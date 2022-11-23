Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch

matchbox charlottesville

review star

No reviews yet

2055 Bond Street

Suite 180

Charlottesville, VA 22901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

LG pepperoni pizza^
LG margherita pizza
LG cheese pizza^

STARTERS

Mini Burgers

Mini Burgers

$14.00+

Certified Angus beef, pickles, toasted brioche and onion straws.

Artichoke + Spinach dip

Artichoke + Spinach dip

$12.00

Mozzarella, roasted garlic and tortilla chips. Gluten sensitive. Allergies: Dairy Ingredients: Heavy cream, cream cheese, chicken base, roasted garlic, pepper jack cheese, grana padano, spinach, artichokes, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, salt.

Wicked Good Wings

Wicked Good Wings

$15.00

6 jumbo wings. Choice of Nashville Hot, Buffalo, Sweet Chili BBQ Sauce or Old Bay Dry Rub.

Ginormous Meatball

Ginormous Meatball

$15.00

beef, veal, pork, pepperoni sauce, wood-fired bread

Spicy Tuna Tartare Tacos

Spicy Tuna Tartare Tacos

$15.00

3 mini tuna tacos. Wonton shell, guacamole, sriracha mayo.

Arancini

Arancini

$13.00

Crispy fried risotto, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce.

SOUPS

Crab Soup - cup

$8.00

Rich and creamy potato and crab based soup with jumbo lump crab. Allergy Alert: Dairy Shellfish Crab Soup Ingredients: white onion, canola oil, old bay, sherry cream, clam broth, chicken broth, heavy cream, yukon potatoes, oregano, gruyere cheese, pecorino cheese, thyme, salt, and sugar.

Crab Soup - bowl

$12.00

Rich and creamy potato and crab based soup with jumbo lump crab. Allergy Alert: Dairy Shellfish Crab Soup Ingredients: white onion, canola oil, old bay, sherry cream, clam broth, chicken broth, heavy cream, yukon potatoes, oregano, gruyere cheese, pecorino cheese, thyme, salt, and sugar.

GREENS & BOWLS

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, white balsamic vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, red onions, gran padano cheese. Allergy Notes: Gluten Sensitive Vegetarian

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, grana padano cheese, and garlic butter croutons. Allergy Notes: Gluten Free if no croutons

Apple + Pear Salad

Apple + Pear Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, honey balsamic vinaigrette, sliced apples, sliced pears, candied pecans, blue cheese. Allergy Info:

Blackened Chix + Kale

Blackened Chix + Kale

$18.00

Kale, mango vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, herby farro, avocados, shaved carrots topped with blacken seasoned chicken. Herby Farro - hearty and wholesome grain, with an amazing chewy texture and nutty flavor. Allergies:

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$18.00

A bit of arugula, hard boiled egg, mushrooms, red onions, croutons and honey mustard vinaigrette. Gluten sensitive.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Avocado, sweet corn, bacon, tomatoes, chopped egg and buttermilk dressing.

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$25.00

sriracha tuna, sticky rice, avocado, cucumber, mango, edamame, crispy wonton, citrus ponzu, sriracha mayo, nori, sesame

HANDHELDS

Matchbox All American

Matchbox All American

$17.00

Double flat top burger, 1000 Island, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce and American cheese, served with fries.

Crabcake Sandwich

Crabcake Sandwich

$28.00

Lump crab, roasted red pepper remoulade and arugula, served with fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Deviled egg spread, shaved cabbage, pickles and mayo. Ask for it Nashville hot, served with fries.

Chicken Avo Sand

Chicken Avo Sand

$17.00

smoked gouda, tomato, arugula, chipotle mayo, and served with fries.

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$17.00

Angus beef, comeback sauce, pickles, tomatoes, arugula and Tillamook cheddar, served with fries.

Sampson Burger

$18.00

8 oz angus beef, bbq sauce, cheddar, mac n cheese croquette, arugula, bruchette tomatoes, brioche bun. (Croquette contains bacon and jalapeno)

BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$18.00

Applewood smoked bacon, pickles, tomatoes, crispy onion straws and Tillamook cheddar, served with fries.

MAINS

Miso Salmon Entree

Miso Salmon Entree

$26.00

Fresh miso-marinated salmon, asparagus, jasmine rice, honey meuniere sauce

CrabCake Entree

CrabCake Entree

$38.00

roasted red pepper remoulade, coleslaw, old bay french fries

Fried Shrimp Entree

Fried Shrimp Entree

$25.00

Coleslaw, old bay french fries and cocktail sauce.

Filet Mignon 8 oz

Filet Mignon 8 oz

$32.00

8 oz. grilled Angus the secret butter, crispy red skinned potatoes and asparagus.

Meatball + Pasta

Meatball + Pasta

$22.00

Grandma’s meatball, herbed spaghetti, red sauce and garlic baguette.

Crispy Half Chicken

Crispy Half Chicken

$25.00

moroccan-spiced, cooked crispy, served with grilled asparagus and crispy parmesan potatoes.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$21.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, cremini mushrooms and garlic baguette.

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$27.00+

18 hour pork ribs, cornbread and coleslaw. Gluten sensitive.

SIDES

Side Apple Pear Salad

$5.00

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Cornbread

$5.00

Side Crispy Red Potatoes

$5.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

We use Soybean Oil for frying.

Side Onion Straws

$5.00

Side Simple Salad

$5.00

Side Table Bread

$5.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Side Mac n Cheese Crouquette

$5.00

Side Chips

$2.50

KIDS

Kids Captain Healthy

$10.00

sliced apples + strawberries + bananas + celery carrots + mozzarella + gouda + peanut butter

Kids 2 Mini Burgers

Kids 2 Mini Burgers

$10.00

Two angus beef mini burgers, pickles, brioche bun, french fries

Kids Chicken Tender

Kids Chicken Tender

$10.00

breaded + fried chicken tenders, buttermilk herb ranch, french fries

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

served with fries.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

served with fries.

DESSERT

Mini Dessert Flight

$10.00

Choice of two mini cakes: Tiramisu, Red Velvet, Chocolate Peanut Butter, or Key Lime.

Dessert Flight

$20.00

Key Lime - Cookie crumb base with real Key lime mousse, topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut. Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie - Chocolate crust layered with peanut butter mousse and thick chocolate ganache, loaded with crushed peanut butter cups. Red Velvet Layer Cake - Red velvet cake topped with cream cheese mousse, whipped cream and red velvet cake crumbs. Tiramisu Layer Cake - Light and airy sponge cake layered with espresso-flavored mascarpone mousse, whipped cream and cocoa.

Espresso Brownie Budino

Espresso Brownie Budino

$10.00

an amazing cross between cake, brownie, pudding, whipped cream, salted caramel, and chocolate sauce

Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake

$10.00

Triple layer of Myer lemon cake + strawberries + lemon curd. add ice cream +2

NY Chesecake

NY Chesecake

$10.00

New York Cheesecake, Graham cracker crust + strawberry + whipped cream.

Blueberry White Choclate Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Salted Caramel Vanilla Crunch

$10.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$10.00
Craft Root Beer Float

Craft Root Beer Float

$8.00

Naturally caffeine free, our on tap craft Abita Root Beer is made with a hot mix process using spring water, herbs, vanilla and yucca (which creates foam), and Louisiana cane sugar. Top this with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and you get a true root beer float like they served in the 1950s.

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00

Lemon Berry Marscopone Cake

$10.00

CATERING MENU

25 Mini Burgers

$100.00

20 Arancini Balls

$100.00

6 Artichoke Dips

$75.00

Family Style Caesar Salad

$40.00

Family Style Apple Pear Salad

$40.00

Family Style Simple Salad

$40.00

Cheese Pizza - Double Cut

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza - Double Cut

$17.00

Matchbox Meat - Double Cut

$19.00

Porky Fig - Double Cut

$20.00

Margherita Pizza - Double Cut

$16.00

Brownie Platter

$40.00

LG Pizza

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00Out of stock

Zesty tomato sauce, shredded pepper jack cheese, smoked ham, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, spicy pineapple aioli. Spicy Pineapple Aioli - grilled pineapple, grilled habanero, orange juice, canola oil, brown sugar.

LG cheese pizza^

LG cheese pizza^

$15.00

Pizza Sauce Ingredients: Oil olive, garlic cloves, crushed red pepper, crushed can tomatoes, oregano, fresh basil, black pepper, salt. Zesty tomato sauce and mozzarella.

LG pepperoni pizza^

LG pepperoni pizza^

$17.00

Double pepperoni, mozzarella and zesty tomato sauce.

LG margherita pizza

LG margherita pizza

$16.00

Crushed tomatoes, basil and hand pulled mozzarella. Vegetarian. Pizza Sauce Ingredient: Crushed tomatoes and salt.

LG matchbox meat pizza

LG matchbox meat pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, hot Italian sausage, crispy bacon and mozzarella.

LG chicken pesto pizza^

LG chicken pesto pizza^

$19.00

Pesto Ingredients: Garlic Cloves, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Fresh Basil, Fresh Spinach, Salt, Canola Oil, Water.

LG porky fig pizza

LG porky fig pizza

$20.00

Garlic Puree Ingredients: Garlic Cloves, Canola Oil, Salt. Roasted garlic puree, blue cheese, black pepper honey, crispy bacon, mozzarella and arugula.

LG fire + smoke pizza

LG fire + smoke pizza

$18.00

Fire & Smoke Sauce Ingredients: Garlic Puree, Chipotle Puree, Zesty Pizza Sauce.

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

roasted chicken, bbq sauce, mozz, smoked gouda, cilantro, and red onion.

Fountain+BTL Beverage

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.00

Moutain Dew

$3.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.00
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00
San Pellegrino - Spark

San Pellegrino - Spark

$6.25

It immediately makes its presence known with its lively bubbles and refreshing taste. Slightly salty and well balanced, it makes for an overall thirst-quenching, unique experience. It’s the perfect drink for any occasion—it can compliment a rich meal, balance a full-bodied wine or stand on its own. S.Pellegrino’s effervescence brings out the best in the finest dishes, making it one of the most renowned mineral waters in the world.

Sweet Tea

$3.00

House Iced Tea

$3.00
Aqua Panna - Still

Aqua Panna - Still

$6.25

The unique flavor profile and mineral composition of Acqua Panna comes from its 14-year journey through the aquifer beneath the sun-drenched hills of Tuscanny and creates the smoothest tasting water. This unique journey creates a naturally alkaline spring water with a pH of 8.0 or higher.

Red Bull

$4.95

Root Beer

$5.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$5.00

A blend of three gingers from Nigeria, Cochin and the Ivory Coast, this is an award-winning ginger beer that has been highly acclaimed by gastronomes and critics alike. Not too sweet on the palate and with a deep, long-lasting ginger character. Perfect in a Dark & Stormy, Moscow Mule or simply as a soft drink on its own.

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Canned Coke

$3.00

Mocktails

MOCKapolitan

$10.00

MOCKscow Mule

$10.00

MOCK Sansgria

$10.00

MOCKarita

$10.00

Honey Nutty

$16.00

Very Berry Mockapolitan

$16.00

Tropic Like Its Hot

$16.00

Pom Basil Sans-Gria

$16.00

Peppered Mule

$16.00

MOCK Honey Nutty

$10.00Out of stock

MOCK Very Berry Mockapolitan

$10.00Out of stock

MOCK Pom Basil Sans-Gria

$10.00Out of stock

MOCK Tropic Like Its Hot

$10.00Out of stock

MOCK Peppered Mule

$10.00Out of stock

Juices

Orange juice

$5.25

Pineapple juice

$5.25

Grapefruit juice

$5.25

Cranberry juice

$5.25

Apple Juice

$5.25

Lemonades + Teas

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

House Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Virgin Cocktails

V-Mary

$6.00

V-Mojito

$6.00

V-Margerita

$6.00

Kid Drinks

Kid Lemonade

$3.00

Kid Apple Juice

$3.00

Kid Orange Juice

$3.00

Kid Root Beer

$3.00

Bottles/Cans

Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.00

A refreshing American-style light lager beer with a clean, crisp taste and fast finish. A premium light lager with a superior drinkability, it is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice

Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$6.00

With a refreshing, smooth taste balanced between heavier European imports and lighter domestic beer, it is an even-keeled cerveza with fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt.

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.00

A hop-forward flavor and solid malt character. It’s smooth with a light to medium body and a crisp, clean finish.

Coors Light

Coors Light

$6.00

An American style light lager. Crisp, clean and refreshing. Full of Rocky Mountain refreshment, this light calorie beer has a light body with clean malt notes and low bitterness.

White Claw - Black Cherry

White Claw - Black Cherry

$3.50

A perfect blend of seltzer water, the cleanest tasting alcohol base, and a hint of black cherry. An unmistakable cherry aroma leads to an incredibly refreshing yet dry hard seltzer.

00 Heineken

00 Heineken

$6.50

A refreshing non-alcoholic lager, brewed with a unique recipe for a distinct balanced taste, which now allows you to enjoy a Heineken® beer at any time of day.

Heineken

$6.50
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

The superior light beer with no artificial colors or flavors. With just 2.6 carbs and 95 calories, you can enjoy the crisp, clean taste of Michelob ULTRA and compliment your active lifestyle.

MB Specialty Cocktails

Blackberry Valentini vodka, chambord, blackberries + lemon

Blackberry Sage Mule

$12.00

2 sage leaves muddled, 0.5 oz blackberry syrup, 0.5 oz lime juice, 1.5 oz cirrus vodka, ginger beer, garnished with sage leave and blackberry.

Hibiscus Lemon Drop

$12.00

2 oz ketel one citron, 1.5 oz lemonade, 0.5 hibiscus syrup, garnished with lemon twist in a martini glass.

Grapefruit Fizz

$12.00

1 oz aviation gin, 0.5 oz elderberry, 1.5 oz grapefruit juice, shake and strain in champagne flute, add 3 oz persecco, garnish with lemon twist.

Fig Old Fashioned

$12.00

1 large ice cube, 2 oz makers mark, 0.5 oz fig juice, 2 dashes of agnostrua bitters, garish with fig and cracked black pepper.

Chili Spiced Margarita

$12.00

1.5 oz espolon, 0.5 oz anchos reyes chile, 1.5 oz sour mix. Shake and pour into rocks glasses with tajin rim.

Strawberry Rose Margarita

$12.00

1.5 oz espolon, 1.5 oz sour mix, 0.5 strawberry puree, 0.5 triple sec, garish with strawberry and lime.

Chocolate Old Fashioned

$14.00

1 large ice cube, 2 oz elijah craig, 0.5 maple syrup, 2 dashes chocolate bitters, garnished with burnt orange peel.

Apple & Orange Sangria

$12.00

Red wine, rum, triple sec, lime juice, pomegranate juice, orange juice, pineapple juice, simple syrup, apples, blueberries, strawberries, and oranges.

Strawberry Basil Smash

$12.00

3 basil leaves and 3 strawberries slices muddled, 1.5 oz cirrus vodka, 1.5 oz lemonade, 0.5 oz strawberry Monin. Shake and strain over new ice. Garnish with strawberry slice and basil leaf.

French Martini

$12.00

1.5 oz grey goose, 0.5 chambord, 2 oz pineapple juice, garnished with a lemon twist.

Bourbon Crisp

$12.00

1.5 oz jim bean apple, 1.5 oz apple cider, 0.5 oz cinnamon simple, 0.5 lemon juice, garnish with cinnamon stick.

Blackberry Lemon Drop

$12.00

DirtyRita

$12.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$12.00

Kentucky Smash

$12.00

1.5 oz bourbon, 1.5 lemonade, 2 dashes bitters, mint, 1.5 oz simple syrup, garnished with lemon wedge in copper cup.

Smoked Maple

$12.00

Mocktails

$10.00

Mocktails

Honey Nutty

$16.00

Very Berry Mockapolitan

$16.00

Tropic Like Its Hot

$16.00

Pom Basil Sans-Gria

$16.00

Peppered Mule

$16.00

White Wine Bottle

BTL Pinot grig/Cavit

$15.50

BTL Chardon/Ava

$18.00

BTL Sauvign blnc/Ava

$18.00

BTL Pinot grig/Ava

$18.00

BTL Riesling/Seaglass

$19.00

BTL Chard/ LaCrema

$24.00

BTL Chardon/Chateau

$24.00

BTL Sauvign blnc/kim craw

$26.00

BTL Chardonnay/La Crema

$44.00Out of stock

Red Wine Bottle

BTL Cabernet/Drumheller

$21.00

BTL Cabernet/liberty

$24.00

Aromas of blackberry, plum, and violets. Followed by subtle flavors of strawberry and allspice. Firm yet supple tannins finish off this wine making it ideal for many food pairings.

BTL Freakshow / Cab Sauv

$21.00

BTL Red Blend/Ava

$18.00

Exhibits notes of blackberries and raspberries, with hints of spice. The palate is clean, with flavors of cranberries, roses, and a touch of rhubarb. A lingering finish of vanilla and dark cherries.

BTL Merlot / Ava

$18.00

BTL Cabernet / Ava

$18.00

BTL Pinot Noir/Acrobat

$19.50

BTL Pinot Noir/La Crema

$23.00

BTL Malbec/Los Cardos

$20.50

Sparkling Bottle

BTL Prosecco/Lunetta

$18.00

BTL Champ/Moet Chandon

$72.00Out of stock

HBTL Rose/Ferarri

$25.00

Rose Bottle

BTL Rose/Ava

$18.00

BTL Rose - Noble Vines

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re known for wood-fired pizzas, mini burgers, fresh salads and chef-inspired entrées, like pan-seared sea bass and oven-roasted filet mignon. It’s American bistro fare, crafted from high quality ingredients with a chef at the helm in every kitchen.

Website

Location

2055 Bond Street, Suite 180, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Directions

Gallery
matchbox image
matchbox image
matchbox image
matchbox image

Similar restaurants in your area

lovesweetz
orange starNo Reviews
2055 Bond Street, #180 Charlottesville, VA 22901
View restaurantnext
The Villa Diner
orange starNo Reviews
1250 Emmet St N Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Grill - Order Online
orange starNo Reviews
946 Grady Avenue charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Kardinal Hall