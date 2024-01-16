Matchaful Culinary Lab - Clinton Hill
44 Washington Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11205
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks
Matcha Classics
- Straight Up$5.00+
Kiwami Super Ceremonial matcha, water
- Matcha Au Lait$5.75+
Kiwami Super Ceremonial matcha + water, with 2oz plant-based milk
- Cold Foam Matcha$7.00
Kiwami Super Ceremonial Matcha, housemade oat or almond cold foam, maple
- Latte$6.25+
Kiwami Super Ceremonial Matcha, plant-based milk
- Houjicha Latte$6.00+
Roasted green tea powder and maple. Served with your choice of plant-based milk
- Frozen Matcha$10.50
Double Matcha Shot of Hikari Ceremonial Matcha, housemade oat or almond cream, tocos, maple, ice
Seasonal Drinks
- "The Full Oishii” Koyo Berry Frozen Matcha + Cold Foam$20.00
Hikari Ceremonial Matcha, Koyo Berry purée (Koyo Berries, maple, beet juice powder), taro, tocos, housemade oat or almond cream, maple, ice, Koyo Berry cold foam (Koyo Berries, maple, housemade almond cream)
- Koyo Berry Cold Foam Matcha$10.50
Kiwami Ceremonial Matcha, Koyo Berry cold foam (Koyo Berries, maple, housemade almond cream)
- Koyo Berry Frozen Matcha$14.50
Hikari Ceremonial Matcha, Koyo Berry purée (Koyo Berries, maple, beet juice powder), taro, tocos, housemade oat or almond cream, maple, ice
- Koyo Berry Matcha Latte$10.50
Iced only. Hikari Ceremonial Matcha, Koyo Berry purée (Koyo Berries, maple, beet juice powder), taro, housemade oat milk
Creative Lattes
- Vanilla Zen (Calm)$8.50+
matcha, MCT, vanilla extract, ashwagandha, cinnamon, maple, oat milk
- Earth Glow (Beauty/Antioxidant Power)$8.50+
Hikari Ceremonial Matcha, housemade oat milk, tocos, taro, butterfly pea flower, blue spirulina, maple, vanilla
- Soothing Strawberry (Brain Health)$9.00
Served iced. Hikari Ceremonial Matcha, strawberry powder, oat straw, maple, housemade oat milk
- Ginger Zing (Immunity)$8.50+
Hikari Ceremonial Matcha, ginger, turmeric, camu camu, peppercorn, raw honey, macadamia milk
- Indigo Glow (Beauty)$8.50+
Hikari Ceremonial Matcha, taro, maqui berry, maple, oat milk
- Secret Garden (Focus)$8.50+
Hikari Ceremonial Matcha, GABA tea, rose, lavender, ginkgo, raw honey, oat milk
- Cacao Dream (Energy)$8.50+
Hikari Ceremonial Matcha, ceremonial cacao, chaga, gynostemma, maple, macadamia milk
- Fountain of Chai (Longevity)$8.50+
Hikari Ceremonial Matcha, fresh house made chai, reishi, maple, vanilla, cinnamon, oat milk
Immune Boosting Ginger Shot
Other Beverages
Food
Housemade Pastries
- Matcha Donut$6.50
Vegan. Refined-sugar-free. Gluten-free. INGREDIENTS: Sorghum ﬂour, almond ﬂour, baking soda, baking powder, arrowroot, psyllium husk, coconut sugar, pink Himalayan salt, apple sauce, vanilla extract, lemon juice, coconut oil GLAZE: Cacao butter, cashew, maple sugar, Hikari Ceremonial Matcha, black sesame
- Matcha Brownie$7.00
Vegan. Refined-sugar-free. Gluten-free. INGREDIENTS: Sorghum ﬂour, rice ﬂour, salt, cacao butter, coconut oil, maple sugar, maple syrup, vanilla extract, oat milk, Hikari Ceremonial Matcha, arrowroot, psyllium husk, cashews, coconut milk powder, vanilla bean powder
- Yuzu Donut$6.50
Vegan. Refined-sugar-free. Gluten-free. INGREDIENTS: Sorghum ﬂour, almond ﬂour, baking soda, baking powder, arrowroot, psyllium husk, coconut sugar, pink Himalayan salt, apple sauce, vanilla extract, lemon juice, coconut oil GLAZE: Cacao butter, cashews, maple sugar, yuzu juice, vanilla bean powder, marigold ﬂowers
- Secret Garden Donut$6.50
Vegan. Refined-sugar-free. Gluten-free. INGREDIENTS: Sorghum flour, almond flour, arrowroot powder, psyllium husk, baking soda, baking powder, pink Himalayan salt, apple puree, coconut sugar, lemon juice, vanilla extract, coconut oil GLAZE: Cacao butter, cashew, maple sugar, rose, lavender, dragonfruit
- Chocolate Pistachio Donut$6.50
Vegan. Refined-sugar-free. Gluten-free. INGREDIENTS: Sorghum flour, coconut sugar, almond flour, arrowroot powder, psyllium husk, baking soda, baking powder, pink Himalayan salt, apple sauce, lemon juice, vanilla extract, coconut oil, cacao nibs, cacao powder GLAZE: Cacao butter, cashew, maple sugar, cacao powder, pistachios
Parfaits
- Matcha Sunflower Overnight Oats$9.50
Gluten-free oats (rolled oats, steel-cut oats), coconut milk, chia seeds, Hikari Ceremonial Matcha, shredded coconut, inulin, vanilla, monk fruit, chlorophyllin, sunﬂower butter, cacao nibs
- PB & Oats$9.50
Gluten-free oats (rolled oats, steel-cut oats), macadamia milk, inulin, monk fruit, peanut butter, cacao nibs
- Rose Hazelnut Chia Parfait$9.50
Chia seeds, coconut milk, hazelnuts, berries, beet juice powder, rose water, rhodiola rosea, monk fruit, rose petals
- Strawberry Oats$10.50
Gluten-free oats (rolled oats, steel cut oats), chia seeds, macadamia milk, strawberry, maple, beet juice powder, sacha inchi (protein-packed), inulin
Other Plant-Based Pastries
- Walnut Banana Bread by Sixteen Mill Bakeshop$11.00
Vegan, gluten-free, refined sugar-free Ingredients: Banana, almond flour, buckwheat flour, tapioca, maple syrup, avocado oil, flax meal, apple cider vinegar, walnuts, Himalayan salt, baking soda
- Chocolate Chip Cookie by Sixteen Mill Bakeshop$9.00
Vegan, gluten-free, refined sugar-free Ingredients: Almond butter, maple syrup, almond flour, tapioca, dark maple Raaka chocolate, Himalayan salt, baking soda, maldon salt flakes
- Chocolate Vanilla Pound Cake with Matcha Glaze + Soba Crunch by Sixteen Mills$10.00
Vegan, gluten-free, refined sugar-free Ingredients: Almond flour, brown rice, non GMO potato starch, sweet rice flour, coconut milk (single origin), tapioca, coconut oil, maple syrup (pure Vermont Butternut Mountain Farm), baking powder, baking soda, apple cider vinegar, coconut flour, coconut butter, cacao butter, lemon juice, vanilla bean, arrowroot, Hikari matcha, cocoa powder, soba cha
- Carrot Keay.k Donut$9.00
spiced carrot cake + coconut glaze. organic, gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, naturally sweetened. local farmer’s market carrot, ginger, pineapple, flax seed, coconut, extra virgin olive oil, coconut palm sugar, brown rice, lemon, dried chrysanthemum, clove, cinnamon, cacao butter, arrowroot, Himalayan salt, apple vinegar, baking soda
- "Ciao Cacao" Seasonal Brownie by Keay.k$8.50
date based brownie crafted with seasonal changing flavors from local produce, herbs, & spices organic, gluten-free, plant based, nourishing *contains almond *may contain traces of other tree nuts + seeds *no trans fat *no corn, soy
- AB+J Muffin (Almond butter + Jam) by Keay.k$7.50
banana bread + almond butter + berry jam organic. gluten free. plant based. naturally sweetened. key ingredients: local up-cycled almond, seasonal berries, golden flax seed, hudson valley maple, prebiotic green banana, coconut, cold-pressed virgin olive oil, coconut palm sugar, brown rice, vanilla bean, flaked sea salt *contains almond
- Antioxidant-rich Cacao Loaf by Keay.k$6.50
(feel-good flavonoids) organic. gluten free. plant based. naturally sweetened. key ingredients: antioxidant-rich cold-pressed cacao, seasonal farmers market squash, flax seed, coconut oil, molasses, quinoa, buckwheat, gluten-free oat, flaked sea salt
- Chocolate Chip Matcha Cookie by Knead Love Bakery$9.00
Vegan, Reﬁned-sugar free, Made with gluten-free sourdough Ingredients: Sourdough starter, oat flour, Japanese buckwheat, coconut sugar, maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla, chocolate (Raaka Maple Discs, Fine + Raw Chocolate Chips), Hikari Ceremonial Matcha
- Matcha Tahini Cookie by Knead Love Bakery$9.50
Vegan • Reﬁned-sugar free Ingredients: Oat flour, cassava flour, tahini (Seed + Mill), maple syrup, avocado oil, Tahitian Vanilla, Himalayan Pink Sea Salt, Hikari Ceremonial Matcha, Maldon Sea Salt, baking soda
- The Feelings Brownie by Knead Love Bakery$11.00
Vegan • Reﬁned-sugar free Maple syrup, almond butter, olive oil, Raaka cacao powder, Fine + Raw 70% sea salt chocolate, cassava flour, Raaka maple chips, baking powder, Tahitian vanilla, Himalayan sea salt
Other Plant-Based Treats
- Almond Butter Chocolate-Coated Stuffed Dates by French Squirrel$9.75
3 dates per bag. Ingredients: Organic Medjool Dates, Organic Crunchy Almond Butter (Organic Almonds), Organic Unsweetened Chocolate, Sea Salt Flakes
- Peanut Butter Chocolate-Coated Stuffed Dates by French Squirrel$9.75
3 dates per bag. Ingredients: Organic Medjool Dates, Organic Crunchy Peanut Butter (Organic Peanuts), Organic Unsweetened Chocolate, Sea Salt Flakes
- Almond Peanut Butter Meet the Source Bliss Balls$9.00
Maple Syrup*, Peanut Butter*, Almond Flour*, GF Oat Flour*, Buckwheat Flour*, Almond Butter*, Buckwheat Groats*, Vanilla Extract*, Sea Salt (* Indicates Organic)
- Chocolate Meet the Source Bliss Balls$9.00
Almond Butter*, Raw Cacao Powder*, Coconut Flakes*, Maple Syrup*, Medjool Dates*, Vanilla Extract*, Sea Salt (* Indicates Organic)
- Cookie Dough Meet the Source Bliss Balls$9.00
Cashews*, Gluten-Free Oat Flour*, Almond Flour*, Maple Syrup*, Coconut Flour*, Vanilla Extract*, Vegan Chocolate Chips*, Sea Salt (* Indicates Organic)
- Pistachio Marzipan Meet the Source Bliss Balls$9.00
Cashew Butter*, Gluten-Free Oat Flour*, Almond Flour*, Maple Syrup*, Coconut Flour*, Almond Extract*, Vanilla Extract*, Pistachios*, Sea Salt (* Indicates Organic)
- Strawberries & Cream Meet the Source Bliss Balls$9.00
Cashews*, Coconut Flakes*, Maple Syrup*, Coconut Sugar*, Freeze-Dried Strawberries*, Coconut Butter*, Medjool Dates*, Vanilla Extract*, Sea Salt (* Indicates Organic)
Matchaful Granola
- Original Matcha Granola$14.99
Completely free of grains and refined sugars, our granola is rich in antioxidants. Featuring our Hikari single origin ceremonial matcha, our granola is made from organic nutrient dense ingredients making for the perfect pick me up snack! INGREDIENTS: Hemp seeds*, pumpkin seeds*, raw unsweetened coconut flakes*, maple syrup*, virgin coconut oil*, Matchaful Hikari matcha, vanilla extract*, coconut sugar*, Himalayan pink salt *Organic
- Cacao Mint Matcha Granola$14.99
Completely free of grains and refined sugars, our granola is rich in antioxidants. Featuring our Hikari single origin ceremonial matcha, our granola is made from organic nutrient dense ingredients making for the perfect pick me up snack! INGREDIENTS: Pumpkin seeds*, hemp seeds*, raw unsweetened coconut flakes*, maple syrup*, cacao nibs*, coconut sugar*, virgin coconut oil*, peppermint extract, Matchaful Hikari matcha, vanilla extract*, Himalayan pink salt *Organic
Retail
Matcha Retail + Tools
- Kiwami 30g Tin$39.00
Kiwami means “ultimate” or “extreme.” As such, our Kiwami matcha is our highest grade of matcha. It comes from single-cultivar tea leaves, ground from hand-picked tea leaves of the renowned Okumidori cultivar in Shizuoka, Japan. The Okumidori cultivated te
- Kiwami 100g$79.00
Kiwami means “ultimate” or “extreme.” As such, our Kiwami matcha is our highest grade of matcha. It comes from single-cultivar tea leaves, ground from hand-picked tea leaves of the renowned Okumidori cultivar in Shizuoka, Japan. The Okumidori cultivated te
- Hikari 30g Tin$35.00
Our single-origin Ceremonial Matcha, Hikari, is ground from hand-picked tea leaves of the green tea shrub, grown in the hills of Shizouka Prefecture, Japan. While many matcha products are matcha blends or mixed with green tea, Matchaful’s single-origin mat
- Hikari 100g$65.00
Our single-origin Ceremonial Matcha, Hikari, is ground from hand-picked tea leaves of the green tea shrub, grown in the hills of Shizouka Prefecture, Japan. While many matcha products are matcha blends or mixed with green tea, Matchaful’s single-origin mat
- Houjicha 30g Tin$25.00
Houjicha is a roasted Japanese green tea with a soothing and earthy profile. Our houjicha is made from first flush tea leaves grown in an organic tea farm community within the Tenryu District known as "Organic valley." It's rich in antioxidants and l-thean
- Houjicha 100g$40.00
Houjicha is a roasted Japanese green tea with a soothing and earthy profile. Our houjicha is made from first flush tea leaves grown in an organic tea farm community within the Tenryu District known as "Organic valley." It's rich in antioxidants and l-thean
- Premium Japanese Essentials Set$92.00
Our new, upgraded Essentials Set is an elevated collection of high-quality, handcrafted matcha must-haves thoughtfully sourced from Japanese makers. The quality and care that goes into Japanese craftsmanship is undeniable. So as we began curating an upgrad
- Matcha Sifter$28.00
Made in Tsubame City, Niigata Prefecture, Japan The fine mesh body of this minimal, two-part tea strainer (chakoshi) is ideal for sifting clump-free matcha. Its separate receiving dish can be used both as a vessel to hold sifted matcha and as a stand for t
- Gold Matcha Scoop$11.00
Made in Tsubame City, Niigata Prefecture, Japan Elegant and minimal, this gold measuring scoop is made from high-quality stainless steel to prevent rust and maintain a beautiful luster. We recommend it to easily measure the ideal portion of matcha every ti
- Traditional Bamboo Whisk$20.00
The Bamboo Whisk is the authentic traditional tool to prepare a perfect cup of matcha. This was the utensil used thousands of years ago during traditional Japanese tea ceremonies. Skillfully use the whisk in a zigzag motion until frothy. It will give the m
- Japanese Kazuho Whisk$55.00
Made in Takayama, Ikoma City, Nara Prefecture, Japan This traditional Kazuho-style white bamboo tea whisk (chasen) is made by Chikumeido Sabun, a 24th-generation family-run tea whisk manufacturer in Takayama, Nara Prefecture, Japan. Each whisk is hand-carv
- Celadon Whisk Stand$12.00
We recommend that you store your bamboo whisk on this whisk holder directly after using and cleaning. The bamboo prongs of the matcha whisk are delicate and, after repeated use, they can begin to lose shape. While the exact, original shape of the whisk is
- Matchaful Baseball Cap$35.00+
The lightweight, soft fabric makes this hat especially breathable and comfortable. With beautiful white specks, it stands out from your typical beige cap. We've partnered with Storied Hats because we love their ethical and sustainable practices. They focus on using sustainable materials including recycled wool and polyester, organic cotton, hemp, and more.
- White Whisk Stand$18.00
Made in Japan The tea whisk stand (chasen yasume) is a vital component of your matcha ritual that will prolong the lifespan of your bamboo whisk. We recommend that you store your bamboo whisk on the whisk holder directly after using and cleaning.
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 5:00 pm
The Matchaful Culinary Lab features a matcha café and bakery crafting plant-based, gluten-free, and refined sugar-free food and drink options. Using mindfully sourced organic and high quality ingredients, this commissary kitchen produces pastries and housemade creations for our NYC Matchaful locations.
44 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205