE BTL
1L
TANQUERAY BTL
1L
TANQUERAY TEN BTL
1L
TUCK GIN BTL
750ML
MT GAY BTL
1L
CAPTAIN MORGAN BTL
1L
BACARDI SILVER BTL
1L
CAMARENA BTL
1L
CASA NOBLE REPOSADO BTL
750ML
CASAMIGOS ANEJO BTL
1L
CASAMIGOS BLANCO BTL
1L
CASAMIGOS REPOSADO BTL
1L
DON JULIO 1942 BTL
750ML
DON JULIO ANEJO BTL
1L
EL TESORO ANEJO BTL
750ML
EL TESORO BLANCO BTL
750ML
OCHO ANEJO BTL
750ML
OCHO BLANCO BTL
750ML
OCHO REPOSADO BTL
750ML
PATRON ROCA BTL
1L
PATRON SILVER BTL
750ML
BAKER'S BTL
750ML
BASIL HAYDEN BTL
1L
BOOKERS BTL
750ML
BUFFALO TRACE BTL
750ML
BULLIET 10YR BTL
1L
BULLIET BOURBON BTL
1L
GEORGE T BTL
1L
KNOB CREEK BTL
1L
OLD OVERHOLT BTL
1L
REDEMTION BTL
750ML
REDEMTION RYE BTL
750ML
RITTENHOUSE RYE BTL
750ML
WOODFORD BTL
1L
CHIVAS 13 BTL
750ML
CROWN ROYAL BTL
750ML
GLENFIDDICH 14YR BTL
750ML
GLENFIDDICH 18YR BTL
750ML
GLENLIVET 12YR BTL
1L
GLENLIVET 18YR BTL
750ML
GLENMORANGIE 10YR BTL
1L
JACK DANIELS BTL
1L
JOHNNIE WALKER RED BTL
1L
BEER - 4 & 6 PACKS - TRUCK & TOGO
ARMADA FORB KINGDOM - 6 PACK
Forbidden KingdomA light and delicious Kölsch dry hopped with Mandarina Bavaria hops adding a delicate touch of fruitStyle: KölschABV: 4.5%Flavor Notes: Crisp, Mild, HerbalAvailability: Uncommon
ATHLETIC RUN WILD N/A - 6 PACK
Run Wild non-alcoholic IPA is the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing and only 70 calories.
BEER'D DOGS & BOATS - 4PACK
BUD LIGHT - 6 PACK
BUDWEISER - 6 PACK
CHIMAY - 4 PACK
8% The Chimay Cinq Cents, with its golden hue, offers a rare balance of mellowness and bitterness. It is a subtil combination of fresh hops and yeast.
COORS LIGHT - 6 PACK
CORONA - 6 PACK
FROST - SHUSH - 4PACK
HARPOON REC LEAGUE - 6 PACK
Brewed with a groundbreaking blend of ingredients, Rec. League is bursting with citrusy hop flavor and aroma, refreshing, and just 120 calories.* Meet the beer that Men’s Health calls a “pillow-y, tropical pale ale.” *120 calories, 10 g carbohydrates, 1.2 g protein, 0 g fat per 12 fl. oz. Tasting Notes Appearance: Hazy golden straw Aroma: Bright & tropical with notes of grapefruit, orange, mango, & papaya Mouth feel: Light yet soft & fluffy Taste: Juicy & citrus-forward but balanced Finish: Clean, crisp, & refreshing
HEINEKEN - 6 PACK
IND ARTS TOOLS OF THE TRADE - 4PACK
NEGRO MODELO - 6 PACK
PAULANER HEFE-WEIZEN - 6 PACK
RELIC WYNDCHYE - 6 PACK
Wyndchyme white - Belgian wit with flavors of lemon, clove and slight citrus
SIERRA NEVADA PALE ALE - 6 PACK
Heavy on hops, that was always the brewery plan. So in 1980, we loaded Pale Ale up with Cascade—a new hop at the time named after the mountain range—and the intense aromas of pine and citrus sparked the American craft beer revolution.
STORMALONG BLUE HILLS CIDER - 6 PACK
16oz For six generations the Henry family have prided themselves on growing high quality fruit on their spectacular 300 acre orchard overlooking the Quinnipiac River in Wallingford, CT. We have partnered with the fine growers at Blue Hills Orchard to produce an unfiltered hard cider reminiscent of their farmstand cider pressed and sold at harvest. Featuring the quintessential McIntosh variety and blended with other New England favorites, this cider is crisp, refreshing with a savory balance of tart and sweet. Alcohol 5.00%
TOO JUICY - 4 PACK
ZYWIEC - 6 PACK
GIFT OF A CHEF
LIVE 90 MINUTE CLASS 4 PERSON MINIMUM
Live Class! 90 minutes of live cooking and chatting with Chef Matt for you and your guests! You choose the cuisine and Matt Storch will create a 3-course menu that is sure to please the palate. $125/pp (4 guest min, 16 guest max) Weekend Minimum $1750 Make it more fun with… Dessert Demo with Pastry Chef Susanne Berne - $175 Cocktail Demo with a Member of The Match Team - $29/pp
LIVE 90 MINUTE CLASS ADD ON GUESTS
Live Class! 90 minutes of live cooking and chatting with Chef Matt for you and your guests! You choose the cuisine and Matt Storch will create a 3-course menu that is sure to please the palate. $125/pp (4 guest min, 16 guest max) Weekend Minimum $1750 Make it more fun with… Dessert Demo with Pastry Chef Susanne Berne - $175 Cocktail Demo with a Member of The Match Team - $29/pp
SINGLE PRE-RECORDED CLASS
1 Pre-Recorded Class of your choice from The Library. All recordings will be available for 30 days from the time the recipient(s) access the virtual class link.
3 CLASS PACK
3 Pre-Recorded Classes of your choice from The Library. All recordings will be available for 30 days from the time the recipient(s) access the virtual class link.
3 CLASS PACK & 15 MIN LIVE Q&A
3 Pre-Recorded Classes of your choice from The Library including ONE 15 minute live Q&A session with Chef Matt. All recordings will be available for 30 days from the time the recipient(s) access the virtual class link.
6 CLASS PACK
6 Pre-Recorded Classes of your choice from The Library. All recordings will be available for 30 days from the time the recipient(s) access the virtual class link.
6 CLASS PACK & 30 MIN LIVE Q&A
6 Pre-Recorded Classes of your choice from The Library including TWO live 15 minute Q&A sessions with Chef Matt. All recordings will be available for 30 days from the time the recipient(s) access the virtual class link.
VIRTUAL COOKING CLASS VG
FOOD FOR THE FRONT LINES
DONATIONS
DIRECT TO THE STAFF
EVERY DOLLAR WILL GO DIRECTLY INTO A STAFF RELIEF FUND. THANK YOU MULTIPLES OF $500
DIRECT TO THE STAFF
EVERY DOLLAR WILL GO DIRECTLY INTO A STAFF RELIEF FUND. THANK YOU MULTIPLES OF $100
DIRECT TO THE STAFF
EVERY DOLLAR WILL GO DIRECTLY INTO A STAFF RELIEF FUND. THANK YOU MULTIPLES OF $25
FOOD FOR BEHIND THE LINES
$20 = 1 Meal Every time we cross the 50 meal threshold we will produce pantry boxes for our restaurant families
OPEN DOOR SHELTER MEAL
Dinner for 175ppl
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
20 Years in SoNo! Creative, Fun & Delicious. Looking Forward to Showing You & Your Guests an Amazing Time, At HOME!
98 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854