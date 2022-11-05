  • Home
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • 648 North Clark Street - Matcha Cita- River North
Restaurant header imageView gallery

648 North Clark Street Matcha Cita- River North

review star

No reviews yet

648 North Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60654

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

What We Love

Bluetiful

Bluetiful

$6.95+

Our Bluetiful Matcha Latte is packed with health benefits to make your natural beauty shine! Collagen, blueberry, vanilla almond milk and blue spirulina are packed with antioxidants that make this fruity drink great!

Pink Señorita

Pink Señorita

$6.95+

Not only is this drink instaworthy, with its Pink color and Matcha green topper, it has a strong pitaya and strawberry flavor which will leave you wanting more. We use coconut milk to complete the drink!

Purple Haze

Purple Haze

$6.95+

Our Purple Haze is one of our top sellers! We make this drink with Ube, Lavender, Oat Milk, And Matcha. If you like the bottom of your fruity cereal bowl, you will love this!

Matcha Horchata

Matcha Horchata

$6.95+

Matchaaaa Horchataaa "will leave you wanting more and more" - Our Horchata in made in house, with a prep time of 12+ hours. It includes cinnamon, almonds, vanilla, sugar and rice. Hot or Ice, it's just right! Fournately no mods can be made to this drink - It's too good to change.

Red, White & Bluetiful

Red, White & Bluetiful

$6.95+

Red, white and Bluetiful. Blueberry and Strawberry flavoring, vanilla almond milk. This item does not contain matcha but you can add it on!

Fall Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Horchata

$6.95+

Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte

$6.29+

Pumpkin Spice Chai

$6.29+

Apple Matcha Chai

$6.29+

Matcha Hot Chocolate

$5.29

Matcha

OG Matcha

$5.75+

Back to the basics, water and matcha!

Matcha Chai

$5.75+

Our spin on the classic Chai Latte with Matcha instead of Espresso. We add a dash of cinnamon for some extra sugar and spice.

Golden Matcha Latte

$5.75+

The golden Matcha Latte is our take on a classic golden latte with turmeric, ginger, Matcha and honey!

Matcha Cita Latte

Matcha Cita Latte

$5.75+

Our Matcha Cita latte is made with love + vanilla almond milk and of course Matcha. You can choose to add vanilla sweetener. This is going to be a more basic drink without the added sweeter!

Charcoal Matcha Latte

$5.75+

Don't worry, not all of our drinks are bright and colorful. Feeling a little dark - but healthy? The Charcoal Latte is a great detox drink with your choice of milk. If you want something a bit more sweet, add Vanilla!

Pineapple Mango Matcha Lemonade

$5.75+

Trop it like it's Hot - This tropical drink is the perfect summer refresher.

Peach Matcha Lemonade

Peach Matcha Lemonade

$5.75+
Strawberry Matcha Lemonade

Strawberry Matcha Lemonade

$5.75+

Strawberry syrup, frozen strawberry cubes, lemonade and Matcha!

Single Shot of Matcha

$3.95

#MatchaChallenge.. Shot of water & Matcha. Served in a 4oz cup.

Coffee

Americano / Regular Coffee

$4.99+

16 oz -- Water + Double shot of Lavazza Espresso. Maybe we should rename this to "Italiano"

Latte

$4.99+

Choice of Milk + Double shot of Lavazza Espresso.

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.29+

Rishi Chai, Vanilla Almond Milk + Double shot of Lavazza Espresso. If you want something

Caramel Macchiato

$5.29+

Nutella Latte

$5.29+

Oat Milk, Nutella, double shot of espresso!

Double Shot of Espresso

$3.95

On Tap

Lemonade

$3.99+

Kombucha

$5.99+

Cold Brew

$4.99+

Teas

Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.99+
Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.99+

Arnold Palmer

$3.99+

Hot Earl Grey

$3.99

Hot Chamomile

$3.99

Hot Jasmine

$3.99

Hot English Breakfast

$3.99

Toast Add on's

Basic B Toast

$9.95

They say don't be a basic B, but we're saying do it! Two slices of Avocado toast with everything but the bagel, served on multigrain bread.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.95

Not your average Bruschetta! Two slices of Avocado toast, with cream cheese, tomato's, feta and a balsamic drizzle - served on multigrain bread. *Chef Kiss*

Lox Toast

Lox Toast

$13.95

Gimme all the Lox! Two slices of Avocado toast, with cream cheese, smoked salmon, and everything but the bagel seasoning - served on multigrain bread. *Chef Kiss*

Nutty Banana

$10.95

Our take on a healthy-ish banana foster toast. Almond butter, bananas, honey butter drizzle topped with granola.

Smoothies

Espress Yourself

$9.95

Espress yourself with this 16oz smoothie made with almond butter, Espresso, Almond Milk and Nutella!

Green Latifah

Green Latifah

$9.95

Named after the Queen herself, this 16oz smoothie is going to be your healthy go-to with Spinach, Pineapple, mango, matcha and coconut water!

Hydration Station

$9.95

As Ally Love would say, "Hydration Station" time! This 16oz smoothie is made with strawberry, pineapple, mango and coconut water.

Love You Berry Matcha

$9.95

This 16oz smoothie is a healthy option packed with antioxidants. The smoothie is blended with Acai, strawberry, blueberry, pomegranate, Matcha and apple.

Matcha Matcha Man

Matcha Matcha Man

$9.95

Matcha Matcha Man... I gotta be a Matcha Man. This 16oz smoothie is blended with pineapple, mango, banana, almond butter, peanut butter and of course... Matcha!

Pink N' Pitaya

$9.95

What's Pitaya? Pitaya is dragon fruit, just a fancier term. This flavorful smoothie has peanut butter, pitaya, strawberry and banana. We serve it in a 16oz cup with a peanut butter drizzle and the pink color will brighten your day!

Blue Mermaid

$9.95

Smoothie Bowls

Matcha Bowl

Matcha Bowl

$13.95

Of course, we have a Matcha bowl! Blended with Mango, banana, almond milk, and Matcha, this bowl can be created to your liking. Add four toppings + 1 drizzle to complete your bowl.

Pitaya Bowl

Pitaya Bowl

$13.95

If you're looking for something that looks great but tasted even better, the pitaya bowl is the way too go. Blended with strawberry, banana, almond milk and pitaya, this bowl can be created to your liking. Add four toppings + 1 drizzle to complete your bowl.

Acai Bowl

$13.95

Not your average Acai bowl! Blended with acai, strawberry, apple and blueberry this bowl can be created to your liking. Add four toppings + 1 drizzle to complete your bowl.

Blue Bowl

$13.95

I'm blue, da ba dee da ba di..... Blue Spirulina, Mango, Banana and almond milk make this bowl one of a kind. Packed with health benefits, you can customize this bowl to your liking with 4 toppings and 1 drizzle!

Retail / To Go items

Brune Vegan & GF Gingersnap Cookie

$4.00

Brune Vegan & GF Chocolatechip Cookie

$4.00

Mocha + Sea Salt Coffee Nuts

$2.69

Matcha Choco Nuts

$6.49
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.50
Chocolatechip Muffin

Chocolatechip Muffin

$3.75
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$3.75

Kombucha cans

Wellness Shots

Cold Pressed Juice

Lavazza Canned Coffee

Compartes Chocolate Bar

Lollipops

Teaspressa Kits

Teaspressa Kits

$25.00

The ultimate tea tasting kit and the perfect gift set for the tea lover in your life. You’ll get to taste test all four of Teaspressa’s signature tea blends, plus their expertly crafted sugar cubes, which add the perfect dash of flavor and sweetness to your tea.

Bagel

$3.25
Macarons

Macarons

$6.00

Two macarons, packaged to go. If no flavor has been selected, we will send a surprise flavor for you to try!

Rx Peanut Butter

$2.89

Rx Blueberry

$2.89

Lemon White Chocolate Chunk

$2.50

Banana To Go

$1.00

What We Love (Deep Copy)

Bluetiful

Bluetiful

$7.45+

Our Bluetiful Matcha Latte is packed with health benefits to make your natural beauty shine! Collagen, blueberry, vanilla almond milk and blue spirulina are packed with antioxidants that make this fruity drink great!

Pink Señorita

Pink Señorita

$7.45+

Not only is this drink instaworthy, with its Pink color and Matcha green topper, it has a strong pitaya and strawberry flavor which will leave you wanting more. We use coconut milk to complete the drink!

Purple Haze

Purple Haze

$7.45+

Our Purple Haze is one of our top sellers! We make this drink with Ube, Lavender, Oat Milk, And Matcha. If you like the bottom of your fruity cereal bowl, you will love this!

Matcha Horchata

Matcha Horchata

$7.45+

Matchaaaa Horchataaa "will leave you wanting more and more" - Our Horchata in made in house, with a prep time of 12+ hours. It includes cinnamon, almonds, vanilla, sugar and rice. Hot or Ice, it's just right! Fournately no mods can be made to this drink - It's too good to change.

Red, White & Bluetiful

Red, White & Bluetiful

$7.45+

Red, white and Bluetiful. Blueberry and Strawberry flavoring, vanilla almond milk. This item does not contain matcha but you can add it on!

Matcha (Deep Copy)

OG Matcha

$7.45

Back to the basics, water and matcha!

Matcha Chai

$7.45

Our spin on the classic Chai Latte with Matcha instead of Espresso. We add a dash of cinnamon for some extra sugar and spice.

Golden Matcha Latte

$7.45

The golden Matcha Latte is our take on a classic golden latte with turmeric, ginger, Matcha and honey!

Matcha Cita Latte

Matcha Cita Latte

$7.25

Our Matcha Cita latte is made with love + vanilla almond milk and of course Matcha. You can choose to add vanilla sweetener. This is going to be a more basic drink without the added sweeter!

Charcoal Matcha Latte

$7.45

Don't worry, not all of our drinks are bright and colorful. Feeling a little dark - but healthy? The Charcoal Latte is a great detox drink with your choice of milk. If you want something a bit more sweet, add Vanilla!

Pineapple Mango Matcha Lemonade

$7.45

Trop it like it's Hot - This tropical drink is the perfect summer refresher.

Peach Matcha Lemonade

Peach Matcha Lemonade

$7.45
Strawberry Matcha Lemonade

Strawberry Matcha Lemonade

$7.45

Strawberry syrup, frozen strawberry cubes, lemonade and Matcha!

Cinna Crunch Latte

Cinna Crunch Latte

$7.45

Cinnamon, oat milk, vanilla, Matcha topped with cinnamon toast crunch!

Single Shot of Matcha

$4.45

#MatchaChallenge.. Shot of water & Matcha. Served in a 4oz cup.

Coffee (Deep Copy)

Americano

$5.49+

16 oz -- Water + Double shot of Lavazza Espresso. Maybe we should rename this to "Italiano"

Latte

$5.49+

Choice of Milk + Double shot of Lavazza Espresso.

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.79+

Rishi Chai, Vanilla Almond Milk + Double shot of Lavazza Espresso. If you want something

Caramel Macchiato

$5.79+

Nutella Latte

$5.79+

Oat Milk, Nutella, double shot of espresso!

Double Shot of Espresso

$4.45

On Tap (Deep Copy)

Lemonade

$4.49+

Kombucha

$6.49+

Cold Brew

$5.49+

Teas (Deep Copy)

Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$4.49+
Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$4.49+

Arnold Palmer

$4.49+

Toasts (Deep Copy)

Basic B Toast

$10.45

They say don't be a basic B, but we're saying do it! Two slices of Avocado toast with everything but the bagel, served on multigrain bread.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$11.45

Not your average Bruschetta! Two slices of Avocado toast, with cream cheese, tomato's, feta and a balsamic drizzle - served on multigrain bread. *Chef Kiss*

Lox Toast

Lox Toast

$14.45

Gimme all the Lox! Two slices of Avocado toast, with cream cheese, smoked salmon, and everything but the bagel seasoning - served on multigrain bread. *Chef Kiss*

Nutty Banana

$11.45

Our take on a healthy-ish banana foster toast. Almond butter, bananas, honey butter drizzle topped with granola.

Smoothies (Deep Copy)

Espress Yourself

$10.45

Espress yourself with this 16oz smoothie made with almond butter, Espresso, Almond Milk and Nutella!

Green Latifah

Green Latifah

$10.45

Named after the Queen herself, this 16oz smoothie is going to be your healthy go-to with Spinach, Pineapple, mango, matcha and coconut water!

Hydration Station

$10.45

As Ally Love would say, "Hydration Station" time! This 16oz smoothie is made with strawberry, pineapple, mango and coconut water.

Love You Berry Matcha

$10.45

This 16oz smoothie is a healthy option packed with antioxidants. The smoothie is blended with Acai, strawberry, blueberry, pomegranate, Matcha and apple.

Matcha Matcha Man

Matcha Matcha Man

$10.45

Matcha Matcha Man... I gotta be a Matcha Man. This 16oz smoothie is blended with pineapple, mango, banana, almond butter, peanut butter and of course... Matcha!

Pink N' Pitaya

$10.45

What's Pitaya? Pitaya is dragon fruit, just a fancier term. This flavorful smoothie has peanut butter, pitaya, strawberry and banana. We serve it in a 16oz cup with a peanut butter drizzle and the pink color will brighten your day!

Smoothie Bowls (Deep Copy)

Matcha Bowl

Matcha Bowl

$14.45

Of course, we have a Matcha bowl! Blended with Mango, banana, almond milk, and Matcha, this bowl can be created to your liking. Add four toppings + 1 drizzle to complete your bowl.

Pitaya Bowl

Pitaya Bowl

$14.45

If you're looking for something that looks great but tasted even better, the pitaya bowl is the way too go. Blended with strawberry, banana, almond milk and pitaya, this bowl can be created to your liking. Add four toppings + 1 drizzle to complete your bowl.

Acai Bowl

$14.45

Not your average Acai bowl! Blended with acai, strawberry, apple and blueberry this bowl can be created to your liking. Add four toppings + 1 drizzle to complete your bowl.

Blue Bowl

$14.45

I'm blue, da ba dee da ba di..... Blue Spirulina, Mango, Banana and almond milk make this bowl one of a kind. Packed with health benefits, you can customize this bowl to your liking with 4 toppings and 1 drizzle!

Baked Goods (Deep Copy)

Macarons

Macarons

$4.00

If no flavor has been selected, we will send a surprise flavor for you to try!

Bagel

$3.75
Chocolatechip Muffin

Chocolatechip Muffin

$4.25
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.25
Birthday Cake Cookies

Birthday Cake Cookies

$3.75

Matcha Cookie

$3.75

White Chocolate Matcha Cookie

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Classic cinnamon roll with cream cheese frosting.. yum!

Convenience Display (Deep Copy)

Cinnimon Toast Crunch Choclate Bar

Cinnimon Toast Crunch Choclate Bar

$9.45
The Everyting Choclate Bar

The Everyting Choclate Bar

$9.45
Marshmellow Crisp Choclate Bar

Marshmellow Crisp Choclate Bar

$9.45
Matcha Green Tea Choclate Bar

Matcha Green Tea Choclate Bar

$9.45

Belgium white chocolate with gummy bears and sprinkles

Cookies and Cream Vegan Chocolate bar

Cookies and Cream Vegan Chocolate bar

$5.25

Cake And Sprinkles Chocolate Compartes Bar

$9.45

Donuts and Coffee Compartes Chocolate Bar

$9.45

Brune Vegan & GF Gingersnwp Cookie

$4.50

Brune Vegan & GF Chocolatechip Cookie

$4.50
Hey Sugar Matcha Cotton Candy

Hey Sugar Matcha Cotton Candy

$7.49

Happy Lolipops Peach Flavor - Vegan

$6.00

Marshmallow Funfetti Lolipop

$6.00

Rose Sparkle Lolipop - Vegan

$6.00

Silver And Pink Champagne Lolipops

$6.00

Butterfly Guava Lolipop

$6.00
Matcha Puppy Chow

Matcha Puppy Chow

$4.25

Mocha + Sea Salt Coffee Nuts

$3.19

Matcha Choco Nuts

$6.99

Retail (Deep Copy)

Candles

Candles

$8.50+
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.50
Teaspressa Kits

Teaspressa Kits

$25.50

The ultimate tea tasting kit and the perfect gift set for the tea lover in your life. You’ll get to taste test all four of Teaspressa’s signature tea blends, plus their expertly crafted sugar cubes, which add the perfect dash of flavor and sweetness to your tea.

Redbull

$4.45
SF Redbull

SF Redbull

$4.45
Vital Proteins Collagen

Vital Proteins Collagen

$29.50

Watermelon Redbull

$4.45
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Matcha Cita, Chicago’s first matcha-focused café, is opening their second location in River North,Located within Studio Three at 648 N. Clark Street. This location will have indoor and outdoor seating with Instagrammable decor that is retro and geometric in design with tropical vibes. Utilizing matcha, a powder made from green tea leaves that's high in antioxidants, and other superfood ingredients, the grab and go menu will range in prices from $4.29 to $13.95 and feature specialty matcha drinks, over 20 smoothies, juices, coffee from Lavazza, macarons, and more. Complementing the bright and colorful space, Matcha Cita’s menu items are just as playful, offering an overall Instagrammable experience.

Location

648 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bar Goa - 116 West Hubbard Street
orange starNo Reviews
116 West Hubbard Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Flight Club - West Wacker
orange starNo Reviews
111 West Wacker Dr Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Weber Grill Restaurants - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
539 North State Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Catch 35 - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
35 W Wacker Dr Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
orange starNo Reviews
44 East Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,726
216 N Wabash Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston