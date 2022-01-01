Restaurant header imageView gallery

Matchbox Food Hall

2329 California Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98116

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken
Pesto Chicken
Roasted Chicken

Shep's Tavern

Freshly Canned Cocktails, Beer, & Wine.
Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$8.49

Vodka, House Made Fresh Ginger Beer

Mojito

$8.49

Light & Dark Rums, Fresh lime, Organic Cane Sugar, Fresh Mint, Sparkling Water

French 75

French 75

$8.49

Dry Gin, Fresh Lemon, Organic Cane Sugar, Brut Champagne

Sparkling Margarita

Sparkling Margarita

$8.49

100% De Agave Tequila, Dry Curacao, Fresh Lime, Organic Cane Sugar

Old Fashioned For 2

Old Fashioned For 2

$15.99

One Kit Serves 2 people (Or 2 For You!) Bourbon, Organic Cane Sugar, Bitters, Ice Rocks, Orange Peels

Georgetown "Manny's" Pale Ale

Georgetown "Manny's" Pale Ale

$5.79

Classic Seattle Unfiltered Pale Ale.

Seattle Cider "Semi-Sweet"

Seattle Cider "Semi-Sweet"

$5.99

Crisp, light cider, semi-sweet & refreshing with bright apple notes.

Terra Blanca Red Mountain Cab Sauv

Terra Blanca Red Mountain Cab Sauv

$11.99

Rich, Complex Red Mountain Cab Sauv, Big 8oz Pour

Wilridge Pinot Gris

Wilridge Pinot Gris

$10.99

Crisp, bright, Columbia Valley Pinot Gris With Grenache Blanc, Big 8oz Pour

Boxcar Bakery

Your Favorite Flavors Reimagined.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar

$5.99

Chocolate Chips, Boxcar Cookie Dough

Brownie Bar

Brownie Bar

$5.99

Rich Cacao, Chocolate Chips, Walnuts

Chocolate PB Bar

Chocolate PB Bar

$5.99

Peanut Butter, Graham Crumbs, Chocolate

Key Lime Bar

Key Lime Bar

$5.99

Tangy-Sweet Key Lime Filling, Graham Cracker Crust

Blueberry Cobbler Bar

Blueberry Cobbler Bar

$5.99

NW Blueberries, Honey Oat Cobbler Crust

Forge Pizza

Focaccia Pizza Baked To Perfection.
Forge Cheese

Forge Cheese

$16.99

Classic Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Perfect Pepperoni

Perfect Pepperoni

$17.99

Classic Red Sauce, Small Cup Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella

Rustic Italian Sausage

Rustic Italian Sausage

$17.99

Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Red Peppers, Basil

Pesto Mushroom

Pesto Mushroom

$18.99

Pesto, Thyme Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$17.99

BBQ, Fire Roasted Chicken, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Cilantro

Ultimate

Ultimate

$18.99

Red Sauce, Mozz, Pepperoni, Sausage, Chicken, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Basil

Sway Sandwich Co.

The Only 'Sway' To Make A Sandwich.
Pesto Chicken

Pesto Chicken

$10.99

Braised Chicken, Pesto, Arugula, Radicchio, Thyme Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, Pesto Mayo

Veggie Caprese

Veggie Caprese

$10.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Radicchio, Basil, Pesto Mayo, Balsamic

Carnitas Torta

Carnitas Torta

$10.99

Adobo Pork, Guacamole, Red Peppers, Romaine, Red Onion, Chipotle Mayo

NW BBQ Pork

NW BBQ Pork

$10.99

BBQ Pork, Pickles, Red Onion, Arugula, Radicchio, Chipotle Mayo

B.L.A.T.

B.L.A.T.

$10.99

Pepper Bacon, Romaine, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Dijon Mayo

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Braised Chicken, Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Romaine, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Creamy Ranch

Kids PB&J

Kids PB&J

$5.99

All Natural Peanut Butter, Strawberry Jam

Side Potato Chips

Side Potato Chips

$1.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.99

Arugula, Radicchio, Bleu Cheese, Smoked Almonds, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil Vinaigrette

Chop Salads

Simply Fresh, Healthy, & Delicious.
House Salad

House Salad

$8.99

Arugula, Radicchio, Bleu Cheese, Smoked Almonds, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil Vinaigrette

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$10.99

Arugula, Radicchio, Roasted Chicken, Smoked Almonds, Bleu Cheese, Golden Raisins, Chop Croutons, Basil Vinaigrette

Rustica

Rustica

$10.99

Arugula, Radicchio, Red Peppers, Red Onion, Chop Croutons, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Basil Vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Romaine, Spicy Buffalo Chicken. Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Creamy Ranch

BBQ Pork Carnitas

BBQ Pork Carnitas

$10.99

Romaine, BBQ Pork, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Creamy Ranch

Thai Peanut Chicken

Thai Peanut Chicken

$10.99

Romaine, Braised Chicken, Red Peppers, Red Onion, Carrots, Fried Wontons, Thai Peanut Dressing

Carrera Taqueria

Yes, We Make Our Own Tortillas.
Burrito Carrera

Burrito Carrera

$10.99

Handmade Flour Tortilla & Mexican Rice - Choose Your Protein & Add Your Toppings!

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$10.99

Your Protein of Choice & Mexican Rice -- Add Whatever Toppings You'd Like!

Tacos Carreras

Tacos Carreras

$9.99

Two Handmade Flour Tortillas with Your Choice of Protein -- Add Any Toppings You'd Like!

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Shredded Queso Melted Between Two Toasted Handmade Flour Tortillas.

Side Tortilla Chips

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.99
Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$5.49
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Matchbox Food Hall brings the magic of a food hall right to your door. Five different restaurants and an amazing bar. One website, one cart, one pickup, and one delivery.

Location

2329 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116

Directions

Matchbox Food Hall image
Matchbox Food Hall image

