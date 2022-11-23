matchbox charlottesville

- Home
2055 Bond Street
Suite 180
Charlottesville, VA 22901
STARTERS
Mini Burgers
Certified Angus beef, pickles, toasted brioche and onion straws.
Artichoke + Spinach dip
Mozzarella, roasted garlic and tortilla chips. Gluten sensitive. Allergies: Dairy Ingredients: Heavy cream, cream cheese, chicken base, roasted garlic, pepper jack cheese, grana padano, spinach, artichokes, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, salt.
Wicked Good Wings
6 jumbo wings. Choice of Nashville Hot, Buffalo, Sweet Chili BBQ Sauce or Old Bay Dry Rub.
Ginormous Meatball
beef, veal, pork, pepperoni sauce, wood-fired bread
Spicy Tuna Tartare Tacos
3 mini tuna tacos. Wonton shell, guacamole, sriracha mayo.
Arancini
Crispy fried risotto, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce.
SOUPS
Crab Soup - cup
Rich and creamy potato and crab based soup with jumbo lump crab. Allergy Alert: Dairy Shellfish Crab Soup Ingredients: white onion, canola oil, old bay, sherry cream, clam broth, chicken broth, heavy cream, yukon potatoes, oregano, gruyere cheese, pecorino cheese, thyme, salt, and sugar.
Crab Soup - bowl
Rich and creamy potato and crab based soup with jumbo lump crab. Allergy Alert: Dairy Shellfish Crab Soup Ingredients: white onion, canola oil, old bay, sherry cream, clam broth, chicken broth, heavy cream, yukon potatoes, oregano, gruyere cheese, pecorino cheese, thyme, salt, and sugar.
GREENS & BOWLS
Simple Salad
Mixed greens, white balsamic vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, red onions, gran padano cheese. Allergy Notes: Gluten Sensitive Vegetarian
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grana padano cheese, and garlic butter croutons. Allergy Notes: Gluten Free if no croutons
Apple + Pear Salad
Mixed greens, honey balsamic vinaigrette, sliced apples, sliced pears, candied pecans, blue cheese. Allergy Info:
Blackened Chix + Kale
Kale, mango vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, herby farro, avocados, shaved carrots topped with blacken seasoned chicken. Herby Farro - hearty and wholesome grain, with an amazing chewy texture and nutty flavor. Allergies:
Salmon Salad
A bit of arugula, hard boiled egg, mushrooms, red onions, croutons and honey mustard vinaigrette. Gluten sensitive.
Cobb Salad
Avocado, sweet corn, bacon, tomatoes, chopped egg and buttermilk dressing.
Tuna Poke Bowl
sriracha tuna, sticky rice, avocado, cucumber, mango, edamame, crispy wonton, citrus ponzu, sriracha mayo, nori, sesame
HANDHELDS
Matchbox All American
Double flat top burger, 1000 Island, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce and American cheese, served with fries.
Crabcake Sandwich
Lump crab, roasted red pepper remoulade and arugula, served with fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Deviled egg spread, shaved cabbage, pickles and mayo. Ask for it Nashville hot, served with fries.
Chicken Avo Sand
smoked gouda, tomato, arugula, chipotle mayo, and served with fries.
Bistro Burger
Angus beef, comeback sauce, pickles, tomatoes, arugula and Tillamook cheddar, served with fries.
Sampson Burger
8 oz angus beef, bbq sauce, cheddar, mac n cheese croquette, arugula, bruchette tomatoes, brioche bun. (Croquette contains bacon and jalapeno)
BBQ Bacon Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, pickles, tomatoes, crispy onion straws and Tillamook cheddar, served with fries.
MAINS
Miso Salmon Entree
Fresh miso-marinated salmon, asparagus, jasmine rice, honey meuniere sauce
CrabCake Entree
roasted red pepper remoulade, coleslaw, old bay french fries
Fried Shrimp Entree
Coleslaw, old bay french fries and cocktail sauce.
Filet Mignon 8 oz
8 oz. grilled Angus the secret butter, crispy red skinned potatoes and asparagus.
Meatball + Pasta
Grandma’s meatball, herbed spaghetti, red sauce and garlic baguette.
Crispy Half Chicken
moroccan-spiced, cooked crispy, served with grilled asparagus and crispy parmesan potatoes.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Sun-dried tomatoes, cremini mushrooms and garlic baguette.
BBQ Baby Back Ribs
18 hour pork ribs, cornbread and coleslaw. Gluten sensitive.
SIDES
Side Apple Pear Salad
Side Asparagus
Side Caesar
Side Coleslaw
Side Cornbread
Side Crispy Red Potatoes
Side French Fries
We use Soybean Oil for frying.
Side Onion Straws
Side Simple Salad
Side Table Bread
Side Bacon
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Fruit Bowl
Side Mac n Cheese Crouquette
Side Chips
KIDS
Kids Captain Healthy
sliced apples + strawberries + bananas + celery carrots + mozzarella + gouda + peanut butter
Kids 2 Mini Burgers
Two angus beef mini burgers, pickles, brioche bun, french fries
Kids Chicken Tender
breaded + fried chicken tenders, buttermilk herb ranch, french fries
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
served with fries.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
served with fries.
DESSERT
Mini Dessert Flight
Choice of two mini cakes: Tiramisu, Red Velvet, Chocolate Peanut Butter, or Key Lime.
Dessert Flight
Key Lime - Cookie crumb base with real Key lime mousse, topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut. Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie - Chocolate crust layered with peanut butter mousse and thick chocolate ganache, loaded with crushed peanut butter cups. Red Velvet Layer Cake - Red velvet cake topped with cream cheese mousse, whipped cream and red velvet cake crumbs. Tiramisu Layer Cake - Light and airy sponge cake layered with espresso-flavored mascarpone mousse, whipped cream and cocoa.
Espresso Brownie Budino
an amazing cross between cake, brownie, pudding, whipped cream, salted caramel, and chocolate sauce
Lemon Cake
Triple layer of Myer lemon cake + strawberries + lemon curd. add ice cream +2
NY Chesecake
New York Cheesecake, Graham cracker crust + strawberry + whipped cream.
Blueberry White Choclate Cheesecake
5 Layer Chocolate Cake
Salted Caramel Vanilla Crunch
Creme Brulee Cheesecake
Craft Root Beer Float
Naturally caffeine free, our on tap craft Abita Root Beer is made with a hot mix process using spring water, herbs, vanilla and yucca (which creates foam), and Louisiana cane sugar. Top this with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and you get a true root beer float like they served in the 1950s.
Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
Red Velvet Cake
Lemon Berry Marscopone Cake
CATERING MENU
25 Mini Burgers
20 Arancini Balls
6 Artichoke Dips
Family Style Caesar Salad
Family Style Apple Pear Salad
Family Style Simple Salad
Cheese Pizza - Double Cut
Pepperoni Pizza - Double Cut
Matchbox Meat - Double Cut
Porky Fig - Double Cut
Margherita Pizza - Double Cut
Brownie Platter
LG Pizza
LG Hawaiian Pizza
Zesty tomato sauce, shredded pepper jack cheese, smoked ham, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, spicy pineapple aioli. Spicy Pineapple Aioli - grilled pineapple, grilled habanero, orange juice, canola oil, brown sugar.
LG cheese pizza^
Pizza Sauce Ingredients: Oil olive, garlic cloves, crushed red pepper, crushed can tomatoes, oregano, fresh basil, black pepper, salt. Zesty tomato sauce and mozzarella.
LG pepperoni pizza^
Double pepperoni, mozzarella and zesty tomato sauce.
LG margherita pizza
Crushed tomatoes, basil and hand pulled mozzarella. Vegetarian. Pizza Sauce Ingredient: Crushed tomatoes and salt.
LG matchbox meat pizza
Pepperoni, hot Italian sausage, crispy bacon and mozzarella.
LG chicken pesto pizza^
Pesto Ingredients: Garlic Cloves, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Fresh Basil, Fresh Spinach, Salt, Canola Oil, Water.
LG porky fig pizza
Garlic Puree Ingredients: Garlic Cloves, Canola Oil, Salt. Roasted garlic puree, blue cheese, black pepper honey, crispy bacon, mozzarella and arugula.
LG fire + smoke pizza
Fire & Smoke Sauce Ingredients: Garlic Puree, Chipotle Puree, Zesty Pizza Sauce.
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
roasted chicken, bbq sauce, mozz, smoked gouda, cilantro, and red onion.
Fountain+BTL Beverage
Pepsi
Moutain Dew
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Orange Crush
San Pellegrino - Spark
It immediately makes its presence known with its lively bubbles and refreshing taste. Slightly salty and well balanced, it makes for an overall thirst-quenching, unique experience. It’s the perfect drink for any occasion—it can compliment a rich meal, balance a full-bodied wine or stand on its own. S.Pellegrino’s effervescence brings out the best in the finest dishes, making it one of the most renowned mineral waters in the world.
Sweet Tea
House Iced Tea
Aqua Panna - Still
The unique flavor profile and mineral composition of Acqua Panna comes from its 14-year journey through the aquifer beneath the sun-drenched hills of Tuscanny and creates the smoothest tasting water. This unique journey creates a naturally alkaline spring water with a pH of 8.0 or higher.
Red Bull
Root Beer
Ginger Beer
A blend of three gingers from Nigeria, Cochin and the Ivory Coast, this is an award-winning ginger beer that has been highly acclaimed by gastronomes and critics alike. Not too sweet on the palate and with a deep, long-lasting ginger character. Perfect in a Dark & Stormy, Moscow Mule or simply as a soft drink on its own.
Shirley Temple
Canned Coke
Mocktails
MOCKapolitan
MOCKscow Mule
MOCK Sansgria
MOCKarita
Honey Nutty
Very Berry Mockapolitan
Tropic Like Its Hot
Pom Basil Sans-Gria
Peppered Mule
MOCK Honey Nutty
MOCK Very Berry Mockapolitan
MOCK Pom Basil Sans-Gria
MOCK Tropic Like Its Hot
MOCK Peppered Mule
Juices
Lemonades + Teas
Virgin Cocktails
Bottles/Cans
Bud Light
A refreshing American-style light lager beer with a clean, crisp taste and fast finish. A premium light lager with a superior drinkability, it is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice
Corona Extra
With a refreshing, smooth taste balanced between heavier European imports and lighter domestic beer, it is an even-keeled cerveza with fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt.
Miller Lite
A hop-forward flavor and solid malt character. It’s smooth with a light to medium body and a crisp, clean finish.
Coors Light
An American style light lager. Crisp, clean and refreshing. Full of Rocky Mountain refreshment, this light calorie beer has a light body with clean malt notes and low bitterness.
White Claw - Black Cherry
A perfect blend of seltzer water, the cleanest tasting alcohol base, and a hint of black cherry. An unmistakable cherry aroma leads to an incredibly refreshing yet dry hard seltzer.
00 Heineken
A refreshing non-alcoholic lager, brewed with a unique recipe for a distinct balanced taste, which now allows you to enjoy a Heineken® beer at any time of day.
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
The superior light beer with no artificial colors or flavors. With just 2.6 carbs and 95 calories, you can enjoy the crisp, clean taste of Michelob ULTRA and compliment your active lifestyle.
MB Specialty Cocktails
Blackberry Sage Mule
2 sage leaves muddled, 0.5 oz blackberry syrup, 0.5 oz lime juice, 1.5 oz cirrus vodka, ginger beer, garnished with sage leave and blackberry.
Hibiscus Lemon Drop
2 oz ketel one citron, 1.5 oz lemonade, 0.5 hibiscus syrup, garnished with lemon twist in a martini glass.
Grapefruit Fizz
1 oz aviation gin, 0.5 oz elderberry, 1.5 oz grapefruit juice, shake and strain in champagne flute, add 3 oz persecco, garnish with lemon twist.
Fig Old Fashioned
1 large ice cube, 2 oz makers mark, 0.5 oz fig juice, 2 dashes of agnostrua bitters, garish with fig and cracked black pepper.
Chili Spiced Margarita
1.5 oz espolon, 0.5 oz anchos reyes chile, 1.5 oz sour mix. Shake and pour into rocks glasses with tajin rim.
Strawberry Rose Margarita
1.5 oz espolon, 1.5 oz sour mix, 0.5 strawberry puree, 0.5 triple sec, garish with strawberry and lime.
Chocolate Old Fashioned
1 large ice cube, 2 oz elijah craig, 0.5 maple syrup, 2 dashes chocolate bitters, garnished with burnt orange peel.
Apple & Orange Sangria
Red wine, rum, triple sec, lime juice, pomegranate juice, orange juice, pineapple juice, simple syrup, apples, blueberries, strawberries, and oranges.
Strawberry Basil Smash
3 basil leaves and 3 strawberries slices muddled, 1.5 oz cirrus vodka, 1.5 oz lemonade, 0.5 oz strawberry Monin. Shake and strain over new ice. Garnish with strawberry slice and basil leaf.
French Martini
1.5 oz grey goose, 0.5 chambord, 2 oz pineapple juice, garnished with a lemon twist.
Bourbon Crisp
1.5 oz jim bean apple, 1.5 oz apple cider, 0.5 oz cinnamon simple, 0.5 lemon juice, garnish with cinnamon stick.
Blackberry Lemon Drop
DirtyRita
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Kentucky Smash
1.5 oz bourbon, 1.5 lemonade, 2 dashes bitters, mint, 1.5 oz simple syrup, garnished with lemon wedge in copper cup.
Smoked Maple
Mocktails
Mocktails
White Wine Bottle
Red Wine Bottle
BTL Cabernet/Drumheller
BTL Cabernet/liberty
Aromas of blackberry, plum, and violets. Followed by subtle flavors of strawberry and allspice. Firm yet supple tannins finish off this wine making it ideal for many food pairings.
BTL Freakshow / Cab Sauv
BTL Red Blend/Ava
Exhibits notes of blackberries and raspberries, with hints of spice. The palate is clean, with flavors of cranberries, roses, and a touch of rhubarb. A lingering finish of vanilla and dark cherries.
BTL Merlot / Ava
BTL Cabernet / Ava
BTL Pinot Noir/Acrobat
BTL Pinot Noir/La Crema
BTL Malbec/Los Cardos
Sparkling Bottle
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
We’re known for wood-fired pizzas, mini burgers, fresh salads and chef-inspired entrées, like pan-seared sea bass and oven-roasted filet mignon. It’s American bistro fare, crafted from high quality ingredients with a chef at the helm in every kitchen.
2055 Bond Street, Suite 180, Charlottesville, VA 22901