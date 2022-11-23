Restaurant header imageView gallery

Match Restaurant

98 Washington St

Norwalk, CT 06854

MARG PIZZA
SAUSAGE PIZZA
SIRLOIN

COCKTAIL JARS TO-GO

MATCH MANHATTAN FOR 2

$25.00

Match Manhattan (2) American Rye Whiskey, Dolin Rouge, Aromatic Bitters, Brandied Cherry & Orange 25 2Drinks

1 LITER MATCH MANHATTAN - 5+ UP COCKTAILS

$79.00

American Rye Whiskey, Dolin Rouge, Aromatic Bitters, Brandied Cherry & Orange

RATHBONE WITH GIN FOR 1

$15.00

Rathbone (1) Uncle Vals Gin, Cucumber-Basil Juice, Lime & Japanese Green Tea 15 1Drink

1 LITER RATHBONE - 5 UP COCKTAILS

$52.00

Rathbone Uncle Vals Gin, Cucumber-Basil Juice, Lime & Japanese Green TeA

MARGARITA FOR 1

$13.00

Margarita Silver Tequila Fresh Juices, Triple Sec Simple Syrup 13 2Drinks

1 LITER MATCH MARGARITA - 4 ROCKS COCKTAILS

$52.00

Silver Tequila, Luxardo Triple Sec & Just Squeezed Limes

MATCH WHISKEY COCKTAIL FOR 2

$25.00

The Original Cocktail with a Twist… A Blend of Bourbon & Rye with Hints of Winter Citrus 25 2Drinks

1 LITER MATCH WHISKEY COCKTAIL - 8 ROCKS COCKTAILS

$79.00

The Original Cocktail with a Twist…A Blend of Bourbon & Rye with Hints of Autumn Apple

RED SANGRIA FOR 1

$13.00

Cabernet Sangria California Cabernet, Rich Fruit Juices Citrus Bitters & a touch of All Spice 13 1Drink

ESPRESSO MARTINI WITH VODKA FOR 1

$15.00

Espresso Martini (1) Espresso, Kalua, Crème De Cacao, Vodka 15 1Drink

APPS

BACON&MOZ

$14.49

Bacon & Mozzarella slab of roasted thick bacon, SPICY cherry pepper-molasses glaze, hunk of chilled bufala G

BAY SCALLOPS

$29.91

Nantucket Bay Scallops jewels of the winter waters caramelized with cauliflower & toasted mix nuts resting in whipped carrot & apricot with hearts of ruby grapefruit G

BRUSCHETTA

$10.35

Veggie Bruschetta’s charred breads with roasted eggplant-grana, tomato-parmesan & crushed Kalamata olives G

BURRATA

$19.66

gorgeous CT cheese splashed with truffle-sherry vinaigrette toasted hazelnuts & vanilla granola, Amarena cherries, shaved black truffles & grilled sesame bread from Darien G

CALAMARI

$14.49

Calamari semolina dusted & fried, lemony greens, SPICY black olive tapenade, sriracha-tomato aioli

CARPBAGGERS

$16.56

Carpetbaggers ½dz fried Copps Island oysters (Norwalk), truffle cream, truffled steak tartare, truffle aioli

CLAMS

$12.42

Baked Clams bacon & its fat, jalapeño, panko, lime & cocktail

FOIE GRAS

$22.91

seared Hudson Valley Liver with wood roasted pineapple, stone fruit syrup, honeyed Greek yogurt, brioche, sweet crumbs G

FRIES APP

$9.18

Bistro Fries, Grana & smoky ketchup

GARLIC BREAD

$9.18

Garlic Bread red wine butter & whipped ricotta

HOLY TOAST

$18.52

Holy Sh*t Toast grilled slice of Rob’s sourdough, pumpkin puree, fried goat cheese, caramelized shrooms & a slice of prosciutto G

OCTOPUS

$19.66

Octopus ‘Frites’ cabernet braised & charred, Maldon, smashed & fried red bliss tatters, watercress, citrus butter G

SHRIMP COCKT

$13.46

Shrimp Cocktail ceviche juices meet cocktail sauce tossed with nuggets of poached shrimp on a pile of wonton chips G

SQUASH APP

$16.56

Honeynut halved & roasted Sport Hill Farm squash, mascarpone whipped with pomegranate molasses finished with a heavy dusting of crushed & herbed amoretti cookies

STEAK TART

$14.49

Steak Tartare hand chopped with black truffle, shallot & parmesan, capped with a soft egg G

TUNA CRACKER

$15.00

Tuna Tartare Match cracker, caramelized onion, pine nut, passion fruit, avocado, sweet soy & ginger

WASABI TUNA

$19.66

Wasabi Tuna seared sesame-wasabi crusted Ahi, sweet soy coconut rice cake, smooth avocado & sriracha G

COPPS CASINO (FRZ)

READY TO BAKE AT HOME COPPS ISLAND OYSTERS CASINO. 6 LOCAL OYSTERS ON THE HALF SHELL WITH CLASSIC TOPPING IN A READY TO BAKE CONTAINER. REMOVE THE COVER AND COOK FOR 15 MINUTES

COPPS ROCKS (FRZ)

1/4 TRAY TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE (FRZ)

$25.88Out of stock

SALAD

ARUG SALAD

$12.42

Arugula Salad just squeezed lemons & olive oil, charred onion aged balsamic, Parmigiano crema & peeled Reggiano G

LOCAL GREENS

$11.38

Local Greens tossed in fig-balsamic dressing, giant potato latke, warm goat cheese with sherry-vanilla G

CAESAR SALAD

$11.38

Caesar ‘Table Side Style’ fork & knife hearts of Baby Iceberg, classic thick dressing, grilled crouton & marinated tomato G

CHOP SALAD

$9.31

Chopped Salad of Greens & Veggies red wine vinegar & honey vinaigrette G

CHOP W/GORG

$12.42

red wine vinegar & honey vinaigrette with a slice of creamy gorgonzola dolce

PIZZA

BAC-EGG PIZZA

$12.42

Bacon-Potato-Egg crisp bacon, shredded mozzarella whipped potato, garlic, black pepper & 142° eggs

FOREST PIZZA

$14.49

Forest a brush of pesto, brandied shrooms with thyme, garlicky spinach, goat cheese & mozzarella

MARG PIZZA

$12.42

‘Old Way’ Margherita tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, shredded mozzarella & slivered basil

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$14.49

SPICY Sausage hot Italian sausage, crushed tomato, melted peppers, grilled red onions, jalapenos & chili oil

SHRIMP PIZZA

$17.59

Shrimp Fra Diablo spicy tomato sauce, shredded mozz, grilled red onions, garlicky shrimp, basil & chili oil

ENTREES & PASTA

HALF GNOCCHI

$16.64

HALF ORDER Short Rib & Oxtail Ragu herbed ricotta dumplings smothered in pomegranate braised short ribs & red wine braised oxtails with tomatoes, a chilled dollop of whipped ricotta & Grana Padano

HALF RAVIOLI

$16.64

HALF ORDER Ricotta Ravioli tossed in a simple tomato ragu with slivered garlic & chili flake baked with a sprinkle breadcrumbs, finished with crushed basil & tons of Parmesan Reggiano

HALF TRUFS

$25.98

HALF ORDER Truffle Fettuccini just cut noodles tossed in a brandy-truffle crema with Grana & brown butter finished with shavings of Fresh Black French Winter Truffles

BISTECCA

$92.11

Bistecca alla Fiorentina char-grilled 60oz Porterhouse brushed with garlic, extra virgin & rosemary with luscious whipped potatoes, Broccoli, bordelaise & slow roasted cippolini G

BURGER

$19.66Out of stock

Match Burger 7 oz’s of Craft Butchery’s finest, char-grilled caramelized onion, sesame brioche, bacon-cheddar ‘dip’, bacon, sweet & sour onions, fries & NYC pickles (served red, pink or gray)

FULL GNOCCHI

$30.98

FULL ORDER Short Rib & Oxtail Ragu herbed ricotta dumplings smothered in pomegranate braised short ribs & red wine braised oxtails with tomatoes, a chilled dollop of whipped ricotta & Grana Padano

FULL RAVIOLI

$30.98

FULL ORDER Ricotta Ravioli tossed in a simple tomato ragu with slivered garlic & chili flake baked with a sprinkle breadcrumbs, finished with crushed basil & tons of Parmesan Reggiano

FULL TRUFS

$48.23

FULL ORDER Truffle Fettuccini just cut noodles tossed in a brandy-truffle crema with Grana & brown butter finished with shavings of Fresh Black Burgundy Truffles

CHICKEN DIN

$28.98

Wood Oven Chicken ’half a bird’ with a basil-lemon marinade, creamy scalloped potatoes, broccoli & a pan jus G

FLUKE

$36.33

local fillets of Fluke pan seared & perched on roasted baby brussels & moon drop grapes with a smooth parsnip filled pumpkin, parsnip chips, splash of Concord grapes & fried grapes

OSSO BUCCO

$38.29

Osso Bucco Veal shank simmered for 8 hours in ’Italian BBQ’ braising love, Parmigiano risotto & leaves of fried sage G

PORK CHOP

$38.49

Walden Hill Pork Chop brined, slow roasted then grilled Heritage Chop sprinkled with Maldon, with caramelized Seacoast mushrooms, creamy mashed potatoes, charred broccoli & a rich sauce of Madeira & Cabernet G

RIBEYE

$44.98Out of stock

Ribeye char-grilled 16oz Ribeye of Beef sprinkled with Maldon, with caramelized Seacoast mushrooms, creamy mashed potatoes, charred broccoli & a rich sauce of Madeira, cabernet & beef juices G

SIRLOIN

$39.33

Steak Frites dry-aged 14oz Sirloin leaning on crispy bistro fries with garlic & herbs, sweet-sour onions, melting garlic butter & ‘steakhouse’ creamed spinach G

SWORDFISH

$38.29

Swordfish 5-spiced wood oven ‘blackened’ block, sultana-pine nut glaze, roasted carrots, marble potatoes & chilled guacamole G

VIETNAMESE PHO

$20.70

traditional Pho Ga broth, ramen noodles, cilantro, lime, scallions, a side car of sriracha-hoisin

SIDES

KIDS PASTA

$9.00

SIDE ASPARAGUS

$8.00Out of stock

SIDE BROCCOLI

$8.00

SIDE CARROTS

$8.00

SIDE CREAM SPIN

$8.00

SIDE FRIES

$8.00

SIDE MASHED P

$8.00

SIDE ROAST P

$8.00

SIDE SCAL P

$8.00

SIDE SPINACH

$8.00

DESSERTS

CHOC CAKE

$11.39

Hot Chocolate ‘Soufflé’ Cake crushed & whole raspberries, chocolate crunchies, & Tahitian vanilla gelato

COOKIES

$11.39

Just Baked Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookies hazelnut crunch gelato, caramelized bananas, pistachios & whipped cream

APPLE CRISP

$12.42

TIRAMISU

$11.39

layers of mascarpone cream and lady fingers, whipped cream, & chocolate covered espresso beans

OTHER GOODIES

COPPS CASINO (FRZ)

QUART OF BOLOGNESE

$20.00Out of stock

PLENTY FOR PASTA FOR 6

READY FOR TACO TUESDAY BEEF

$20.00Out of stock

READY FOR TACO TUESDAY CHICKEN

$20.00Out of stock

10 BAKE AT HOME CHOC CHIP COOKIES

$20.00

400 DEGREE PRE HEATED OVEN FOR 10-12 MINUTES

4 BAKE AT HOME MOLTEN CHOC CAKES

$20.00

425 DEGREE PREHEATED OVEN BAKE FOR 12 MINUTES

DONATIONS

$20 = 1 Meal Every time we cross the 50 meal threshold we will make and deliver meals to Hospital and EMS Workers.

FOOD FOR BEHIND THE LINES

$20.00

$20 = 1 Meal Every time we cross the 50 meal threshold we will produce pantry boxes for our restaurant families

OPEN DOOR SHELTER MEAL

$2,200.00

Dinner for 175ppl

THE STORE - CLICK START HERE BELOW

Welcome to Match Provisions! PLEASE PICK A TIME BELOW FROM THE LIST OF 5 MINUTE INTERVALS THE STORE is TRUCKSIDE pick up on Tuesdays at the WESTPORT TRAIN STATION’S PARKING LOT 1 (closest to Mystic Market), from 11am until 12:30pm. You may order from THE STORE & THE LIQUOR STORE up until MONDAY at Noon! Please be sure to select TUESDAY, JUNE 30th as your pick up day when you order. You will receive an email confirmation with a receipt including your order number (check number) as well as a follow up email with instructions. To ensure contactless pick up please place the order number on your dashboard where it is visible when you arrive at the refrigerated truck. We will safely load your order into your trunk wearing gloves and masks. Shop Away!

START HERE - PICK LOCATION HERE

Welcome to Match Provisions! THIS IS NOT A SAME DAY SERVICE!! Westport Pick Ups - Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday Norwalk Pick Ups - Thursday & Saturday PLEASE SELECT A LOCATION FOR PICK UP

PICK LOCATION IN "START HERE MENU"

Out of stock
FROZEN MARGHERITA PIZZA

FROZEN MARGHERITA PIZZA

$99.00

Margherita Neapolitan Pizza, Frozen, 10 count Apizza Victus

WAGYU BURGERS

WAGYU BURGERS

$85.00

24 Patties, 8 oz Each

HOT DOGS**

HOT DOGS**

$64.00

4EACH 2LB BAGS, GRASS FED HOT DOGS

RIBEYE BOX**

RIBEYE BOX**

$95.00Out of stock

4, 18OZ RIBEYES, ALLEN BROTHERS

BONE IN STRIP STEAKS**

BONE IN STRIP STEAKS**

$69.00

4, 140Z BONE IN NEW YORK STRIPS, ALLEN BROTHERS

COOKED 16-20 SHRIMP**

COOKED 16-20 SHRIMP**

$78.00

3, 2LB BAGS ABOUT 16-20 SHRIMP PER LB, FROZEN

CHEFS SELECTION

CHEFS SELECTION

$148.00

Protein for 4 for 4 Meals 4 pieces of 8 oz USDA Choice Filet Mignon2 pieces of 12 oz USDA Choice New York Strip Steak2 pieces of 12 oz USDA Choice Ribeye Steak4 pieces of 8 oz USDA Choice Special Beef Cut of the Week4 pounds of 80/20 USDA Choice Ground Beef - 4 packs of 1 lb bags

BUTCHERS CHOICE

BUTCHERS CHOICE

$98.00Out of stock

Protein for 2 for 5 Meals 4 pieces of 8 oz USDA Choice Sirloin Steak4 pieces of 10 oz USDA Choice New York Strip2 pieces of 12 oz USDA Choice Ribeye Steak

FILET MIGNON BOX

FILET MIGNON BOX

$88.00Out of stock

** NEW ITEM 6 pieces of 8 oz USDA Choice Filets 1 piece per pack Product is wet aged 21 days. From corn fed, midwest cattle.

SKIRT STEAK BOX

SKIRT STEAK BOX

$64.00

**NEW ITEM 8 pieces of 6 oz USDA Choice Skirt Steak1 piece per packProduct is wet aged 21 days. From corn fed, midwest cattle.Skirts steaks are perfect for fajitas, churassco, steak ranchero, etc.

AUSSIE RACK OF LAMB

AUSSIE RACK OF LAMB

$56.00

**NEW ITEM Lamb Rack Frenched 1.5 lb Average, 2 count, Aussie

SWEET ITALIAN SAUSAGE

SWEET ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$24.00

5lbs of Sweet Links

HOT ITALIAN SAUSAGE

HOT ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$24.00

5lbs of Hot Links

CHICKEN BREAST

CHICKEN BREAST

$59.00

Antibiotic Free Chicken Breast Fillet, 16 portions, 6oz-10oz Breasts

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$170.00

***** NEW PACK SIZE This is a 40lb bulk case of chicken wings! Chickens are raised without antibiotics or hormones.

CHICKEN DRUMSTICKS**

CHICKEN DRUMSTICKS**

$39.00

4, 1 1/2LB PACKS OF ANTIBOTIC FREE DRUMSTICKS

CHICKEN SAUSAGE - SWEET ITALIAN STYLE

CHICKEN SAUSAGE - SWEET ITALIAN STYLE

$37.00

** NEW ITEM 5 1 lb packs of sausages, 5 sausages per pound, 25 sausages total Chickens are raised without antibiotics or hormones

BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS

BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS

$98.00

Freebird Breaded Chicken Tenders, Antibiotic Free, 20lb total, There are 4each 5lb bags

SLICED BACON

SLICED BACON

$48.00

Applewood Smoked Sliced Bacon, 5 1lb Packs

FISH SAMPLER - FRZ

FISH SAMPLER - FRZ

$77.00

Fillets for 4 for 4 Meals Sampler box of 4 types of fish in 4 individual portions. Each portion has been FLASH-FROZEN and vacuum sealed. Box Contains:Barramundi 5-7 oz - 4 PortionsA member of the sea bass family, barramundi is native to Australia's northern tropical waters and is now farm raised in southeast Asia. Barramundi has light pink flesh with a firm, moist texture. This fish is prized for its sweet buttery flavor.Mahi Mahi 6 oz- 4 PortionsMahi Mahi is wild caught in Ecuadorian waters. The fish has a sweet, mild flavor, similar to swordfish. The lean meat is firm in texture, with large, moist flakes.Norwegian Salmon 6 oz - 4 PortionsFarm raised in the fjords of Norway, the flavor of Norwegian salmon is milder than the wild Alaskan species. The meat is moderately firm and oily and has a large, moist flake.Alaskan Sole 5 oz - 4 PortionsWild caught in the Bering sea, Alaskan sole, also known as flounder, has a tender texture with a delicate mild flavor.

DANIEL BOULUD SMOKED SALMON

DANIEL BOULUD SMOKED SALMON

$24.00

Daniel Boulud Artisanal Cut Smoked Salmon, 8 oz

EXTRA LARGE SHRIMP

EXTRA LARGE SHRIMP

$125.00

5 x 2 lb bags of Chemical-Free, ABF, Peeled & Deveined Shrimp 16/20 Shrimp - 160-180 per case

SUSHI GRADE TUNA STEAKS - FRZ

SUSHI GRADE TUNA STEAKS - FRZ

$150.00

** NEW ITEM 10lb case of Saku Block - Frozen Sushi Grade Tuna - Good for Raw & Seared9-10oz per piece.

TUNA FOR POKE

TUNA FOR POKE

$99.00

** NEW ITEM Premium Yellowfin Tuna Poke, 10/1 lb

CRAB MEAT - LUMP**

CRAB MEAT - LUMP**

$48.00

1LB TIN, GREAT FOR CRAB CAKES!

COPPS CASINO (FRZ)

BOX OF 25 LITTLENECK CLAMS

BOX OF 25 LITTLENECK CLAMS

$22.00

JUST OUT OF THE WATER LITTLENECKS FROM NORM BLOOM & SON

BOX OF 50 LITTLENECK CLAMS

BOX OF 50 LITTLENECK CLAMS

$43.00

JUST OUT OF THE WATER LITTLENECKS FROM NORM BLOOM & SON

BOX OF 24 COPPS ISLAND OYSTERS

BOX OF 24 COPPS ISLAND OYSTERS

$24.00

YOU WILL HAVE TO OPEN THESE! JUST OUT OF THE WATER COPPS ISLAND OYSTERS FROM NORM BLOOM & SON

PINT OF SHUCKED NORM BLOOM CLAMS

PINT OF SHUCKED NORM BLOOM CLAMS

$38.00

PERFECT FOR SAUCE OR FRIED CLAMS NO WATER ADDED ; ABOUT 35 TOPNECK CLAMS

PINT OF SHUCKED COPPS ISLAND OYSTERS

PINT OF SHUCKED COPPS ISLAND OYSTERS

$40.00

PERFECT FOR FRIED OYSTERS; NO WATER ADDED ; ABOUT 20 OYSTERS

1 1/2 LB LOBSTERS

1 1/2 LB LOBSTERS

$22.00

BOX OF LIVE LOBSTERS, CHOOSE HOW MANY! $18 Each

PRODUCE BOX

PRODUCE BOX

$55.00Out of stock

About 17 lbs of fresh produce from the amazing Sid Weiner Produce CompanyThis well-assorted premium farmers bounty delights the palate with juicy, tart-sweet, fresh fruit: right off the stem and vine. A handpicked variety of popular nightshade and calciferous vegetables, along with crisp greens, and root varieties that elevate lunch and dinner possibilities.

TOMATO SAMPLER***

TOMATO SAMPLER***

$22.00Out of stock

LUCKY TOMATO KIT 6 BEEFSTEAKS, 4 ROMAS & 2 PINTS OF GRAPE TOMATOES

ROMAINE

ROMAINE

$6.00

3 Count Bag of Hearts of Romaine

CORN ON THE COB**

CORN ON THE COB**

$42.00

48 EARS OF CORN

FETTUCCINI

FETTUCCINI

$27.00

Fettuccini Egg Noodle Nests, Frozen, 10/8.8 oz Bags

SPINACH & RICOTTA RAVIOLI

SPINACH & RICOTTA RAVIOLI

$32.00

Spinach And Ricotta Ravioli, Frozen, 6/8.8 oz Packs

PORCINI RAVIOLI

PORCINI RAVIOLI

$36.00

Porcini Mushroom and Truffle Triangles Ravioli, Frozen, 8.8 oz, 6 count

VERMONT CREAMARY GOAT CHEESE

VERMONT CREAMARY GOAT CHEESE

$7.00

Fresh Goat Cheese , 10.5 oz

CAMEMBERT

CAMEMBERT

$7.00

Camembert Cheese, 8 oz Chatelain

FRESH RICOTTA

FRESH RICOTTA

$12.00

Fresh Ricotta Cheese Cone, 3 lb Calabro Cheese

GRATED PARM

GRATED PARM

$25.00

Grated Parmesan Cheese, 5 lb

FRESH MOZZARELLA

FRESH MOZZARELLA

$5.00

Fresh Sliced Mozzarella 8 oz Bel Gioioso

GORGONZOLA DOLCE

$29.00

3LB CHUNK OF CREAMY GORGONZOLA

SLICED PROSCIUTTO

SLICED PROSCIUTTO

$20.00

Sliced Italian Prosuitto, 1 lb Natura Antica

MARTIN'S HOT DOG POTATO BUNS**

$5.75

8PC PACK HOT DOG BUNS

MARTINS POTATO BUNS**

$7.00

8PC PACK HAMBURGER ROLLS

NACHO CHIPS**

NACHO CHIPS**

$22.00

NACHO CHIPS, TRAINGLES SALTED, 6 1LB BAGS

CHARCOAL**

CHARCOAL**

$24.00

HARDWOOD CHARCOAL, 1 BAG

PANNA-CASE

PANNA-CASE

$28.00

Still Mineral Water, 1 L Glass, 12 count Acqua Panna

PELLEGRINO - CASE

PELLEGRINO - CASE

$28.00

Sparkling Mineral Water, 1 L Glass, 12 count San Pellegrino

EVIAN WATER BOTTLES

EVIAN WATER BOTTLES

$28.00

Still Water, 1/2 L, 24 count

FEVER TREE TONIC

FEVER TREE TONIC

$33.00

Tonic Water, 24/200 mL Fever Tree

FEVER TREE GINGER ALE

FEVER TREE GINGER ALE

$33.00

Ginger Beer, 6.8 oz, 24 count Fever Tree

GALLON OF MILK

GALLON OF MILK

$6.00

Gallon, 2 1/2 Gallons or 4 Quarts...it will be a Gallon however it comes

BUTTER 1LB

BUTTER 1LB

$4.00

Unsalted Butter, 1lb

EGGS 1dz

EGGS 1dz

$5.00

Pasture Raised Eggs, 1 dozen

FAGE TOTAL

FAGE TOTAL

$9.00

Plain Greek Yogurt, 35.3 oz Fage Total

H&H PLAIN BAGELS

$10.00Out of stock

**NEW ITEM LARGE PLAIN Bagel, 1/2 DOZEN

H&H EVERYTHING BAGELS

H&H EVERYTHING BAGELS

$11.00Out of stock

**NEW ITEM MINI EVERYTHING Bagel, DOZEN

KIND BARS

KIND BARS

$23.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Bars, 1.4 oz, 12 count Kind

ARTICHOKES IN OIL

ARTICHOKES IN OIL

$36.00

**NEW ITEM Artichokes With Stems In Sunflower Oil, 4.2 lb

PIGS IN THE BLANKET 100CT

PIGS IN THE BLANKET 100CT

$46.00

**NEW ITEM PIGS IN THE BLANKET, 100 Count

WHIPPED CREAM CHEESE

WHIPPED CREAM CHEESE

$15.00

**NEW ITEM 3LBS OF WHIPPED PHILLY CREAM CHEESE

CANNED TOMATOES

CANNED TOMATOES

$24.00

6 Each, 10lb Large Restaurant Cans of Crushed Tomatoes - CASE PRICE

BLENDED OIL

BLENDED OIL

$10.00

Olive & Canola Oil Blend, 10%, 1 gallon Spoleto

EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

$25.00

1L of Frantoia

JASMINE RICE

JASMINE RICE

$31.00

Jasmine Rice, 25 lb Twin Elephant

DECCECO CONCHIGLIE

$30.00

SHELL Pasta, 1 lb, 12 count Dececco

AP FLOUR 25LBS

$20.00

HECKERS ALL PURPOSE FLOUR

KOSHER SALT**

$6.00

1, 3LB BOX OF DIAMOND CRYSTAL SALT

GLUTEN FREE PANCAKE MIX

GLUTEN FREE PANCAKE MIX

$22.00

Gluten Free Pancake Mix, 4/24 oz Bobs Red Mill

LIME JUICE

LIME JUICE

$5.00

Fresh Lime Juice, 32 oz Natural Juice

LEMON JUICE

LEMON JUICE

$5.00

Fresh Lemon Juice, 32 oz Lambeth Grove

ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$12.00

Orange Juice, 1 gallon Lambeth Grove

GLOVES

GLOVES

$10.00Out of stock

100 per box

TOILET PAPER

TOILET PAPER

$2.00

per roll. 4 roll max, you can pay for more but you are only getting 4 :)

PAPER TOWEL ROLLS

$2.00

per roll. 2ply 85 sheets per roll, white 4 roll max. order and pay for as many as you want but you are only getting 4 rolls :)

$15.00

Rathbone (1) Uncle Vals Gin, Cucumber-Basil Juice, Lime & Japanese Green Tea 15 1Drink

MARGARITA FOR 1

Margarita Silver Tequila Fresh Juices, Triple Sec Simple Syrup 13 2Drinks

ESPRESSO MARTINI WITH VODKA FOR 1

$15.00

Espresso Martini (1) Espresso, Kalua, Crème De Cacao, Vodka 15 1Drink

MATCH MANHATTAN FOR 2

$25.00

Match Manhattan (2) American Rye Whiskey, Dolin Rouge, Aromatic Bitters, Brandied Cherry & Orange 25 2Drinks

MATCH WHISKEY COCKTAIL FOR 2

$25.00

The Original Cocktail with a Twist… A Blend of Bourbon & Rye with Hints of Winter Citrus 25 2Drinks

WHITE SANGRIA FOR 1

$13.00Out of stock

Chardonnay, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice Triple Sec & Passion, Just add some Fruit 13 1Drink

6 Pack Club Soda

6 Pack Club Soda

$10.00
White Grapefruit 5.5oz

White Grapefruit 5.5oz

$2.00
Pineapple Juice 5.5oz

Pineapple Juice 5.5oz

$2.00
Regatta Ginger Beer

Regatta Ginger Beer

$3.00
Cranberry Juice 32oz

Cranberry Juice 32oz

$6.00

LIQUOR BOTTLES - TRUCK & TOGO

ABSOLUT BTL

ABSOLUT BTL

$34.00

1L

BELVEDERE BTL

$44.00

1L

BROKEN SHED BTL

$36.00

1L

CHOPIN BTL

$50.00

1L

CYLINDER BTL

$31.00

750ML

GREY GOOSE BTL

$47.00

1L

KETEL CUC BOTANICAL BTL

$33.00

1L

KETEL BOTANICAL BTL

$33.00

1L

KETEL BOTANICAL BTL

$33.00

1L

KETEL ONE BTL

$35.00

1L

STOLI BTL

$37.00

1L

STOLI RAZ BTL

$37.00

1L

TITOS BTL

$39.00

1L

WODKA BTL

$25.00

1L

BAR HILL GIN BTL

$47.00

750ML

BEEFEATER GIN BTL

$35.00

1L

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE BTL

$41.00

1L

TANQUERAY BTL

$35.00

1L

TANQUERAY TEN BTL

$47.00

1L

TUCK GIN BTL

$35.00

750ML

MT GAY BTL

$34.00

1L

CAPTAIN MORGAN BTL

$27.00

1L

BACARDI SILVER BTL

$27.00

1L

CAMARENA BTL

$31.00

1L

CASA NOBLE REPOSADO BTL

$46.00

750ML

CASAMIGOS ANEJO BTL

$68.00

1L

CASAMIGOS BLANCO BTL

$57.00

1L

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO BTL

$63.00

1L

DON JULIO 1942 BTL

$150.00

750ML

DON JULIO ANEJO BTL

$85.00

1L

EL TESORO ANEJO BTL

$56.00

750ML

EL TESORO BLANCO BTL

$48.00

750ML

OCHO ANEJO BTL

$76.00

750ML

OCHO BLANCO BTL

$55.00

750ML

OCHO REPOSADO BTL

$68.00

750ML

PATRON ROCA BTL

$69.00

1L

PATRON SILVER BTL

$58.00

750ML

BAKER'S BTL

$58.00

750ML

BASIL HAYDEN BTL

$61.00

1L

BOOKERS BTL

$72.00

750ML

BUFFALO TRACE BTL

$33.00

750ML

BULLIET 10YR BTL

$45.00

1L

BULLIET BOURBON BTL

$43.00

1L

GEORGE T BTL

$36.00

1L

KNOB CREEK BTL

$50.00

1L

OLD OVERHOLT BTL

$45.00

1L

REDEMTION BTL

$30.00

750ML

REDEMTION RYE BTL

$30.00

750ML

RITTENHOUSE RYE BTL

$30.00

750ML

WOODFORD BTL

$45.00

1L

CHIVAS 13 BTL

$38.00

750ML

CROWN ROYAL BTL

$31.00

750ML

GLENFIDDICH 14YR BTL

$51.00

750ML

GLENFIDDICH 18YR BTL

$88.00

750ML

GLENLIVET 12YR BTL

$61.00

1L

GLENLIVET 18YR BTL

$125.00

750ML

GLENMORANGIE 10YR BTL

$53.00

1L

JACK DANIELS BTL

$39.00

1L

JOHNNIE WALKER RED BTL

$38.00

1L

ARMADA FORB KINGDOM - 6 PACK

$18.00Out of stock

Forbidden KingdomA light and delicious Kölsch dry hopped with Mandarina Bavaria hops adding a delicate touch of fruitStyle: KölschABV: 4.5%Flavor Notes: Crisp, Mild, HerbalAvailability: Uncommon

ATHLETIC RUN WILD N/A - 6 PACK

$13.00

Run Wild non-alcoholic IPA is the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing and only 70 calories.

BEER'D DOGS & BOATS - 4PACK

$18.00Out of stock

BUD LIGHT - 6 PACK

$14.00

BUDWEISER - 6 PACK

$14.00

CHIMAY - 4 PACK

$25.00

8% The Chimay Cinq Cents, with its golden hue, offers a rare balance of mellowness and bitterness. It is a subtil combination of fresh hops and yeast.

COORS LIGHT - 6 PACK

$14.00

CORONA - 6 PACK

$15.00

FROST - SHUSH - 4PACK

$17.00

HARPOON REC LEAGUE - 6 PACK

$18.00Out of stock

Brewed with a groundbreaking blend of ingredients, Rec. League is bursting with citrusy hop flavor and aroma, refreshing, and just 120 calories.* Meet the beer that Men’s Health calls a “pillow-y, tropical pale ale.” *120 calories, 10 g carbohydrates, 1.2 g protein, 0 g fat per 12 fl. oz. Tasting Notes Appearance: Hazy golden straw Aroma: Bright & tropical with notes of grapefruit, orange, mango, & papaya Mouth feel: Light yet soft & fluffy Taste: Juicy & citrus-forward but balanced Finish: Clean, crisp, & refreshing

HEINEKEN - 6 PACK

$15.00

IND ARTS TOOLS OF THE TRADE - 4PACK

$16.00Out of stock

NEGRO MODELO - 6 PACK

$16.00

PAULANER HEFE-WEIZEN - 6 PACK

$18.00Out of stock

RELIC WYNDCHYE - 6 PACK

$18.00Out of stock

Wyndchyme white - Belgian wit with flavors of lemon, clove and slight citrus

SIERRA NEVADA PALE ALE - 6 PACK

$18.00Out of stock

Heavy on hops, that was always the brewery plan. So in 1980, we loaded Pale Ale up with Cascade—a new hop at the time named after the mountain range—and the intense aromas of pine and citrus sparked the American craft beer revolution.

STORMALONG BLUE HILLS CIDER - 6 PACK

$18.00

16oz For six generations the Henry family have prided themselves on growing high quality fruit on their spectacular 300 acre orchard overlooking the Quinnipiac River in Wallingford, CT. We have partnered with the fine growers at Blue Hills Orchard to produce an unfiltered hard cider reminiscent of their farmstand cider pressed and sold at harvest. Featuring the quintessential McIntosh variety and blended with other New England favorites, this cider is crisp, refreshing with a savory balance of tart and sweet. Alcohol 5.00%

TOO JUICY - 4 PACK

$16.00

ZYWIEC - 6 PACK

$18.00

GIFT OF A CHEF

LIVE 90 MINUTE CLASS 4 PERSON MINIMUM

$500.00

Live Class! 90 minutes of live cooking and chatting with Chef Matt for you and your guests! You choose the cuisine and Matt Storch will create a 3-course menu that is sure to please the palate. $125/pp (4 guest min, 16 guest max) Weekend Minimum $1750 Make it more fun with… Dessert Demo with Pastry Chef Susanne Berne - $175 Cocktail Demo with a Member of The Match Team - $29/pp

LIVE 90 MINUTE CLASS ADD ON GUESTS

$125.00

Live Class! 90 minutes of live cooking and chatting with Chef Matt for you and your guests! You choose the cuisine and Matt Storch will create a 3-course menu that is sure to please the palate. $125/pp (4 guest min, 16 guest max) Weekend Minimum $1750 Make it more fun with… Dessert Demo with Pastry Chef Susanne Berne - $175 Cocktail Demo with a Member of The Match Team - $29/pp

SINGLE PRE-RECORDED CLASS

$17.99

1 Pre-Recorded Class of your choice from The Library. All recordings will be available for 30 days from the time the recipient(s) access the virtual class link.

3 CLASS PACK

$49.99

3 Pre-Recorded Classes of your choice from The Library. All recordings will be available for 30 days from the time the recipient(s) access the virtual class link.

3 CLASS PACK & 15 MIN LIVE Q&A

$99.99

3 Pre-Recorded Classes of your choice from The Library including ONE 15 minute live Q&A session with Chef Matt. All recordings will be available for 30 days from the time the recipient(s) access the virtual class link.

6 CLASS PACK

$99.99

6 Pre-Recorded Classes of your choice from The Library. All recordings will be available for 30 days from the time the recipient(s) access the virtual class link.

6 CLASS PACK & 30 MIN LIVE Q&A

$189.99

6 Pre-Recorded Classes of your choice from The Library including TWO live 15 minute Q&A sessions with Chef Matt. All recordings will be available for 30 days from the time the recipient(s) access the virtual class link.

VIRTUAL COOKING CLASS VG

$2,750.00

FOOD FOR THE FRONT LINES

FOOD FOR BEHIND THE LINES

$20.00

$20 = 1 Meal Every time we cross the 50 meal threshold we will produce pantry boxes for our restaurant families

DONATIONS

$20 = 1 Meal Every time we cross the 50 meal threshold we will make and deliver meals to Hospital and EMS Workers.

DIRECT TO THE STAFF

$500.00

EVERY DOLLAR WILL GO DIRECTLY INTO A STAFF RELIEF FUND. THANK YOU MULTIPLES OF $500

DIRECT TO THE STAFF

$100.00

EVERY DOLLAR WILL GO DIRECTLY INTO A STAFF RELIEF FUND. THANK YOU MULTIPLES OF $100

DIRECT TO THE STAFF

$25.00

EVERY DOLLAR WILL GO DIRECTLY INTO A STAFF RELIEF FUND. THANK YOU MULTIPLES OF $25

FOOD FOR BEHIND THE LINES

$20.00

$20 = 1 Meal Every time we cross the 50 meal threshold we will produce pantry boxes for our restaurant families

OPEN DOOR SHELTER MEAL

$2,200.00

Dinner for 175ppl

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
20 Years in SoNo! Creative, Fun & Delicious. Looking Forward to Showing You & Your Guests an Amazing Time, At HOME!

Website

Location

98 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Directions

MATCH RESTAURANT image
MATCH RESTAURANT image
MATCH RESTAURANT image
MATCH RESTAURANT image

