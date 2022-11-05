648 North Clark Street Matcha Cita- River North

Restaurant info

Matcha Cita, Chicago’s first matcha-focused café, is opening their second location in River North,Located within Studio Three at 648 N. Clark Street. This location will have indoor and outdoor seating with Instagrammable decor that is retro and geometric in design with tropical vibes. Utilizing matcha, a powder made from green tea leaves that's high in antioxidants, and other superfood ingredients, the grab and go menu will range in prices from $4.29 to $13.95 and feature specialty matcha drinks, over 20 smoothies, juices, coffee from Lavazza, macarons, and more. Complementing the bright and colorful space, Matcha Cita’s menu items are just as playful, offering an overall Instagrammable experience.